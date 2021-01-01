« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10160516 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41160 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm »

'06 11 1982 - Everton v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mjhXAaD20Z4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mjhXAaD20Z4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/mjhXAaD20Z4


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1300

More here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41161 on: Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm »

'05 02 1983 - Luton Town v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uh7DQ8Gajic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uh7DQ8Gajic</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Uh7DQ8Gajic


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1318
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41162 on: Yesterday at 09:20:05 pm »

'03 05 1986 - Chelsea v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3N00s5DjSuE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3N00s5DjSuE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3N00s5DjSuE


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1530

More here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223818.msg17874101#msg17874101
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41163 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »

'04 09 1982 - Arsenal v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zXLWMdw9ndc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zXLWMdw9ndc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zXLWMdw9ndc


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1284
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41164 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm »

'15 10 1983 - West Ham United v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lgzX8VJjCgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lgzX8VJjCgs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lgzX8VJjCgs


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1352
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41165 on: Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm »

'03 11 1998 - Valencia v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hV9Yk0j14CM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hV9Yk0j14CM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hV9Yk0j14CM


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2184

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41166 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm »

'24 08 2001 - Bayern Munich v Liverpool UEFA Super Cup' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWFznPBGgc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWFznPBGgc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XCWFznPBGgc


more here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41167 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm »

'02 10 2002 - Spartak Moscow v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HBopCeGu9xY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HBopCeGu9xY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/HBopCeGu9xY


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2396
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41168 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm »

'Liverpool v Everton - Beating The Blues' - (old 1990 VHS?) - a 78 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7dDOBEtY7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7dDOBEtY7o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Z7dDOBEtY7o


more here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328573.msg18013134#msg18013134
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41169 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm »

'23 12 2000 - Liverpool v Arsenal' - 35 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-SqH8C8tmAk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-SqH8C8tmAk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-SqH8C8tmAk


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2287
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41170 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm »

'24 04 1997 - Liverpool v PSG - ECWC Semi Final 2nd Leg' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TZKQEfT9_tA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TZKQEfT9_tA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TZKQEfT9_tA


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2117
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41171 on: Yesterday at 10:16:33 pm »

'29 11 1980 - Sunderland v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EyXaU2KJiHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EyXaU2KJiHI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/EyXaU2KJiHI


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1184
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41172 on: Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm »

'22 12 1979 - Derby County' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WedsTgi2bwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WedsTgi2bwY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WedsTgi2bwY


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1123
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41173 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »

'11 11 1978 - QPR v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6OxV9g7VPlw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6OxV9g7VPlw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/6OxV9g7VPlw


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1058
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41174 on: Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm »

'01 05 1982 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MCE1lDEOG-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MCE1lDEOG-Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/MCE1lDEOG-Q


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1275
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41175 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »

'04 09 1982 - Arsenal v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QX_W1oM7D74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QX_W1oM7D74</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QX_W1oM7D74


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1284
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41176 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm »

'18 09 1982 - Swansea City v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMP3c6OPuHo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMP3c6OPuHo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xMP3c6OPuHo


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1288
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41177 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »

'11 12 1982 - Liverpool v Watford' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNSa6YAaf20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNSa6YAaf20</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wNSa6YAaf20


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1307
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41178 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm »

'12 05 1984 - Notts County v Liverpool' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D9c7UPpO_to" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D9c7UPpO_to</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/vD9c7UPpO_to/


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1404
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41179 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »

'20 04 1985 - Liverpool v Newcastle United' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6vTFrWCMEiY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6vTFrWCMEiY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/6vTFrWCMEiY


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1459
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41180 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »

'01 11 1987 - Liverpool v Everton' - 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CIsCmuKylKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CIsCmuKylKw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CIsCmuKylKw


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1603
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41181 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »

'05 04 1986 - Liverpool v Southampton - FA Cup Semi Final' - 27 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hb_aZyzyCIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hb_aZyzyCIU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Hb_aZyzyCIU


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1524
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41182 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »

'21 09 1985 - Everton v Liverpool - No Commentary' - full match:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qzv2HC0nq5U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qzv2HC0nq5U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qzv2HC0nq5U


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1479
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41183 on: Yesterday at 10:46:21 pm »

'20 09 1987 - MOTD Live - Newcastle United v Liverpool' - full match:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OMncdwdjndc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OMncdwdjndc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OMncdwdjndc


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1595
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41184 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm »

'1965 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Leeds United' - 3 hour program:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rK7cIdJl9aI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rK7cIdJl9aI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rK7cIdJl9aI


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/292

More here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg14904752
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41185 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »

'PODCAST: Trent Alexander-Arnold talks passing, vice-captaincy & hunger mentality | WE ARE LIVERPOOL' - from LFC (available from 7am on Tuesday morning):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/niBtM6IqEEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/niBtM6IqEEo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/niBtM6IqEEo
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41186 on: Today at 01:50:59 am »
50 billion useful and interesting Jase posts...

Must be international break... :D
