.Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion (and Coote, Tierney & PGMOL)
: League Match 29
: Sunday 31st March - a 2pm kick offLiverpool XI:
Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns.
.Brighton XI:
Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Veltman, Dunk, Estupiñán; Moder, Gross, Baleba, Adingra; Welbeck.Subs: Ferguson, Fati, Steele, Igor Julio, Chouchane, Webster, Lallana, Buonanotte, Barco
.Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Tim Wood, Mark Scholes. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355758.0
Welbeck goal on 2' - https://dubz.link/v/b4g709
& https://imgur.com/a/tYiGvBD
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774422578112692241
Estupinan challenge on Darwin Nunez in the area on 5' - https://v.redd.it/fh1cbwyb6orc1
& https://twitter.com/trsportnews/status/1774426286674329680
Mac Allister booking on 14' (ref initially played on... then seconds later gave a foul)
- https://twitter.com/svmandal7/status/1774427669289140714Luis Diaz goal
on 27' - https://dubz.link/v/10mrqa
& https://footyload.com/lfcbo
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774429103443096034
Some of our approach play and Salah's chances in the 1st half - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774436731900633202
Salah contact from Dunk in penalty area on 54' - https://twitter.com/Home_sports_upd/status/1774441812125507968Salah goal
on 65' - https://dubz.link/v/m5tc4w
& https://v.redd.it/9wr0zzd9jorc1
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774443158660674018
Diaz disallowed goal on 72' (VAR; offside)
- https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1774444653284094204
& https://twitter.com/ViktorFagerLFC/status/1774444752647159932
Klopp post-match fist bumps: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774453211685949871
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454612315001031
'3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins as Reds boss for Jürgen 👏 A magnificent milestone ❤️
' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454305132622011
[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition. Magnificent. - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1774452094545666086
Mac Allister post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774453474127741015
& https://dubz.link/c/c343b3
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZpuR9GNvlQ
Klopp post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774462239984013524
& https://dubz.link/c/3a8bee
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68703444
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q20KeRIEKBk
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wZ6EOgWaG4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhHEvhn-Y3kMatch Highlights
