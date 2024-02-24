.Liverpool 1 - 0 Chelsea (AET)
: The 2024 League Cup Final
: Sunday 25th February - a 3pm kick off : at WembleyLiverpool XI:
Kelleher, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott.Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Clark, O'Connell, Koumas, Danns, Nyoni
.Chelsea XI:
Petrovic, Gusto, Colwill, Disasi, Chilwell, Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson.Subs: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku
.Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Mark Scholes & James Mainwaring. Fourth Official: Tim Robinson. Reserve Assist. Referee: Wade Smith. VAR: John Brooks
.'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Chelsea'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0S8Z1xi2708
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/virgil-van-dijk-scores-extra-time-give-liverpool-victory-over-chelsea-carabao-cup-final
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5986
Wikipedia page for the 2024 EFL Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_EFL_Cup_final
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355580.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355595.0
RAWK Extra-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355596.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355593.0
Liverpool player injuries: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Doak, Salah, Jota, Nunez.
