Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40800 on: May 16, 2023, 12:16:39 pm

'EVERY ANGLE of Trent's stunning free-kick!' vs Leicester - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uEYhlYx37co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uEYhlYx37co</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uEYhlYx37co
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40801 on: May 16, 2023, 12:43:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 12, 2023, 06:07:05 pm
'Roberto Firmino Moments Liverpool Won't Forget' - a 5 minute video from Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8

Just watching this at work and I think I might have something in my eye...  :'(
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40802 on: May 16, 2023, 03:52:36 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 12:43:16 pm
Just watching this at work and I think I might have something in my eye...  :'(

Don't watch these then mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 ;)

^ there'll be more added in there after the Villa and Southampton matches - May is going to be a dusty month for sore eyes...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40803 on: May 16, 2023, 03:53:26 pm

'Darwin Nunez INSPIRED | From Artigas to Anfield' - a 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l1LxDdRC1Zc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l1LxDdRC1Zc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l1LxDdRC1Zc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40804 on: May 16, 2023, 11:14:48 pm

'Liverpool v Crystal Palace 16/08/1980' - a 14 minute video from the superb Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H4qeakXeYtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H4qeakXeYtw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/H4qeakXeYtw



more on Liverpool's 1980/81 season here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353155.0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40805 on: May 17, 2023, 08:59:39 am
Quote from: oojason on May 16, 2023, 03:52:36 pm
Don't watch these then mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 ;)

^ there'll be more added in there after the Villa and Southampton matches - May is going to be a dusty month for sore eyes...

Oh my...

so much amazingness. Incredible work on that compilation of compilations, each one amazing.

Now we're just a decent team again, but only a short time ago, we were truly special, almost magical. Can we reboot? I'm not sure we'll surpass what we were when Sadio, Bobby and Mo were in their pomp, Robbo and Trent maurauding down the wings, Hendo, Fab and Gini running things in the middle, Virg, Joel and Ali snuffing oppo hope out down back and Jurgen pulling the strings and punching the air.

But maybe the new LFC can be another monster, something as good if not better in it's own way. Life and LFC goes on and I have been a doubter a lot over the last 18 months but I'm ready to believe again.

I love this club, this year has been so hard, so confusing, the magic just hasn't been there, but you can't have a rainbow without the rain, and this is that bit of future compilations where everything is slightly desaturated and we see the almost moments and the little rays of hope. Diaz, Jones, Jota, Ibou, Trent in the middle, plus the vets from before, special is what we do best and I feel hope. Let's end this year the right way and put it behind us then look forward to kickstarting the new LFC 23/24 properly and lay waste to those pretender clubs whove enjoyed their time in the sun while weve been walking the hard road.

YNWA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40806 on: May 17, 2023, 11:54:55 am

Thanks for the kind words Frazer, though I just put a few of the better videos still around online into some sort of 'tribute / scrapbook' posts.

The real credit goes to the people who make them, still (despite numerous takedowns / threats from youtube, PL, UEFA, LFC etc, and sometimes seeing their work taken down only to be replicated by those 'rightsholders' in their 'official' videos sometime later).


There's a few more similar 'scrapbook' style posts here...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576


Looking forward to seeing some of the videos online on Bobby, Milner, and the Ox soon,...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40807 on: May 18, 2023, 05:41:04 pm

'Inside Training: Exciting rondos, boss goals and more ahead of final home game' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40808 on: May 18, 2023, 07:07:27 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 12:43:16 pm
Just watching this at work and I think I might have something in my eye...  :'(

Yep. Same.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40809 on: May 18, 2023, 08:04:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 18, 2023, 05:41:04 pm
'Inside Training: Exciting rondos, boss goals and more ahead of final home game' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8

The Milly/Bobby hug made me cry...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40810 on: May 19, 2023, 01:31:03 pm
.
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs Aston Villa' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao



''We are looking at ALL DEPARTMENTS in the transfer window' | Klopp Embargo | Liverpool v Aston Villa' - 4 minute video:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGHHMSAahPY - from BeanymanSports

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40811 on: May 19, 2023, 05:45:18 pm
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40812 on: May 20, 2023, 12:03:57 am

'Ben Doak 2022/2023 - Full Season Show' - from 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jloy8u7k-ek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jloy8u7k-ek</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Jloy8u7k-ek
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40813 on: May 20, 2023, 01:13:49 pm

'Ribena - There Will Be Haters' - from 2018:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/chMgpxREX8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/chMgpxREX8Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/chMgpxREX8Y
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40814 on: May 20, 2023, 01:48:39 pm
.



Liverpool 1 - 1 Aston Villa Timewasters : League Match 37 : Saturday 20th May, 2023 - a 3pm kick off.


Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino.

Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Kamara, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Dendoncker, Traore, Duran, Buendia, Young, Moreno.

Referee: John Brooks. Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Michael Oliver. VAR: Tony Harrington.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Aston Villa' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF9MB9vkKHE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-scores-late-equaliser-liverpool-draw-aston-villa

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5919

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354135.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354166.0



Goals & Match Action...

Ollie Watkins penalty miss on 22' - https://dubz.co/c/1bc710 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6m8KOWYlks

Jacob Ramsey goal on 27 mins - https://streambug.io/c/de49a5 & https://dubz.co/c/3dd029 & https://xn--r1a.website/s/GoalAlerts/233

Mings last-man challenge on Gakpo on 45+1' (VAR checked the club badge - no red card) - https://twitter.com/Rory_Talks_Ball/status/1659936848687382531

Henderson penalty shout on 45+3' (VAR checked the club badge - no penalty) - tba

Cody Gakpo disallowed goal on 57' (VAR; checked the club badge, and incorrectly gave offside) - https://dubz.co/c/9206af & https://i.imgur.com/X6pmtp7.gif

Firmino goal on 90 mins - https://dubz.co/c/e2c91f & https://streambug.io/c/6ba992 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1660027617251323904

& https://xn--r1a.website/s/GoalAlerts/241 & https://twitter.com/Redfellas_/status/1659953643016077315 & https://twitter.com/PLinUSA/status/1659951484623101955







Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvZbZSgXFkg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGbbj0QSNlU & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65579917

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eP89Z_Sjb0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_OmpUj1Gno & www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr1dqBdMXbc



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/13msroy/liverpool_vs_aston_villa_premier_league_20may2023

& https://ourmatch.me/20-05-2023-liverpool-vs-aston-villa & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535224/liverpool-vs-aston-villa

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535224/liverpool-vs-aston-villa#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-aston-villa-20-05-2023

https://highlightsfootball.net/liverpool-vs-aston-villa-highlights-4 & www.footballorgin.com/liverpool-v-aston-villa-full-match-premier-league-20-may-2023



'Liverpool vs Villa' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlEFiUkwqJE



'Liverpool vs Villa' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OVzSjHfWbwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OVzSjHfWbwc</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 20th May MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/13nbk7g/bbc_match_of_the_day_20may2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MPdvkqyR_fc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MPdvkqyR_fc</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40815 on: May 20, 2023, 05:25:37 pm
.
Some post match content for the Liverpool vs Villa match...







'Half-Time in the Kop to vs Villa' (Bpbby song):-

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1659992495630045184



'The Firmino send-off 🇧🇷' (video clip at the Kop post-match):-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659954401463742464 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659964163207168000



'The happiest player in the world shedding tears.' - Bobby in front of the Kop:-

https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1659965301822308352 & https://v.redd.it/gmwv6wee441b1



'An emotional farewell for Roberto Firmino as he scored on his last appearance at Anfield 👏❤️' - Ali & Bobby:-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1659959551746093057 & https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1659957550735925249 & https://v.redd.it/ia9y1l49321b1



'A memorable final Anfield reception for Naby, Ox, Millie and Bobby 👏':-

https://v.redd.it/4atouo4ur01b1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659969900259991559



'Warm applause for Keita as hes first up to receive his parting gift':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659957380589731842 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1659959537435045889 & https://v.redd.it/b4mcbgeuo01b1



Theres only one James Milner, around Anfield as hes next up:-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659958379194851329 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1659959289451098117 & https://v.redd.it/wpiilz2nn01b1

& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1659961989177720835



'James Milner Anfield Farewell | Liverpool say thanks':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZlWy0xm5l_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZlWy0xm5l_Q</a>



'Anfield says goodbye to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A popular figure who played a big part in the title winning season.':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659959138842038280 & https://v.redd.it/gvrhafypm01b1 & https://v.redd.it/lsgjp2e6r01b1



'The biggest ovation of the lot for Roberto Firmino. 👏👏👏👏 #LFC':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659959513372393472 & https://twitter.com/FirminoFarewela/status/1659959577465454592



'Roberto Firmino's Anfield Farewell - Liverpool Guard of Honour':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vS1uZgszv0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vS1uZgszv0I</a>



'GUARD OF HONOUR FOR FIRMINO, MILNER, OX AND KEITA AT ANFIELD' - a 9 minute video from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KGKuc0ILAQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KGKuc0ILAQY</a>



'Liverpool's tributes for Firmino, Milner, Keita & Oxlade-Chamberlain' - an 8 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/haq1Id6rcOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/haq1Id6rcOU</a>





'Liverpool FC Lap of Thanks | Firmino's tears, guards of honour & more' - a 3+ minute video from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LENw8ybTaKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LENw8ybTaKg</a>














'"IT'S A BITTERSWEET END TO FIRMINO'S TIME" | LIVERPOOL 1-1 ASTON VILLA | PAUL'S MATCH REACTION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rhf_ELx0KQQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rhf_ELx0KQQ</a>



'FIRMINO GOAL NOT ENOUGH! | Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa | Fan Interactive Show' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RVt4Yly-MMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RVt4Yly-MMg</a>



''IT LOOKED LIKE A RED CARD' | Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa | Fan Cam' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c3QjS6YKkSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c3QjS6YKkSQ</a>



'BOBBY FIRMINO'S FINAL ANFIELD GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-1 ASTON VILLA | MATCH VLOG' - Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SBnrE3OJA8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SBnrE3OJA8M</a>



I was emotional there in a way with other footballers. Hes a footballer that defines an era. What he offered us and how much fun he had and we had with him, he made me feel like a kid again. - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1659994370374762501 (2 minute video)



'Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1 | Post-Match Pint' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWuYIWwAHUk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWuYIWwAHUk</a>



'Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1 | The Anfield Wrap'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jG0jKsnpQ74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jG0jKsnpQ74</a>




A little more on Bobby: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488

A little more on Milner: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327186.msg18865699#msg18865699

A little more on the Ox: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336415.msg18866516#msg18866516

A little more on the Naby lad: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336392.msg18873947#msg18873947




Some match reports & articles...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65579917
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/20/liverpool-aston-villa-premier-league-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/roberto-firmino-liverpool-aston-villa-b2342720.html
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-a-villa/report/464998
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manutd-newcastle-champions-league-liverpool-30030952
www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/firmino-scores-late-goal-keep-liverpools-champions-league-hopes-alive-2023-05-20
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2023/0520/1384690-firmino-marks-anfield-exit-with-late-equaliser/
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/id/638187
www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/final-moment-firmino-magic-winners-losers-liverpool-fan-favourite-farewell/bltf8897d872fa81aba
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/2023/5/20/23731119/liverpool-1-aston-villa-1-epl-2022-tactics-narrative-roberto-firmino-james-milner-top-4
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/liverpool-1-1-aston-villa-firmino-rescues-reds-on-final-anfield-outing
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2023/live-liverpool-v-aston-villa-2
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2023/05/writing-liverpool-1-aston-villa-1-review

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-james-milner-liverpool-roberto-firmino-alex-oxladechamberlain-b2342230.html
www.givemesport.com/roberto-firmino-and-james-milner-were-in-tears-after-incredible-send-off-at-anfield
www.sportbible.com/football/roberto-firmino-liverpool-anfield-aston-villa-579654-20230520
www.rousingthekop.com/2023/05/20/journalist-shares-what-liverpool-fans-chanted-at-james-milner-as-he-said-goodbye-to-anfield-today
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-breaking-26949542
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/oxlade-chamberlain-anticipates-anfield-return-i-might-be-able-to-dribble-past-virgil
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/james-milner-reveals-club-overruled-jurgen-klopp-on-contract-talks
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/golden-samba-ribena-for-my-men-salahs-daughter-scores-again-5-things-we-loved-from-lfcs-home-finale







Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40816 on: May 20, 2023, 07:11:07 pm
thanks so much jason.

what a day ......
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40817 on: May 21, 2023, 12:31:33 am

'Every angle of Roberto Firmino's final Anfield goal for Liverpool' - 4 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpKUCsq05ak" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpKUCsq05ak</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NpKUCsq05ak
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40818 on: May 21, 2023, 12:32:28 am
Quote from: SamLad on May 20, 2023, 07:11:07 pm
thanks so much jason.

what a day ......

No worries, mate.  :thumbup

A bit dusty at times today...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40819 on: May 21, 2023, 09:57:20 am
Great work jason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40820 on: May 21, 2023, 12:11:22 pm
Quote from: McSquared on May 21, 2023, 09:57:20 am
Great work jason

Thanks mate, hopefully it'll be something to look back on in the future too  :thumbup



'Emotional scenes as Roberto Firmino gets his 'Golden Samba' fans award' - a 2 minute video from the superb This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V4AcmNMt3fw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V4AcmNMt3fw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/V4AcmNMt3fw



Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40821 on: May 21, 2023, 02:53:22 pm

'Video of Bobby visiting his mural today' - a 34 second video clip:-

https://twitter.com/huggydumps14/status/1660260058440105986


The mural...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40822 on: May 21, 2023, 10:42:21 pm

'Bobbys Mum ❤️

An LFC Original documentary about the incredible rise of Roberto Firmino, coming soon.':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1660329607474606084?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40823 on: May 22, 2023, 07:18:39 pm

'Unforgettable Roberto Firmino Moments For Liverpool' - from AGFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2RWQvHYl7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2RWQvHYl7k</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/o2RWQvHYl7k
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40824 on: May 22, 2023, 11:45:01 pm

'Youngest PL player to Liverpool STAR: Harvey Elliott's journey | Uncut' - a 10 minute video from the Premier League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tzdpSIgfkPs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tzdpSIgfkPs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tzdpSIgfkPs

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40825 on: May 23, 2023, 04:01:00 pm

'Roberto Firmino UNFORGETTABLE Liverpool Moments' - by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7E8Xe-WWWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7E8Xe-WWWU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/C7E8Xe-WWWU
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40826 on: Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm

'Roberto Firmino - All Goals For Liverpool' - from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yqJDzPEIKtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yqJDzPEIKtw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/yqJDzPEIKtw



They may have to update that again come Sunday...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #40827 on: Today at 07:33:06 pm

'Liverpool 1977 - This is Anfield' - 17 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZR05CyJBe94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZR05CyJBe94</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZR05CyJBe94


^ 'Sportsnight documentary narrated by John Motson from 1977, about the mighty Liverpool under Bob Paisley.' (around early May '77)
