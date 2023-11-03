« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10202385 times)

'Liverpool GK Alisson names his ULTIMATE Premier League moment' - a 9 minute video from the Premier League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tF2yDyXiMp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tF2yDyXiMp0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tF2yDyXiMp0
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  3, 2023, 06:37:40 pm
A Christmas one already!  :o  And as for the shameless captain attempting to give his calendars away to the squad.  ;D

Christmas videos should indeed be outlawed until the 2nd week of December ;) (bah - humbug!)
'Darwin Nunez First 30 Goals & Assists for Liverpool (Updated list)' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FOfg6MRLqoE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FOfg6MRLqoE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/FOfg6MRLqoE
'Most Epic Passes Only Mohamed Salah Can Do in This WORLD!' - by Liverpool Edits (with some weird AI / automated voiceover):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m69uMeG92RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m69uMeG92RU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m69uMeG92RU
'Luis Suárez Was an Absolute Monster' - by GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0mfKXqbiJTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0mfKXqbiJTM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0mfKXqbiJTM
'Liverpool SUPER SUBS - Under Klopp' - by Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u38IccEvN9k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u38IccEvN9k</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/u38IccEvN9k
'Jurgen Klopp Funny Moments' - by Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txyq86bgPHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txyq86bgPHU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/txyq86bgPHU
'Liverpool Team of the 70s' - 1 hour video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xm01nmCNT3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xm01nmCNT3Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Xm01nmCNT3Y
'Retro Reds Merseyside Derbies - 1980's' - 40 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EHMymFEpGfI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EHMymFEpGfI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/EHMymFEpGfI
'2006 Liverpool How the Cup was won' - 48 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3lmpX9O80EA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3lmpX9O80EA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3lmpX9O80EA
'2001 How The Cup Was Won' - 48 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRja47zIs8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRja47zIs8Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/gRja47zIs8Y
'1992 How The Cup Was Won' - 48 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3nebwUhLDlI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3nebwUhLDlI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3nebwUhLDlI
.



Luton 1 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 11 : Sunday 5th November - a 4.30pm kick off


Luton XI: Kaminski; Kaboré, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley, Townsend; Morris, Ogbene.
Subs: Krul, Giles, Brown, Adebayo, Clark, Chong, Mpanzu, Luker, Nelson.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Núñez, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Diaz.


'Matchday Live: Luton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsO9rhNIstU
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-draw-away-luton-after-luis-diaz-scores-injury-time-equaliser

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5945

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355078.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355089.0

'Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz's return to the Liverpool squad' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721194594103095541 (1 minute video)



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez hits the bar on 13' - https://twitter.com/itsurboyhass/status/1721216029454377456

Barkley blasts over from 25 yards on 41' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721215318196900024

Ogbene run and Alisson save on 64' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721225283301167364

Salah and Nunez misses on 70' - https://dubz.link/c/8e1801 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721226427339559028

Van Dijk wrestled and fouled in opposition area on 74' (ref & VAR say no) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721228133108441517

Chong goal on 80' - https://dubz.link/c/da880b & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721228686081315082 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1721228739831533816

Diaz goal on 90+5' - https://dubz.link/c/788c09 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721233203615420439 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1721232454030094637

Full-Time Scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ZElMyZkBo





^ Libertad para papá - Freedom for my father



'Clearly heard on the TV coverage the disgusting Hillsborough-related taunt of Liverpool by Luton fans; a disgrace that shames football itself. Good to hear @Carra23 taking a moment on commentary to call it out. #LUTLIV' - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1721224677958304197


'Always the victims, its never your fault - Luton Town fans and their tragedy chanting really havent been missed in the Premier League #LUTLIV' - https://twitter.com/chrismackop/status/1721223131908473164



Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldKTOPFSiZ4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjcBDln93A

Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7YloerNwj0 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721247806571118931 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67253234

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c35sFL5PBjk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=P20ZmVaUUuc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdfIx5ugg2U




'Man goes on the pitch with Palestine flag in middle of Luton - Liverpool' - https://twitter.com/AHAT_4567/status/1721258291165106316



'A huge respect to these @LFC kopites for standing up for Palestine today at Luton away. 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸👏👏👏 #kopites #Palestine #football #Freedom #YNWA #LFC':-

https://twitter.com/sullylfc5/status/1721283409513755135 (37 second video clip)



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17ofaol/luton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_05nov2023

& https://ourmatch.me/05-11-2023-luton-town-vs-liverpool & https://footyfull.com & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Luton_vs_Liverpool_2023_11_05

& 1st half - https://fviplions.com/f/ev0m95zws2x9 2nd half - https://fviplions.com/f/cnwmioawjiko & 20 minute highlights - https://ds2play.com/d/n012aefwo6o5



'Luton vs Liverpool' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=sm2wXA1aTQ4 - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ0zGumyjE8 - 10 minute video



'Luton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky (www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLWlKdVJhmo):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BLWlKdVJhmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BLWlKdVJhmo</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 5th November MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17op113/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_05nov2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Luton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pbVdTcJZ-ZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pbVdTcJZ-ZA</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576





'Luton 1-1 Liverpool: The away problem - 'LFC Live At 5'' - from This Is Anfield, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_HjOVV3KtwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_HjOVV3KtwM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_HjOVV3KtwM
'I Would Love To Play Under Klopp | Dirk Kuyt On His Liverpool Career | We Are Liverpool Podcast' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NVk6Ve8sqHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NVk6Ve8sqHQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/vNVk6Ve8sqHQ/
'LIVE Training: Liverpool prepare for Toulouse trip | Europa League' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SAcSXl7ZbEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SAcSXl7ZbEA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SAcSXl7ZbEA

'LIVE Europa League Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp & Caoimhin Kelleher | Toulouse vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1fCTs7e-gJs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1fCTs7e-gJs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1fCTs7e-gJs
.



Toulouse 3 - 2 Liverpool : Europa League - Group Stage, Match 4 : Thursday 9th November, 2023 - a 5.45pm kick off.





Toulouse XI: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra, Suazo; Sierro, Casseres, Schmidt; Donnum, Dallinga.
Subs: Cissoko, Gelabert, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben, Dominguez, Lacombe..

LFC XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Doak, Gakpo, Luis Diaz.
Subs: Alisson, Mrozek,  Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Chambers, Scanlon, Gordon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Nunez.


Toulouse info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toulouse_FC & www.toulousefc.com & https://twitter.com/ToulouseFC & www.youtube.com/@ToulouseFC/videos


'Matchday Live: Toulouse vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kG9H6-EOCiI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-3-2-europa-league-clash-toulouse

RAWK 'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
UEFA 'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' info post: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/clubs/7889--liverpool

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5977
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/2324-4.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355096.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355103.0



Goals & Match Action...

Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722664256498254051 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_rlvJS34OI

Gomez hits the bar with header on 5' - https://twitter.com/Almo_LFC/status/1722674578688807271 & https://twitter.com/ESPNFutbolArg/status/1722675179938078956

Donnum goal on 36' - https://dubz.live/c/2a22e1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722681597634244673 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1722681089687187942

Dallinga disallowed goal on 50' (foul in build-up) - https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1722689215757013304 & https://twitter.com/9829_A/status/1722688874638430404

Dallinga on 58' - https://dubz.live/c/260be6 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1722691110340845705 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722691598109036897

Cásseres OG on 73' - https://dubz.live/c/b884a4 & https://twitter.com/9829_A/status/1722694706797130113 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722695657662644649

Magri goal on 75' - https://dubz.live/c/69c0a5 & https://twitter.com/FootbalIFeed/status/1722695410513240127 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722697743032844350

Jota goal on 89' - https://dubz.live/c/dfaac1 & https://twitter.com/starsblls/status/1722698517708190052 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722699152826527751

Quansah disallowed goal on 90+8' (VAR; handball?) - https://dubz.live/c/694359 & https://twitter.com/starsblls/status/1722700740785799390 & https://dubz.live/c/0e2815

& https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1722702110200869004 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQMLiE_sy-4 (4 minute TNT sport video) & https://dubz.live/c/c2dfd3



Gomez post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iwscwP9ZDk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=c443r9TGr44

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=VotT4amP4YU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=hszLdJ5pp7I

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=10E37cVVOvI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LsXuQgkf6k & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sam2pW4TxpA



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17ri83g/toulouse_vs_liverpool_uefa_europa_league_09nov2023

& https://ourmatch.me/09-11-2023-toulouse-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Toulouse_vs_Liverpool_2023_11_09

& https://footyfull.com/uefa-europa-league/toulouse-vs-liverpool-09-11-2023 & www.fasthighlights.net/2023/11/toulouse-v-liverpool-highlights-video-fasthighlights



'Toulouse vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEOmBr-pdkE



'Toulouse vs Liverpool' : 6 minute official highlights from TNT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/THX2eFlGmG0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/THX2eFlGmG0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/THX2eFlGmG0



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Toulouse:-

tba - if there is an episode of this, it will likely be on Saturday/Sunday...?




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



Liverpool fans showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at the match tonight...





Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67360663
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/09/toulouse-liverpool-europa-league-match-report
www.goal.com/en-gb/news/why-liverpool-equaliser-against-toulouse-europa-league-disallowed-var/blt7ca3ded9ecd49773
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-toulouse-var-quansah-goal-b2444854.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2023/1109/1415697-liverpool-slip-to-loss-in-toulouse-after-late-var-drama
www.skysports.com/football/toulouse-vs-liverpool/report/499037
www.tntsports.co.uk/football/europa-league/2023-2024/toulouse-v-liverpool-uefa-europa-league-live_sto9873085/story.shtml
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/687687
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/toulouse-vs-liverpool-europa-league-2023-result-quansah-var-b1119402.html
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/11/toulouse-3-2-liverpool-awful-reds-in-europa-horrow-show
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/11/liverpool-didnt-deserve-anything-but-fans-bewildered-by-var-farce
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/2023/11/9/23954206/toulouse-3-liverpool-2-europa-league-group-e-2023-result-recap-own-goal-jota

'Mac Allister, Trent options & the Bees | Jürgen Klopp's preview | Liverpool vs Brentford' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JQVzPlSplaA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JQVzPlSplaA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JQVzPlSplaA
Cheers Jason  ;)
Quote from: oojason on November  7, 2023, 01:19:24 pm
'I Would Love To Play Under Klopp | Dirk Kuyt On His Liverpool Career | We Are Liverpool Podcast' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NVk6Ve8sqHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NVk6Ve8sqHQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/vNVk6Ve8sqHQ/

Thank you for this.  Dirk is up there with my favourites for Liverpool.  His work ethic being the number one reason, and his ability to deliver in those pressure moments. 
Quote from: peelyon on November 11, 2023, 11:41:05 am
Thank you for this.  Dirk is up there with my favourites for Liverpool.  His work ethic being the number one reason, and his ability to deliver in those pressure moments. 


No worries mate - thought it was one of the better episodes, too. There is a little more audio/video content on Dirk here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295752.msg18464982#msg18464982
.



Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford & Tierney : League Match 12 : Sunday 12th November - a 2pm kick off





LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Nyoni, Quansah, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Elliott, Doak, Luis Díaz.

Brent XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Maupay, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistant Referees: Scott Ledger and Mark Scholes. 4th Official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Stuart Attwell.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Brentford' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmjW221CYWA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salah-double-and-jota-strike-see-liverpool-defeat-brentford

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5946

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355112.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355118.0



Goals & Match Action...

Jota wrestled to ground in penalty area on 13' from a corner; Tierney gives foul against Jota - ?

Nunez disallowed goal (offside) on 23' - https://twitter.com/Davinx_01/status/1723708725674873185 & https://twitter.com/Fans_Arena4/status/1723708683274649674

Nunez disallowed goal (offside) on 27' - https://twitter.com/Fans_Arena4/status/1723709936373248249 & https://cazn.me/m/11ccfe

Alisson save on 32' - https://twitter.com/UtdHoe/status/1723711193255182372

Matip booked for being fouled (Tierney gives freekick against Matip somehow; then books Matip for his reaction) - https://v.redd.it/zvs81zgmjxzb1

^ The Kop chant "Fuck off, Tierney" - https://v.redd.it/uhtcuizdo00c1 & https://twitter.com/ThePaulMachin/status/1723792485397537202

Salah goal on 39' - https://dubz.co/c/4510d8 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1723712697164832816 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1723712508777636125

VAR checked this Endo tackle for a red card on 54' ; no red was given - https://v.redd.it/fxsn9ogdqxzb1

Salah goal on 62' - https://dubz.co/c/e95ad2 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1723724049036026366 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1723723842013610067

^ Mo Salah's 200th goal in English football - https://twitter.com/CACoates96/status/1723724015452233787

Mo Salah has been directly involved 118 goals in 117 appearances for LFC at Anfield in the PL (86 gls, 32 assts): https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1723718237257359707

Jota goal on 74' - https://dubz.co/c/dc48b4 & https://twitter.com/starsblls/status/1723726683499266144 & https://v.redd.it/x1izvu3usxzb1

Alisson backheel pass on 75' - ?



Nunez offside on 23':-




Nunez offside on 27':-





Klopp post match interview : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67368769 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1723744811281240302

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmFeVvtmto4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pquz4Eo1Tg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm8PfeAmvFE



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17tkizp/liverpool_vs_brentford_premier_league_12nov2023

& https://ourmatch.me/12-11-2023-liverpool-vs-brentford & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brentford-12-11-2023

& https://highlightsfootball.net/liverpool-vs-brentford-highlights-2 & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_vs_Brentford_2023_11_12



'Luton vs Liverpool' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=58o8rMjt5Vg - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZvqrYOUycw - 10 minute video



'Luton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tDC3omYKtCk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tDC3omYKtCk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tDC3omYKtCk



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 12th November MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17txphu/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_12nov2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UyELP1xrw_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UyELP1xrw_0</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

'Brilliant team move, super finish | Every angle of Diogo Jota's screamer | Liverpool 3-0 Brentford' - 3 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/apScWALuJ9c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/apScWALuJ9c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/apScWALuJ9c

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c9St7VKpWI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c9St7VKpWI4</a>
'14 Times Liverpool Made an Epic Comeback Under Klopp' - from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eKfec1Z8tP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eKfec1Z8tP4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/eKfec1Z8tP4
'Liverpool Best Wins Against Manchester United - Under Klopp' - from Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GrdMz2iLr08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GrdMz2iLr08</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GrdMz2iLr08
Coming through with clutch clips yet again, Jase... much appreciated...
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:18:51 pm
Coming through with clutch clips yet again, Jase... much appreciated...

Stupid international break! ;D



'When Mo Salah & Darwin Nunez are UNSTOPPABLE' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yl2r2sFKNow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yl2r2sFKNow</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Yl2r2sFKNow
'Liverpool CRAZY Similar Goals' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zBc0MQ5YRQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zBc0MQ5YRQs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zBc0MQ5YRQs
'Bill Shankly's most ICONIC speech to 100,000 fans - after Liverpool LOST' - 4 minute video from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AsiZTOM9e_A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AsiZTOM9e_A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AsiZTOM9e_A
'Has The Big Ange Bubble Burst At Tottenham Hotspur? | Episode 41' - The Late Challenge Podcast; with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wWR8UHqg57w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wWR8UHqg57w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wWR8UHqg57w


https://thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast/videos
'Pride of Merseyside: Liverpool v Everton - 81 82 82 83 83 84':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XXhjpdaUy8Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XXhjpdaUy8Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XXhjpdaUy8Q
