.Liverpool 3 - 0 Aston Villa
: League Match 4
: Sunday 3rd September - a 2pm kick offLFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robbo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Jota
.Villa XI:
Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.Subs: Zaniolo, Durán, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Chambers, Tielemans, Olsen, Bailey, Kellyman
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354726.0Goals & Match Action...Szoboszlai goal
on 3' - https://dubz.co/c/4992e2
& https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1698321692626469116
& https://sharevids.net/en/JX8fPoWF8qeyN2I/watch Cash own goal
on 22' - https://dubz.co/c/691c9a
& https://twitter.com/FGossips_/status/1698325713105854951
& https://sharevids.net/en/bjHCZ4GZJU1troU/watch
Nunez hits the crossbar on 38' - https://twitter.com/Iris4231/status/1698330471032336878
Nunez missed chance on 49' - https://twitter.com/FansArena4/status/1698337838364819888
& https://twitter.com/HojlundPR/status/1698337962918846960Salah goal
on 55' - https://dubz.co/c/cb1877
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1698338992045904312
& https://twitter.com/RedCannonFC/status/1698340232330969446
Szoboszlai post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te0ea6rXLAM
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXrqWqnoSjY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIJE76A9CAQ
Klopp post match interview : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/66648731
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWYhdcPYgCE
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixSh3DsN38E
:-
tba - likely Monday / Tuesday...
