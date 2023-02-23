« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40640 on: February 23, 2023, 01:58:00 pm »
Trent meets Olivia

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8J2KX01_Qi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8J2KX01_Qi0</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J2KX01_Qi0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40641 on: February 24, 2023, 01:11:48 am »

'1984 European Cup Final post-match interviews and news reports' - a 6 minute video, from the superb Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GuegI37EL-A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GuegI37EL-A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GuegI37EL-A



'A whole radio show featuring John Peel trying to hold it together on the night Liverpool won the European Cup in 1984' (approx 1 hour long - a fantastic listen):-

https://soundcloud.com/johnpeelarchive/when-liverpool-won-the?



'ROME '84: Liverpool beat Roma on penalties | 4 minute highlights' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uxtwXXcjlSc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uxtwXXcjlSc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uxtwXXcjlSc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40642 on: February 24, 2023, 01:30:58 am »

Quite a strange angle to watch the match from on TV - yet still a very cool video (though sadly doesn't include the penalties)...


'AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool | Final 2005 | The Greatest Comeback | Exclusive VIP Camera |' - 76 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E30VV-cSdho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E30VV-cSdho</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/E30VV-cSdho

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40643 on: February 24, 2023, 12:29:10 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Crystal Palace vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY



'Jurgen Klopp Embargoed Section | Palace v Liverpool' - 10 minute video from Beanyman Sports : www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ4T42bYtIQ

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40644 on: February 25, 2023, 06:23:39 pm »
.



Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 23 : Saturday 25th February, 2023 - a 7.45pm kick off.


Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guéhi, Mitchell, Andersen, Schlupp, Olise, Doucouré, Ayew, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta.
Subs: Milivojevic, Eze, Hughes, Whitworth, Ward, Édouard, McArthur, Richards, Ahamada.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Gakpo, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Rhys Williams, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino.


'Matchday Live: Palace vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjJQ15rKPyA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-premier-league-draw-crystal-palace

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5907

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353798.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353811.0



Goals & Match Action...

Jota hits the post from a tight angle on 22' - https://twitter.com/Birdsofbangkok/status/1629574487183175681

Trent freekick blocked by Henderson on 28' - https://v.redd.it/4bkhye9d2hka1

Mateta hits the bar for Palace on 42' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1629579718281375744 & https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1629579388466462720

Salah hits the bar on 49' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1629585367564275712

Gakpo chance just wide on 81' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1629593782319472640



Milner post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3Xhy-qp2e4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCtREy9t2Bg

Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=3O54rKJo2Uw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqMV3-KJiDI & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1629605528228831232

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az8gs2PYWJ0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YUEUp9O1EU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gK9J3zTZDfU



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11btkii/crystal_palace_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/25-02-2023-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535322/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535322/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool#media & https://m.matchweek.top/2023/02/epl-2022-23-crystal-vs-liverpool.html



'Palace vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMKlZaB7wNk



'Palace vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Iygc9o4pAHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Iygc9o4pAHM</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 25th February MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11bzw9l/bbc_match_of_the_day_25feb2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Palace:-

tba (likely Monday... if Liverpool win. If Liverpool lose there usually isn't an 'Inside X' program)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40645 on: February 28, 2023, 03:37:20 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Wolves' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h-dQkFh48XM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h-dQkFh48XM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/h-dQkFh48XM



Embargoed section of the Wolves press conference : a 5 minute video from the superb This Is Anfield youtube channel - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ajc5b8tVDgY

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40646 on: March 1, 2023, 06:12:38 pm »
.



Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves : League Match 24 : Wednesday 1st March, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.


Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Elliott, Nunez, Jota, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Gakpo, Firmino.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Moutinho, Nunes, Jimenez.
Subs: Bentley, Collins, Jonny, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Neto, Podence, Adama, Costa..

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Stuart Attwell.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nw9XFyF614s
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/virgil-van-dijk-and-mohamed-salah-goals-give-reds-victory-over-wolves

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5889

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353821.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353827.0



Goals & Match Action...

The Bajcetic Turn on 5' - https://twitter.com/officialzawro/status/1631028714703077379

Fabinho yellow card vs Wolves on 53' - https://streamin.me/v/71842a61

Nunez disallowed goal on 68' (foul) - https://dubz.co/video/cb4354 & https://dubz.co/video/3c91e8 & https://dubz.co/video/3c91e8 (with VAR check)

Van Dijk goal on 73 mins - https://dubz.co/video/c15a66 & https://streamin.me/v/59b05475 & https://twitter.com/Footballminttt/status/1631045646634438656

Salah goal on 78 mins - https://dubz.co/video/db1446 & https://twitter.com/GoalsZack/status/1631046631654055937 & https://twitter.com/BriseDB/status/1631047109922234370



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3LXsYGP2c0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkE36iES444 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNj-rdM8bNY

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfxRx-ibhuM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CqA2IXQr5Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3mH1PqPpsw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11ffc48/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_premier

& https://ourmatch.me/01-03-2023-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535087/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535087/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-01-03-2023



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjHAG463flM



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HKA8qZy123w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HKA8qZy123w</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EBL-dVwUD1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EBL-dVwUD1c</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40647 on: March 3, 2023, 12:37:26 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs Manchester United' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_h3P_0PFUyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_h3P_0PFUyA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_h3P_0PFUyA



Embargoes section: 'Something went REALLY WRONG when this is not a special game!' | Klopp Embargo' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRsqkMQYtAA (5 mins)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40648 on: March 3, 2023, 02:04:08 pm »
Any chance of a few Bobby compliations, Jase?

Since he is apparently bidding us farewell, perhaps a few digital commemorations of the most unique Liverpool player ever might be in order...  :D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40649 on: March 3, 2023, 02:49:12 pm »

Quote from: afc turkish on March  3, 2023, 02:04:08 pm
Any chance of a few Bobby compliations, Jase?

Since he is apparently bidding us farewell, perhaps a few digital commemorations of the most unique Liverpool player ever might be in order...  :D

Already done mate...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488

;)


I'll post a few up in here later when the usual quality youtubers / editors have done their work on today's sad news too.


Edit: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap are doing some quality work on putting up numerous short snippet videos of Bobby - well worth a watch ;D





Some tribute-style videos from twitter on Bobby...



'If football was played for just the fun Firmino would have 10 Ballon Dors right now.' - 80 second video, definitely turn the volume down for this one...:-

https://twitter.com/Opresii/status/1536122003282862080



'Salah, Firmino and Mané. The iconic trio ❤️' - a 9 superb minute video, from MXComps:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1631629101286019072 : & backup link - https://twitter.com/LFCsider/status/1631639200905809920



'a short 2+ minute compilation of Bobby at Liverpool' - from seventysixrole:-

https://twitter.com/FootureFC/status/1631642810406383617 & https://twitter.com/GMcompss/status/1631622109515374592



'Firmino is THE false 9. Nobody comes close to him at his peak in the role' - a 22 minute video from JoePearce:-

https://twitter.com/Danny98Official/status/1630238755197001728



'A quality 4 minute Bobby compilation':-

https://twitter.com/lfcdaniell/status/1631697759265751058



'Another quality 4 minute Bobby compilation' - from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/KAndersson86LFC/status/1631971623749206019



'Roberto Firmino 2023 - Amazing Skills & Goals Show' - 6 minute tribute video, from EPLHD:-

https://twitter.com/GsTakipMerkezi/status/1630667547115659273 



'Bobby Firmino~ TREASURE' - 2 and a bit minutes, from AKZYY:-

https://twitter.com/KFree_Mind/status/1553326945487753217



'Henry: "Firmino is the striker most complete in the league' montage tribute video -  2+mins from 7XFtooball:-

https://twitter.com/CaminhantesLFC/status/1631789241893101569 & https://twitter.com/Vdid_0/status/1617567497393430529



'"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day." - Jurgen Klopp':-

https://twitter.com/VVDawi/status/1552591822584692736



'Thierry Henry breaks down and explains Bobby's superb backheeled assist for Mo Salah away vs Southampton' - 2+ minutes:-

https://twitter.com/_notsoccer/status/1631644596437504004



'Peak Firmino. Sensational footballer' - 2+ minute video, from GDComps:-

https://twitter.com/KopEndFracas/status/1631641835142619136



'2+ minute tribute video' - from BP Comps:-

https://twitter.com/DisabledDarwin/status/1631644248830529536



'Bobby Firmino being boss for Liverpool ⚽⚽⚽' - 6 minute video from LFC:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/189467916462277



'Bobby being Bobby ;D' - 40 seconds:-

https://twitter.com/lfcJ7_/status/1631623802302898178



'Firmino goal at Stoke in 2017 😮‍💨':-

https://twitter.com/stu_89/status/1542055231797829636 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1631954864195469313



'I will never forget Firminos goal to make us World Champions for the first ever time. ❤️' - 2019 vs Flamengo:-

https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1631623564947324928 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1473235001038802947



'Firmino running the length of the pitch to celebrate with the 2,000 Reds in the Kop' - covid-era; vs Spurs:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1631671126374883328



'Firmino sitting four Arsenal defenders down 🤩' - Bobby's hat-trick vs Arsenal:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1631628442205659139 & https://twitter.com/adamlogan93/status/1631702100252958720



'Bobby - the scorer of the best team goal of the Jurgen Klopp era?' - vs Manchester City:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1631677549951565825



'Bobby Terminator one-eye celebration goal vs PSG':-

https://twitter.com/BriseDB/status/1631703183725559819



'Bobby headed goal vs Spurs; to win the match' - and making Tim Sherwood on commentary eat his own words:-

https://twitter.com/_TomK95/status/1631739650778836992 & https://twitter.com/CalvLyfeson/status/1631661569917562881?



'Bobby double-nutmeg skills away at Newcastle' - 13 second video:-

https://twitter.com/Darcey_Bennett_/status/1629917121802121218



'30 seconds of Bobby no-look happiness' - contracts, goals, nutmegs, passes, assists etc...:-

https://twitter.com/MoUmar21/status/1631638255656468482 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ajh4y9QLKI



'Bobby at LFC - a thread. With videos and images':-

https://twitter.com/BriseDB/status/1631697355417190402 & https://twitter.com/AbdulnasirUs59/status/1631662826942246912



'Throwback to Firmino singing Allez Allez Allez 🥺' - and playing the piano too, 28 second video:-

https://twitter.com/maxence__lfc/status/1631815934213074945



'Wait for Firminos face' - Bobby being Bobby...  ;D  :lmao after Salah and Mane had a little disagreement away at Burnley (we won 3-0):-

https://twitter.com/FootballWTF247/status/1631964590035677185



'Roberto Firmino: The glue to our success. Leaving a legend' - a 2+ minute video; images of Bobby and audio from matches, from coltleys_it :-

https://twitter.com/BlessedBobby_/status/1631975142464135170



'He'll forever be our best in the world - Bobby Firmino 🇧🇷' - 80 second video of Bobby lifting trophies, scoring goals, and smiling big:-

https://twitter.com/Pxtrlk/status/1631646445840261120



'How Firmino celebrated full-time as Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League final! ❤️' - 5 second video:-

https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1631685512493686786



'Bobby celebrating the 2022 Cup win - dancing to his song with the other players in the changing rooms at Wembley' - 35 second video:-

https://twitter.com/ryanmilner93/status/1631653047805030406



'Firmino's goal celebrations are something else man 😭😂' - 2+ minutes, from Luke Galea:-

https://twitter.com/thisistolu/status/1631628715867209729

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40650 on: March 3, 2023, 02:50:31 pm »

The obligatory link to 'Victories vs Manchester Utd: from 1980 onwards' videos - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40651 on: March 3, 2023, 02:52:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March  3, 2023, 02:49:12 pm
Already done mate...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488

;)


I'll post a few up in here later when the usual quality youtubers / editors have done their work too.

Thats my Friday night sorted then. 😀
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40652 on: March 3, 2023, 03:09:13 pm »
Mine sorted too. I'll be doing all that and the United stuff tonight.

Cheers as always oojason fella.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40653 on: March 3, 2023, 03:44:56 pm »

^ no worries mate :)



'Liverpool Goals Worth Watching Again' - from Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HXIb3aveSRc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HXIb3aveSRc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXIb3aveSRc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40654 on: March 3, 2023, 03:46:57 pm »

'Mohamed Salah All 20 Goals 2022-23 So Far' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/czKmqJvV34U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/czKmqJvV34U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/czKmqJvV34U
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40655 on: March 3, 2023, 03:48:34 pm »

'Luis Diaz - Running The Show' - from 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CEDGx7e2Gdc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CEDGx7e2Gdc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CEDGx7e2Gdc
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40656 on: March 3, 2023, 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March  3, 2023, 02:49:12 pm
Already done mate...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488

;)


I'll post a few up in here later when the usual quality youtubers / editors have done their work on today's sad news too.


Edit: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap are doing some quality work on putting up numerous short snippet videos of Bobby - well worth a watch ;D




Outstanding, coming through in the digital clutch as you always do... :wave
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40657 on: March 3, 2023, 05:29:43 pm »

^ my head won't fit through the door anymore with all these compliments  mate ;D



'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 16: Liverpool - Chelsea 1967, Football League 67/68' - from the superb Holding Midfield youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uApHcFgzlJI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uApHcFgzlJI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uApHcFgzlJI


'As Tommy Docherty's Chelsea come to visit, we introduce Geoff Twentyman, Emlyn Hughes and Tony Hateley, while saying goodbye to Gordon Milne.'

www.holdingmidfield.com : https://twitter.com/askewjt : www.facebook.com/HoldingMidfield : www.patreon.com/holdingmidfield


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/407

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40658 on: March 3, 2023, 08:32:34 pm »
Trent interview...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dwiH1KLC91o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dwiH1KLC91o</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwiH1KLC91o

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40659 on: March 3, 2023, 10:19:15 pm »

'Inside Training: All-action session and brilliant two-touch shooting challenge ahead of Man Utd' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DrmWA-AyVlg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DrmWA-AyVlg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/DrmWA-AyVlg
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40660 on: March 3, 2023, 10:20:37 pm »

'Liverpool goals against Man Utd at Anfield | Suarez, Torres & goalie celebrations!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cK1fPWuysXg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cK1fPWuysXg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cK1fPWuysXg
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40661 on: March 5, 2023, 02:32:59 pm »
.



Liverpool 7 (S-E-V-E-N) - 0 Manchester Utd : League Match 25 : Sunday 5th March, 2023 - a 4.30pm kick off.





Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Jones, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino.

Mancs Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.
Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Heaton, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho.

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adam Nunn, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: David Coote.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Manchester Utd' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJbCsQY7o4w
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beat-manchester-united-7-0-anfield & www.flashscore.co.uk/match/QZLrMVSH/#/match-summary

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5908

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353832.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353846.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353844.0



Goals & Match Action...

Martinez arm into Salah's face (in front of the linesman - no foul given; no VAR review) on 25 mins - https://dubz.co/video/0dc3b5 & https://streamin.me/v/32b58836

Gakpo goal on 43 mins - https://dubz.co/video/9228d1 & https://streamin.me/v/813ab238 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632429667541037056

Nunez goal on 47 mins - https://dubz.co/video/ba134d & https://streamin.me/v/ca37fa87 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632434946227724291

Gakpo goal on 50 mins - https://dubz.co/video/2b356b & https://streamin.me/v/c24bc8f5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632436022855233536

McTominay studs up challenge on Gakpo (yellow card; no VAR look at): https://twitter.com/Rory_Talks_Ball/status/1632439322807771138

Salah goal on 66 mins - https://dubz.co/video/5cf3df & https://streamin.me/v/301b0228 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632440116604989442

Manchester Utd players want a penalty for 'handball' on 68 mins - https://streamin.me/v/3ebdc66a

Trent great challenge on Rashford on 72 mins (offside in build-up) - https://dubz.co/video/d5ae81 & https://streamin.me/v/e6e218ae

Nunez goal on 75' - https://dubz.co/video/ea8aa1 & https://streamin.me/v/55429fe2 & www.ziscore.com/qa16 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632706557224931328

Bruno Fernandes 'Fallon dFloor' / fakes being hit in the face vs Konate on 72' - https://v.redd.it/5lrcc7ws40ma1 & https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1632440905801035777

Fernandes pushing the linesman and Trent on 81 mins (nothing done) - https://dubz.co/video/e62356 & https://twitter.com/zkhan427/status/1632554603320582145

Salah goal on 83 mins - https://dubz.co/video/34fdfd & https://streamin.me/v/943327d0 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632507419455627264

Firmino goal on 88 mins - https://dubz.co/video/a0c3cb & https://streamin.me/v/46d90988 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632743347600105473

Bajcetic vs Fernandes (the Utd captain just gave up) - https://twitter.com/SBMXtra/status/1632465177441619971 & https://twitter.com/lfc_allting/status/1632476165003788290

Bruno Fernandes antics compilation throughout the 7-0 match: https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1

Full-Time scenes: https://v.redd.it/149x7b2mj0ma1 & https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1632462850974253058



Henderson & Mo Salah post match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNOxcq-4aFs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=adqdO7TQqnw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNon4xPDOgU

Henderson post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyMszVQELWc . Gakpo post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee58lpTACKg

Klopp post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6-3oOOkBus & www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyEyVWF28WY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xv5yvL425qU

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQvLNu7mL_o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZV5l682ZZY4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7IZkPhvGCo



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11j11dw/liverpool_vs_manchester_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/05-03-2023-liverpool-vs-manchester-united & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535336/liverpool-vs-manchester-united

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535336/liverpool-vs-manchester-united#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-manchester-united-05-03-2023

12 minutes: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8iujaa & https://streamhide.to/e/u3jw3g6ns457 & https://highlightssoccerhd.com/video/liverpool-vs-manchester-united-highlights-2

27 minute Drury highlights: https://sbbrisk.com/za0vd5wb4h94.html & https://v.redd.it/p1m6do8onzla1 .

10 minute Arabic commentary highlights: https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1632463039118163968 & https://v.redd.it/w8dqih28i1ma1



'Liverpool vs Manchester Utd' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iBuTEywEQ6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iBuTEywEQ6U</a>

^ Wow. The club can really be petty at times. Or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBuTEywEQ6U



'Liverpool vs Manchester Utd' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ih_HOGFO5tw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ih_HOGFO5tw</a>

^ Sky, as we know, can also be petty at times. Or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ih_HOGFO5tw



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 5th March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11jhm0u/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_05mar2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV




'Liverpool 7 v 0 Manchester United - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 05/03/2023' - 23 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PokAS2Rrzxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PokAS2Rrzxo</a>

^ or the full match Radio 5 comms, here: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001js5m & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aaiq_HLkTHE



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40662 on: March 5, 2023, 06:24:37 pm »
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United ...








'[OptaJoe] 7 - Manchester United have suffered their joint-heaviest ever competitive defeat, alongside 7-0 losses to Wolves in December 1931, Aston Villa in December 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in April 1926. Crushed' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1632448006137028609



'Roy Keane and Gary Neville laughing at Souness being deluded...' pre-match: https://twitter.com/PureRoyKeane/status/1632427573937336320 (has not aged well)

'Hi Rio, do u need picking up in the morning pal' (Rio Ferdinand pre-match): https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632452114453602308

'"It's FAR from over!" 👀 Roy Keane believes Manchester United were the better team in the first half.': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632432739306684419

Roy Keane reacts to Man United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool: www.youtube.com/watch?v=riL93v57mvE & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632450634875011074

"They were UNPROFESSIONAL!" 😡 "It's a DISGRACE!" 😡 - Neville: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632462083701846023

'"It's a DISGRACE!" 😡 Gary Neville SLAMS Manchester United!' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm-SDupN1lQ

'Neville "You don't come to Anfield and get beat 7-0". Carragher: "You do today". Neville: "Do one".' (professional as ever) - https://v.redd.it/zzwsjzl3ezla1

'[OptaJoe] 7 - Manchester United's 7-0 defeat at Anfield was the heaviest of Erik ten Hag's managerial career, with today being the 481st match he has taken charge of across all competitions. Rocked.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1632456671376146435

'Man Utd fans react to losing 7-0 at Anfield its #FanDenial': https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1632810502131687430

Mark Goldbridge Reaction to ALL 7 Liverpool goals: https://streamable.com/1owc6r



'EVERY ANGLE of Gakpo & Salah dazzling United defence at the Kop' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PydCA_RK440" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PydCA_RK440</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PydCA_RK440 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632758604968214530


'Graeme Souness putting it on Gary Neville 👀🍿': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632464483648954371

'Neville: "That was a freak result". Souness: "He didn't watch the same game I did" 😤': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632467046276407297

'That final line from Kelly Cates 👏😆': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632472306034307073 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632484423886094338

'"No-one would have predicted that" - Liverpool 7-0 victory over Manchester United boosts top 4 hopes': www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ5zFw3-yz4

'Curb Your Enthusiasm - Liverpool vs. Manchester United; Ten Hag Edition. Enjoy!': https://v.redd.it/z2034euqg4ma1

'Peter Drury Full-Time commentary 🥰': https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1632462850974253058 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7-bBN7ZJEM

'Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd with Peter Drury commentary. Enjoy reds.': https://twitter.com/scouserchrislfc/status/1632679092628729857

'Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven...': https://v.redd.it/41uivfk4s5ma1

'Anfield atmosphere was incredible today. Unforgettable game ♥️': https://twitter.com/NeilMellor33/status/1632466498408140802

'Anfield was singing Viva Ronaldo in front of Ten Hag, what were they cooking': https://twitter.com/MurtazaBall/status/1632463987571929089

'Ring Of Fire' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632721208935436288

Always look on the bright side of life 😂: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632471815908913154

The best party I've ever been at in my life. "Anfield is a myth": https://twitter.com/DavyRyanTipp/status/1632459027161513984

'Who put the ball in Utds net? Half the fuckin team did 🔴': https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1632460380961161216/

'THE BALL!!! THE BALL!!!': https://twitter.com/LFCBurnsey/status/1632674332278177795

'This goal. Salah at this best, slaloming and the celebrations after Gakpo dinks it': https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632643073212555267

'Kop Sings Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez Song | Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEsZShmvLKM

'Standing Ovation for Darwin Nunez | Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDL96B2hhY0

'Mo Salah and The Kop at Full Time | Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc7UjGnEo-M

'Gakpo Standing Ovation at Anfield - Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKYM1NerUlI

Henderson praises Mo Salah after becoming Liverpool's record goal scorer in the Premier League era: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632455562666336256

'Salah: 1st player in Europe's top 5 divisions to score 20+ goals & provide 10+ assists in all comps in 2022/23' - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1632437457248501765




'Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | WATCHALONG' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ5KPZPRlkI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ5KPZPRlkI</a>



'SEVEN. NIL!!! | Liverpool 7-0 Man United | Anfield Reaction' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFNH1Og81Pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFNH1Og81Pc</a>



'Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | Anfield Fan Cam' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pN1Qasgzq3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pN1Qasgzq3k</a>



'Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | Fan Interactive Show' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AMNRYQFzcmI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AMNRYQFzcmI</a>



'SEVEN GOAL HEAVEN! | Redmen Originals Liverpool Podcast' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IrDOHbIV_1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IrDOHbIV_1s</a>



'SALAH, GAKPO, NUNEZ, FIRMINO GOALS! LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UNITED | MATCH VLOG' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IA-M8nqViCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IA-M8nqViCE</a>



'LIVERPOOL SCORE 7 & DESTROY MANCHESTER UNITED AT ANFIELD! | LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UNITED | MATCHDAY VLOG' - from Chloe Bloxam:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ</a>




Second Captains: 'Episode 2579: Massacre At Anfield, Magic Mo, Uniteds Deepest Cut, Nelsons Thunderbolt' - 68 minute podcast:-

www.secondcaptains.com/2023/03/06/episode-2579-massacre-at-anfield-magic-mo-uniteds-deepest-cut-nelsons-thunderbolt/



Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red 🎵 - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632458861150969856

I have never seen anything like that and I am glad to be alive - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632457076826939392

5 minute video of Neil Atkinson talking about the match on CNN on Monday morning - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632774537707237376




'Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0: Instant Match Reaction from Anfield' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jo9NpQFCNNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jo9NpQFCNNo</a>



'Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 | Post-Match Pint' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zlzj8e8YKNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zlzj8e8YKNQ</a>



'Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZIN9iu-17Aw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZIN9iu-17Aw</a>








^ https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632443871492812801





Post Match Analysis type videos:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLUddeboLUE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMedRWmQz4I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP0EscLX1cE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWwJnTnkDRQ
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWRf14KYwZo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNtxMS5D0O4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhJHpKJChrA
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNBoUAWGn-k - Liverpool Echo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2hUW5ex5Pg - Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os3_hrU9vdI - Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz4EGj7Qpg0 - Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=riL93v57mvE - Sly
https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535336/liverpool-vs-manchester-united#media - Sly (76 minute footage)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4dx9P8xI-E - Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik07HXaklIo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIhg9qBvQRg
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LoitgbdiWo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPeDUV58dWk




'MAN UTD FAN REACTION TO LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UTD!! | MAN UTD FAN WATCHALONG VS LIVERPOOL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xT5vOadEAzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xT5vOadEAzs</a>



'GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Liverpool 7-0 Man United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8HksXNqfZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8HksXNqfZA</a>



'UNITED & LIVERPOOL FANS REACTION TO LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UNITED | FANS CHANNEL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>



LIVERPOOL HUMILIATE UNITED LIVE REACTION LIVERPOOL 7-0 MANCHESTER UNITED | WATCHALONG FAN REACTION:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1NCqSgiZj0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1NCqSgiZj0</a>




Match Reports:-

BBC Live Match Blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64405191
Grauniad Live Match Blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/05/liverpool-v-manchester-united-premier-league-live

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64775037 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64857544 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64856857 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64857941
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/05/liverpool-manchester-united-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/mar/05/liverpools-front-three-show-future-may-have-arrived-in-anfield-rout
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/05/ten-hag-accuses-manchester-united-of-being-unprofessional-in-liverpool-rout
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-man-utd-result-final-score-b2294533.html
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-man-utd-goals-highlights-29378558
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/03/liverpool-7-0-man-united-anfield-magic-as-reds-humiliate-rivals
www.thesportsman.com/articles/liverpool-v-manchester-united-match-report-5-march-2023
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/638074
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-man-utd/report/464890
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-vs-man-united-result-premier-league-2023-b1064853.html
www.fotmob.com/news/cuyu98zwz3o212lnj7gpm49u0-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united-gakpo-nunez-and-record-breaker-salah-humiliate-ten-hags-red-devils
www.football365.com/news/report-liverpool-7-0-man-utd-red-devils-ship-in-seven-torturous-day-ten-hag
www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/man-utd/top-four-race/result/liverpool-7-0-manchester-united-highlights-stats-man-of-the-match_508274.html




'Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0: What on earth happened?!' - an 11 minute video from Tifo Football IRL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dqlXJBGlKCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dqlXJBGlKCE</a>



'How Liverpool EMBARRASSED Manchester United at Anfield!' - a 10 minute video from Modern Football Analyst:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-u6MEMDinOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-u6MEMDinOY</a>



'Case Study: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United - 5/3/2023':-

www.holdingmidfield.com/case-study-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united-5-3-2023-jurgen-klopp-erik-ten-hag-tactics-tactical-analysis



'Tactical Analysis : Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | Klopp's Adjustments Make The Difference' - an 11 minute video from Football Made Simple:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1i-2o8gobp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1i-2o8gobp4</a>











'7-0! LIVERPOOL vs MAN UTD😲 (Goals Highlights Salah Nunez Gakpo Firmino)' - from 44toons:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6TTRPv2bhYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6TTRPv2bhYk</a>



'David Squires on  Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United':-

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united


« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:35 pm by oojason »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40663 on: March 5, 2023, 08:04:47 pm »
Anyone got the Sky post-match stuff?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40664 on: March 5, 2023, 11:16:36 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40665 on: March 5, 2023, 11:23:47 pm »

'Every Mohamed Salah Premier League Goal for Liverpool | Egyptian King break club record' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rfKtSzWxUvw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rfKtSzWxUvw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rfKtSzWxUvw



'1̷2̷8. 129. Breaking yet another record in Red and becoming our leading Premier League scorer 👑 A special, special footballer.':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632507419455627264

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40666 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 am »
Anyone knows where I could download the full match from yesterday?
Thanks.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40667 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:43:32 am
Anyone knows where I could download the full match from yesterday?
Thanks.

LFC TV version: https://www.mediafire.com/file/vnqplxfx3io7yph/Full+match+LFC+vs+Man+United.ts/file

All sorts of other versions here, if you can get past the pop-ups: https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535336/liverpool-vs-manchester-united#media
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40668 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 am »
Thank you so much my good man.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40669 on: Yesterday at 01:42:57 pm »
That watch along with the Manc fans is glorious.. what's the first fella on about squirrels for?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40670 on: Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm »
Jason you're such a hero,thank you very much!  :thumbup
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40671 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »

^ You're far too kind mate. Just trying to do my bit, plus something to hopefully look back on in the future..



'The Klopp Era - UNFORGETTABLE Wins against Man Utd' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FwFCZhXpibA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FwFCZhXpibA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/FwFCZhXpibA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40672 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM</a>

Inside Anfield, 7-0. Live in a few minutes.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40673 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm »
Awesome work, Jason! But you'll have to keep updating that clip in the next few years...  ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40674 on: Today at 08:48:58 am »
If RAWK gave out medals Jason, you'd be stepping up for one the size of a fkn dinner plate.....

outstanding work my friend...cheers
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40675 on: Today at 11:04:18 pm »

^ thanks mate ;D



'Legendary Liverpool Goals' - by Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JPtCwZGOslI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JPtCwZGOslI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPtCwZGOslI
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40676 on: Today at 11:06:16 pm »

'Mo Salah Destroying Man Utd Defence (16 Goals & Assists)' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUwx7BnzrI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUwx7BnzrI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CXUwx7BnzrI
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40677 on: Today at 11:08:07 pm »

'AMAZING Goals That Made Anfield Goes WILD 2023' - from YNWAtv:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G1W-UON0wp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G1W-UON0wp8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/G1W-UON0wp8
