.Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Liverpool
: League Match 27
: Saturday 2nd March - a 3pm kick offForest XI:
Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi.Subs: Sangaré, Danilo, Gardner, Turner, Niakhaté, Duarte Ribeiro, Awoniyi, Felipe, Kouyaté
.Liverpool XI:
Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gomez, Clark; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Nunez
.Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Richard West, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis
Kelleher 1-on-1 save on 23'
Danilo wrestles Danns to the floor in the penalty area on 85' (+ no attempt to play or even look at the ball)
Yates kicks Konate in the head (no foul acc to Tierney)
Nunez goal on 90+9'
'Forest fans reacting to Darwin's dagger'
'Virgil Van Dijk takes a fan's phone to record the celebration of the last minute winner against Nottingham Forrest'
Match Highlights & Full Match Replays
& Full Match Replays
'[OptaJoe] 43 - In all competitions, substitutes have contributed to 43 goals for Liverpool this season (21 goals, 22 assists), the most of any side in Europe's big-five leagues. Mentality.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1763977040074613027
'18 - Liverpool have scored a 90th minute winner in 18 Premier League games under Jürgen Klopp, more than any other team since the German took over. Monsters.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1763981016832618649
