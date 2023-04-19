.Liverpool 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest
: League Match 31
: Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - a 3pm kick off
. Liverpool XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez
.Forest XI:
Navas; Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi.Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Toffolo, Hammond, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis
.Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. 4th official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney. Official elbower of player faces: Constantine Hatzidakis'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Forest'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCeokQXD-C4
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salah-scores-winner-liverpool-beat-forest-3-2-anfield
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5914
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354029.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354038.0Goals & Match Action...Jota goal
on 47' - https://dubz.co/video/4e90fb
& https://ondsport.com/video/video08051622
N. Williams goal on 51' - https://dubz.co/video/f4d58a
& https://streambug.io/c/bd71a6Jota goal
on 55' - https://dubz.co/video/d627ba
& www.ziscore.com/qa34
Gibbs-White goal on 68' - https://dubz.co/video/db5300
& www.ziscore.com/qa35Salah goal
on 70' - https://dubz.co/video/9ab31a
& https://twitter.com/odna27_10/status/1649797694997635073
Forest's Johnson hits the crossbar on 78' - https://twitter.com/odna27_10/status/1649799915751591937
Jota post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l-n60skAdY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfXhsgSrygM
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDfkMnR5zDs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=3luDkK1ozvU
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXin6xgmiJk
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEkxSCqWtdg
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3EF78FYc_o
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTCCw2iNAfAMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12v6isc/liverpool_vs_nottingham_forest_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/22-04-2023-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535398/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535398/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest#media
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest-22-04-2023
'Liverpool vs Forest
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvGW1oT4two
'Liverpool vs Forest
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0KwfsTZGbz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0KwfsTZGbz8</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Saturday 22nd April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12vmckt/bbc_match_of_the_day_22apr2023LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b7pfFPNJVfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b7pfFPNJVfo</a>
