.Manchester Utd 2 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 31
: Sunday 7th April - a 3.30pm kick offMan Utd XI:
Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Antony, Forson, Mount
.Liverpool XI:
Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Díaz.Subs: Adrián, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns
.Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick & Adam Nunn. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: John Brooks.'Matchday Live: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqS9fk_nL3k
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-and-mohamed-salah-score-liverpool-held-2-2-draw-old-trafford
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5966
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355785.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355811.0Goals & Match Action...
Szoboszlai shot saved by Onana on 3' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776982738764993015
Szoboszlai shoots wide after good move on 18' - https://twitter.com/footballpund10/status/1776986628445372625Luis Diaz goal
on 23' - https://dubz.link/v/gqm3xx
& https://v.redd.it/4y7de9rtm2tc1
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776987291262525625
Closest Utd 1st half chance; on 20' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776995137689723002
& https://twitter.com/TopTrends90/status/1776988606382440581
Salah fires over after good move on 36' - ?
Fernandes goal on 50' - https://dubz.link/v/2s9wq7
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776998530038595622
Liverpool break in numbers but chance is missed on 54' - https://streamin.me/v/60a91390
Mainoo goal on 67' - https://dubz.link/v/9t60mt
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1777002642058731874
Salah chance on 79' - https://streamin.one/v/2775c6a0Salah goal (pen)
on 84' - https://dubz.link/v/36aaza
& https://v.redd.it/xasaur8v03tc1
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1777006904411148469
Luis Diaz chance goes over the bar on 90+4' - https://twitter.com/OficialSala12/status/1777009330216157456
Casemiro ankle-high, studs up, out of control, jump challenge on 90+7' (no VAR review?; yellow card)
- https://streamin.one/v/861901be
Endo & van Dijk post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zo1nSJZDHY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDwx5jjnWNI
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68755686
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_NvpJ7k3Q0
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ9V6aOhBwg
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68702106
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuYb-Q5CegI
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcB7Cpgdvpw
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sFGlil0UcQMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1by5ma3/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/07-04-2024-manchester-united-vs-liverpool
& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Manchester_United_v_Liverpool_2024_04_07
& https://dasfootball.com
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-07-04-2024
& https://fullmatchsports.cc/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24
'Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMncxjzOeXs
'Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMgMatch Of The Day
- BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Sunday 7th April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1byhqzh/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_07apr2024LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bDRN4ANN9jM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bDRN4ANN9jM</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bDRN4ANN9jM
Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results
information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023
Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
