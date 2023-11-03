.Luton 1 - 1 Liverpool
: League Match 11
: Sunday 5th November - a 4.30pm kick offLuton XI:
Kaminski; Kaboré, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley, Townsend; Morris, Ogbene.Subs: Krul, Giles, Brown, Adebayo, Clark, Chong, Mpanzu, Luker, Nelson
.LFC XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Núñez, Jota.Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Diaz
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsO9rhNIstU
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-draw-away-luton-after-luis-diaz-scores-injury-time-equaliser
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5945
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355078.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355089.0
'Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz's return to the Liverpool squad' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721194594103095541 (1 minute video)Goals & Match Action...
Nunez hits the bar on 13' - https://twitter.com/itsurboyhass/status/1721216029454377456
Barkley blasts over from 25 yards on 41' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721215318196900024
Ogbene run and Alisson save on 64' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721225283301167364
Salah and Nunez misses on 70' - https://dubz.link/c/8e1801
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721226427339559028
Van Dijk wrestled and fouled in opposition area on 74' (ref & VAR say no)
- https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721228133108441517
Chong goal on 80' - https://dubz.link/c/da880b
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721228686081315082
& https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1721228739831533816Diaz goal
on 90+5' - https://dubz.link/c/788c09
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721233203615420439
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1721232454030094637
Full-Time Scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ZElMyZkBo
^ Libertad para papá - Freedom for my father
'Clearly heard on the TV coverage the disgusting Hillsborough-related taunt of Liverpool by Luton fans; a disgrace that shames football itself. Good to hear @Carra23 taking a moment on commentary to call it out. #LUTLIV' - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1721224677958304197
'Always the victims, its never your fault - Luton Town fans and their tragedy chanting really havent been missed in the Premier League #LUTLIV' - https://twitter.com/chrismackop/status/1721223131908473164
Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldKTOPFSiZ4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjcBDln93A
Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7YloerNwj0
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721247806571118931
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67253234
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c35sFL5PBjk
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=P20ZmVaUUuc
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdfIx5ugg2U
'Man goes on the pitch with Palestine flag in middle of Luton - Liverpool' - https://twitter.com/AHAT_4567/status/1721258291165106316
'A huge respect to these @LFC kopites for standing up for Palestine today at Luton away. 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸👏👏👏 #kopites #Palestine #football #Freedom #YNWA #LFC':-https://twitter.com/sullylfc5/status/1721283409513755135 (37 second video clip)Match Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17ofaol/luton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_05nov2023
& https://ourmatch.me/05-11-2023-luton-town-vs-liverpool
& https://footyfull.com
& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Luton_vs_Liverpool_2023_11_05
& 1st half - https://fviplions.com/f/ev0m95zws2x9
2nd half - https://fviplions.com/f/cnwmioawjiko
& 20 minute highlights - https://ds2play.com/d/n012aefwo6o5
'Luton vs Liverpool
' : official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=sm2wXA1aTQ4
- 2 minute videowww.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ0zGumyjE8
- 10 minute video
'Luton vs Liverpool
'Luton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky (www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLWlKdVJhmo)
Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Sunday 5th November
Sunday 5th November MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17op113/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_05nov2023
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
Luton
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pbVdTcJZ-ZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pbVdTcJZ-ZA</a>
