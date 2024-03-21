« previous next »
Quote from: smicer07 on March 19, 2024, 01:00:30 pm
I was in the Kop that night. One moment I always remembered was their lad crossing it and it hit Carragher on the hand. Ref gave a penalty. Then gave a corner. Madness.

I think it was Markus Babbel - don't think it was Carragher. EDIT: And yeah, he definitely gave the penalty at first.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

'Klopp's Final Days, England & Danny Mills | Live At Five' - from The Late Challenge podcast; with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PL8aTZG1KTU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PL8aTZG1KTU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PL8aTZG1KTU
.
'A Day With Alexis Mac Allister | Messi, Mo Salah & Making Mate | Liverpool FC' - a 17 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VcndePqc9nw
.
'Liverpool vs Brighton Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc
.
.



Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion (and Coote, Tierney & PGMOL) : League Match 29 : Sunday 31st March - a 2pm kick off


Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns..

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Veltman, Dunk, Estupiñán; Moder, Gross, Baleba, Adingra; Welbeck.
Subs: Ferguson, Fati, Steele, Igor Julio, Chouchane, Webster, Lallana, Buonanotte, Barco.

Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Tim Wood, Mark Scholes. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook..


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Brighton' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IShniOOWHR0
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-and-mohamed-salah-strike-liverpool-come-behind-beat-brighton-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5964

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355740.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355758.0



Goals & Match Action...

Welbeck goal on 2' - https://dubz.link/v/b4g709 & https://imgur.com/a/tYiGvBD & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774422578112692241

Estupinan challenge on Darwin Nunez in the area on 5' - https://v.redd.it/fh1cbwyb6orc1 & https://twitter.com/trsportnews/status/1774426286674329680

Mac Allister booking on 14' (ref initially played on... then seconds later gave a foul) - https://twitter.com/svmandal7/status/1774427669289140714

Luis Diaz goal on 27' - https://dubz.link/v/10mrqa & https://footyload.com/lfcbo & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774429103443096034

Some of our approach play and Salah's chances in the 1st half - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774436731900633202

Salah contact from Dunk in penalty area on 54' - https://twitter.com/Home_sports_upd/status/1774441812125507968

Salah goal on 65' - https://dubz.link/v/m5tc4w & https://v.redd.it/9wr0zzd9jorc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774443158660674018

Diaz disallowed goal on 72' (VAR; offside) - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1774444653284094204 & https://twitter.com/ViktorFagerLFC/status/1774444752647159932

Klopp post-match fist bumps: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774453211685949871 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454612315001031



'3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins as Reds boss for Jürgen 👏 A magnificent milestone ❤️' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454305132622011





[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition. Magnificent. - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1774452094545666086



Mac Allister post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774453474127741015 & https://dubz.link/c/c343b3 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZpuR9GNvlQ

Klopp post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1774462239984013524 & https://dubz.link/c/3a8bee & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68703444

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q20KeRIEKBk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wZ6EOgWaG4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhHEvhn-Y3k



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bs9nmd/liverpool_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/31-03-2024-liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Brighton_2024_03_31 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-31-03-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee1_qai1VOE



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AW3VY7DccqM



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 31st March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bsmsri/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_31mar2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba - likely Tuesday...




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table - as of end of Match Day 29 / Sunday 31st March (after the '115+ Cheats 0 - 0 Arsenal' game)...



.
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & PGMOL...



Klopp fist bumps at full-time: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1774455403130048541

Klopp on the 'Cheats 115+ vs Arsenal' game later: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1774461102518046998 & https://streamable.com/r4kdcm

ANFIELD ERUPTS FOR MO SALAHS WINNER & JURGEN KLOPP FIST PUMPS!! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBZrmHtelsA

'Thoughts and Prayers' to Coote, Tierney and PGMOL at this difficult time: https://twitter.com/w10lmx/status/1774435980398702712

De Zerbi post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYwvhSKSr8s

De Zerbi post match press conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVVwiPOqoW4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVVwiPOqoW4



'Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Post Match Reaction Show' - the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GIr-icTOUdY



'MAC ALLISTER IS MAGIC! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Chloes Match Reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JMI2PiaY8vA



'OVER TO YOU CITY AND ARSENAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON | MAYCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VnVn3kT8vLA



'Mac Allister is UNBELIEVABLE! | Liverpool 2-1 Brighton - Pajak's reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xyTZus3P6z0



'DIAZ DELIVERED! LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON | STES MATCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jbTtN3lrRGE



'Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lbV7xl0__U0



2 minute TAW post match videos: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774466264775143678 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1774461747790742008




Post-Match Analysis Videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMekfhsvI-M
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dc0RTWw0pHY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=14HS-nYs800
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFZNkGty1CY - Maych TV match blog
www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjEqL3Kha68 - Chloe Bloxam match blog
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkMpwp-vZfk - Courtney Neary
www.youtube.com/watch?v=46Lx3CYE4zo - Ecila
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw5c81-ghzo - Goldbridge
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsk9qMwOmlE - LFC TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYGn0x7ujjk - LFC TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuqtHQ6Up5Y - BloodRed LFC
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko7bhOuWZSk - David Lynch
www.youtube.com/@neiljoneslfc/videos - Neil Jones
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFpeR_CHINA - Anfield Index
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoT1HWEb-m8 - Kelly & Wrighty
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLji4evGnCo - Sky Agenda
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Gad5tjvGeY - RedMen TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEdMvp8RXDM - CraigsTV1
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CSVR1_9pRE - KC Imageworks







Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68648917
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/31/liverpool-brighton-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/mar/31/liverpool-v-brighton-premier-league-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-brighton-live-stream-score-result-premier-league-b2521041.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0331/1440956-salah-seals-fightback-to-send-liverpool-top
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/03/31/mo-salah-finds-the-winner-as-liverpool-come-from-behind-to-beat-brighton
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/671322
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-brighton-highlights-salah-diaz-32481045
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-titl-28917103
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/report/482885
www.premierleague.com/news/3943540
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-2-1-brighton-salah-seals-reds-advantage-on-big-day-for-title-race
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-fans-bemused-by-hall-of-shame-performance-from-referee-david-coote
www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/3943121/salah-strikes-as-liverpool-edge-past-albion

.
'Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3lYNfq9pomk

.
'Leaving Liverpool, Winning and Fish & Chips | Jurgen Klopp Interview' - a 6 minute interview from BeIn Sports (from before the Brighton match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qMmPp1uiYJA
.
'The Late Challenge - Live at 5 - Liverpool: 9 to go!' - from The Late Challenge podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/n0KPKWkWJa4


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.patreon.com/TheLateChallengePodcast : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast
.
[Opta] 7 - Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition.

26 points from losing positions, a PL record according to the comms I listened to.

??
