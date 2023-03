.

Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United

Second Captains

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

'[OptaJoe] 7 - Manchester United have suffered their joint-heaviest ever competitive defeat, alongside 7-0 losses to Wolves in December 1931, Aston Villa in December 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in April 1926. Crushed' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1632448006137028609 ' pre-match: https://twitter.com/PureRoyKeane/status/1632427573937336320 (has not aged well)'Hi Rio, do u need picking up in the morning pal' (Rio Ferdinand pre-match): https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632452114453602308 '"It's FAR from over!" 👀 Roy Keane believes Manchester United were the better team in the first half.': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632432739306684419 Roy Keane reacts to Man United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool: www.youtube.com/watch?v=riL93v57mvE "They were UNPROFESSIONAL!" 😡 "It's a DISGRACE!" 😡 - Neville: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632462083701846023 '"It's a DISGRACE!" 😡 Gary Neville SLAMS Manchester United!' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm-SDupN1lQ 'Neville "You don't come to Anfield and get beat 7-0". Carragher: "You do today". Neville: "Do one".' (professional as ever) - https://v.redd.it/zzwsjzl3ezla1 '[OptaJoe] 7 - Manchester United's 7-0 defeat at Anfield was the heaviest of Erik ten Hag's managerial career, with today being the 481st match he has taken charge of across all competitions. Rocked.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1632456671376146435 'Man Utd fans react to losing 7-0 at Anfield… it’s #FanDenial': https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1632810502131687430 Mark Goldbridge Reaction to ALL 7 Liverpool goals: https://streamable.com/1owc6r ' - from LFC:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PydCA_RK440 'Graeme Souness putting it on Gary Neville 👀🍿': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632464483648954371 'Neville: "That was a freak result". Souness: "He didn't watch the same game I did" 😤': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632467046276407297 'That final line from Kelly Cates 👏😆': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632472306034307073 '"No-one would have predicted that" - Liverpool 7-0 victory over Manchester United boosts top 4 hopes': www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ5zFw3-yz4 'Curb Your Enthusiasm - Liverpool vs. Manchester United; Ten Hag Edition. Enjoy!': https://v.redd.it/z2034euqg4ma1 'Peter Drury Full-Time commentary 🥰': https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1632462850974253058 'Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd with Peter Drury commentary. Enjoy reds.': https://twitter.com/scouserchrislfc/status/1632679092628729857 'Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven...': https://v.redd.it/41uivfk4s5ma1 'Anfield atmosphere was incredible today. Unforgettable game ♥️': https://twitter.com/NeilMellor33/status/1632466498408140802 'Anfield was singing ‘Viva Ronaldo’ in front of Ten Hag, what were they cooking': https://twitter.com/MurtazaBall/status/1632463987571929089 'Ring Of Fire' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632721208935436288 “Always look on the bright side of life…” 😂: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632471815908913154 The best party I've ever been at in my life. "Anfield is a myth": https://twitter.com/DavyRyanTipp/status/1632459027161513984 'Who put the ball in Utd’s net? Half the fuckin team did 🔴': https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1632460380961161216/ 'THE BALL!!! THE BALL!!!': https://twitter.com/LFCBurnsey/status/1632674332278177795 'This goal. Salah at this best, slaloming and the celebrations after Gakpo dinks it': https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632643073212555267 'Kop Sings Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez Song | Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEsZShmvLKM 'Standing Ovation for Darwin Nunez | Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDL96B2hhY0 'Mo Salah and The Kop at Full Time | Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc7UjGnEo-M 'Gakpo Standing Ovation at Anfield - Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKYM1NerUlI Henderson praises Mo Salah after becoming Liverpool's record goal scorer in the Premier League era: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632455562666336256 'Salah: 1st player in Europe's top 5 divisions to score 20+ goals & provide 10+ assists in all comps in 2022/23' - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1632437457248501765 ' - from the RedMen TV:-' - from the RedMen TV:-' - from the RedMen TV:-' - from the RedMen TV:-' - from the RedMen TV:-' - from Maych TV:-' - from Chloe Bloxam:-: '' - 68 minute podcast:-' - from The Anfield Wrap:-' - from The Anfield Wrap:-':-:- www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNBoUAWGn-k - Liverpool Echo www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2hUW5ex5Pg - Sly www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os3_hrU9vdI - Sly www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz4EGj7Qpg0 - Sly www.youtube.com/watch?v=riL93v57mvE - Sly https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535336/liverpool-vs-manchester-united#media - Sly (76 minute footage) www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4dx9P8xI-E - Sly':-':-':-:-:-BBC Live Match Blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64405191 Grauniad Live Match Blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/05/liverpool-v-manchester-united-premier-league-live ' - an 11 minute video from Tifo Football IRL:-' - a 10 minute video from Modern Football Analyst:-:-' - an 11 minute video from Football Made Simple:-' - from 44toons:-':-