« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1016 1017 1018 1019 1020 [1021]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9957279 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40800 on: May 14, 2023, 10:23:41 pm »
Bit of nostalgia here (and some grainy footage) - Brian Clough paying tribute to Bob Paisley. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Krn4ehg0J0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Krn4ehg0J0I</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Krn4ehg0J0I
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40801 on: May 15, 2023, 06:27:18 pm »
.



Leicester 0 - 3 Liverpool : League Match 36 : Monday 15th May, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.


Leicester XI: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Tete.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Arthur, Carvalho, Jota.

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Marc Perry. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Leicester vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIEyEmcBB_c
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-make-it-seven-wins-row-beating-leicester

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5918

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354116.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354125.0


''Always the victims,' sing a section of Leicester fans. So grim.' - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1658192514027757586



Goals & Match Action...

Curtis Jones goal on 33 mins - https://dubz.co/c/30c693 & https://xn--r1a.website/s/GoalAlerts/204 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1658194722517557261

Curtis Jones goal on 36 mins - https://dubz.co/c/5dc4e5 & https://xn--r1a.website/s/GoalAlerts/205/ & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1658195176307798019

Travelling Kop singing the Bobby Firmino song (for ages) - https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1658211492678737945 (2 minute clip) & https://v.redd.it/e63shxykj30b1

Trent goal on 71 mins - https://dubz.co/c/cba55e & https://streambug.io/c/5bc5a7 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1658208746013589504

^ a hat-trick of Salah assists.

Salah shoots wide on 79 mins - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1658212222831566848



'All the love from the Liverpool players, staff and fans for Roberto Firmino' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1658216688221823004 (30 second video clip)



Trent and Jones post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BltEKrFMQdk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=X05srE-qFGQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKj3kZhW_xU

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbiL9SCRxOA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbmHN_423Vg

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rotN8_mdni4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKW6RSo0yFg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJI_x8kK82U



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/13igpxo/leicester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

&https://ourmatch.me/15-05-2023-leicester-city-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535418/leicester-city-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535418/leicester-city-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/leicester-city-vs-liverpool-15-05-2023



'Leicester vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDEtFURqSAg



'Leicester vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UQbxux6UlAk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UQbxux6UlAk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQbxux6UlAk



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Leicester:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hm_sUNPSVVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hm_sUNPSVVs</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576





« Last Edit: May 17, 2023, 01:59:09 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40802 on: May 16, 2023, 12:04:41 pm »

'LIVERPOOL FANS SING BOBBY FIRMINO SONG AT THE KING POWER STADIUM | Leicester 0-3 Liverpool' 9 minutes of Bobby song, from Chloe Bloxam:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5NCdK6qqUaU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5NCdK6qqUaU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/5NCdK6qqUaU



Travelling Kop singing the Bobby Firmino song (for ages) - https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1658211492678737945 (2 minute clip) & https://v.redd.it/e63shxykj30b1

'All the love from the Liverpool players, staff and fans for Roberto Firmino' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1658216688221823004 (30 second video clip)

& https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1658215657681330204 & https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1658215030406488065 & www.youtube.com/shorts/aXg60n0U_MU & https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1658214907458756623 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1658217204330930214 & https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RQtsLb-vLZMwww.youtube.com/watch?v=AzQyVapJHhM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2dOJVlSmN4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NCdK6qqUaU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1AXym4w0_o & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1658217929911967767 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0k4o-cUbco (12 minute video of the travelling Kop singing the song)

« Last Edit: May 16, 2023, 02:24:41 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40803 on: May 16, 2023, 12:16:39 pm »

'EVERY ANGLE of Trent's stunning free-kick!' vs Leicester - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uEYhlYx37co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uEYhlYx37co</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uEYhlYx37co
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40804 on: May 16, 2023, 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 12, 2023, 06:07:05 pm
'Roberto Firmino Moments Liverpool Won't Forget' - a 5 minute video from Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8

Just watching this at work and I think I might have something in my eye...  :'(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40805 on: May 16, 2023, 03:52:36 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 12:43:16 pm
Just watching this at work and I think I might have something in my eye...  :'(

Don't watch these then mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 ;)

^ there'll be more added in there after the Villa and Southampton matches - May is going to be a dusty month for sore eyes...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40806 on: May 16, 2023, 03:53:26 pm »

'Darwin Nunez INSPIRED | From Artigas to Anfield' - a 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l1LxDdRC1Zc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l1LxDdRC1Zc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l1LxDdRC1Zc
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40807 on: May 16, 2023, 11:14:48 pm »

'Liverpool v Crystal Palace 16/08/1980' - a 14 minute video from the superb Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H4qeakXeYtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H4qeakXeYtw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/H4qeakXeYtw



more on Liverpool's 1980/81 season here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353155.0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Frazer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • Still don't know how to start a new thread
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40808 on: May 17, 2023, 08:59:39 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 16, 2023, 03:52:36 pm
Don't watch these then mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 ;)

^ there'll be more added in there after the Villa and Southampton matches - May is going to be a dusty month for sore eyes...

Oh my...

so much amazingness. Incredible work on that compilation of compilations, each one amazing.

Now we're just a decent team again, but only a short time ago, we were truly special, almost magical. Can we reboot? I'm not sure we'll surpass what we were when Sadio, Bobby and Mo were in their pomp, Robbo and Trent maurauding down the wings, Hendo, Fab and Gini running things in the middle, Virg, Joel and Ali snuffing oppo hope out down back and Jurgen pulling the strings and punching the air.

But maybe the new LFC can be another monster, something as good if not better in it's own way. Life and LFC goes on and I have been a doubter a lot over the last 18 months but I'm ready to believe again.

I love this club, this year has been so hard, so confusing, the magic just hasn't been there, but you can't have a rainbow without the rain, and this is that bit of future compilations where everything is slightly desaturated and we see the almost moments and the little rays of hope. Diaz, Jones, Jota, Ibou, Trent in the middle, plus the vets from before, special is what we do best and I feel hope. Let's end this year the right way and put it behind us then look forward to kickstarting the new LFC 23/24 properly and lay waste to those pretender clubs whove enjoyed their time in the sun while weve been walking the hard road.

YNWA
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40809 on: May 17, 2023, 11:54:55 am »

Thanks for the kind words Frazer, though I just put a few of the better videos still around online into some sort of 'tribute / scrapbook' posts.

The real credit goes to the people who make them, still (despite numerous takedowns / threats from youtube, PL, UEFA, LFC etc, and sometimes seeing their work taken down only to be replicated by those 'rightsholders' in their 'official' videos sometime later).


There's a few more similar 'scrapbook' style posts here...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576


Looking forward to seeing some of the videos online on Bobby, Milner, and the Ox soon,...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40810 on: May 18, 2023, 05:41:04 pm »

'Inside Training: Exciting rondos, boss goals and more ahead of final home game' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,126
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40811 on: May 18, 2023, 07:07:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 12:43:16 pm
Just watching this at work and I think I might have something in my eye...  :'(

Yep. Same.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,397
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40812 on: May 18, 2023, 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 18, 2023, 05:41:04 pm
'Inside Training: Exciting rondos, boss goals and more ahead of final home game' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zWaVC4GDHi8

The Milly/Bobby hug made me cry...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40813 on: Yesterday at 01:31:03 pm »
.
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs Aston Villa' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao



''We are looking at ALL DEPARTMENTS in the transfer window' | Klopp Embargo | Liverpool v Aston Villa' - 4 minute video:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGHHMSAahPY - from BeanymanSports

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40814 on: Yesterday at 05:45:18 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40815 on: Today at 12:03:57 am »

'Ben Doak 2022/2023 - Full Season Show' - from 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jloy8u7k-ek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jloy8u7k-ek</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Jloy8u7k-ek
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40816 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »

'Ribena - There Will Be Haters' - from 2018:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/chMgpxREX8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/chMgpxREX8Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/chMgpxREX8Y
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1016 1017 1018 1019 1020 [1021]   Go Up
« previous next »
 