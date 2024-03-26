« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10509242 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41640 on: March 26, 2024, 05:10:16 pm »

'A Day With Alexis Mac Allister | Messi, Mo Salah & Making Mate | Liverpool FC' - a 17 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41641 on: March 29, 2024, 01:30:40 pm »

'Liverpool vs Brighton Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41642 on: March 31, 2024, 12:22:46 pm »
.



Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion (and Coote, Tierney & PGMOL) : League Match 29 : Sunday 31st March - a 2pm kick off


Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns..

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Veltman, Dunk, Estupiñán; Moder, Gross, Baleba, Adingra; Welbeck.
Subs: Ferguson, Fati, Steele, Igor Julio, Chouchane, Webster, Lallana, Buonanotte, Barco.

Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Tim Wood, Mark Scholes. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook..


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Brighton' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IShniOOWHR0
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-and-mohamed-salah-strike-liverpool-come-behind-beat-brighton-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5964

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355740.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355758.0



Goals & Match Action...

Welbeck goal on 2' - https://dubz.link/v/b4g709 & https://imgur.com/a/tYiGvBD & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774422578112692241

Estupinan challenge on Darwin Nunez in the area on 5' - https://v.redd.it/fh1cbwyb6orc1 & https://twitter.com/trsportnews/status/1774426286674329680

Mac Allister booking on 14' (ref initially played on... then seconds later gave a foul and a yellow card) - https://twitter.com/svmandal7/status/1774427669289140714

Luis Diaz goal on 27' - https://dubz.link/v/10mrqa & https://footyload.com/lfcbo & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774429103443096034

Some of our approach play and Salah's chances in the 1st half - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774436731900633202

Salah contact from Dunk in penalty area on 54' (no penalty) - https://twitter.com/Home_sports_upd/status/1774441812125507968 & https://v.redd.it/igizg67hvxrc1

Salah goal on 65' - https://dubz.link/v/m5tc4w & https://v.redd.it/9wr0zzd9jorc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774443158660674018

Diaz disallowed goal on 72' (VAR; offside) - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1774444653284094204 & https://twitter.com/ViktorFagerLFC/status/1774444752647159932

Klopp post-match fist bumps: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774453211685949871 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454612315001031



'3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins as Reds boss for Jürgen 👏 A magnificent milestone ❤️' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454305132622011





[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition. Magnificent. - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1774452094545666086



Mac Allister post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774453474127741015 & https://dubz.link/c/c343b3 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZpuR9GNvlQ

Klopp post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774462239984013524 & https://dubz.link/c/3a8bee & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68703444

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q20KeRIEKBk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wZ6EOgWaG4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhHEvhn-Y3k



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bs9nmd/liverpool_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/31-03-2024-liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Brighton_2024_03_31 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-31-03-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee1_qai1VOE - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzB4_BlYf5Q - 13 minute video



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 31st March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bsmsri/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_31mar2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/639JEbGbCT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/639JEbGbCT4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/639JEbGbCT4




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - as of end of Match Day 29 / Sunday 31st March (after the '115+ Cheats 0 - 0 Arsenal' game)...



« Last Edit: April 2, 2024, 12:22:42 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41643 on: March 31, 2024, 05:14:46 pm »
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & PGMOL...



Klopp fist bumps at full-time: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1774455403130048541

Klopp on the 'Cheats 115+ vs Arsenal' game later: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1774461102518046998 & https://streamable.com/r4kdcm

ANFIELD ERUPTS FOR MO SALAHS WINNER & JURGEN KLOPP FIST PUMPS!! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBZrmHtelsA

'Thoughts and Prayers' to Coote, Tierney and PGMOL at this difficult time: https://twitter.com/w10lmx/status/1774435980398702712

De Zerbi post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYwvhSKSr8s

De Zerbi post match press conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVVwiPOqoW4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVVwiPOqoW4



'Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Post Match Reaction Show' - the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY



'MAC ALLISTER IS MAGIC! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Chloes Match Reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA



'OVER TO YOU CITY AND ARSENAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON | MAYCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA



'Mac Allister is UNBELIEVABLE! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton - Pajak's reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0



'DIAZ DELIVERED! LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON | STES MATCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE



'Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0



2 minute TAW post match videos: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774466264775143678 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774461747790742008




Post-Match Analysis Videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMekfhsvI-M
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dc0RTWw0pHY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=14HS-nYs800
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFZNkGty1CY - Maych TV match blog
www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjEqL3Kha68 - Chloe Bloxam match blog
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkMpwp-vZfk - Courtney Neary
www.youtube.com/watch?v=46Lx3CYE4zo - Ecila
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw5c81-ghzo - Goldbridge
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsk9qMwOmlE - LFC TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYGn0x7ujjk - LFC TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuqtHQ6Up5Y - BloodRed LFC
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko7bhOuWZSk - David Lynch
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKa02c5SJCE - Neil Jones
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFpeR_CHINA - Anfield Index
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoT1HWEb-m8 - Kelly & Wrighty
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLji4evGnCo - Sky Agenda
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Gad5tjvGeY - RedMen TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEdMvp8RXDM - CraigsTV1
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CSVR1_9pRE - KC Imageworks







Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68648917
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/31/liverpool-brighton-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/mar/31/liverpool-v-brighton-premier-league-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-brighton-live-stream-score-result-premier-league-b2521041.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0331/1440956-salah-seals-fightback-to-send-liverpool-top
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/03/31/mo-salah-finds-the-winner-as-liverpool-come-from-behind-to-beat-brighton
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/671322
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-brighton-highlights-salah-diaz-32481045
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-titl-28917103
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/report/482885
www.premierleague.com/news/3943540
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-2-1-brighton-salah-seals-reds-advantage-on-big-day-for-title-race
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-fans-bemused-by-hall-of-shame-performance-from-referee-david-coote
www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/3943121/salah-strikes-as-liverpool-edge-past-albion

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41644 on: April 1, 2024, 12:02:05 pm »

'Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41645 on: April 1, 2024, 02:27:34 pm »

'Leaving Liverpool, Winning and Fish & Chips | Jurgen Klopp Interview' - a 6 minute interview from BeIn Sports (from before the Brighton match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41646 on: April 1, 2024, 05:28:18 pm »

'The Late Challenge - Live at 5 - Liverpool: 9 to go!' - from The Late Challenge podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.patreon.com/TheLateChallengePodcast : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41647 on: April 1, 2024, 06:02:25 pm »
[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition.

26 points from losing positions, a PL record according to the comms I listened to.

??
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41648 on: April 3, 2024, 01:33:59 pm »

''Let's Save The Planet!' I The Team Meeting Ft. Robertson, Salah, Nunez & More | Liverpool FC' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-vKsM5Qs-ms" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-vKsM5Qs-ms</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-vKsM5Qs-ms



^ very much in the same style as the old...



'The Team Meeting: 'Let's break the internet' | A Liverpool FC Content Creative session':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41649 on: April 3, 2024, 01:52:00 pm »

'Liverpool vs Sheffield United Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41650 on: April 4, 2024, 06:51:38 pm »
.



Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United : League Match 30 : Thursday 4th April - a 7.30pm kick off


Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns.

Sheffield Utd XI: Grbić; Holgate, Ahmedhodić, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Brereton Díaz.
Subs: Larouci, Norwood, Ben Slimane, Curtis, McBurnie, Osborn, Osula, Brooks, Foderingham.

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: James Mainwaring, Richard West. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool v Sheffield United' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaWVt5Q9I00
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-regain-top-spot-anfield-victory-over-sheffield-united

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5965

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355770.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355781.0



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher save on 1' - https://twitter.com/KstvFC/status/1775957672908423644 & https://twitter.com/JanineLewi14081/status/1775954924825661783

Nunez goal on 19' - https://dubz.link/v/53gtv2 & https://v.redd.it/pxzv2561eisc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775959916848546101

Luis Diaz skills and turn on 42' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775970402726035754

Bradley own goal 58‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/ajxmw1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775974640751435969

Osulas two footed scissor tackle on Konate on 67' - https://twitter.com/matthewscarb/status/1775987965992292410?

Mac Allister goal on 76' - https://dubz.link/v/r768sm‎ & https://v.redd.it/u2p2ft9yrisc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775979257186930688

& https://v.redd.it/h3ruzvuj2jsc1 & https://v.redd.it/yzu7k8pmzisc1 & https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1775980965027885289

Mac Allister freekick hits the bar on 85' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1775980896274858251 & https://v.redd.it/loop0a5swisc1

Gakpo goal on 90' - https://v.redd.it/zts9btykuisc1 & https://v.redd.it/rvblulp3visc1 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1775981987754631296

Full-Time Scenes - www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4Nit-nHgNs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=INrtvW-yd44 & www.youtube.com/shorts/B2AAn219xTQ



all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for this goal gif...





'[OptaJoe on X] 83.1% - Liverpool enjoyed 83.1% possession in tonights match against Sheffield United, a record by a team in a Premier League match since Opta began recording this data in 2003-04.' - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1775986773451018320



Gakpo / Mac Allister post match interview : https://dubz.link/c/48df58 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3cLZGElmpI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKxYDUiEGok

Van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Np-lBFTOns & www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqyxOpP5rA4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWaKb__muew

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YZYOFXfysI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VVpzWaSjFA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHBu9FPJgy8

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk5uSqovL0E & www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nBgnRaRQH0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlhlxiI3gXs



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bvuj8a/liverpool_vs_sheffield_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/04-04-2024-liverpool-vs-sheffield-united & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Sheffield_United_2024_04_04 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-sheffield-united-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool v Sheffield United' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExLUlc3n9Ao - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oOkxfmmsT8 - 13 minute video



'Liverpool v Sheffield United' : 3 minute official highlights from TNT:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hcnAlsXGSa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hcnAlsXGSa8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hcnAlsXGSa8



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y73BBdX721E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y73BBdX721E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Y73BBdX721E




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - at the end of Thursday 4th April / Match Day 30...



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41651 on: April 4, 2024, 09:41:18 pm »

'Every Angle of the Alexis Mac Allister screamer!' - by LFC (from the Sheffield Utd match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FP-vAimbz68" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FP-vAimbz68</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/FP-vAimbz68

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41652 on: April 4, 2024, 09:44:37 pm »

'EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reflects on 'rollercoaster' season and title charge 🔴🏆' - 10 minute video from TNT (before the Sheffield Utd match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7M5C5ay6OvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7M5C5ay6OvA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7M5C5ay6OvA
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41653 on: April 4, 2024, 09:45:50 pm »

'EXCLUSIVE: Jürgen Klopp downplays Liverpool title 'favourites' tag & talks Man City vs Arsenal 🏆' - 13 minute video from TNT (from before Sheffield Utd game):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hVlKk1mmSwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hVlKk1mmSwI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hVlKk1mmSwI
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41654 on: April 5, 2024, 12:42:57 am »

'Mohamed Salah's record against Manchester United 😲' - 3 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPHx0Szbi4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPHx0Szbi4c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rPHx0Szbi4c

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41655 on: April 5, 2024, 02:37:49 pm »

'Old Trafford Challenge & Premier League Run-In | Klopp's Preview | Manchester United vs Liverpool' - a 4+ minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/knFNBfNUgM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/knFNBfNUgM4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/knFNBfNUgM4
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41656 on: April 5, 2024, 03:51:50 pm »

'Virgil van Dijks Hardest Opponents, Winning A Champions League & The Klopp Effect | EP 103' - 46 minute video, from The Rest Is Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MzIM6ez19rs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MzIM6ez19rs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/MzIM6ez19rs
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41657 on: April 5, 2024, 06:52:32 pm »

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Ep. 28: Liverpool - Leeds United 1971, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 70/71' - from the superb Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pYwrbu9dI28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pYwrbu9dI28</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pYwrbu9dI28


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/619
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41658 on: April 6, 2024, 10:38:08 am »

'The BEST Premier League Goals at Old Trafford | Liverpool FC' - 9 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LCa-8S4sHRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LCa-8S4sHRI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LCa-8S4sHRI
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41659 on: April 6, 2024, 10:41:49 am »

'Liverpool Comeback Kings This Season 2023/24 (Comebacks Record)' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tRncazZKYw0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tRncazZKYw0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tRncazZKYw0
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41660 on: April 6, 2024, 10:42:54 am »

'Liverpool CRAZY Long Range Goals Under Klopp 🚀' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gY7B6A-Z000" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gY7B6A-Z000</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/gY7B6A-Z000
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41661 on: April 6, 2024, 09:11:57 pm »

'Manchester United v Liverpool | The Friday Night With Erdinger' - from The Anfield Wrap (with a good insightful talk about the LFC ticket price rises for the first 15 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41662 on: April 6, 2024, 09:36:17 pm »

''Other managers collect trophies, I collect relationships' ❤️ | Klopp on his time at Liverpool' - 20 minute interview with Harriet Prior, from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ahlFFdKbB4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ahlFFdKbB4c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ahlFFdKbB4c

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41663 on: April 7, 2024, 02:41:26 pm »
.



Manchester Utd 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 31 : Sunday 7th April - a 3.30pm kick off


Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.
Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Antony, Forson, Mount.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Díaz.
Subs: Adrián, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick & Adam Nunn. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: John Brooks.


'Matchday Live: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqS9fk_nL3k
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-and-mohamed-salah-score-liverpool-held-2-2-draw-old-trafford

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5966

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355785.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355811.0



Goals & Match Action...

Szoboszlai shot saved by Onana on 3' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776982738764993015

Szoboszlai shoots wide after good move on 18' - https://twitter.com/footballpund10/status/1776986628445372625

Luis Diaz goal on 23' - https://dubz.link/v/gqm3xx & https://v.redd.it/4y7de9rtm2tc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776987291262525625

Closest Utd 1st half chance; on 20' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776995137689723002 & https://twitter.com/TopTrends90/status/1776988606382440581

Salah fires over after good move on 36' - ?

Fernandes goal on 50' - https://dubz.link/v/2s9wq7 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776998530038595622

Liverpool break in numbers but chance is missed on 54' - https://streamin.me/v/60a91390

Mainoo goal on 67‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/9t60mt & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1777002642058731874

Salah chance on 79' - https://streamin.one/v/2775c6a0

Salah goal (pen) on 84' - https://dubz.link/v/36aaza & https://v.redd.it/xasaur8v03tc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1777006904411148469

Luis Diaz chance goes over the bar on 90+4' - https://twitter.com/OficialSala12/status/1777009330216157456

Casemiro ankle-high, studs up, out of control, jump challenge on 90+7' (no VAR review?; yellow card) - https://streamin.one/v/861901be










Endo & van Dijk post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zo1nSJZDHY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDwx5jjnWNI & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68755686

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_NvpJ7k3Q0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ9V6aOhBwg & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68702106

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuYb-Q5CegI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcB7Cpgdvpw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sFGlil0UcQ



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1by5ma3/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/07-04-2024-manchester-united-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Manchester_United_v_Liverpool_2024_04_07 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-07-04-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24



'Manchester Utd vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMncxjzOeXs



'Manchester Utd vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 7th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1byhqzh/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_07apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bDRN4ANN9jM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bDRN4ANN9jM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bDRN4ANN9jM




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - at end of Sunday 7th April / Match Week 31:-



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41664 on: April 8, 2024, 03:23:34 am »
.


^ https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1776968300628443423 & https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776968228880671229




^ https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776292559968419955



'Manchester United 2 Liverpool 2 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from The Anfield Wrap (the first couple of minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41665 on: April 9, 2024, 03:33:27 am »

'Alexis Mac Allister - All 13 Goals And Assists 2023/24' - a 3+ minute video from Anfield Nation:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YhjhS2U20rQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YhjhS2U20rQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YhjhS2U20rQ
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41666 on: April 9, 2024, 03:21:03 pm »

'Luis Diaz is Back To His Best in 2024' - by 1947prod:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BME3Wzvfii0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BME3Wzvfii0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/BME3Wzvfii0
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41667 on: April 10, 2024, 12:29:26 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Europa League press conference | Liverpool vs Atalanta' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eV-XSkN217I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eV-XSkN217I</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/eV-XSkN217I

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Reply #41668 on: April 10, 2024, 02:36:51 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kgAPflH5RY

Good little game as well, pause when they come up if you want to play cos otherwise the players spoil it ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41669 on: April 10, 2024, 10:22:37 pm »

'Live Training: Liverpool vs Atalanta | UEFA Europa League' - 15 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c1Ew4meepu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c1Ew4meepu8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/c1Ew4meepu8
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41670 on: April 10, 2024, 10:36:59 pm »

'The Ticket Price Debate | Subscriber Show 50 [WATCH FOR FREE]' - The Late Challenge Podcast; with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ6aLRaJKL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ6aLRaJKL8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GJ6aLRaJKL8


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.facebook.com/people/The-Late-Challenge-Podcast/100090083201601

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41671 on: April 11, 2024, 01:05:19 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool fans' protest at ticket prices' - 2 minute video, from This Is Anfield (pre-Atalanta match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ui9DoKr1p9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ui9DoKr1p9g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ui9DoKr1p9g

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41672 on: April 11, 2024, 06:54:13 pm »
.



Liverpool 0 - 3 Atalanta : Europa League - Quarter-Final, 1st leg : Thursday 11th April, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.





Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Robertson, Clark, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jota, Diaz, Salah.

Atalanta XI: Musso; Hien, Djimsiti, Ruggeri; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Koopmeiners; Pasalic; De Ketelaere, Scamacca.
Subs: Toloi, Holm, Toure, Lookman, Bakker, Adopo, Carnesecchi, Rossi, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Miranchuk.


Atalanta info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atalanta_BC & www.atalanta.it/en & https://twitter.com/Atalanta_BC & www.youtube.com/user/AtalantaBC1907


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Atalanta' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK6hwPVmoTE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-atalanta-europa-league-quarter-final-first-leg-anfield

RAWK 'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
UEFA 'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' info post: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/clubs/7889--liverpool

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5991
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/2324-9.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355817.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355834.0

Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778495530986832261 & https://dubz.link/c/f8ae11 (2+ minutes)
Pre-Match YNWA: https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1778497580223062023 (30 second clip)


'We are disappointed in the Football Clubs decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday nights game. Unlike the Clubs own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups' -  https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1777984875854700640



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher great save with his face on 3' - https://v.redd.it/icblf083gwtc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778502091058688249

Elliott shot hits crossbar and post on 25' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778505276913582186 & https://v.redd.it/i93xij15pwtc1

Scamacca goal on 38' - https://dubz.link/v/vqnk1w & https://streamin.one/v/3615025c & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778508777488032027

Kelleher save on 45+1' - https://twitter.com/VMSportIE/status/1778510287680790686 & https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1778510389422035157

Salah shot well saved on 55' - https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1778516549805990060

Scamacca goal on 60' - https://dubz.link/v/sh9xch & https://footyload.com/cook/ & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778518151241879807

Salah goal offside (VAR) 80' - https://twitter.com/xFootballWorld_/status/1778522589700436207 & https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1778522370082472438

Paalić goal on 83' - https://dubz.link/v/dz6jkd & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778523810570154125

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1778526728463483065 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHgzhLI9Cik





^ The only banner on the Kop reads: No to ticket price increases. - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1778497971929145735



van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=PckoHwC7gYU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljuow06kREo & https://dubz.link/c/66cfd9

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyEXamOVXZc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFMKKuyqntc & https://v.redd.it/tsxesky54xtc1

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMKwuxzAB58 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTyMkxHrfTY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIU2rd0ReSg



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1c1mzn0/liverpool_vs_atalanta_uefa_europa_league_11apr2024

& https://ourmatch.me/11-04-2024-liverpool-vs-atalanta & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Atalanta_2024_04_11 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/uefa-europa-league/liverpool-vs-atalanta-11-04-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-atalanta-full-match-uel-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Atalanta' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cie_nLRV4cQ



'Liverpool vs Atalanta' : 5 minute official highlights from TNT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MFebF_YRMAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MFebF_YRMAE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/MFebF_YRMAE



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41673 on: April 11, 2024, 07:11:00 pm »
Cheers for the 'ticket price debate' oojason - some brilliant, well-articulated points made in that.

"...They'll end up killing the thing they are selling..." is a very spot-on point.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41674 on: April 11, 2024, 07:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on April 11, 2024, 07:11:00 pm
Cheers for the 'ticket price debate' oojason - some brilliant, well-articulated points made in that.

"...They'll end up killing the thing they are selling..." is a very spot-on point.

Pleasure as always, mate. Been some good insightful stuff from both TAW and TLC on the issue. And from SOS, KopOuts and SK1906 on twitter, too.

Edit: good lengthy mention of the reason why there are no flags on the Kop tonight on the CBS Sports coverage (even saying following footy is an increasingly expensive business)



'Liverpool fans were right to protest on big European night  as FSG watched on' (by David Lynch):-

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-fans-were-right-to-protest-on-big-european-night-as-fsg-watched-on






'No to price rises: Football has a spending problem, not an income problem':-

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/no-to-price-rises-football-has-a-spending-problem-not-an-income-problem



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41675 on: April 12, 2024, 01:52:37 pm »

'"We Will Show A Reaction" | Klopp's Preview | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace' - from LFC (filmed after last night's game vs Atalanta):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rc0P-bYe6L0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rc0P-bYe6L0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rc0P-bYe6L0
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41676 on: April 14, 2024, 12:24:24 pm »
.



Liverpool 0 - 1 Crystal Palace : League Match 32 : Sunday 14th April - a 2pm kick off


Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Jones, MacAllister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Jota.
 
Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Lerma; Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.
Subs: Tomkins, Ayew, Ozoh, Édouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ward, Schlupp, Matthews.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Simon Bennett & Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Keith Stroud. VAR: Michael Oliver.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9tpCu4JxXc
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-1-0-crystal-palace-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5967

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355841.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355850.0

Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1779484189915504769


'Anfield observes a minutes silence in memory of the 97 supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy, ahead of Mondays 35th anniversary.':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1779508145821217052 (1 minute video) & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1779459612472750343

^ or here at www.liverpoolfc.com/news/respects-paid-anfield-ahead-35th-hillsborough-anniversary






Goals & Match Action...

Eze goal on 14' - https://dubz.link/c/a8d33e & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1779499674400903501 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1779499211093889222

Robertson goal-line clearance on 17' - https://cazn.me/m/67bd1b & https://v.redd.it/supbojux4guc1 & https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1779500477668851934

Endo hits the crossbar on 27' - https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1779502467673141675

Henderson save from Diaz on 29' - https://v.redd.it/jnaf0hoy6guc1

Henderson save from Nunez on 54'- https://twitter.com/xFootballWorld_/status/1779514131327947092 & https://twitter.com/ViralFootBallx/status/1779514755843015006

Curtis Jones penalty shout on 55' (fouled late after the ball has been played?) - https://v.redd.it/ibeww34frguc1

Clyne blocks Jota shot on 72' - https://twitter.com/_papoboleiros/status/1779518469249114284 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1779518660459036864

Alisson point blank save on 73' - https://v.redd.it/56zxizfxhguc1 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1779518792185336239

Curtis Jones missed chance on 74' - https://dubz.link/v/95r6bd & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1779521177515438186

Mitchell block Salah close-range shot on 90+1' - https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1779525106999378114



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hbWJ_fDmdI & https://dubz.link/c/a49d7a & www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKQDrinrLGM

Klopp post match interview : https://dubz.link/c/a0c609 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWgxwE4WXaM & https://v.redd.it/on9vnn6tvguc1 (BeInSports)

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKPp1Q-erfs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nz5UAxfPu1I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=cq1nB1CtKSA



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1c3sled/liverpool_vs_crystal_palace_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/14-04-2024-liverpool-vs-crystal-palace & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Crystal_Palace_2024_04_14 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-crystal-palace-14-04-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc



'Liverpool vs Crystal Palace' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4_FMZQ5f8Q



'Liverpool vs Crystal Palace' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCHyW5Nr1yE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCHyW5Nr1yE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VCHyW5Nr1yE



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 14th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1c46dez/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_14apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba - likely Tuesday (if there will be a video; there often isn't when we lose)...




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table as of Match Day 32 / end of Sunday 14th April...



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41677 on: Today at 07:19:26 pm »

'Trent Alexander-Arnold: "I Owe Everything To Klopp."' - from The Overlap (warning; contains Gary Neville):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1dh1qU1ReeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1dh1qU1ReeU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1dh1qU1ReeU
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
