.Real Madrid 1 - 0 Liverpool
: Champions League, Last 16 - 2nd leg
: Wednesday 15th March, 2023 - 8pm kick off
. Liverpool trail 5-2 from the 1st leg...Madrid XI:
Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho, Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vázquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mendy, Díaz, Rodríguez
.LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Jota, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino
.'Matchday Live: R. Madrid vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgWFlQq01gg
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-champions-league-after-real-madrid-defeat
& www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5930
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-8.html
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353885.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353893.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353892.0
'Video: "Siempre Madridista, siempre Nazista" [Forever a Madrid fan, forever a Nazi] chant Nazi saluting Real Madrid fans outside the Santiago Bernabeu before the return match against Liverpool': https://v.redd.it/u3genai2uyna1
& https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/11s8y0x/video_siempre_madridista_siempre_nazista_forever
Both Real Madrid & Liverpool fans boo the Champions League anthem pre-match. So much so they turned the volume up to it. "Fuck UEFA!" the fans then chant: https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1636094798644887553
& https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1636094490459906050Goals & match action...
Alisson save from Vinicius Jr on 14' - https://streamin.me/v/63672ccb
& https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/1636099392108126214
Jota from 12 yards slices chance wide on 18' - https://twitter.com/GoalsZack/status/1636100141080891394
Alisson save from Camavinga onto the bar on 20' - https://streamin.me/v/17ee61f1
& https://twitter.com/samirsynthesis/status/1636100754359349250
Nunez chance saved by Courtois on 33' - https://streamin.me/v/99be64cc
& https://twitter.com/laaficion/status/1636104316602777604
Gakpo shot saved by Courtois on 35' - https://twitter.com/Underdog_Soccer/status/1636104513483337728
Nacho no contact delayed dive and then feigns injury vs Salah on 38' - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/16361053427518545930-0; half-time.
Alisson save from Valverde on 53' - https://streamin.me/v/fb424750
& https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1636113280933539842
Modric goes past Trent with ease on the sideline on 63' - https://streamin.me/v/998afcc5
Benzema goal on 78' - https://streamff.com/v/Z87hHH3XUu
& https://streamin.me/v/675359b0
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636120529504542723
VAR and then the referee take 3 minutes to decide this isn't handball by Tsimikas (ball hits his thigh then deflects onto hand)
- https://streamin.me/v/d3f715cc
YNWA being played in the Bernabeu post-match (as a thank you to Liverpool for the flowers after Amancio Amaro's passing)
: https://v.redd.it/be5ahty59zna1
Van Dijk post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4i-DdIMkDpc
Klopp post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq4iQIPOYcg
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDWUmBIZVJA
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6k5eUa_s1Q
Klopp post match conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyX_yrQVjRo
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n1EW5jNi4c
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0YTAv734ZwMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11s76w7/real_madrid_vs_liverpool_champions_league
& https://ourmatch.me/15-03-2023-real-madrid-vs-liverpool
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18723724/real-madrid-vs-liverpool
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18723724/real-madrid-vs-liverpool#media
& https://footyfull.com/uefa-champions-league/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-15-03-2023
7 minute highlights: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8j4zei
& https://sbbrisk.com/a5pjlvkl971j.html
'R. Madrid vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=bb25lIUkTgI
'R. Madrid vs Liverpool
' : 4+ minute official highlights from BT Sport:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jsRlEpm35jU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jsRlEpm35jU</a>LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Madrid
:-
tba (likely Friday - though if Liverpool lose there is usually no 'Inside X' video released...)
