.Liverpool 2 - 2 Wolves
: FA Cup - 3rd Round
: Saturday 7th January, 2023 - an 8pm kick off
. LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Elliott, Doak
.Wolves XI:
Sarkic, Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny, A. Traore, Neves, Hodge, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Guedes.Subs: Sa, Hwang, Cunha, Mosquera, Semedo, Kilman, Ronan, Nunes, Bueno
.Referee: Andrew Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Mike Dean.www.thefa.com/thefacup
: https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup
: www.youtube.com/@thefacup
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=La_TkXb04cs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-fa-cup-draw-wolves
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5931
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353508.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353519.0Goals & Match Action...
Guedes goal for Wolves on 26 mins - https://dubz.co/v/h1map2
& https://streamin.me/v/a4a5b494
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611822517915734016Nunez goal
on 45 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ybgd5z
& https://streamin.me/v/ee7cfe0e
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611827039908020224Salah goal
on 52 mins - https://dubz.co/v/1rv8j4
& https://streamin.me/v/d5016f05
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611834222100058114
Alisson 1-on-1 save from Ait Nouri on 56 mins - ?
Hwang goal for Wolves on 67 mins - https://dubz.co/v/b2v16q
& www.streamff.com/v/eH9jyq4pO6
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611837817713213440
Toti disallowed goal on 81 mins (VAR; offside)
- https://dubz.co/v/7ysj13
& https://dubz.co/v/4m7r5w
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611842271191699457
'ITV claim that VAR had to go with the on-field decision of offside for Wolves disallowed goal, because none of the cameras at Anfield could determine whether Matheus Nunes was in an offside position. If that's the case, that's absolutely ridiculous.' - https://twitter.com/AA_Richards/status/1611843671812411392 (Mirror journalist / editor)
"These are all state of the art stadiums... just show it on the screen!" - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611847259703885825 (offside decision & confusion; with video)
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxLMAQnCWZM
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYedhpVaOWc
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOZnZUXLqjI
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-lND7mUS_wMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/105y76o/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_fa_cup
& https://ourmatch.me/07-01-2023-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18735976/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18735976/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers#media
& https://footyfull.com/fa-cup/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-07-01-2023
'Liverpool vs Wolves
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-
tba
'Liverpool vs Wolves
' : 4 minute official highlights from ITV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYqZgDc1bCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYqZgDc1bCo</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.40pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Saturday 7th January
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/newLFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-
tba (likely Monday / Tuesday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)
