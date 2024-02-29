« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1035 1036 1037 1038 1039 [1040]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10452817 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41560 on: February 29, 2024, 08:40:08 pm »

'22 04 2006 - Chelsea v Liverpool - FA Cup Semi Final' - 100 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cT1y7KyvU38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cT1y7KyvU38</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cT1y7KyvU38


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4989
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41561 on: March 1, 2024, 12:27:57 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ijoK4N3w7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ijoK4N3w7o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9ijoK4N3w7o
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41562 on: March 1, 2024, 06:03:19 pm »

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 27: Liverpool  Bayern Munich 1971, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 70/71' - from Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B1atkIDDEM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B1atkIDDEM8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/B1atkIDDEM8


www.holdingmidfield.com : www.patreon.com/holdingmidfield : https://twitter.com/AskewJT : www.facebook.com/HoldingMidfield : www.youtube.com/@HoldingMidfield


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/608
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41563 on: March 2, 2024, 12:59:57 pm »

'The Liverpool Player Completely Going Under The Radar THIS Season...' - from Panenka:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jFBJ3be6_60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jFBJ3be6_60</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jFBJ3be6_60
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41564 on: March 2, 2024, 01:32:28 pm »
.



Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 27 : Saturday 2nd March - a 3pm kick off





Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi.
Subs: Sangaré, Danilo, Gardner, Turner, Niakhaté, Duarte Ribeiro, Awoniyi, Felipe, Kouyaté.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gomez, Clark; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Nunez.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Richard West, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.


'Matchday Live: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJwhtPoiqsQ
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/darwin-nunez-scores-99th-minute-winner-away-nottingham-forest

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5961

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355624.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355628.0



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher 1-on-1 save on 23' - https://twitter.com/ViktorFagerLFC/status/1763949207142953265

Danilo wrestles Danns to the floor in the penalty area on 85' (+ no attempt to play or even look at the ball) - https://ok.ru/video/7245368265447?fromTime=2343

Yates kicks Konate in the head (no foul acc to Tierney) - https://v.redd.it/cgarix9115mc1 - or a slow-motion gif: https://imgur.com/a/SfUMFhY

Nunez goal on 90+9' - https://dubz.link/v/p3tvwb & https://v.redd.it/8x2iniw9cylc1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1764051808182522121

& https://twitter.com/LFCVine/status/1763972000987386313 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1763971823215984746 & https://v.redd.it/cw74b9orcylc1

& https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1763974467674370326 & https://twitter.com/worldevents94/status/1763974946655481881 & https://v.redd.it/8lm4ske100mc1

'Forest fans reacting to Darwin's dagger' - https://v.redd.it/qu6gega3q3mc1

'Virgil Van Dijk takes a fan's phone to record the celebration of the last minute winner against Nottingham Forrest' - https://v.redd.it/4hfqv18j52mc1



Full-Time Scenes: https://v.redd.it/t6sfq14dcylc1 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1763976787086741973 & https://v.redd.it/005vc2oygylc1

& https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1763977934925091042 & https://twitter.com/saeed3373/status/1763979947872248032 & www.youtube.com/shorts/Gsn8yoSp5r4

& https://v.redd.it/8odp51pd2zlc1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1763974201780691117 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1764048040388964481

'Just a shit Andy Carroll!': https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1763977765135450382 & https://twitter.com/iandoylesport/status/1763961645242417659

 





Mac Allister post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNG7IB_-5-Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBvrc3xpydc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLC0Yfyc9bc

van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1aDeeTPVdY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=133OOpTawj4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWV-8As-J8k

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4JzN9XOI9I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2awFfMEofA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4m-7NdtfYk

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZTlJqLQEME & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LwLWkXby0U & www.youtube.com/watch?v=EheN2gzBx58



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1b4q13s/nottingham_forest_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/02-03-2024-nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool & https://dasfootball.com/nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool-highlights & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool-02-03-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24



'Forest vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKdCe3q9sR0



'Forest vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IB1zj_Gq8to" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IB1zj_Gq8to</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IB1zj_Gq8to



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 2nd March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1b52qtk/bbc_match_of_the_day_02mar2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Forest:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GsLjeBKoJjg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GsLjeBKoJjg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GsLjeBKoJjg



'[OptaJoe] 43 - In all competitions, substitutes have contributed to 43 goals for Liverpool this season (21 goals, 22 assists), the most of any side in Europe's big-five leagues. Mentality.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1763977040074613027


'18 - Liverpool have scored a 90th minute winner in 18 Premier League games under Jürgen Klopp, more than any other team since the German took over. Monsters.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1763981016832618649




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:03 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41565 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 am »

'Caoimhin Kelleher CRAZY Moments' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L30fkjPjxYQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L30fkjPjxYQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/L30fkjPjxYQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41566 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 am »

'Caoimhin Kelleher ● Best Saves Ever | FHD' - from This Goalkeeper:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RWNpjDAFoT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RWNpjDAFoT0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RWNpjDAFoT0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41567 on: Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm »

'Nottingham Forest 0 Liverpool 1 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RtqXcoTv6Lc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RtqXcoTv6Lc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RtqXcoTv6Lc
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41568 on: Today at 04:25:08 pm »

'Álvaro Arbeloa  Liverpool and Real Madrid : Marking Messi  Masterclass' - 14 minute video, from The Coaches' Voice (in Spanish - with English subtitles):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-uXewgvzUKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-uXewgvzUKE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-uXewgvzUKE


RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/video Thread' post for both the Liverpool vs Barcelona matches in 2007:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17859386#msg17859386

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1035 1036 1037 1038 1039 [1040]   Go Up
« previous next »
 