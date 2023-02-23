.Some post-match content for Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United ...
'[OptaJoe] 7 - Manchester United have suffered their joint-heaviest ever competitive defeat, alongside 7-0 losses to Wolves in December 1931, Aston Villa in December 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in April 1926. Crushed' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1632448006137028609
'Roy Keane and Gary Neville laughing at Souness being deluded...
' pre-match: https://twitter.com/PureRoyKeane/status/1632427573937336320 (has not aged well)
'Hi Rio, do u need picking up in the morning pal' (Rio Ferdinand pre-match)
: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632452114453602308
'"It's FAR from over!" 👀 Roy Keane believes Manchester United were the better team in the first half.': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632432739306684419
Roy Keane reacts to Man United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool: www.youtube.com/watch?v=riL93v57mvE
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632450634875011074
"They were UNPROFESSIONAL!" 😡 "It's a DISGRACE!" 😡 - Neville: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632462083701846023
'"It's a DISGRACE!" 😡 Gary Neville SLAMS Manchester United!' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm-SDupN1lQ
'Neville "You don't come to Anfield and get beat 7-0". Carragher: "You do today". Neville: "Do one".' (professional as ever)
- https://v.redd.it/zzwsjzl3ezla1
'[OptaJoe] 7 - Manchester United's 7-0 defeat at Anfield was the heaviest of Erik ten Hag's managerial career, with today being the 481st match he has taken charge of across all competitions. Rocked.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1632456671376146435
'Man Utd fans react to losing 7-0 at Anfield
its #FanDenial': https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1632810502131687430
Mark Goldbridge Reaction to ALL 7 Liverpool goals: https://streamable.com/1owc6r
'EVERY ANGLE of Gakpo & Salah dazzling United defence at the Kop
' - from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PydCA_RK440" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PydCA_RK440</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PydCA_RK440 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632758604968214530
'Graeme Souness putting it on Gary Neville 👀🍿': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632464483648954371
'Neville: "That was a freak result". Souness: "He didn't watch the same game I did" 😤': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632467046276407297
'That final line from Kelly Cates 👏😆': https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632472306034307073
& https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632484423886094338
'"No-one would have predicted that" - Liverpool 7-0 victory over Manchester United boosts top 4 hopes': www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ5zFw3-yz4
'Curb Your Enthusiasm - Liverpool vs. Manchester United; Ten Hag Edition. Enjoy!': https://v.redd.it/z2034euqg4ma1
'Peter Drury Full-Time commentary 🥰': https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1632462850974253058
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7-bBN7ZJEM
'Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd with Peter Drury commentary. Enjoy reds.': https://twitter.com/scouserchrislfc/status/1632679092628729857
'Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven... Seven...': https://v.redd.it/41uivfk4s5ma1
'Anfield atmosphere was incredible today. Unforgettable game ♥️': https://twitter.com/NeilMellor33/status/1632466498408140802
'Anfield was singing Viva Ronaldo in front of Ten Hag, what were they cooking': https://twitter.com/MurtazaBall/status/1632463987571929089
'Ring Of Fire' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632721208935436288
Always look on the bright side of life
😂: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632471815908913154
The best party I've ever been at in my life. "Anfield is a myth": https://twitter.com/DavyRyanTipp/status/1632459027161513984
'Who put the ball in Utds net? Half the fuckin team did 🔴': https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1632460380961161216/
'THE BALL!!! THE BALL!!!': https://twitter.com/LFCBurnsey/status/1632674332278177795
'This goal. Salah at this best, slaloming and the celebrations after Gakpo dinks it': https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632643073212555267
'Kop Sings Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez Song | Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEsZShmvLKM
'Standing Ovation for Darwin Nunez | Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDL96B2hhY0
'Mo Salah and The Kop at Full Time | Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc7UjGnEo-M
'Gakpo Standing Ovation at Anfield - Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0': www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKYM1NerUlI
Henderson praises Mo Salah after becoming Liverpool's record goal scorer in the Premier League era: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1632455562666336256
'Salah: 1st player in Europe's top 5 divisions to score 20+ goals & provide 10+ assists in all comps in 2022/23' - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1632437457248501765
'Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | WATCHALONG
' - from the RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ5KPZPRlkI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ5KPZPRlkI</a>
'SEVEN. NIL!!! | Liverpool 7-0 Man United | Anfield Reaction
' - from the RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFNH1Og81Pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFNH1Og81Pc</a>
'Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | Anfield Fan Cam
' - from the RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pN1Qasgzq3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pN1Qasgzq3k</a>
'Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | Fan Interactive Show
' - from the RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AMNRYQFzcmI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AMNRYQFzcmI</a>
'SEVEN GOAL HEAVEN! | Redmen Originals Liverpool Podcast
' - from the RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IrDOHbIV_1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IrDOHbIV_1s</a>
'SALAH, GAKPO, NUNEZ, FIRMINO GOALS! LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UNITED | MATCH VLOG
' - from Maych TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IA-M8nqViCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IA-M8nqViCE</a>
'LIVERPOOL SCORE 7 & DESTROY MANCHESTER UNITED AT ANFIELD! | LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UNITED | MATCHDAY VLOG
' - from Chloe Bloxam:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ</a>Second Captains
: 'Episode 2579: Massacre At Anfield, Magic Mo, Uniteds Deepest Cut, Nelsons Thunderbolt
' - 68 minute podcast:-www.secondcaptains.com/2023/03/06/episode-2579-massacre-at-anfield-magic-mo-uniteds-deepest-cut-nelsons-thunderbolt/Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red
🎵
- https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632458861150969856I have never seen anything like that and I am glad to be alive
- https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/16324570768269393925 minute video of Neil Atkinson talking about the match on CNN on Monday morning
- https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1632774537707237376
'Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0: Instant Match Reaction from Anfield
' - from The Anfield Wrap:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jo9NpQFCNNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jo9NpQFCNNo</a>
'Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 | Post-Match Pint
' - from The Anfield Wrap:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zlzj8e8YKNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zlzj8e8YKNQ</a>
'Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 | The Anfield Wrap
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZIN9iu-17Aw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZIN9iu-17Aw</a>
^ https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632443871492812801Post Match Analysis type videos
:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLUddeboLUEwww.youtube.com/watch?v=YMedRWmQz4Iwww.youtube.com/watch?v=wP0EscLX1cEwww.youtube.com/watch?v=kWwJnTnkDRQwww.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWRf14KYwZowww.youtube.com/watch?v=iNtxMS5D0O4www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhJHpKJChrAwww.youtube.com/watch?v=fNBoUAWGn-k
- Liverpool Echowww.youtube.com/watch?v=T2hUW5ex5Pg
- Slywww.youtube.com/watch?v=Os3_hrU9vdI
- Slywww.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz4EGj7Qpg0
- Slywww.youtube.com/watch?v=riL93v57mvE
- Slyhttps://soccercatch.com/matches/18535336/liverpool-vs-manchester-united#media
- Sly (76 minute footage)www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4dx9P8xI-E
- Slywww.youtube.com/watch?v=ik07HXaklIowww.youtube.com/watch?v=OIhg9qBvQRgwww.youtube.com/watch?v=2LoitgbdiWowww.youtube.com/watch?v=NPeDUV58dWk
'MAN UTD FAN REACTION TO LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UTD!! | MAN UTD FAN WATCHALONG VS LIVERPOOL
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xT5vOadEAzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xT5vOadEAzs</a>
'GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Liverpool 7-0 Man United
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8HksXNqfZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8HksXNqfZA</a>
'UNITED & LIVERPOOL FANS REACTION TO LIVERPOOL 7-0 MAN UNITED | FANS CHANNEL
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>LIVERPOOL HUMILIATE UNITED LIVE REACTION LIVERPOOL 7-0 MANCHESTER UNITED | WATCHALONG FAN REACTION
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1NCqSgiZj0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1NCqSgiZj0</a>Match Reports
:-
BBC Live Match Blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64405191
Grauniad Live Match Blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/05/liverpool-v-manchester-united-premier-league-livewww.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64775037
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64857544
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64856857
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64857941www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/05/liverpool-manchester-united-premier-league-match-reportwww.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/mar/05/liverpools-front-three-show-future-may-have-arrived-in-anfield-routwww.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/05/ten-hag-accuses-manchester-united-of-being-unprofessional-in-liverpool-routwww.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-man-utd-result-final-score-b2294533.htmlwww.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-man-utd-goals-highlights-29378558www.thisisanfield.com/2023/03/liverpool-7-0-man-united-anfield-magic-as-reds-humiliate-rivalswww.thesportsman.com/articles/liverpool-v-manchester-united-match-report-5-march-2023www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/638074www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-man-utd/report/464890www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-vs-man-united-result-premier-league-2023-b1064853.htmlwww.fotmob.com/news/cuyu98zwz3o212lnj7gpm49u0-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united-gakpo-nunez-and-record-breaker-salah-humiliate-ten-hags-red-devilswww.football365.com/news/report-liverpool-7-0-man-utd-red-devils-ship-in-seven-torturous-day-ten-hagwww.sportsmole.co.uk/football/man-utd/top-four-race/result/liverpool-7-0-manchester-united-highlights-stats-man-of-the-match_508274.html
'Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0: What on earth happened?!
' - an 11 minute video from Tifo Football IRL:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dqlXJBGlKCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dqlXJBGlKCE</a>
'How Liverpool EMBARRASSED Manchester United at Anfield!
' - a 10 minute video from Modern Football Analyst:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-u6MEMDinOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-u6MEMDinOY</a>
'Case Study: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United - 5/3/2023'
:-www.holdingmidfield.com/case-study-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united-5-3-2023-jurgen-klopp-erik-ten-hag-tactics-tactical-analysis
'Tactical Analysis : Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | Klopp's Adjustments Make The Difference
' - an 11 minute video from Football Made Simple:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1i-2o8gobp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1i-2o8gobp4</a>
'7-0! LIVERPOOL vs MAN UTD😲 (Goals Highlights Salah Nunez Gakpo Firmino)
' - from 44toons:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6TTRPv2bhYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6TTRPv2bhYk</a>
'David Squires on
Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
':-www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united