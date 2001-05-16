.Greuther Furth 4 - 4 Liverpool
: 2nd Pre-Season Friendly
: Monday 24th July - a 12 noon kick off... Furth XI:
Urbig; Jung, Dietz, Itter; Asta, Wagner, Hrgota, Green, Meyerhofer; Lemperle, Srbeny.Subs: Schaffran, Schulz, Michalski, Haddadi, Raebiger, Abiama, Consbruch, Petkov, Calhanoglu, Sieb, Angleberger
.Liverpool XI:
Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Doak, Diaz, Jota.Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Clark, Scanlon, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah, Frauendorf
.'Matchday Live: Furth vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOrA4yLjKoE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-conclude-germany-pre-season-trip-draw-against-greuther-furth
This Is Anfield match report: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/greuther-furth-4-4-liverpool-nunez-and-salah-linkup-shines-in-friendly
RAWK 2023/24 Pre-Season thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18964493#msg18964493 (Page 132)Goals & Match Action...Luis Diaz goal
on 23 mins - https://streamin.me/v/bc526b81
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683445408402374659
Julian Green goal on 47 mins - https://twitter.com/jonsoltz/status/1683469286860259330Nunez goal
on 50 mins - https://v.redd.it/e2rgvqvzqwdb1
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683457063739879426Nunez goal
on 59 mins - https://v.redd.it/quhhxh8frwdb1
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683459148581867521
Lukas Petkov goal on 67 mins - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox9FKGnjVUM (at 1:09 into the 2 minute highlights video)
Armindo Sieb goal on 74 mins - https://v.redd.it/y5dvekfouwdb1
Armindo Sieb goal on 77 mins - https://v.redd.it/4sfnm9druwdb1Mo Salah goal
on 89 mins - https://v.redd.it/eai9dmfdwwdb1
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683476549406961664
Mac Allister post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ifq7neVxE0
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-nBeSaxLy8Match Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/158aul9/greuther_furth_v_liverpool_club_friendlies_24
9 minute highlights: http://www.footyshots.co/2023/07/greuther-furth-v-liverpool-pre-season.html
& 8 minute highlights: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mqphh
& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Greuther_Furth_vs_Liverpool_2023_07_24
& https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/greuther-furth-vs-liverpool-24-07-2023
'Furth vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ox9FKGnjVUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ox9FKGnjVUM</a>LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
'INSIDE: Greuther Furth 4-4 Liverpool | BEST view as LFC finish pre-season camp in Germany
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MLWo_Ct5aVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MLWo_Ct5aVY</a>
Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results
information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023
Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
- www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool60+ Stream Sites
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
(the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays
' thread)
Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)
A 'mini-index
' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576