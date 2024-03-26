« previous next »
'A Day With Alexis Mac Allister | Messi, Mo Salah & Making Mate | Liverpool FC' - a 17 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw
'Liverpool vs Brighton Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc
Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion (and Coote, Tierney & PGMOL) : League Match 29 : Sunday 31st March - a 2pm kick off


Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns..

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Veltman, Dunk, Estupiñán; Moder, Gross, Baleba, Adingra; Welbeck.
Subs: Ferguson, Fati, Steele, Igor Julio, Chouchane, Webster, Lallana, Buonanotte, Barco.

Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Tim Wood, Mark Scholes. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook..


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Brighton' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IShniOOWHR0
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-and-mohamed-salah-strike-liverpool-come-behind-beat-brighton-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5964

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355740.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355758.0



Goals & Match Action...

Welbeck goal on 2' - https://dubz.link/v/b4g709 & https://imgur.com/a/tYiGvBD & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774422578112692241

Estupinan challenge on Darwin Nunez in the area on 5' - https://v.redd.it/fh1cbwyb6orc1 & https://twitter.com/trsportnews/status/1774426286674329680

Mac Allister booking on 14' (ref initially played on... then seconds later gave a foul and a yellow card) - https://twitter.com/svmandal7/status/1774427669289140714

Luis Diaz goal on 27' - https://dubz.link/v/10mrqa & https://footyload.com/lfcbo & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774429103443096034

Some of our approach play and Salah's chances in the 1st half - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774436731900633202

Salah contact from Dunk in penalty area on 54' (no penalty) - https://twitter.com/Home_sports_upd/status/1774441812125507968 & https://v.redd.it/igizg67hvxrc1

Salah goal on 65' - https://dubz.link/v/m5tc4w & https://v.redd.it/9wr0zzd9jorc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774443158660674018

Diaz disallowed goal on 72' (VAR; offside) - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1774444653284094204 & https://twitter.com/ViktorFagerLFC/status/1774444752647159932

Klopp post-match fist bumps: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774453211685949871 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454612315001031



'3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins as Reds boss for Jürgen 👏 A magnificent milestone ❤️' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454305132622011





[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition. Magnificent. - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1774452094545666086



Mac Allister post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774453474127741015 & https://dubz.link/c/c343b3 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZpuR9GNvlQ

Klopp post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774462239984013524 & https://dubz.link/c/3a8bee & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68703444

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q20KeRIEKBk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wZ6EOgWaG4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhHEvhn-Y3k



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bs9nmd/liverpool_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/31-03-2024-liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Brighton_2024_03_31 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-31-03-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee1_qai1VOE - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzB4_BlYf5Q - 13 minute video



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 31st March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bsmsri/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_31mar2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/639JEbGbCT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/639JEbGbCT4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/639JEbGbCT4




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - as of end of Match Day 29 / Sunday 31st March (after the '115+ Cheats 0 - 0 Arsenal' game)...



Some post-match content for Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & PGMOL...



Klopp fist bumps at full-time: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1774455403130048541

Klopp on the 'Cheats 115+ vs Arsenal' game later: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1774461102518046998 & https://streamable.com/r4kdcm

ANFIELD ERUPTS FOR MO SALAHS WINNER & JURGEN KLOPP FIST PUMPS!! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBZrmHtelsA

'Thoughts and Prayers' to Coote, Tierney and PGMOL at this difficult time: https://twitter.com/w10lmx/status/1774435980398702712

De Zerbi post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYwvhSKSr8s

De Zerbi post match press conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVVwiPOqoW4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVVwiPOqoW4



'Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Post Match Reaction Show' - the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY



'MAC ALLISTER IS MAGIC! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Chloes Match Reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA



'OVER TO YOU CITY AND ARSENAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON | MAYCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA



'Mac Allister is UNBELIEVABLE! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton - Pajak's reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0



'DIAZ DELIVERED! LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON | STES MATCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE



'Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0



2 minute TAW post match videos: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774466264775143678 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774461747790742008




Post-Match Analysis Videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMekfhsvI-M
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dc0RTWw0pHY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=14HS-nYs800
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFZNkGty1CY - Maych TV match blog
www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjEqL3Kha68 - Chloe Bloxam match blog
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkMpwp-vZfk - Courtney Neary
www.youtube.com/watch?v=46Lx3CYE4zo - Ecila
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw5c81-ghzo - Goldbridge
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsk9qMwOmlE - LFC TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYGn0x7ujjk - LFC TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuqtHQ6Up5Y - BloodRed LFC
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko7bhOuWZSk - David Lynch
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKa02c5SJCE - Neil Jones
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFpeR_CHINA - Anfield Index
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoT1HWEb-m8 - Kelly & Wrighty
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLji4evGnCo - Sky Agenda
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Gad5tjvGeY - RedMen TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEdMvp8RXDM - CraigsTV1
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CSVR1_9pRE - KC Imageworks







Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68648917
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/31/liverpool-brighton-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/mar/31/liverpool-v-brighton-premier-league-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-brighton-live-stream-score-result-premier-league-b2521041.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0331/1440956-salah-seals-fightback-to-send-liverpool-top
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/03/31/mo-salah-finds-the-winner-as-liverpool-come-from-behind-to-beat-brighton
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/671322
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-brighton-highlights-salah-diaz-32481045
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-titl-28917103
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/report/482885
www.premierleague.com/news/3943540
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-2-1-brighton-salah-seals-reds-advantage-on-big-day-for-title-race
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-fans-bemused-by-hall-of-shame-performance-from-referee-david-coote
www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/3943121/salah-strikes-as-liverpool-edge-past-albion

'Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk

'Leaving Liverpool, Winning and Fish & Chips | Jurgen Klopp Interview' - a 6 minute interview from BeIn Sports (from before the Brighton match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA
'The Late Challenge - Live at 5 - Liverpool: 9 to go!' - from The Late Challenge podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.patreon.com/TheLateChallengePodcast : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast
[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition.

26 points from losing positions, a PL record according to the comms I listened to.

''Let's Save The Planet!' I The Team Meeting Ft. Robertson, Salah, Nunez & More | Liverpool FC' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-vKsM5Qs-ms" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-vKsM5Qs-ms</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-vKsM5Qs-ms



^ very much in the same style as the old...



'The Team Meeting: 'Let's break the internet' | A Liverpool FC Content Creative session':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo
'Liverpool vs Sheffield United Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI
.



Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United : League Match 30 : Thursday 4th April - a 7.30pm kick off


Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns.

Sheffield Utd XI: Grbić; Holgate, Ahmedhodić, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Brereton Díaz.
Subs: Larouci, Norwood, Ben Slimane, Curtis, McBurnie, Osborn, Osula, Brooks, Foderingham.

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: James Mainwaring, Richard West. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool v Sheffield United' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaWVt5Q9I00
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-regain-top-spot-anfield-victory-over-sheffield-united

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5965

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355770.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355781.0



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher save on 1' - https://twitter.com/KstvFC/status/1775957672908423644 & https://twitter.com/JanineLewi14081/status/1775954924825661783

Nunez goal on 19' - https://dubz.link/v/53gtv2 & https://v.redd.it/pxzv2561eisc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775959916848546101

Luis Diaz skills and turn on 42' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775970402726035754

Bradley own goal 58‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/ajxmw1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775974640751435969

Osulas two footed scissor tackle on Konate on 67' - https://twitter.com/matthewscarb/status/1775987965992292410?

Mac Allister goal on 76' - https://dubz.link/v/r768sm‎ & https://v.redd.it/u2p2ft9yrisc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1775979257186930688

& https://v.redd.it/h3ruzvuj2jsc1 & https://v.redd.it/yzu7k8pmzisc1 & https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1775980965027885289

Mac Allister freekick hits the bar on 85' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1775980896274858251 & https://v.redd.it/loop0a5swisc1

Gakpo goal on 90' - https://v.redd.it/zts9btykuisc1 & https://v.redd.it/rvblulp3visc1 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1775981987754631296

Full-Time Scenes - www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4Nit-nHgNs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=INrtvW-yd44 & www.youtube.com/shorts/B2AAn219xTQ



all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for this goal gif...





'[OptaJoe on X] 83.1% - Liverpool enjoyed 83.1% possession in tonights match against Sheffield United, a record by a team in a Premier League match since Opta began recording this data in 2003-04.' - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1775986773451018320



Gakpo / Mac Allister post match interview : https://dubz.link/c/48df58 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3cLZGElmpI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKxYDUiEGok

Van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Np-lBFTOns & www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqyxOpP5rA4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWaKb__muew

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YZYOFXfysI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VVpzWaSjFA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHBu9FPJgy8

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk5uSqovL0E & www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nBgnRaRQH0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlhlxiI3gXs



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bvuj8a/liverpool_vs_sheffield_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/04-04-2024-liverpool-vs-sheffield-united & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Sheffield_United_2024_04_04 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-sheffield-united-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool v Sheffield United' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExLUlc3n9Ao - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oOkxfmmsT8 - 13 minute video



'Liverpool v Sheffield United' : 3 minute official highlights from TNT:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hcnAlsXGSa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hcnAlsXGSa8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hcnAlsXGSa8



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y73BBdX721E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y73BBdX721E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Y73BBdX721E




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - at the end of Thursday 4th April / Match Day 30...



'Every Angle of the Alexis Mac Allister screamer!' - by LFC (from the Sheffield Utd match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FP-vAimbz68" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FP-vAimbz68</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/FP-vAimbz68

'EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reflects on 'rollercoaster' season and title charge 🔴🏆' - 10 minute video from TNT (before the Sheffield Utd match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7M5C5ay6OvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7M5C5ay6OvA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7M5C5ay6OvA
'EXCLUSIVE: Jürgen Klopp downplays Liverpool title 'favourites' tag & talks Man City vs Arsenal 🏆' - 13 minute video from TNT (from before Sheffield Utd game):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hVlKk1mmSwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hVlKk1mmSwI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hVlKk1mmSwI
'Mohamed Salah's record against Manchester United 😲' - 3 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPHx0Szbi4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPHx0Szbi4c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rPHx0Szbi4c

'Old Trafford Challenge & Premier League Run-In | Klopp's Preview | Manchester United vs Liverpool' - a 4+ minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/knFNBfNUgM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/knFNBfNUgM4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/knFNBfNUgM4
'Virgil van Dijks Hardest Opponents, Winning A Champions League & The Klopp Effect | EP 103' - 46 minute video, from The Rest Is Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MzIM6ez19rs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MzIM6ez19rs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/MzIM6ez19rs
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Ep. 28: Liverpool - Leeds United 1971, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 70/71' - from the superb Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pYwrbu9dI28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pYwrbu9dI28</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pYwrbu9dI28


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/619
'The BEST Premier League Goals at Old Trafford | Liverpool FC' - 9 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LCa-8S4sHRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LCa-8S4sHRI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LCa-8S4sHRI
'Liverpool Comeback Kings This Season 2023/24 (Comebacks Record)' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tRncazZKYw0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tRncazZKYw0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tRncazZKYw0
'Liverpool CRAZY Long Range Goals Under Klopp 🚀' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gY7B6A-Z000" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gY7B6A-Z000</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/gY7B6A-Z000
'Manchester United v Liverpool | The Friday Night With Erdinger' - from The Anfield Wrap (with a good insightful talk about the LFC ticket price rises for the first 15 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc
''Other managers collect trophies, I collect relationships' ❤️ | Klopp on his time at Liverpool' - 20 minute interview with Harriet Prior, from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ahlFFdKbB4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ahlFFdKbB4c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ahlFFdKbB4c

.



Manchester Utd 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 31 : Sunday 7th April - a 3.30pm kick off


Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.
Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Antony, Forson, Mount.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Díaz.
Subs: Adrián, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick & Adam Nunn. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: John Brooks.


'Matchday Live: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqS9fk_nL3k
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-and-mohamed-salah-score-liverpool-held-2-2-draw-old-trafford

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5966

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355785.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355811.0



Goals & Match Action...

Szoboszlai shot saved by Onana on 3' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776982738764993015

Szoboszlai shoots wide after good move on 18' - https://twitter.com/footballpund10/status/1776986628445372625

Luis Diaz goal on 23' - https://dubz.link/v/gqm3xx & https://v.redd.it/4y7de9rtm2tc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776987291262525625

Closest Utd 1st half chance; on 20' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776995137689723002 & https://twitter.com/TopTrends90/status/1776988606382440581

Salah fires over after good move on 36' - ?

Fernandes goal on 50' - https://dubz.link/v/2s9wq7 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1776998530038595622

Liverpool break in numbers but chance is missed on 54' - https://streamin.me/v/60a91390

Mainoo goal on 67‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/9t60mt & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1777002642058731874

Salah chance on 79' - https://streamin.one/v/2775c6a0

Salah goal (pen) on 84' - https://dubz.link/v/36aaza & https://v.redd.it/xasaur8v03tc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1777006904411148469

Luis Diaz chance goes over the bar on 90+4' - https://twitter.com/OficialSala12/status/1777009330216157456

Casemiro ankle-high, studs up, out of control, jump challenge on 90+7' (no VAR review?; yellow card) - https://streamin.one/v/861901be










Endo & van Dijk post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zo1nSJZDHY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDwx5jjnWNI & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68755686

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_NvpJ7k3Q0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ9V6aOhBwg & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68702106

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuYb-Q5CegI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcB7Cpgdvpw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sFGlil0UcQ



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1by5ma3/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/07-04-2024-manchester-united-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Manchester_United_v_Liverpool_2024_04_07 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-07-04-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24



'Manchester Utd vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMncxjzOeXs



'Manchester Utd vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Uzxg_0ZdfMg



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 7th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1byhqzh/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_07apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba - likely Tuesday...




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - at end of Sunday 7th April / Match Week 31:-



.


^ https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1776968300628443423 & https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776968228880671229




^ https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776292559968419955



'Manchester United 2 Liverpool 2 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from The Anfield Wrap (the first couple of minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM
'Alexis Mac Allister - All 13 Goals And Assists 2023/24' - a 3+ minute video from Anfield Nation:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YhjhS2U20rQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YhjhS2U20rQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YhjhS2U20rQ
