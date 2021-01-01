Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Print
Author
Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread (Read 10160516 times)
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41160 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:31 pm »
'
06 11 1982 - Everton v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mjhXAaD20Z4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mjhXAaD20Z4</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/mjhXAaD20Z4
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1300
More here:
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41161 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:30 pm »
'
05 02 1983 - Luton Town v Liverpoo
l' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uh7DQ8Gajic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uh7DQ8Gajic</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/Uh7DQ8Gajic
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1318
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41162 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:05 pm »
'
03 05 1986 - Chelsea v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3N00s5DjSuE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3N00s5DjSuE</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/3N00s5DjSuE
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1530
More here:
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223818.msg17874101#msg17874101
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41163 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:07 pm »
'
04 09 1982 - Arsenal v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zXLWMdw9ndc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zXLWMdw9ndc</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/zXLWMdw9ndc
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1284
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41164 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:20 pm »
'
15 10 1983 - West Ham United v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lgzX8VJjCgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lgzX8VJjCgs</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/lgzX8VJjCgs
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1352
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41165 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:34 pm »
'
03 11 1998 - Valencia v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hV9Yk0j14CM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hV9Yk0j14CM</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/hV9Yk0j14CM
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2184
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41166 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:37 pm »
'
24 08 2001 - Bayern Munich v Liverpool UEFA Super Cup
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWFznPBGgc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWFznPBGgc</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/XCWFznPBGgc
more here:
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41167 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:30 pm »
'
02 10 2002 - Spartak Moscow v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HBopCeGu9xY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HBopCeGu9xY</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/HBopCeGu9xY
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2396
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41168 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:51 pm »
'
Liverpool v Everton - Beating The Blues
' -
(old 1990 VHS?)
- a 78 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7dDOBEtY7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7dDOBEtY7o</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/Z7dDOBEtY7o
more here:
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328573.msg18013134#msg18013134
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41169 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:53 pm »
'
23 12 2000 - Liverpool v Arsenal
' - 35 minute highlights:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-SqH8C8tmAk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-SqH8C8tmAk</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/-SqH8C8tmAk
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2287
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41170 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:26 pm »
'
24 04 1997 -
Liverpool v PSG
- ECWC Semi Final 2nd Leg
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TZKQEfT9_tA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TZKQEfT9_tA</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/TZKQEfT9_tA
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2117
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41171 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:33 pm »
'
29 11 1980 - Sunderland v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EyXaU2KJiHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EyXaU2KJiHI</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/EyXaU2KJiHI
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1184
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41172 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:28 pm »
'
22 12 1979 - Derby County
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WedsTgi2bwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WedsTgi2bwY</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/WedsTgi2bwY
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1123
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41173 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:21 pm »
'
11 11 1978 - QPR v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6OxV9g7VPlw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6OxV9g7VPlw</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/6OxV9g7VPlw
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1058
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41174 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:17 pm »
'
01 05 1982 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MCE1lDEOG-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MCE1lDEOG-Q</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/MCE1lDEOG-Q
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1275
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41175 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:06 pm »
'
04 09 1982 - Arsenal v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QX_W1oM7D74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QX_W1oM7D74</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/QX_W1oM7D74
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1284
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41176 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:37 pm »
'
18 09 1982 - Swansea City v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMP3c6OPuHo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMP3c6OPuHo</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/xMP3c6OPuHo
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1288
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41177 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:20 pm »
'
11 12 1982 - Liverpool v Watford
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNSa6YAaf20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNSa6YAaf20</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/wNSa6YAaf20
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1307
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41178 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:24 pm »
'
12 05 1984 - Notts County v Liverpool
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D9c7UPpO_to" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D9c7UPpO_to</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/vD9c7UPpO_to/
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1404
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41179 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:30 pm »
'
20 04 1985 - Liverpool v Newcastle United
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6vTFrWCMEiY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6vTFrWCMEiY</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/6vTFrWCMEiY
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1459
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41180 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:22 pm »
'
01 11 1987 - Liverpool v Everton
' - 11 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CIsCmuKylKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CIsCmuKylKw</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/CIsCmuKylKw
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1603
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41181 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:31 pm »
'
05 04 1986 -
Liverpool v Southampton
- FA Cup Semi Final
' - 27 minute video:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hb_aZyzyCIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hb_aZyzyCIU</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/Hb_aZyzyCIU
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1524
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41182 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:44 pm »
'
21 09 1985 -
Everton v Liverpool
- No Commentary
' - full match:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qzv2HC0nq5U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qzv2HC0nq5U</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/qzv2HC0nq5U
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1479
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41183 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:21 pm »
'
20 09 1987 - MOTD Live -
Newcastle United v Liverpool
' - full match:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OMncdwdjndc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OMncdwdjndc</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/OMncdwdjndc
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1595
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41184 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:54 pm »
'1965 FA Cup Final -
Liverpool v Leeds United
' - 3 hour program:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rK7cIdJl9aI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rK7cIdJl9aI</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/rK7cIdJl9aI
LFCHistory.net match info page:
www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/292
More here:
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg14904752
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,672
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41185 on:
Today
at 12:26:02 am »
'
PODCAST:
Trent Alexander-Arnold
talks passing, vice-captaincy & hunger mentality |
WE ARE LIVERPOOL
' - from LFC
(available from 7am on Tuesday morning)
:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/niBtM6IqEEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/niBtM6IqEEo</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/niBtM6IqEEo
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,334
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
«
Reply #41186 on:
Today
at 01:50:59 am »
50 billion useful and interesting Jase posts...
Must be international break...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
