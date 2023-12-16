.Burnley, PGMOL, Tierney & VAR 0 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 19
: Tuesday 26th December - a 5.30pm kick offBurnley XI:
Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Tresor, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni.Subs: Cullen, Muric, Rodríguez, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Roberts, Gudmundsson, Delcroix, Ramsey
.LFC XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Chambers, Bradley, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Diaz
.Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Simon Hooper.'Matchday Live: Burnley vs Liverpool'
Klopp 5 minute pre-match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGQaXcdbcawGoals & Match Action...Nunez goal
on 6' - https://dubz.co/v/21stt6
Gakpo goal disallowed on 28' (Tierney gives foul; VAR back him up)
- https://twitter.com/DuncanVis/status/1739707712773018080
''Fuck off Tierney,' is the chant from the away end' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1739707660998479921
Salah hits the bar on 34' - https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739709133199175715
Elliott disallowed goal on 55' (VAR; VAR does not show Salah being pushed by defender into an offside position)
Tierney ignores Burnley foul on LFC player - then gives the same kind of foul to Burnley a second or two later on 77' (+ books Trent)
- ?Jota goal
on 90+1' - https://dubz.co/v/q3cgq8
Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739729483748278753
van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdkrhDtcK4g
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLHn9hlss30
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsrhkEzF4mo
& Full Match Replays
'Burnley vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LN0nulG0Ws
