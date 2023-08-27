« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 27, 2023, 08:58:52 pm
.
Some additional post-match content from the Newcastle 1 - 2 Liverpool match...







'Liverpool Fans Go Mental at Full Time & Jurgen Klopps Fist Bumps Are Back | Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bSf2NDeBERY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bSf2NDeBERY</a>



'"TERRIBLE REFS, FAMOUS VICTORY!" NEWCASTLE 1-2 LIVERPOOL | MAYCH MATCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XjjBeyWqNvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XjjBeyWqNvs</a>



'DARWIN ****** NUNEZ!!!! | Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool | CHLOE'S MATCH REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Sy8JQXGjvk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Sy8JQXGjvk</a>



'WHAT A SAVE! | Every angle of Alisson's stop for Liverpool vs Newcastle' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/acGThDjh78E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/acGThDjh78E</a>



'Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 2 | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gPKBgwo4i7Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gPKBgwo4i7Y</a>



'Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 2 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lxMvKfkl2Co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lxMvKfkl2Co</a>




At half time I was done with footy, done with the season, done with life and now Darwin Nunez is firing us to glory, were gonna win everything!:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1695857250416398663 (2 minute video)



'NUNEZ NUNEZ NUNEZ FUCKING GET INNN' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1695857827984597008

'Chloe Bloxam's video from the away end for the goals' - https://twitter.com/ChloeBloxam/status/1696073900453462040?

'Nunez 2nd goal Arabic commentary' (from Egyptian36) - https://streamable.com/adlvwx

'The finish 👊 The celebration' - https://v.redd.it/qjrylow14ukb1

'Klopp cam for both of Darwins goals' - https://v.redd.it/dioh8rl4zukb1

'Virgil embracing Darwin after the game 😅' - https://v.redd.it/zij1nnpc4pkb1 & www.youtube.com/shorts/iZPFHJt9oTQ

Matip being Matip post-match - https://v.redd.it/odpjl3zt4pkb1

JoeLinton asking the ref to book Liverpool players - twice; unpunished) - https://twitter.com/CrispyEmi/status/1696423851482296646

'Darwin with a cheeky bit of English' (in post-match interview with Sky) - https://v.redd.it/w1tzwh541pkb1

'Trent post-match interview' (+ post match analysis) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWDw9mZ3IG4

'Dont put words in our mouths  Alisson says Liverpool are together' - www.thisisanfield.com/2023/08/dont-put-words-in-our-mouths-alisson-says-liverpool-are-together

'Im in love with him and I feel fine ❤️' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1695866044626178194

'Fuck it. Late winners vs Newcastle since 1996.' - https://v.redd.it/tryjp3flopkb1

'Peter Drury commentary on Darwin Nunez game winning goal for Liverpool is elite' - https://v.redd.it/6s361bfjgpkb1

'Trent's reaction to winning a throw in in the 94th minute' - https://v.redd.it/4cm8zwbz0qkb1

'Joe Gomez vs Newcastle' - https://twitter.com/PL_Comps/status/1695908888594276808 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1Clv8O7zlw

'Endo vs Newcastle' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRqdZdJl4II







Post-Match analysis/reaction videos:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvV81eOsFaE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxhISk5qQ6c
www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hdEJ4Q0stg
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQJ0sE0YOik
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAZlfl4CRsc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwyEv-tkhXk
www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2LL2diP14s
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Yi2gLHQZbo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mgtlQIrbQk
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SDU0dR-uKk - Goldbridge
www.youtube.com/watch?v=INuFucXfBzw - RedMen TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bUYdlaHxo0 - Ian Wright
www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE51TOdDMOA - Eddie Howe post match interview
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jck2xyEkZA - Eddie Howe post match conference









Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66561747 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66635609
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/27/newcastle-united-liverpool-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/aug/27/nunez-liverpools-king-of-chaos-proves-a-fitting-master-of-the-mayhem-at-newcastle
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/darwin-nunez-liverpool-fc-newcastle-b1103232.html
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/newcastle-liverpool-result-final-score-darwin-nunez-b2400274.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2023/0827/1401890-10-man-liverpool-down-newcastle-after-nunez-double
www.skysports.com/football/newcastle-united-vs-liverpool/report/482619
www.nufc.co.uk/matches/first-team/2023-24/newcastle-united-v-liverpool/?tab=report
www.espn.com/soccer/report/_/gameId/671055
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/08/newcastle-1-2-liverpool-super-sub-nunez-saves-10-man-reds
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/match-report-newcastle-12-liverpool-darwin-nunez-scores-twice-as-10-man-liverpool-defeat-newcastle
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-liverpool-live-score-stream-27603251

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 28, 2023, 12:04:09 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 27, 2023, 06:48:51 pm
Nunez 2nd goal Arabic commentary

https://streamable.com/adlvwx

Cheers - does anyone have more foreign commentary? Normally you get at least 2-3 different ones?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 28, 2023, 05:30:40 pm

'Reacting to Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool - 'Live At 5' with Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope' - at This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HCVfhdqJgGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HCVfhdqJgGs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/HCVfhdqJgGs


Episode 2 of 'Live at Five' - every Monday, discussing the latest LFC talking points and answering your questions.


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast/videos : www.instagram.com/latechallenge
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 28, 2023, 10:01:29 pm
A very good analysis of how we managed to somehow win the game yesterday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsJ5dudfZNs&ab_channel=FourFourTwo
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 29, 2023, 12:23:05 am

'EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle Utd | TWO DARWIN NUNEZ GOALS in dramatic comeback!' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/24_6YQ_5MRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/24_6YQ_5MRA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/24_6YQ_5MRA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 29, 2023, 01:06:47 am
Quote from: wolves76 on August 28, 2023, 10:01:29 pm
A very good analysis of how we managed to somehow win the game yesterday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsJ5dudfZNs&ab_channel=FourFourTwo

great that, very clear explanation about how we changed after the red
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 31, 2023, 05:30:54 pm

'LIVERPOOL'S ADDED TIME WINNERS | LATE GOALS' - 12 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 31, 2023, 05:31:54 pm

'Passing Masterclass by Thiago Alcantara' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZYK1JUlH6W0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZYK1JUlH6W0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZYK1JUlH6W0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 02:15:27 pm

'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Aston Villa' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cY-4beTO-m4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cY-4beTO-m4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cY-4beTO-m4
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 07:36:53 pm

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 22: Liverpool - Wolves 1969, Football League 68/69' - a 10 minute video from the superb Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6zJnHnDQDMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6zJnHnDQDMc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/6zJnHnDQDMc


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/503
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 09:59:30 pm

A few obligatory videos on new Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch...



'Liverpool complete the signing of Ryan Gravenberch' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9mFQ_UZ7CUQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9mFQ_UZ7CUQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9mFQ_UZ7CUQ



'Ryan Gravenberch - Dominating The Midfield' - from Matrix Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zg2NRuEPYX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zg2NRuEPYX8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zg2NRuEPYX8

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 10:01:16 pm

'RYAN GRAVENBERCH | Welcome To Liverpool 2023' - from WorldOfFootballHD:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KTAHmNAecD8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KTAHmNAecD8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/KTAHmNAecD8
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 10:02:12 pm

'Ryan Gravenberch ● Best Skills, Tackles & Goals' - from SVMM:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/APOwfdvdh7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/APOwfdvdh7U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/APOwfdvdh7U
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 10:04:57 pm

'Why does everyone want to sign Ryan Gravenberch?' - from Tifo Football (last year):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 1, 2023, 10:06:25 pm

'Ryan Gravenberch 2021/22 - Magic Skills, Goals & Assists' - from Thiago Productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y3kRnVw23CY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y3kRnVw23CY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/y3kRnVw23CY
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 3, 2023, 01:03:35 pm
.



Liverpool 3 - 0 Aston Villa : League Match 4 : Sunday 3rd September - a 2pm kick off


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robbo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Jota.

Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.
Subs: Zaniolo, Durán, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Chambers, Tielemans, Olsen, Bailey, Kellyman.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Villa' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiU0yF_4mWM
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/three-wins-row-liverpool-beat-aston-villa-3-0-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5938

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354705.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354726.0



Goals & Match Action...

Szoboszlai goal on 3' - https://dubz.co/c/4992e2 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1698321692626469116 & https://sharevids.net/en/JX8fPoWF8qeyN2I/watch
 
Cash own goal on 22' - https://dubz.co/c/691c9a & https://twitter.com/FGossips_/status/1698325713105854951 & https://sharevids.net/en/bjHCZ4GZJU1troU/watch

Nunez hits the crossbar on 38' - https://twitter.com/Iris4231/status/1698330471032336878

Nunez missed chance on 49' - https://twitter.com/FansArena4/status/1698337838364819888 & https://twitter.com/HojlundPR/status/1698337962918846960

Salah goal on 55' - https://dubz.co/c/cb1877 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1698338992045904312 & https://twitter.com/RedCannonFC/status/1698340232330969446



Szoboszlai post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te0ea6rXLAM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXrqWqnoSjY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIJE76A9CAQ

Klopp post match interview : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/66648731 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWYhdcPYgCE

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixSh3DsN38E & www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3xIadJDTP4



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/168w7y0/liverpool_vs_aston_villa_premier_league_03sep2023

& https://ourmatch.me/03-09-2023-liverpool-vs-aston-villa & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18841652/liverpool-vs-aston-villa

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18841652/liverpool-vs-aston-villa#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-aston-villa-03-09-2023



'Liverpool vs Villa' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b-mblOMbc8 - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAavJmWDKkc - 10 minute video



'Liverpool vs Villa' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sJkNN7qOzDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sJkNN7qOzDE</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 3rd September MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/169aq1y/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_03sep2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba - likely Monday / Tuesday...




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:53 am by oojason »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 12:39:26 am

'Every angle of Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning Liverpool goal!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Wz7SnCoa5Lc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Wz7SnCoa5Lc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Wz7SnCoa5Lc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 10:40:12 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:39:26 am
'Every angle of Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning Liverpool goal!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Wz7SnCoa5Lc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Wz7SnCoa5Lc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Wz7SnCoa5Lc

My favourite is around 50 seconds in.  Amazing strike!
