Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9827869 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 2, 2023, 03:31:22 pm
.



Brentford 3 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 17 : Monday 2nd January, 2023 - a 5.30pm kick off.


Brent XI: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Bech, Trevitt, Crama.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Keita, Jones, Carvalho.


Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Brentford vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA1n67TA6hw
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-brentford-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5901

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353484.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353494.0



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez chance cleared off the line on 9 mins - https://streamin.me/v/ddff59b5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609968160429559809

Alisson save from Mbeumo on 19 mins - https://streamin.me/v/27a4131b

Konate own goal on 20 mins (VAR: no handball) - https://dubz.co/v/96qrtn & https://streamin.me/v/d043bd16 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609971424000704513

Tsimikas chance on 23 mins - https://streamin.me/v/21ead8fb

Wissa disallowed goal on 27 mins (VAR; offside) - https://streamin.me/v/29bc3ed1

Wissa disallowed goal on 40 mins (VAR; handball) - https://streamin.me/v/fe833771

Wissa goal on 42 mins - https://dubz.co/v/tb01qj & https://streamin.me/v/257deac2 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609976960255401988

Nunez disallowed goal on 48 mins (VAR; offside) - https://dubz.co/v/zmh6x1 & https://streamin.me/v/390fb3ef

Oxlade-Chamberlain goal on 51 mins - https://dubz.co/v/d3v4vd & https://streamin.me/v/533668b7 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609983851903782917

Mbeumo goal on 84 mins (no foul on Konate) - https://dubz.co/v/9mj89c & https://streamin.me/v/e203a7c4 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609992830973349888



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Uw9CueI90c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZwSGoWIpkU


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfdubB12N9I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVj6GmMwMAw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S0Ju9nsowA

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuEfQERl-bg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAIUrP70i1k & www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLWKlsCof6I



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/101i0l8/brentford_vs_liverpool_premier_league_02jan2023

& https://ourmatch.me/02-01-2023-brentford-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535163/brentford-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535163/brentford-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/brentford-vs-liverpool-02-01-2023



'Brentford vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHnvgWoHBAg



'Brentford vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNh26gSbSB8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNh26gSbSB8</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Brentford:-

tba (likely Wednesday / Thursday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Logged
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 6, 2023, 01:29:11 pm

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 14: Liverpool - West Ham 1967, Football League 66/67' - by Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_AIS-mkDTog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_AIS-mkDTog</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AIS-mkDTog : www.youtube.com/@HoldingMidfield & www.holdingmidfield.com

Logged
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:50:22 pm

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Wolves press conference | FA Cup Third Round Preview' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3gMFmYPNLN4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3gMFmYPNLN4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gMFmYPNLN4
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 7, 2023, 05:01:19 pm
.



Liverpool 2 - 2 Wolves : FA Cup - 3rd Round : Saturday 7th January, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Elliott, Doak.

Wolves XI: Sarkic, Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny, A. Traore, Neves, Hodge, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Guedes.
Subs: Sa, Hwang, Cunha, Mosquera, Semedo, Kilman, Ronan, Nunes, Bueno.


Referee: Andrew Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Mike Dean.

www.thefa.com/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=La_TkXb04cs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-fa-cup-draw-wolves

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5931

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353508.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353519.0



Goals & Match Action...

Guedes goal for Wolves on 26 mins - https://dubz.co/v/h1map2 & https://streamin.me/v/a4a5b494 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611822517915734016

Nunez goal on 45 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ybgd5z & https://streamin.me/v/ee7cfe0e & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611827039908020224

Salah goal on 52 mins - https://dubz.co/v/1rv8j4 & https://streamin.me/v/d5016f05 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611834222100058114

Alisson 1-on-1 save from Ait Nouri on 56 mins - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYqZgDc1bCo&t=148s (around 2m 30s into the video)

Hwang goal for Wolves on 67 mins - https://dubz.co/v/b2v16q & www.streamff.com/v/eH9jyq4pO6 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611837817713213440

Toti disallowed goal on 81 mins (VAR; offside) - https://dubz.co/v/7ysj13 & https://dubz.co/v/4m7r5w & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611842271191699457



'ITV claim that VAR had to go with the on-field decision of offside for Wolves disallowed goal, because none of the cameras at Anfield could determine whether Matheus Nunes was in an offside position.  If that's the case, that's absolutely ridiculous.' - https://twitter.com/AA_Richards/status/1611843671812411392 (Mirror journalist / editor)


"These are all state of the art stadiums... just show it on the screen!" - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611847259703885825 (offside decision & confusion; with video)



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxLMAQnCWZM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYedhpVaOWc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRlGOpJzmlU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOZnZUXLqjI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-lND7mUS_w



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/105y76o/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_fa_cup

& https://ourmatch.me/07-01-2023-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18735976/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18735976/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers#media & https://footyfull.com/fa-cup/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-07-01-2023



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-u-GI317zw 


BBC's 3 minute highlights video here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vBLpS6_XUY



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 4 minute official highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYqZgDc1bCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYqZgDc1bCo</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.40pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 7th January MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/10649f0/bbc_match_of_the_day_fa_cup_3rd_round_07jan2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CPyFXtVoB4o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CPyFXtVoB4o</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Logged
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 8, 2023, 12:47:29 am

'Here's the camera footage you were missing lads. @premierleague @Wolves @LFC just in case you needed it....... #wwfc #FACup':-

https://twitter.com/nunoarmy/status/1611861907207585792 - 30 second video from a fan in the stands; re Wolves disallowed goal for offside on 85 mins.
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 8, 2023, 03:19:02 am
Quote from: oojason on January  8, 2023, 12:47:29 am
'Here's the camera footage you were missing lads. @premierleague @Wolves @LFC just in case you needed it....... #wwfc #FACup':-

https://twitter.com/nunoarmy/status/1611861907207585792 - 30 second video from a fan in the stands; re Wolves disallowed goal for offside on 85 mins.

Nowhere near offside, to be fair.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 8, 2023, 01:10:43 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January  8, 2023, 03:19:02 am
Nowhere near offside, to be fair.

Yeah, can't see anything wrong with it. From the little we have to go on looks like it should have stood.
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 04:33:16 pm
Jason, wonder what this is going to do for the pirate streams?

Police have identified illegal Premier League streamers... and they're coming for you.

People who stream football games illegally are being targeted in a new police campaign.

Officers are pledging to visit 1,000 homes this week as part of a crackdown, warning that perpetrators identified through a major database could face prosecution.

Investigators are focusing on an illegal streaming service in the UK operated using devices called fire sticks which are used to watch sport, films and TV, and police have already begun carrying out raids.

FACT, an organisation which works in anti-piracy investigations, is also helping with the initiative which is being dubbed Operation Raider .

Guilty streamers could be ordered to stop using the devices straight away, as well as being served notices.

The mission is being supported by the Premier League itself, as well as broadcasters Sky, BT Sport and Amazon, making it one of the biggest bids to tackle illegal streaming in recent years.

Detective Inspector Matt McNellis, of West Mercias Cyber Crime Specialist Operation, said: We are able to deploy cutting-edge digital tactics to identify and detect people who break the law before carrying out enforcement activity in concert with our partners.

Often, illegal streaming is used to fund Serious Organised Crime and West Mercia Cybercrime Unit is committed to interdicting this source of criminal revenue and reducing the harm organised crime groups can do to our communities.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, of the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit, said: Accessing films, TV series and live sports events from unauthorised sources is illegal, can expose consumers to risks such as data theft and malware, and can help fund organised criminal groups.

FACT Chief Executive, Kieron Sharp, added: We would like to thank the Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN), the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), West Mercia Police, and other police forces across the country, for their support to help ensure that the public are made aware of the dangers of using illegal streaming services and, more importantly, that they understand that there is the risk of criminal prosecution.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 04:49:22 pm
Quote from: 4pool on January 10, 2023, 04:33:16 pm
Jason, wonder what this is going to do for the pirate streams?

Police have identified illegal Premier League streamers... and they're coming for you.


Sounds very much like the blag TV Licence detector van scare stories from a couple of decades ago.

Don't see it changing much.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 05:01:02 pm

Saber rattling, mate. Seems to be aimed more at the box suppliers than the streams - and the police don't seem to acknowledge most of the streamers are not even in the UK / UK based. They seem to do this every other year - big media announcement, few arrests of suppliers... I suppose it keeps the Premier League and Sky/BT happy and deters a few from using streams / 'dodgy' boxes etc.


The US did a 'big' takedown of 'hesgoal' stream site not so long ago - within hours there were 6 replacement hesgoal streams services up and running. If anything, the publicity from the takedown probably got more people onto the 'hesgoal' sites (and other streams sites) than ever before. A few more hesgoal sites have popped up since - it is more a pain in the arse keeping up the new urls listings... than the actual takedown was.


Obligatory and bullshit line in the article of...

Often, illegal streaming is used to fund Serious Organised Crime and West Mercia Cybercrime Unit is committed to interdicting this source of criminal revenue and reducing the harm organised crime groups can do to our communities.

... straight out of the old handbook of trying to link people pissed off with being ripped off... with somehow supporting lavish lifestyles, serious money, and super criminals.

Instead of it more being along the lines of people trying to earn a bit of 'going out' / extra money - like kids/students used to burn films to DVDr and sell them for £2 in the pub, down the market, or at a car boot fair.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ALZZx1xmAzg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ALZZx1xmAzg</a>


Hang on, there's a knock at the door....

Logged
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 05:17:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on January 10, 2023, 05:01:02 pm

Hang on, there's a knock at the door....

 ;D

I noticed they'd seized the Reddit soccer stream website a few weeks ago.  Multiple alternatives available, so just a waste of time.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 06:18:55 pm
Quote from: Absinthe on January 10, 2023, 05:17:53 pm
;D

I noticed they'd seized the Reddit soccer stream website a few weeks ago.  Multiple alternatives available, so just a waste of time.


Exactly mate.

It used to be a 'rule' that for every site taken down 2/3 would pop up in its place soon after. Now it is 5/6 sites popping just hours later - with even more in the days following.
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 09:24:31 pm

'Darwin Nunez First 10 Goals for Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ljof4Y-5LOw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ljof4Y-5LOw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Ljof4Y-5LOw
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
January 10, 2023, 09:26:59 pm

'Trent Alexander Arnold All Assists So Far':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Pm_moFFjgw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Pm_moFFjgw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9Pm_moFFjgw
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 09:48:44 am

Just a quick one on the 'dodgy' streams...


'The Premier League is between 2x-20x more expensive to watch in the UK than anywhere in the world while 50% of games are not broadcast live. An in-demand product has been made unaffordable and inaccessible. Anyway, at least police priorities are in order... https://sporticos.com/en-gb/providers/price-index/epl'

^ https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1612780659579457537 (Mirror journalist; in response to the news of 1000 homes being visited by the Police and some dubious Police claims)
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 09:55:16 am
Sounds like the 'raids' from the police will only be for suppliers or people who have paid for dodgy streams, so nothing really to worry about.  Might be IPTV users as well?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 10:18:41 am

Going on previous raids over the years... it may likely be for those small companies (or shops) that sell pre-packaged dodgy boxes or firesticks etc (plug 'n play). If the police were going after IPTV users themselves, they wouldn't have to look too far ;)


As seen elsewhere online...

'A globally glamorous product built on the back of working-class communities and football culture up and down the country, now snatched away and sold back to them at an extortionate rate.

An allegory for modern Britain.'
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 12:38:32 am

'We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep2. John Barnes | 'He knew the problem but wouldn't tell us!'' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tisUWf5b-f4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tisUWf5b-f4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tisUWf5b-f4
.
