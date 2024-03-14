« previous next »
.



Liverpool 6 - 1 Sparta Prague : Europa League - Last 16, 2nd leg : Thursday 14th March, 2023 - an 8pm kick off. Liverpool lead 5-1 from the 1st leg.





Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Clark, Salah, Núñez, Gakpo.
Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Kostas, Gordon, McConnell, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski.

Sparta XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Rynes; Preciado, Kairinen, Solbakken, Zeleny; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Laçi.
Subs: Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vorel, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik, Surovcik.


Sparta info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AC_Sparta_Prague & https://sparta.cz/en & https://twitter.com/ACSparta_EN


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Sparta' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmTtGOsKVls
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/clinical-liverpool-put-six-past-sparta-and-reach-europa-league-quarters

RAWK 'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
UEFA 'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' info post: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/clubs/7889--liverpool

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5989
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/2324-8.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355675.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355684.0

Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768366360067735830



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez goal on 7' - https://dubz.link/v/pdtp4g & https://footyload.com/goal-2 & https://twitter.com/FPLFalse9/status/1768368834367402240

Clark goal on 9' - https://dubz.link/c/4bef89 & https://v.redd.it/fnw9wvwuzcoc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768370750606442643

Salah goal on 10' - https://dubz.link/c/24aae5 & https://v.redd.it/rxl1yqf30doc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768372084608999538

Gakpo goal on 14' - https://streamin.one/v/bbfb8736 & https://v.redd.it/rusnk97q1doc1 & https://twitter.com/foredsvb/status/1768370194362069271

Nunez chance on 34 - https://v.redd.it/ee9v7og93doc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768376396445806848

Nunez quality pass - https://v.redd.it/q93tix4j5doc1 & https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1768379035401253336

Nunez quality ball in to Salah - https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1768378374261448907

Birmancevic goal on 42' - https://streamin.one/v/c75a910a & https://footyload.com/goal4/

Szoboszlai goal on 48' - https://dubz.link/c/ecbf90 & https://v.redd.it/vx5j1h02adoc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768384003843686687

Gakpo goal on 55' - https://dubz.link/c/004a6e & https://streamin.one/v/f94fd5a9 & https://v.redd.it/p1v0t1tvbdoc1

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768394779946017259 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768395516855963748



Conor Bradley post match interview : https://dubz.link/c/47a1d5 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrFJbxfX3Nw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DL4teA6zHg

Klopp post match interview : https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768403552639013319 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=KU9uq0FvUqc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwrru8jmMFs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws2AVsJp_cc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vcv4Cy03a4c



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1beuji9/liverpool_vs_sparta_prague_uefa_europa_league

& https://ourmatch.me/14-03-2024-liverpool-vs-sparta-praha & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Sparta_Prague_2024_03_14

& https://footyfull.com/uefa-europa-league/liverpool-vs-sparta-prague-14-03-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-sparta-prague-full-match-uel-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Sparta' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta7fBXKQZQ4



'Liverpool vs Sparta' : 5 minute official highlights from TNT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iw6LZTf6TqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iw6LZTf6TqU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/iw6LZTf6TqU



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: March 16, 2024, 01:18:15 am by oojason »
Having trouble getting a stream but happy to just keep refreshing this Jason  :wellin
Quote from: kavah on March 14, 2024, 08:17:25 pm
Having trouble getting a stream but happy to just keep refreshing this Jason  :wellin

Same here.

I hope Jason can keep up.
« Reply #41603 on: March 14, 2024, 10:03:18 pm »

They wouldn't stop scoring - I think my keyboard is broke ;D
« Reply #41604 on: March 14, 2024, 10:11:00 pm »
.
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague...



'Anfield Celebrates Liverpools Sixth Goal & Jurgen Klopps Fist Pumps! Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague' - 90 second video from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XOpYjlqG5xM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XOpYjlqG5xM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XOpYjlqG5xM




Klopp post-match fist-bumps: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1768398975004995816 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768395516855963748

'Allez Allez Allez': https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1768395708070027293

Mo nutmeg and pass: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1768398578811072853

Klopp gets a yellow card from the ref: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1768400035903943158

100 second snippet of the TAW post match show: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1768406508537065539

Sparta fans were quality all match + look like they've had a great time here: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1768367162861781119

& https://twitter.com/ConCorner23/status/1768418414547079610 & https://twitter.com/LewisSteele_/status/1768396369289527728

Sparta manager's short video full of praise for Liverpool: https://v.redd.it/lhfw52a8qdoc1 - full post match conference here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfyvDmDbST0



Post Match Analysis videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bhx8ZMqIkj4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nO98nY5g9w
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tav46YrV7I
RedMen TV Watchalong: www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-yRotNjWlA
Blood Red: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKYbdIgScOY
David Lynch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3hPvOHNz7w
Neil Jones post match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1rcf5FvaoM
TAW Post-Match Pint First Five: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCKxo_npfmM
Maych TV match blog: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDcTBlyyjtQ
KC Imageworks match blog: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4Za96CtvmU




'Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague | Europa League | Post Match Reaction Show' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/efmL2pnBaeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/efmL2pnBaeQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/efmL2pnBaeQ



'Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague | Match Vlog' - Chloe Bloxam:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UV_2u9qznwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UV_2u9qznwM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/UV_2u9qznwM



'A Class Above The Rest! | Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague | Chloes Match reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1KiUlEgGO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1KiUlEgGO8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Y1KiUlEgGO8



'LIVERPOOL 6-1 SPARTA PRAGUE | MAYCH REACTION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HUrAbmZCCQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HUrAbmZCCQ0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/HUrAbmZCCQ0



'Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague | Pajak's Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VNW0Zk0xblw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VNW0Zk0xblw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VNW0Zk0xblw



'LIVERPOOL 6-1 (11-2) SPARTA PRAGUE | DANS MATCH REATION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F47YjOpdYuY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F47YjOpdYuY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/F47YjOpdYuY




Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68558445
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/14/liverpool-sparta-prague-europa-league-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-sparta-prague-europa-league-b2512975.html
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/699154
www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/europa-league/result/liverpool-salah-make-history-in-six-goal-sparta-thumping_538988.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0314/1438030-salah-on-goal-trail-again-in-liverpool-rout-of-sparta
www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/liverpool-player-ratings-vs-sparta-prague-mohamed-salah-darwin-nunez/bltf865937e3d1b8f16
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-sparta-prague/report/503834
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-prague-rush-32358213
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-sparta-live-score-stream-28820520
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/14/liverpool-vs-sparta-prague-live-score-updates
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-6-1-sparta-prague-reds-roar-into-quarter-finals

« Last Edit: March 15, 2024, 01:52:49 am by oojason »
Quote from: oojason on March 14, 2024, 10:03:18 pm
They wouldn't stop scoring - I think my keyboard is broke ;D

Inconsiderate fuckers... :D
I'd urge folks to watch the short interview with the Sparta manager in Jason's link above. Class.
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 15, 2024, 01:20:14 am
Inconsiderate fuckers... :D
Haven't been so quick on a keyboard since I was a teenager!

Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 15, 2024, 10:17:51 am
I'd urge folks to watch the short interview with the Sparta manager in Jason's link above. Class.

:thumbup There fans were quality too - especially so... given the match itself.

« Reply #41608 on: March 15, 2024, 12:30:00 pm »

'The Making of a Liverpool FC Legend with John Aldridge and Ian Rush' - 28 minute video, from AXA UK:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/okgsRjgfcF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/okgsRjgfcF0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/okgsRjgfcF0

« Reply #41609 on: March 15, 2024, 01:43:27 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's FA Cup press conference | Manchester United vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ_dddJS3ZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ_dddJS3ZM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lZ_dddJS3ZM
« Reply #41610 on: March 16, 2024, 02:37:41 pm »

'The Greatest FA Cup Goals Between Liverpool & Manchester United 🔥 | ITV Football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KzpxbQIPuUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KzpxbQIPuUU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/KzpxbQIPuUU
« Reply #41611 on: March 16, 2024, 02:39:12 pm »

'"No different to winning the Champions League" - Jurgen Klopp on how it feels to win the FA Cup' - 10 minute video, from ITV Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bnr_9khGiQk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bnr_9khGiQk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bnr_9khGiQk
« Reply #41612 on: March 16, 2024, 02:47:28 pm »

'Japanese football fan moved to tears by 'Allez Allez Allez' and 'YNWA' at Anfield' (from Liverpool vs 115+ Cheats):-

https://v.redd.it/dqf9rsxphpoc1 (4 minute video)


full video here (38 minutes):-

'【首位攻防戦vlog】遠藤航がMOMに現地で涙が止まらない。クロップvsペップの最終戦!?プレミアリーグの歴史をこの目に刻んできました。【リヴァプールvsマンチェスターシティ】':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs
« Reply #41613 on: March 16, 2024, 03:35:03 pm »

'Liverpool's UNFORGETTABLE Wins Against Man United Under Klopp' - form Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XXmuccUU05c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XXmuccUU05c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XXmuccUU05c

« Reply #41614 on: March 16, 2024, 03:36:49 pm »

'Luis Diaz Was Born To Dribble' - from 1947prod:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RwjZnnJP5Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RwjZnnJP5Wg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RwjZnnJP5Wg
Quote from: oojason on March 16, 2024, 02:47:28 pm
'Japanese football fan moved to tears by 'Allez Allez Allez' and 'YNWA' at Anfield' (from Liverpool vs 115+ Cheats):-

https://v.redd.it/dqf9rsxphpoc1 (4 minute video)


full video here (38 minutes):-

'【首位攻防戦vlog】遠藤航がMOMに現地で涙が止まらない。クロップvsペップの最終戦!?プレミアリーグの歴史をこの目に刻んできました。【リヴァプールvsマンチェスターシティ】':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs


ha great that, fans all over the world, we did have a japanese flag for a bit years ago in the Kop
Quote from: oojason on March 16, 2024, 02:47:28 pm
'Japanese football fan moved to tears by 'Allez Allez Allez' and 'YNWA' at Anfield' (from Liverpool vs 115+ Cheats):-

https://v.redd.it/dqf9rsxphpoc1 (4 minute video)


full video here (38 minutes):-

'【首位攻防戦vlog】遠藤航がMOMに現地で涙が止まらない。クロップvsペップの最終戦!?プレミアリーグの歴史をこの目に刻んできました。【リヴァプールvsマンチェスターシティ】':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vHsmZ_UAdbs


I'm tearing up myself at that - thinking pretty soon it'll be sung to Jurgen at his last game as our manager.

football, eh .....
Quote from: kavah on March 17, 2024, 07:11:16 am

ha great that, fans all over the world, we did have a japanese flag for a bit years ago in the Kop

There was a beautiful one not so long ago too by Imperator - until the club decided to be utter dicks about it (and all his other banners too)...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56008.msg19140341#msg19140341

& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354632.msg19137678#msg19137678




^ from https://twitter.com/KopCraftsman/status/1768365549505933585

Quote from: SamLad on March 17, 2024, 11:42:06 am

I'm tearing up myself at that - thinking pretty soon it'll be sung to Jurgen at his last game as our manager.

football, eh .....

and probably at the parade too  :thumbup
« Last Edit: March 17, 2024, 02:09:26 pm by oojason »
.



Manchester Utd 4 - 3 Liverpool (AET) : FA Cup - Quarter-Final : Sunday 17th March - a 3.30pm kick off


Tax Dodgers XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford; Hojlund.
Subs: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Forson, Mount, Antony.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Bradley, Tsimikas, Clark, Gravenberch, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns.

Referee: John Brooks, Assistant referees: Lee Betts & Timothy Wood, Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor, VAR: Tim Robinson, Support VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Tax Dodgers vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG-HOq2sMYI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-fa-cup-after-dramatic-4-3-defeat-old-trafford

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5990

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355693.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355703.0



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher save from Rashford on 4' - https://twitter.com/Sportybetcodes/status/1769387131850441155 & https://twitter.com/BeyondUTD/status/1769387069552705574

McTominay goal on 10‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/y47cjp & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769389683111305619

Endo disallowed goal on 37' (VAR; offside) - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769395974986780955 & https://twitter.com/thesixtysix89/status/1769395688738025896

Mac Allister goal on 44' - https://dubz.link/v/b3tgjn & https://v.redd.it/xmtu3dj06xoc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769397928857108529

Salah goal on 45+2' - https://dubz.link/v/v5fzfd & https://v.redd.it/lsroqoji6xoc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769399373253824826

Fernandes challenge (already on yellow card) on Szoboszlai - https://v.redd.it/ccd2pos4uxoc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769406192609001963

Gomez booked 2 minutes later for similar challenge - https://twitter.com/AdamJoseph____/status/1769406987337654272

Liverpool's 5-on-2 counter attack missed on 78' - https://streamin.me/v/f6f14b1a & https://v.redd.it/lk4dklxmyxoc1

Antony goal on 87' - https://dubz.link/v/10mzfq & https://imgur.com/a/cp2F81K & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769414070564782193

Rashford chance wide on 90+4' - https://v.redd.it/c3sugx6tixoc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769416649369604597

2-2; after 90 minutes. Extra-Time...

Elliott goal on 105' - https://dubz.link/v/411dpc & https://v.redd.it/r2l0plf6mxoc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769421198796947521

Rashford goal on 112' - https://dubz.link/v/ct4cxp & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769423677194490349 & https://imgur.com/a/TF9dYyx

McTominay just wide on 116' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769424122499432951

Diallo goal on 120‎+‎1‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/z33acw & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769425670189330522 & https://imgur.com/a/mSlXsyw



'20 mins after the final whistle and the away end are chanting Klopps name. This one will hurt but bigger prizes to pursue in the coming weeks':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1769430390010175934 & https://v.redd.it/4lqtxujvtxoc1 & https://twitter.com/_LiverpoolWorld/status/1769431541925523827






Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOYqhBQhPew & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769445801783120320

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFVk85uzH1A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQAA0Uy8rBs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aGhjwIFiZs



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bh03ju/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_english_fa_cup

& https://ourmatch.me/17-03-2024-manchester-united-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Manchester_United_v_Liverpool_2024_03_17 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/fa-cup/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-17-03-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-fa-cup-2023-24



'Man Utd vs Liverpool' : 90 second official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ciUjT_TAlA

www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-ECardH7oY - 4 minute video from the BBC

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl9EmRip9V4 - 4 minute video from the official FA Cup youtube channel



'Man Utd vs Liverpool' : 7 minute official highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aslFiO7vThQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aslFiO7vThQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aslFiO7vThQ



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.55pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 17th March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bhccac/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_and_fa_cup_highlights

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Reply #41619 on: Yesterday at 01:10:12 pm »

'John Aldridge Liverpool FC goals collection' - from the superb Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/likD3Hky0uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/likD3Hky0uc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/likD3Hky0uc
« Reply #41620 on: Today at 02:22:56 am »
.
.
One for the young un's...


'1967/68 - Liverpool v Ferencvaros (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 3rd Round 2nd Leg - 9.1.68)' - 52 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f8bVo181k78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f8bVo181k78</a>

or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/f8bVo181k78


or the 1 minute highlights here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VA-vhTCesxs


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/433 (just a little snow...)

LFCInEurope.com match info page: http://lfcineurope.com/6768-3.html
« Reply #41621 on: Today at 02:27:38 am »

'31 03 2007 : Liverpool v Arsenal' - 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AZSq4oBiDJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AZSq4oBiDJw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AZSq4oBiDJw


LFCHisotry.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5024
« Reply #41622 on: Today at 02:39:35 am »

'25 03 2006 : Liverpool v Everton' - 8 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ST86C_nYyoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ST86C_nYyoM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ST86C_nYyoM


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4961
« Reply #41623 on: Today at 02:49:57 am »

'2001 UEFA Super Cup Final Bayern Munich v Liverpool' - full match:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D-Ly4RKrX7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D-Ly4RKrX7E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/D-Ly4RKrX7E


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2327

LFCinEurope.com match info page: http://lfcineurope.com/0102-SC.html
