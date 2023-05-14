Don't watch these then mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488



^ there'll be more added in there after the Villa and Southampton matches - May is going to be a dusty month for sore eyes...



Oh my...so much amazingness. Incredible work on that compilation of compilations, each one amazing.Now we're just a decent team again, but only a short time ago, we were truly special, almost magical. Can we reboot? I'm not sure we'll surpass what we were when Sadio, Bobby and Mo were in their pomp, Robbo and Trent maurauding down the wings, Hendo, Fab and Gini running things in the middle, Virg, Joel and Ali snuffing oppo hope out down back and Jurgen pulling the strings and punching the air.But maybe the new LFC can be another monster, something as good if not better in it's own way. Life and LFC goes on and I have been a doubter a lot over the last 18 months but I'm ready to believe again.I love this club, this year has been so hard, so confusing, the magic just hasn't been there, but you can't have a rainbow without the rain, and this is that bit of future compilations where everything is slightly desaturated and we see the almost moments and the little rays of hope. Diaz, Jones, Jota, Ibou, Trent in the middle, plus the vets from before, special is what we do best and I feel hope. Let's end this year the right way and put it behind us then look forward to kickstarting the new LFC 23/24 properly and lay waste to those pretender clubs whove enjoyed their time in the sun while weve been walking the hard road.YNWA