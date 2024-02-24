« previous next »
Didn't know where to put this, but currently streaming on youtube: Road To The League Cup Final: EVERY Match in Full | Liverpool FC

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgKmhOSiSm8
Didn't know where to put this, but currently streaming on youtube: Road To The League Cup Final: EVERY Match in Full | Liverpool FC


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rgKmhOSiSm8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rgKmhOSiSm8</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgKmhOSiSm8

Nice  ;D



'CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL | 2022 League Cup Final in full!' - from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VHZZzj9CKOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VHZZzj9CKOI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VHZZzj9CKOI



2022 League Cup Final vs Chelsea - 'RAWK LFC Audio/Video Thread' content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965

All League Cup Final victories content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

'Jürgen Klopp & Virgil van Dijk Discuss League Cup Final: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Exclusive Interview' - a 15 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_MlQYV82bxc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_MlQYV82bxc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_MlQYV82bxc
Some pre-match build-up for the 2024 League Cup Final...



'All Roads Lead to Wembley | League Cup Final | Liverpool FC' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nQlggE2Owcs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nQlggE2Owcs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nQlggE2Owcs



BBC live build-up blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67781978
Guardian live build-up blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/feb/25/chelsea-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-final-live
Echo live build-up blog: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-chelsea-score-stream-live-28691030


'Laughable this. No announcement in the Fan Zone here at Wembley or anything, people finding out as they get to turnstiles. Luckily I was one with a QR code already but causing chaos here...' - https://twitter.com/DavidForde92/status/1761760157195710850 (2.28pm)




'This system is a complete mess. Current scene outside Wembley. Liverpool fans struggling to get in the ground.'
https://twitter.com/CaoimheSport/status/1761762846772220330 (Athletic journo) - with short video (2.39pm) - I don't think most of those people are going to make it in for kick off.


LFC fans stranded outside pre-match due to ticket barcode issues: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-liverpool-carabaocup-final-tickets-32208084
Ticket chaos at Wembley as Liverpool fans face long queues for CC Final: https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/ticket-wembley-liverpool-fans-carabao-cup-final-2925287
BBC Journo ticket issue advice: https://twitter.com/NickParrottTV/status/1761739502760911244
LFC Help advice re ticket barcode issues: https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1761750886953464057


Wembley Awaits - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761677423395950830

Filling up on Wembley Way - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761744902830919871

Lets do this Redmen - https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1761740510664827235

Waves - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761742010325598400

pre-match quick video from TAW: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761753598952681772

Liverpool players out to warm up at Wembley: https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1761757944108978571

It's time: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1761756685369016563

Pre-match YNWA: https://twitter.com/recap_football_/status/1761766643720732728 & https://twitter.com/LFCEspanol/status/1761767429548458153

& https://twitter.com/Brothaman76/status/1761766184611893283 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761782967645470796



Liverpool fans boo national anthem ahead of League Cup final: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-fans-boo-national-anthem-32207679 ;D

https://twitter.com/dchinellato/status/1761781958705557515 & www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-boo-national-anthem-why-wembley-b2501304.html

Liverpool 1 - 0 Chelsea (AET) : The 2024 League Cup Final : Sunday 25th February - a 3pm kick off : at Wembley





Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Clark, O'Connell, Koumas, Danns, Nyoni.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Colwill, Disasi, Chilwell, Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson.
Subs: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Mark Scholes & James Mainwaring. Fourth Official: Tim Robinson. Reserve Assist. Referee: Wade Smith. VAR: John Brooks.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Chelsea' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0S8Z1xi2708
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/virgil-van-dijk-scores-extra-time-give-liverpool-victory-over-chelsea-carabao-cup-final

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5986
Wikipedia page for the 2024 EFL Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_EFL_Cup_final

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355580.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355595.0
RAWK Extra-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355596.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355593.0


Liverpool player injuries: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Doak, Salah, Jota, Nunez.
EFL's 'All You Need To Know' article - www.efl.com/news/2024/february/21/all-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-the-carabao-cup-final-2024
www.efl.com/competitions/carabao-cup : https://twitter.com/EFL : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : https://twitter.com/SkyFootball



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher save on 20' - https://dubz.link/v/9vw6yg & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761774305153548697

Caicedo horrible tackle on Gravenberch 24 - https://v.redd.it/l96ncjue2rkc1 & https://v.redd.it/bqu4x47k4rkc1 & https://twitter.com/_abochie/status/1761777217313399120

Sterling offside goal (VAR; offside) - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761777917036482840 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1761776473923322015

Gakpo header hits the post on 40' - https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1761778616789250153 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1761778501735051596

Chilwill makes a tit of himself on 45+3' (well in Gakpo, Bradley, Gomez and others) - https://twitter.com/Kloppholic/status/1761829180835029278

van Dijk disallowed goal[ on 60' (VAR; offside) - https://dubz.link/v/mm2kgy & https://v.redd.it/3f1067ebcrkc1 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1761788879852732417

Kelleher 1-on-1 save vs Gallagher on 84' - https://twitter.com/TEAMtalk/status/1761843513254453668

Konate quality cover chase and tackle on 85' - https://v.redd.it/i5mtxhdnlxkc1

Kelleher saves and ricochets on 90+2' - https://v.redd.it/o6xuz7xfjrkc1 & https://twitter.com/SiaranBolaLive/status/1761797422479782083

0-0 after 90 minutes...

van Dijk goal on 118' - https://dubz.link/v/1bv0ga & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761809130635821524 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761854831818637501

& https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761829890511229167 & https://twitter.com/fan_banter/status/1761817692627943622 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeqGvKSWSnc

Kelleher saves throughout the match - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762138450730311826

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761809880388657635 & https://v.redd.it/dt9ucweyrrkc1







van Dijk post-match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLqbct1pm8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPSxKRzPjCo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgUCuiYt_Qw

Conor Bradley & Bobby Clark post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-wRzqfh3nA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0W0l086p_0

Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyeMbyLbGl8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=GskXnK6N8lE & https://dubz.live/c/8da9ec & https://v.redd.it/pdhlq2nw9xkc1

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcPdakJLu-U & www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvN66BLsnu8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCmSI9cvLVw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1azpkzh/chelsea_vs_liverpool_english_league_cup_final

& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Chelsea_vs_Liverpool_2024_02_25 & https://ourmatch.me/25-02-2024-chelsea-vs-liverpool & https://gofile.io/d/0ZeVZW

& https://footyload.com/chelsea-vs-liverpool-carabao-cup-final & https://fullmatch.info/2024/02/25/chelsea-vs-liverpool-english-league-cup-final-25-feb-2024

& https://footyfull.com/league-cup/chelsea-vs-liverpool-25-02-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/chelsea-vs-liverpool-full-match-efl-2024-final & www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Yr421p7zH



'Liverpool vs Chelsea' : 4 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVMHpernU50



'Liverpool vs Chelsea' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QyTqu28m2MM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QyTqu28m2MM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QyTqu28m2MM



'Liverpool vs Chelsea' : 17 minute official highlights from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dn2H927OMqI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dn2H927OMqI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/dn2H927OMqI



ITV1's 55 minute highlights program from Sunday night:  https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1b05lsd/itv_efl_carabao_cup_highlights_25feb2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Wembley:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8



'League Cup Final 2024: Chelsea v Liverpool | Behind The Scenes' - 8 minute video from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GBqtFt8F1yw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GBqtFt8F1yw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GBqtFt8F1yw




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576






Some post-match content for the 2024 League Cup Final...







'ABSOLUTE BEDLAM AS VIRGIL VAN DIJK SCORES THE WINNER AT WEMBLEY!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aqgz7JJnL4Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aqgz7JJnL4Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aqgz7JJnL4Y



'CRAZY celebrations! - Virgil van Dijk goal wins the League Cup for Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wy-K5iVfAPI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wy-K5iVfAPI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wy-K5iVfAPI








^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the above gifs




'Allez Allez Allez in extra time': https://v.redd.it/7cva9z3ljskc1 & https://twitter.com/Green_Scouser/status/1761835071395233945 & https://v.redd.it/v738c4nu3tkc1

van Dijk's goal set to the Rocky theme: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761890984344895891

Obligatory van Dijk goal set to the Titanic theme: https://twitter.com/LFCMarcelo/status/1761826360123605390

Fans in the ground celebrate van Dijk's goal: https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1761866156577792107 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762077552057934042

Nunez & Pochettino reactions to the goal: https://twitter.com/kmbcore/status/1761833570166030721 & https://twitter.com/w10lmx/status/1761829681022570831

Liverpool's injured players celebrate the goal: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761850416164229425 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761859108314005608

post-match YNWA: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761798731559579917 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761823606835658953

& https://v.redd.it/flvfikkt5skc1 & https://twitter.com/_LiverpoolWorld/status/1761817185683374129 & https://twitter.com/FanHub/status/1761814370101678164

& https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1761860003969859672 & https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1761855715134591047

Klopp post-match fist-bumps: https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761810895628358104 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762092651007099028

Chelsea players up and down the Wembley steps: https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761812864954782147

The Trophy Lift: https://v.redd.it/3oziiya9urkc1 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761813522642550957 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762100205342588940

Klopp & players make their way down onto the pitch: https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761814705234948448

on-field post-match YNWA: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1761815463095402743 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761815772148519358 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761819408857502174 https://twitter.com/DiogoJota18/status/1761816856296296609 https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761827587100225875

on-field trophy lift: https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761815853035659500 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761816973048996266

Every little thing, is going to be alright... https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761897659185463650 & https://twitter.com/ChloeBloxam/status/1761876856578458007

"He has everything" 😤"He's just a one off!" 🤩: https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761826102639542589 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761827099822731307

Changing Room Celebrations: www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3Ont6Nb6Q8 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1761827771867668791 & https://v.redd.it/5simx36t4skc1

Wembley arch lit up red: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1761840681826287685 & https://twitter.com/Bonalbio24/status/1761840696770675155

All 10 League Cup Trophy Lifts : https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762024702598606997




'Klopp and Liverpool players join fans to sign You'll Never Walk Alone':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c57w5YzmY_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c57w5YzmY_Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/c57w5YzmY_Q



'Liverpool League Cup Trophy Celebrations 🏆🔴' - 6 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iu3bf8qjC6w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iu3bf8qjC6w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/iu3bf8qjC6w



'FULL League Cup final celebrations and analysis ft. Klopp, Van Dijk, Carragher, Neville and more! 🔥' - 66 minute video from Sky; warning - contains Neville & Carragher:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rgudfRMXCaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rgudfRMXCaY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rgudfRMXCaY





'Liverpool are the first team in English Football League history to win the League Cup 10 times' - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1761809125770510357








Gallery: Liverpool's League Cup celebrations in pictures: www.efl.com/news/2024/february/25/gallery--liverpool-s-carabao-cup-celebrations-in-pictures

& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/34-wembley-photos-liverpool-beat-chelsea-carabao-cup-final & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-lift-carabao-cup-trophy-wembley




Post Match Analysis...

short post match TAW video: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761827389401637296
www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6Fb5AhYU4I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cfAKT0RvU0
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKgbnyeWUGc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgzSQx1t4ic
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbHFdjBn-30
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaDCGMHUVKo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVKBP7S1lXY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdJFE7_af5I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS4toZ6VTKY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hJydsGWx2k
www.youtube.com/watch?v=86DOh98zHAE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7o9WUOV2fo


'How Van Dijk Won The League Cup! | Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool | Analysis' - 8 minute video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkhtL_hivgc


Pochettino post match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kri8NaKwZhY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPUuoPmV3C4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sng8NAXnemE




'INCREDIBLE! CHELSEA 0-1 LIVERPOOL EFL CUP FINAL | MAYCH REACTION' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ke4j1saI5jc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ke4j1saI5jc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Ke4j1saI5jc



'Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool | EFL CUP FINAL | Post Match Reaction Show' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aCpTyKVJ6gM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aCpTyKVJ6gM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aCpTyKVJ6gM



'CHELSEA 0-1 LIVERPOOL | PAJAK'S CUP FINAL REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w85QVFWKL1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w85QVFWKL1I</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/w85QVFWKL1I



'Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool | Chloes Match Reaction' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Wb4j6nYEo7A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Wb4j6nYEo7A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Wb4j6nYEo7A



'Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whAAiK1JXTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whAAiK1JXTM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/whAAiK1JXTM



'Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASVHfsprrC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASVHfsprrC0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ASVHfsprrC0





Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68329936 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67781978 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68397980
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/25/chelsea-liverpool-carabao-cup-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-liverpool-carabao-cup-final-live-stream-score-result-b2501356.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0225/1434341-carabao-cup-final-chelsea-v-liverpool-updates
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/697787
www.efl.com/news/2024/february/25/report--liverpool-claim-historic-carabao-cup-final-victory
www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-liverpool/report/503090
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/chelsea-liverpool-carabao-cup-final-32208759
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-city-top-spot-european-27052626
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/25/carabao-cup-final-live-scores-chelsea-liverpool
www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/carabao-cup-final-report-chelsea-0-1-aet-liverpool
https://onefootball.com/en/news/chelsea-0-1-aet-liverpool-blues-lose-carabao-cup-final-at-the-death-39107302
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/liverpool-1-0-chelsea-van-dijk-brings-home-the-league-cup
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/02/25/virgil-van-dijk-and-caoimhin-kelleher-shine-in-liverpools-carabao-cup-win
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2024/feb/25/liverpools-fearless-youngsters-are-jurgen-klopps-greatest-legacy
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/25/chelsea-0-1-liverpool-player-ratings-from-the-carabao-cup-final
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/25/jurgen-klopp-hails-liverpool-triumph-as-most-special-a-memory-for-ever







Thank you so much for these!
Absolute legend oojason. 🙏🏻
LFC tv reaction show is out as a pod: https://pca.st/episode/e8fa5790-1d20-4200-a08e-8231b41dcf43

warning: does contain Stephen Warnock but he's not as miserable as usual.
^^ Thanks for the kind words - hopefully it'll be something to fondly look back on.



'遠藤 航 2月25日' - 6 minute video on Endo's superb display yesterday:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DUyy3KFGxDg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DUyy3KFGxDg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/DUyy3KFGxDg


more similar videos here:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MI6j0ub0mk
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyYvMMz79WE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG7WZmiT6Uo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyNMx_ccDw0 (and tactical analysis)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcTqWsstFy8
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762156671776837766
www.youtube.com/shorts/MnST7CiXfwk


'The Champions Wall has been updated 🏆' - a 50 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762175698792321195 or https://v.redd.it/olbe9391zykc1



'THE BEST ALLEZ, ALLEZ, ALLEZ EVER! CHELSEA 0-1 LIVERPOOL | League Cup FINAL | MATCH VLOG' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cp0Rr852PdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cp0Rr852PdA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cp0Rr852PdA
'KLOPPS GREATEST TROPHY WIN? | Redmen Originals Liverpool Podcast' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OVlmZQeVsRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OVlmZQeVsRI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OVlmZQeVsRI
'INCREDIBLE Liverpool / BRILLIANT youngsters / EMBARRASSING Chelsea LIVE' - from BloodRed PodCast:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_gc7Jv9rzmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_gc7Jv9rzmc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_gc7Jv9rzmc
'Why Klopp's kids offer Liverpool a goldmine' - The Athletic PodCast:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ujh_neX9oDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ujh_neX9oDo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ujh_neX9oDo

'How Liverpool Just Won The League Cup Final With Kids' - from FourFourTwo:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bb2xpadi9z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bb2xpadi9z0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Bb2xpadi9z0
'Tactical Analysis : Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea | Klopp's Kids Rule The Day' - from Football Made Simple:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ANsisPgZ0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ANsisPgZ0E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7ANsisPgZ0E
'How Klopps DNA led Liverpool to the League Cup' - from The Totally Football Show:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zCgxxpClIgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zCgxxpClIgM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zCgxxpClIgM
'The Kelly and Wrighty Show - 26 Feb 2024':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WXEr8imJ84s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WXEr8imJ84s</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WXEr8imJ84s
'Live commentary of Chelsea v Liverpool in the final of the EFL Cup' - from BBC 5 Live:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001wpc6 (165 minutes)


or...


'2024 EFL Cup Final: Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool - BBC Radio 5 Live commentary' - from Radio Sports Commentary:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IlzV5QU0I-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IlzV5QU0I-0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IlzV5QU0I-0

'LIVERPOOL WIN THE League Cup! | Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool | EFL CUP FINAL | WATCHALONG' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ8_2PwNFWw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ8_2PwNFWw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cZ8_2PwNFWw
Second Captains podcast - Episode 2876: Klopps Kids Get It Done, Carabao Kelleher, Ken In Wembley, Iwobi Time:-

www.secondcaptains.com/2024/02/26/episode-2876-klopps-kids-get-it-done-carabao-kelleher-ken-in-wembley-iwobi-time
'VVD & Klopp Kids 1:0 Chelsea // Extended Fan Highlights from a brilliant day at Wembley!!' -from The Anfield Lark:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaXB2ptrsV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaXB2ptrsV8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZaXB2ptrsV8

'League Cup Final 2024: Chelsea v Liverpool | Behind The Scenes' - 8 minute video from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GBqtFt8F1yw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GBqtFt8F1yw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GBqtFt8F1yw


^ thanks for the heads-up, Gili Gulu  :wave

'Liverpool - Road to League Cup Victory 2024 🏆' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8UnZw6rmVxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8UnZw6rmVxQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8UnZw6rmVxQ

'Liverpool's Youngsters are Crazy Good' - by 1974prod:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/60Q6Un2BdIg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/60Q6Un2BdIg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/60Q6Un2BdIg
'Can't Wait For Bajcetic To Come Back...' - by 1947prod:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UuBQeu1y6no" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UuBQeu1y6no</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/UuBQeu1y6no
'Liverpool 1986 FA Cup Homecoming Parade' - 15 minute video from the superb Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lq80BFV5bnk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lq80BFV5bnk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lq80BFV5bnk
'Liverpool 1989 FA Cup Homecoming Parade' - 13 minute video form the superb Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2-jdslOd2OY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2-jdslOd2OY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2-jdslOd2OY
'CRAZY Last Minute Goals Under Klopp' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gh20MyBPMII" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gh20MyBPMII</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Gh20MyBPMII

'Silver & Bold: Can Klopp Lift The Lot? #Part 1' - The Late Challenge Podcast; with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TflB3mBNUZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TflB3mBNUZE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TflB3mBNUZE


https://thelatechallengepodcast.com & https://twitter.com/LateChallenge & www.patreon.com/TheLateChallengePodcast

'Jürgen Klopp's FA Cup press conference | Liverpool vs Southampton' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pOK0rSqT30I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pOK0rSqT30I</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pOK0rSqT30I
Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton : FA Cup - 5th Round : Wednesday 28th February - an 8pm kick off





Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Bradley, Clark, McConnell; Elliott, Gakpo, Koumas.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Nallo, Scanlon, Mac Allister, Gordon, Diaz, Danns, Nyoni.

Southampton XI: Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Rothwell, Charles, Aribo; Edozie, Mara, Sulemana.
Subs: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Meghoma, Harwood-Bellis, Smallbone, Dibling, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, A Armstrong..

Referee: Craig Pawson, Assistants: Adam Nunn & Steven Meredith, Fourth Official: Rebecca Welch, VAR: Tony Harrington, Support VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Liverpool injuries/illness: Alisson, Trent, Matip, R. Williams, Robertson, Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszski, Gravenberch, Thiago, Jones, Jota, Salah, Nunez. 14 players in total.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Southampton' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HESg2WwlBU
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lewis-koumas-and-jayden-danns-score-put-liverpool-fa-cup-quarter-finals

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5987
2023/24 FA Cup Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_FA_Cup#Fifth_round_proper

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355603.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355614.0

Pre-Match YNWA: https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762931414406725951



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher save on 5' - https://twitter.com/Szoboz_lfc/status/1762944105049432249 & https://twitter.com/404NUNEZ/status/1762938262874656862

Southampton's Rothwell hits the post on 19' - https://twitter.com/GoalsZack/status/1762936185662374000

Kelleher save on 38' - https://twitter.com/drwnunez/status/1762941012983615910

Koumas goal on 44' - https://dubz.link/v/12kvtz & https://v.redd.it/sh9f94gw1elc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762942494885450190

& https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1762943980176617473 & https://twitter.com/d7em10_QQ/status/1762941873750950112

Kelleher save on 48' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762947892560396727

Danns goal on 74' - https://dubz.link/v/v1q0wg & https://v.redd.it/qby3kiq7aelc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762954230208274471

& https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1762957413374742921 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1762953619807322358

Trey Nyoni subbed on at 78' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762955656284271015 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762964265479127430

Danns goal on 88' - https://dubz.link/v/xt12y3 & https://v.redd.it/5bpy0g0mcelc1 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762957742409396549

& https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1762957165554434358 & https://v.redd.it/1h9p5bzpcelc1 & https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1762958134648201310

Full-Time Scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWGmAYoLe-w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-g_pHRQlos



Danns & Elliott post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9CInNP9IlI & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762960685212824045 & https://streamable.com/ivil82

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr9WutGwwd4 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762965595836879138

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aso722p9_rE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0e8IfozM1c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXpJWWP8_p8



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1b2ftft/liverpool_vs_southampton_fa_cup_28feb2024

& https://ourmatch.me/28-02-2024-liverpool-vs-southampton & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_vs_Southampton_2024_02_28 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/fa-cup/liverpool-vs-southampton-28-02-2024 & https://fullmatch.info/2024/02/29/liverpool-vs-southampton-english-fa-cup-5th-round-29-feb-2024



'FULL MATCH | Liverpool v Southampton | Fifth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24' - from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/21fJiYJNcik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/21fJiYJNcik</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/21fJiYJNcik



'Liverpool vs Southampton' : 1 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ru3o2Hu-bYc

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YloMN81pqg - 7 minute highlights from the official FA Cup youtube channel



'Liverpool vs Southampton' : 6 minute official highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vji9f_XvoLI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vji9f_XvoLI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vji9f_XvoLI



'Liverpool vs Southampton' : 3 minute official highlights from the BBC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ITZqr_zqOA8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ITZqr_zqOA8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ITZqr_zqOA8



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1cz2wVW0fa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1cz2wVW0fa4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1cz2wVW0fa4




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some post-match content for Liverpool 3-0 Southampton...






Liverpool goals vs Southampton: https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1762967960820281512

Koumas celebrates his goal in front of the Annie Road: https://twitter.com/wearelfctmm/status/1762963720542507358 & https://twitter.com/drwnunez/status/1762943006481785219

Dann's celebrates his first goal in front of The Kop: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1762971315202351160 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762968714532561024

What a moment! Jayden Danns celebrates his second goal in front of The Kop!: https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1762967697678074355

Klopp fist-bumps at full-time: https://twitter.com/MattAddison97/status/1762960294152691726

Danns: "Today is the best day of my life!" - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1762973190509179353 (short 28 second clip)

Ian Wright & Roy Keane are full of praise for Jayden Danns: https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1762962486314017019



'Koumas and Danns live the dream! Klopp's kids fire Reds into FA Cup quarter finals' - by Neil Jones:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/opoVxwXZbNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/opoVxwXZbNQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/opoVxwXZbNQ



'KLOPP'S KIDS DO IT AGAIN! | Liverpool 3-0 Southampton' - by David Lynch:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kdKpIp5oIJc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kdKpIp5oIJc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/kdKpIp5oIJc



'Danns is going to be a superstar! Liverpool 3-0 Southampton | Pajak's Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Of2oRPTXN40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Of2oRPTXN40</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Of2oRPTXN40



'THIS SQUAD NEVER FAILS TO AMAZE ME! | Liverpool 3-0 Southampton | Chloes Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qwe9o0V6W7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qwe9o0V6W7E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Qwe9o0V6W7E



'CAN'T BELIEVE I WAS WORRIED! THE KIDS ARE MAGIC! LIVERPOOL 3-0 SOUTHAMPTON | MAYCH REACTION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SFrDdwGpVpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SFrDdwGpVpU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SFrDdwGpVpU



'Liverpool 3 Southampton 0 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bwuDm9D-86g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bwuDm9D-86g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bwuDm9D-86g




Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68427781 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/68154779
www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/28/liverpool-southampton-fa-cup-fifth-round-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-southampton-score-result-jayden-danns-b2504321.html
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/698132
www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/fa-cup/result/youthful-looking-liverpool-sweep-past-southampton-to-set-up-man-united-clash_537772.html
www.theargus.co.uk/sport/national/24151730.kids-right---liverpools-youngsters-see-off-southampton-fa-cup/
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-southampton/503127
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-southampton-koumas-danns-fa-cup-b1142152.html
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/28/liverpool-v-southampton-result-fa-cup-jayden-danns
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-southampton-fa-cup-report-32235895
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/liverpool-3-0-southampton-klopps-teens-guide-reds-to-fa-cup-quarter-final




Kelleher superb yet again...



'Jayden Danns & Lewis Koumas | Every Goal So Far 2023/24 | Liverpool FC' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JFWS3MoAf0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JFWS3MoAf0E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JFWS3MoAf0E
'Liverpool Players First Goal (Current Squad)' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B6VKgYWXvRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B6VKgYWXvRM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/B6VKgYWXvRM
'Wataru Endo is a £16m Bargain' - by 1947prod:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UjOFIRqNrWA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UjOFIRqNrWA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/UjOFIRqNrWA
'2006 FA Cup Final Liverpool v West Ham United SBS' - 4 hour video ;D:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5dJkldSaXtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5dJkldSaXtY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/5dJkldSaXtY
'25 03 2006 - Liverpool v Everton' - 8 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ST86C_nYyoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ST86C_nYyoM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ST86C_nYyoM


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4961
'18 02 2006 - FAC Liverpool v Man Utd' (40 minute highlights & interviews etc):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vClyj1CfOPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vClyj1CfOPM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vClyj1CfOPM


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4985
