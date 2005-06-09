Hellfire Jason, you've worked overtime here!



Nice one mate - and thanks again for everything you do for your fellow Rawkites.



I'll buy you a beer when/if we meet



I'm 100 percent sure that jason is one of our rich and famous supporters who does nothing else all day than preparing all kinds of compilations for possible signings, players who might leave, us winning a trophy and whatever. If we'll ever see the end of the world, I'll come to this thread in the last moment before the bomb drops looking for the link-collection about everything that happened at LFC surrounding the last day of humanity...