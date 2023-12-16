« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 16, 2023, 08:15:22 pm

'Tyler Morton - Hull Loan' - 3 minute video from 1947productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c


More quality videos from 1947productions at www.youtube.com/@1947v2/videos / www.youtube.com/@dded263/videos & https://twitter.com/1947production


Player Profile: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1386 & www.liverpoolfc.com/team/academy/player/tyler-morton
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 16, 2023, 09:01:01 pm

'The best view in Liverpool' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1736113970644435263 & https://streamable.com/7sok84
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 16, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
Quote from: oojason on December 16, 2023, 09:01:01 pm
'The best view in Liverpool' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1736113970644435263 & https://streamable.com/7sok84
man oh man .... spine-tingling, that. 

thank you Jason!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 17, 2023, 03:25:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 16, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
man oh man .... spine-tingling, that. 

Yeah, a good little preview :)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 17, 2023, 03:25:58 pm
.



Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester Utd : League Match 17 : Sunday 17th December - a 4.30pm kick off





LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Elliott, Jones, Gakpo.

MUFC XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Shaw, Varane; Amrabat, McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Højlund, Antony.
Subs: Mejbri, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, van de Beek, Kambwala, Rashford, Gore, Reguilón, Bayindir.

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Simon Long.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Mancs Utd' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifcpN7r1ycY
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-and-manchester-united-play-out-goalless-draw-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5951

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355253.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355261.0

Fans on the Anfield Road pre-match awaiting the team bus: https://twitter.com/B1LLY_D/status/1736404353848611161 (10 second video)



Goals & Match Action...

Trent fires just wide on 65' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1736445360757776487

Alisson save from Hojlund on 66' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1736445635342082422 & https://cazn.me/m/863dc3

Diaz half-chance shot blocked on 75' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1736448967422984414

Shaw handball in penalty area from a cross on 86' (VAR said no penalty) - https://dubz.co/v/vs2xdc & https://twitter.com/fiqraezzka/status/1736450292701618408

Dalot red card (2 yellows for dissent in seconds) on 90+'3 - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1736452749242331599 & https://dubz.co/v/8f4f6p







van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=46ZRl-AGf84 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_UC17wOJMw

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckPW3TbN4CU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww3TIIulkjk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXy3lwyIWn8

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRU8O12WDAU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ygTiXxR_nU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtPyjjxkd5I



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18kli8h/liverpool_vs_manchester_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/17-12-2023-liverpool-vs-manchester-united & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-manchester-united-17-12-2023

& https://en.matchweek.top/2023/12/epl-2324-liverpool-v-united.html & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-manchester-united-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Mancs Utd' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO1BCXC0v_w



'Liverpool vs Mancs Utd' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJZfc-6963U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJZfc-6963U</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 17th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18kuuvi/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_17dec2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7COYMxCbuCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7COYMxCbuCE</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576




'Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0 | The Late Challenge: Live At Five':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jnigxWKFXeM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jnigxWKFXeM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jnigxWKFXeM

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 18, 2023, 06:27:30 pm

'Ben Foster Meets Jürgen Klopp | Pre-Match Intimidation, New Signings & Alisson's Quality 🧤' - from Amazon Prime Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kfp0QsmGS_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kfp0QsmGS_8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Kfp0QsmGS_8
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 19, 2023, 12:42:56 pm

'Liverpool Men's Squad Make Annual Christmas Visit to Alder Hey' - 3 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/to_mfmZDdZk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/to_mfmZDdZk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/to_mfmZDdZk


more here: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-and-video-liverpool-mens-squad-make-annual-christmas-visit-alder-hey

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 19, 2023, 01:06:57 pm

'Pep Lijnders' League Cup press conference | Liverpool vs West Ham United' - from LFC (scheduled to start at 1.30pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jdssJvxeGnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jdssJvxeGnA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jdssJvxeGnA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 19, 2023, 09:50:45 pm

'Sir Kenny Dalglish wins Lifetime Achievement award | Sports Personality of the Year 2023' - 5 minute video (same video as both the links above):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mD55_Vylm5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mD55_Vylm5M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/mD55_Vylm5M



Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Lifetime Achievement winner Sir Kenny Dalglish : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/sports-personality/67767342
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 20, 2023, 10:58:17 am
https://youtu.be/5a9lmxbz_hw?si=6jMNVdhhqbN1REOn

The Car Pool Reds, Cody, Curtis and Darwin spreading some Christmas joy in the City.♥️

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 20, 2023, 06:28:11 pm
.



Liverpool 5 - 1 West Ham Utd : League Cup - Quarter Final : Wednesday 20th December - an 8pm kick off


LFC XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Núñez.
Subs: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Bradley, Diaz, Salah.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Johnson; Álvarez, Souček, Fornals; Kudus, Benrahma, Bowen.
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Ings, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama.

Referee: Tim Robinson. Assistant Referees: Edward Smart and Nick Greenhalgh. Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor. There is no VAR for this match.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs West Ham' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcC4oHSfO1o
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-advance-carabao-cup-semi-finals-5-1-win-over-west-ham

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5981

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355271.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355277.0

The draw for the Semi-Finals takes place after the conclusion of our match: www.efl.com/news/2023/december/19/carabao-cup--semi-final-draw (live on Sky Sports)



Goals & Match Action...

Szoboszlai goal on 28' - https://dubz.co/v/4gf0zn & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737571799456465102 & https://sharevids.net/NTYyZCXS0F1yDXO/watch

Nunez shot well saved on 48' - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737580819948974561

Jones goal on 56' - https://dubz.co/v/d5y40m & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737582568784990373https://streamin.one/v/7f55ad12

Gakpo goal on 71' - https://dubz.co/v/5b9bh7 & ? & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737586390148239690 & https://streamin.one/v/393be5a8

Bowen goal on 77' - https://dubz.co/v/kpnyp7 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737588109582233609 & https://streamin.one/v/6b6d76ad

Nunez hits the post, Salah wide with the rebound on 80' - ?

Salah goal on 82' - https://dubz.co/v/m0m1sr & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737589268124508497 & https://streamin.one/v/5e18ce91

Jones goal on 85' - https://dubz.co/v/qf8ffh & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737590431859286231 & https://streamin.one/v/f4f3e078

Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1737599288123723901 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1737597740429820040



Gakpo & Jones post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBFEmxlvmHk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6v6EHrI958 & https://v.redd.it/ms5ygw5p0j7c1

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kgPGQay1jo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kgPGQay1jo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdmNFj9iEwQ

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyxW-IgaiaQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hMFbOYuPmI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=imLEJGmdR9A



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18n3rrb/liverpool_vs_west_ham_united_league_cup_20dec2023

& https://ourmatch.me/20-12-2023-liverpool-vs-west-ham-united & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_vs_West_Ham_2023_12_20 & https://highlightsfootball.net

& https://footyfull.com/league-cup/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united-20-12-2023 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united-full-match-efl-2023-24



'Liverpool vs West Ham' : 12 minute official highlights from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QWONTWEo3cU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QWONTWEo3cU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWONTWEo3cU



'Liverpool vs West Ham' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UusGjQpMDMI



'Liverpool vs West Ham' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1dWGPdtt1l0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1dWGPdtt1l0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dWGPdtt1l0



50 minute highlights on ITV1 at 12.05am on Thursday:  https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18nadrw/itv_efl_carabao_cup_highlights_20dec2023


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a55EVkWhWTc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a55EVkWhWTc</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


RIP Biscan (the dog; 07.08.09 - 19.12.24 - and also the very best girl) : https://i.imgur.com/YdTiA32.jpg


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 22, 2023, 01:31:16 pm

'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Arsenal' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LbCjGaBT-k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LbCjGaBT-k</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2LbCjGaBT-k
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 22, 2023, 03:31:41 pm

'Liverpool BEAUTIFUL Football Under Klopp' - 9 minute video from Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/23RT-Huq9wc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/23RT-Huq9wc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/23RT-Huq9wc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 22, 2023, 03:37:02 pm

'Amazing collection of Liverpool FC pin badges dating back to 1968' - 6 minute video from The Anfield Lark:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Q7kVsIB79w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Q7kVsIB79w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9Q7kVsIB79w
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 23, 2023, 12:16:17 pm

'1964: LIVERPOOL FANS bring POP to the KOP | Panorama | Classic BBC Sport | BBC Archive' - Liverpool vs Arsenal:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjlegEvQ_dU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjlegEvQ_dU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sjlegEvQ_dU


The blurb: '"It used to be thought that Welsh international rugby crowds were the most musical and passionate in the world, but I've never seen anything like this Liverpool crowd." - John Morgan.

Panorama's John Morgan reports from Anfield, where fans of Liverpool Football Club have taken to belting out not just traditional football songs, but the latest pop hits from Merseyside. On this occasion - during a 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal that won Liverpool the league championship - the Kopites deliver stirring renditions of The Beatle's hit She Loves You, and Cilla Black's version of Anyone Who Had a Heart.

What is it about Liverpool that stirs such football fervour?

Clip taken from Panorama, originally broadcast on BBC Television, 20 April, 1964.'


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/230
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 23, 2023, 04:34:25 pm
.



Liverpool 1 - 1 Arsenal : League Match 18 : Saturday 23rd December - a 5.30pm kick off


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Clark, Bradley, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Nunez.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.
Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: David Coote.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Arsenal' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EmiIQLx53w
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-strikes-anfield-draw-arsenal

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5952

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355288.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355292.0



Goals & Match Action...

Gabriel goal on 4' - https://dubz.co/v/sm8pmq & https://streamin.one/v/f31b8f16 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1738614968054935817

Arsenal defender Odegaard handles in penalty area on 20' (VAR says no) - https://dubz.co/v/03ksv7 & https://twitter.com/DLent91/status/1738626768859193719

Salah goal on 29' - https://dubz.co/v/5rvd32 & https://streamin.one/v/c5acb6f2 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1738621058494730340

Saka/Tsimikas takes out Klopp on 31' - https://dubz.co/v/sn8rjt & https://twitter.com/TrentDeBruyne/status/1738621823657324940

Arsenal run on goal and Martinelli fires just wide on 41' - https://v.redd.it/pumqvvui538c1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1738625737274298598

Liverpool 4-on-1 and Trent hits the bar on 71' - https://v.redd.it/os1153sre38c1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1738637447666204963

Sky analysis of Arsenal handball on 20' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1738653935185891478 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1738656253646135342











^ VAR official David Coote says this was not handball.



van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdGOEV7UB-g & www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUqdZLWbq0I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OmE3E9hvtM

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAxQah7R7oY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdGOEV7UB-g & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67812503

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bgbEyX9xIA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dCcCvcJIuU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZuL_ZZjSzo



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18pb3e8/liverpool_vs_arsenal_premier_league_23dec2023

& https://ourmatch.me/23-12-2023-liverpool-vs-arsenal & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_vs_Arsenal_2023_12_23 & https://dasfootball.com/liverpool-vs-arsenal-highlights

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-arsenal-23-12-2023 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-arsenal-full-match-2023-24



'Liverpool vs Arsenal' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kAk5m_nmqo - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWLk04tar5w - 13 minute video



'Liverpool vs Arsenal' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZTldYJkyqP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZTldYJkyqP4</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 23rd December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18piey4/bbc_match_of_the_day_23dec2023


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zrOFuMdVZR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zrOFuMdVZR4</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 24, 2023, 01:36:20 pm

'EVERY ANGLE | Alexander-Arnold Assist, Salah Goal | Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GePXR3XE53U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GePXR3XE53U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GePXR3XE53U
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 24, 2023, 01:37:35 pm

'Injury News & Boxing Day Opponents | Klopp's Preview | Liverpool vs Burnley' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r4Z8mTY5uNc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r4Z8mTY5uNc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/r4Z8mTY5uNc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 24, 2023, 07:44:21 pm

'Trent Alexander Arnold: The Complete Liverpool FC Goals & Assists Compilation' - a 17 minute video, from 007:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vnThuTAfH4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vnThuTAfH4w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/vvnThuTAfH4w/
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 25, 2023, 12:32:21 am

'Best Of Liverpool FC 2023/24... so far! | All Matches | Best Videos | Live Stream' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHkLc30UiGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHkLc30UiGA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/UHkLc30UiGA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 25, 2023, 01:57:47 pm

'Once In A Lifetime! | Klopp, Diaz & LFC Squad's Emotional Surprise For Inspirational Dáire' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 25, 2023, 09:07:01 pm

'Christmas Goals! BEST Boxing Day Strikes - from Gerrard, Salah, Torres, Trent & more!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ULTS6GbxbEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ULTS6GbxbEs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ULTS6GbxbEs
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 26, 2023, 04:33:20 pm
.



Burnley, PGMOL, Tierney & VAR 0 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 19 : Tuesday 26th December - a 5.30pm kick off


Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Tresor, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni.
Subs: Cullen, Muric, Rodríguez, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Roberts, Gudmundsson, Delcroix, Ramsey.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Chambers, Bradley, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Diaz.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Simon Hooper.


'Matchday Live: Burnley vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRBZKL9qkmE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-go-top-league-nunez-and-jota-strike-burnley

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5953

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355296.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355301.0

Klopp 5 minute pre-match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGQaXcdbcaw



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez goal on 6' - https://dubz.co/v/21stt6 & https://v.redd.it/mctvkt0rdo8c1 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739702255995977985

Gakpo goal disallowed on 28' (Tierney gives foul; VAR back him up) - https://twitter.com/DuncanVis/status/1739707712773018080 & https://v.redd.it/r6jst78slo8c1

''Fuck off Tierney,' is the chant from the away end' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1739707660998479921

Salah hits the bar on 34' - https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739709133199175715

Elliott disallowed goal on 55' (VAR; VAR does not show Salah being pushed by defender into an offside position) - https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739720253708365826 & https://v.redd.it/odlyqxxbos8c1 & https://twitter.com/BarLFC/status/1739719905618899063 & https://twitter.com/FctvPl442/status/1739718659625378204 

Tierney ignores Burnley foul on LFC player - then gives the same kind of foul to Burnley a second or two later on 77' (+ books Trent) - ?

Jota goal on 90+1' - https://dubz.co/v/q3cgq8 & https://streamin.me/v/bb0e4da5 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739728204284264638

Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739729483748278753



van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdkrhDtcK4g & www.youtube.com/watch?v=X27XCXWOwgY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3UYXBwk4z0

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLHn9hlss30 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSN8iAsMHF8 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67824837

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsrhkEzF4mo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CG2nnXHh3k & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXZYNWmFvMc



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18rf7ot/burnley_vs_liverpool_premier_league_26dec2023

& https://ourmatch.me/26-12-2023-burnley-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Burnley_vs_Liverpool_2023_12_26 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/burnley-vs-liverpool-26-12-2023 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/burnley-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24



'Burnley vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LN0nulG0Ws



'Burnley vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky or Amazon Prime Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2QVWL5NEj3w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2QVWL5NEj3w</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.50pm on Tuesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Tuesday 26th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18rm6ke/bbc_match_of_the_day_26dec2023


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lJ9V7d5wLiM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lJ9V7d5wLiM</a>



The League Table - as of 19 of 38 matches / end of 28th December...






Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 27, 2023, 11:09:32 am
ta for this Jase
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 27, 2023, 11:28:14 am
Quote from: oojason on December 26, 2023, 04:33:20 pm

Inside Anfield:-

tba - likely on Thursday / Friday...

The League Table - as of 19 of 38 matches / end of 28th December...

insert an image of the league table here after Thursday's round of matches


It's the notes you leave yourself that make the whole thing uniquely entertaining, Jase... ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 27, 2023, 01:10:28 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 27, 2023, 11:28:14 am
It's the notes you leave yourself that make the whole thing uniquely entertaining, Jase... ;D

There more background notes to help me remember to do stuff than content these days ;D



'13/14: The Season Of Luis Suarez | Best Liverpool Goals & Highlights' - 14 minute video, from the Premier League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ElkpnAS7G_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ElkpnAS7G_Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ElkpnAS7G_Q
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 27, 2023, 01:14:42 pm

'Ibrahima Konate - Bullying Everyone' - from 1947 productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l2c_bws_Ob4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l2c_bws_Ob4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l2c_bws_Ob4
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 27, 2023, 01:16:58 pm

'Joe Gomez is Still Looking For His First Goal... *All Attempts*' - from 1947 productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sirxOvut0KM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sirxOvut0KM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sirxOvut0KM


That goal has got to be coming soon - some great probing play and driving into the positions...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 27, 2023, 04:28:21 pm

'FIFTY Liverpool goals for Diogo Jota! | Late Spurs winner, seven vs Arsenal & iconic celebrations!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t5nSJ3doLpI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t5nSJ3doLpI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/t5nSJ3doLpI


LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1373
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 04:07:55 pm

'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Newcastle United' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z5U5yh0sWCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z5U5yh0sWCg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/z5U5yh0sWCg
