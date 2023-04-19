« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1015 1016 1017 1018 1019 [1020]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9935620 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40760 on: April 19, 2023, 04:50:44 pm »

'50 Creative & Smart Assists By Trent Alexander-Arnold' - by 7X Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bS55ouE3u_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bS55ouE3u_c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bS55ouE3u_c
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40761 on: April 20, 2023, 01:36:21 am »

'We Are Liverpool - Podcast Episode 9. Alex Inglethorpe' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AJf6BxnSq3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AJf6BxnSq3c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AJf6BxnSq3c


'Liverpool FC's Academy Director, Alex Inglethorpe, joins Robbie Fowler & Peter McDowall for a big chat and insight into his role in youth development at the club in the latest instalment of the We Are Liverpool Podcast.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40762 on: April 21, 2023, 01:32:37 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY



'Nobody can do it like Bobby because NOBODY IS BOBBY!' | Klopp Embargo | Liverpool v Forest' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvEgz-CVEbo - an 8 minute video

« Last Edit: April 21, 2023, 10:33:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40763 on: April 21, 2023, 06:49:23 pm »

'TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD'S FIRST 50 PREMIER LEAGUE ASSISTS' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BvEs-zkHOxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BvEs-zkHOxg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/BvEs-zkHOxg
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40764 on: April 22, 2023, 01:00:09 pm »
.



Liverpool 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest : League Match 31 : Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - a 3pm kick off.


Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

Forest XI: Navas; Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi.
Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Toffolo, Hammond, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis.

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. 4th official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney. Official elbower of player faces: Constantine Hatzidakis


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Forest' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCeokQXD-C4
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salah-scores-winner-liverpool-beat-forest-3-2-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5914

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354029.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354038.0



Goals & Match Action...

Jota goal on 47' - https://dubz.co/video/4e90fb & https://ondsport.com/video/video08051622

N. Williams goal on 51' - https://dubz.co/video/f4d58a & https://streambug.io/c/bd71a6

Jota goal on 55' - https://dubz.co/video/d627ba & www.ziscore.com/qa34

Gibbs-White goal on 68' - https://dubz.co/video/db5300 & www.ziscore.com/qa35

Salah goal on 70' - https://dubz.co/video/9ab31a & https://twitter.com/odna27_10/status/1649797694997635073

Forest's Johnson hits the crossbar on 78' - https://twitter.com/odna27_10/status/1649799915751591937



Jota post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l-n60skAdY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfXhsgSrygM

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDfkMnR5zDs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3luDkK1ozvU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXin6xgmiJk

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEkxSCqWtdg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3EF78FYc_o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTCCw2iNAfA



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12v6isc/liverpool_vs_nottingham_forest_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/22-04-2023-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535398/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535398/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest-22-04-2023



'Liverpool vs Forest' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvGW1oT4two



'Liverpool vs Forest' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0KwfsTZGbz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0KwfsTZGbz8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 22nd April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12vmckt/bbc_match_of_the_day_22apr2023

LFC TV Channel : TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b7pfFPNJVfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b7pfFPNJVfo</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:28 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40765 on: Yesterday at 01:01:43 am »

'EVERY ANGLE of Diogo Jota's chest and volley to brace vs Nottingham Forest' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QroKWliDGOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QroKWliDGOU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QroKWliDGOU
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40766 on: Today at 04:27:10 pm »

'ULTIMATE £10k FAN PENALTY CHALLENGE | With Gerrard, Firmino, Ox & Fabinho' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P6OEOPcg-ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P6OEOPcg-ag</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P6OEOPcg-ag
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1015 1016 1017 1018 1019 [1020]   Go Up
« previous next »
 