« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1021 1022 1023 1024 1025 [1026]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10066395 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41000 on: July 18, 2023, 12:06:18 pm »

'INSIDE TRAINING: "I love it, Macca!' | Attacking transitions and finishing drills in Germany' - 17.07.23 - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vPyEFso7YNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vPyEFso7YNk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vPyEFso7YNk
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41001 on: July 18, 2023, 04:56:47 pm »
.



2001 UEFA Cup Final : Liverpool 5 - 4 Alaves : Wednesday 16th May, 2001 - a 7.45pm kick off. The Final was played at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion...


'Full Match Replay' - from UEFA (a free & easy sign-up - or google account login - is required to watch):-

www.uefa.tv/video/vod/153284


3 minute match highlights from UEFA: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNqFuw6YQZQ
100 second match highlights from LFC:  www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKgJT8nqVSQ

LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2321
LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: http://lfcineurope.com/0001-7.html



2001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

All UEFA Cup Final victories content ('73, '76, '01) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41002 on: July 19, 2023, 04:12:16 pm »
.



Karlsruher 2 - 4 Liverpool : 1st Pre-Season Friendly : Wednesday 19th July, 2023 - a 5.30pm kick off.





KSC XI: Gersbeck; Thiede, Kobaid, Franke, Heise; Jensen, Gondorf, Wanitzek; Nebel, Kaufmann, Schleusener.
Subs: Eisele, Weiss, Beifus, Burnic, Brosinski, Zivzivadze, Herold, Thiede, Marino, Arase, Souchard, Ersungur.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Clark; Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai; Nunez.
Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah.


Some Karlsruher info - www.ksc.de : https://twitter.com/KarlsruherSC : www.youtube.com/@karlsruhersc/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlsruher_SC


'Matchday Live: KSC vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMU1-L_vk60
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-begin-pre-season-schedule-victory-over-karlsruher-sc

ThisIsAnfield Match Report: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/karlsruher-2-4-liverpool-reds-start-with-a-win-but-henderson-news-takes-headlines

RAWK 2023/24 Pre-Season thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18957402#msg18957402 (Page 121)



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez goal on 3 mins - https://streamin.me/v/5c0b686e & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681772249886470145

Lars Stindl goal for KSC on 39 mins - https://streamin.me/v/b7861241 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1681714918104367120

Sebastian Jung goal for KSC on 51 mins - https://streamin.me/v/97603787 & https://twitter.com/Sh3_aw/status/1681723253755203585

Gakpo goal on 70 mins - https://streamin.me/v/ca39d2a1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681729718746247168

Jota goal on 90+2 mins - https://streamin.me/v/6b294cac & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681737225082646530

Jota goal on 90+3 mins - https://streamin.one/v/909af54c & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681737225082646530



Szoboszlai post match interview : https://linktw.in/ZxmlLf

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwu6Z2SVO1o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8EjC08R-Lk



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1541c4l/karlsruher_sc_vs_liverpool_club_friendlies

& https://highlightsfootball.net/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool-highlights & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18838903/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool

& https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool-19-07-2023 & https://ourmatch.me/19-07-2023-karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool



'KSC vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/twMplBHkSZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/twMplBHkSZg</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



'INSIDE: Karlsruher 2-4 Liverpool | BEST view of Reds pre-season opener!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GBywSVVZxrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GBywSVVZxrU</a>









Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: July 20, 2023, 07:56:32 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41003 on: July 20, 2023, 04:02:58 am »
^ thanks Jason  :wellin
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,704
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41004 on: July 20, 2023, 10:41:18 am »
that was a good watch

"When Stevie met Salah"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJgden9YjFg
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,376
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41005 on: July 20, 2023, 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on July 20, 2023, 10:41:18 am
that was a good watch

"When Stevie met Salah"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJgden9YjFg

Unless he was actually having a word with him about a transfer next season   :P
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41006 on: July 21, 2023, 08:43:25 pm »

'WE ARE LIVERPOOL PODCAST | Jürgen Klopp: 'We want to put things right' | Bonus Episode' - a 26 minute video from LFC...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HsKpeMhhXsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HsKpeMhhXsM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/HsKpeMhhXsM


more info: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/podcast-we-are-liverpool-pre-season-special-jurgen-klopp

« Last Edit: July 22, 2023, 01:17:35 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,391
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41007 on: July 23, 2023, 01:53:03 pm »
From NBC.. How YNWA became our Anthem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAEJ0GKfkl8
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41008 on: July 23, 2023, 04:21:03 pm »

'Inside Training: Goal-packed session finalises preparations for second pre-season fixture!' - 22.07.23:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aCQLyuSDV4E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aCQLyuSDV4E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aCQLyuSDV4E
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41009 on: July 24, 2023, 01:04:04 am »

'Diogo Jota - All Goals So Far' - from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqHrM9A1Gbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqHrM9A1Gbc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bqHrM9A1Gbc
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41010 on: July 24, 2023, 01:07:00 am »

'Most Unforgettable Liverpool Wins at Anfield | Under Klopp #2' - from Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/omVykoLszIM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/omVykoLszIM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/omVykoLszIM



'Most Unforgettable Liverpool Wins at Anfield | Under Klopp #1' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV-kFYcX9k4
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41011 on: July 24, 2023, 10:01:32 am »
.



Greuther Furth 4 - 4 Liverpool : 2nd Pre-Season Friendly : Monday 24th July - a 12 noon kick off...


Furth XI: Urbig; Jung, Dietz, Itter; Asta, Wagner, Hrgota, Green, Meyerhofer; Lemperle, Srbeny.
Subs: Schaffran, Schulz, Michalski, Haddadi, Raebiger, Abiama, Consbruch, Petkov, Calhanoglu, Sieb, Angleberger.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Doak, Diaz, Jota.
Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Clark, Scanlon, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah, Frauendorf.


'Matchday Live: Furth vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOrA4yLjKoE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-conclude-germany-pre-season-trip-draw-against-greuther-furth

This Is Anfield match report: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/greuther-furth-4-4-liverpool-nunez-and-salah-linkup-shines-in-friendly

RAWK 2023/24 Pre-Season thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18964493#msg18964493 (Page 132)



Goals & Match Action...

Luis Diaz goal on 23 mins - https://streamin.me/v/bc526b81 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683445408402374659

Julian Green goal on 47 mins - https://twitter.com/jonsoltz/status/1683469286860259330

Nunez goal on 50 mins - https://v.redd.it/e2rgvqvzqwdb1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683457063739879426

Nunez goal on 59 mins - https://v.redd.it/quhhxh8frwdb1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683459148581867521

Lukas Petkov goal on 67 mins - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox9FKGnjVUM (at 1:09 into the 2 minute highlights video)

Armindo Sieb goal on 74 mins - https://v.redd.it/y5dvekfouwdb1

Armindo Sieb goal on 77 mins - https://v.redd.it/4sfnm9druwdb1

Mo Salah goal on 89 mins - https://v.redd.it/eai9dmfdwwdb1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683476549406961664



Mac Allister post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ifq7neVxE0

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-nBeSaxLy8



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/158aul9/greuther_furth_v_liverpool_club_friendlies_24

9 minute highlights: http://www.footyshots.co/2023/07/greuther-furth-v-liverpool-pre-season.html & 8 minute highlights: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mqphh

& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Greuther_Furth_vs_Liverpool_2023_07_24 & https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/greuther-furth-vs-liverpool-24-07-2023



'Furth vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ox9FKGnjVUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ox9FKGnjVUM</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



'INSIDE: Greuther Furth 4-4 Liverpool | BEST view as LFC finish pre-season camp in Germany':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MLWo_Ct5aVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MLWo_Ct5aVY</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: July 27, 2023, 10:39:52 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41012 on: July 26, 2023, 08:13:07 pm »
.
'Jordan Henderson in Al-Ettifaq training session. Before announcement of his signing for the Saudi club':-

https://v.redd.it/j81bndmqubeb1 & www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/26/jordan-henderson-trains-with-al-ettifaq-with-transfer-still-to-be-confirmed (https://archive.li/rfOBp)



'Jordan Henderson releases a goodbye video on Instagram' (and re-posted on twitter):-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvKzxm5ostb/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D & https://twitter.com/i/status/1684258588946989084



'Jordan Henderson's leaving Liverpool video' - 3 minute video, reposted up on This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n-T8Amue6iI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n-T8Amue6iI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/n-T8Amue6iI


^ As others have said... a bland PR script that someone else wrote for him. No genuine sentiment or emotion to it. No mention of Klopp. Nor LGBTQ+ issues either.

I'm just putting the links up in here as they are obviously 'Liverpool audio/video' related. Probably worth keeping any comments on them in the Henderson thread:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329699.msg18969277#msg18969277



The Premier League posted up a 2+ minute tribute video - 'A memorable 12-year-stay at LFC comes to an end for Jordan Henderson':-

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1684265736737259557 & https://v.redd.it/kwdrhkz44feb1



There is still no official announcement that Henderson has left LFC by the club - or from Al Ettifaq that they have signed Henderson (other than him training with them).



When I'm Elmo: 'Thanks for all the memories Hendo, but as someone who feels betrayed by your moral u-turn, off you pop'...





https://twitter.com/WhenImElmo2/status/1684310600275329026 (1 minute video)




Edit (27th July): Henderson's 'signing announcement' video - with use  of iconic Liverpool imagery; from the official Al-Ettifaq FC twitter...

https://twitter.com/ettifaq/status/1684523633358544896 (1 minute video)

^ They also purposely greyed out & edited over the rainbow armband pictures of Henderson around 16 seconds into the video: https://streamable.com/y52xox :lmao :lmao :lmao





'Thank you, Jordan Henderson' - a 1 minute video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=g85BDi_5mH0

'An emotional farewell from Liverpool's squad to Jordan Henderson' - a 3 minute video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQW_wBK8ahU

'EVERY Jordan Henderson goal for Liverpool' - a 12 minute video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5VCR1Qu-0k


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h5VCR1Qu-0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h5VCR1Qu-0k</a>

« Last Edit: July 27, 2023, 05:41:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41013 on: Yesterday at 06:11:10 pm »

'Inside Training: Liverpool land and train in Singapore | Crossbar challenge, rondos & more' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VoYn4B39kQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VoYn4B39kQo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VoYn4B39kQo
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41014 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm »
Live training in 20 minutes or so...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZC2sFfDrQ-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZC2sFfDrQ-4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC2sFfDrQ-4

 :)

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 1021 1022 1023 1024 1025 [1026]   Go Up
« previous next »
 