Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40560 on: January 2, 2023, 03:31:22 pm »
.



Brentford 3 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 17 : Monday 2nd January, 2023 - a 5.30pm kick off.


Brent XI: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Bech, Trevitt, Crama.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Keita, Jones, Carvalho.


Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Brentford vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA1n67TA6hw
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-brentford-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5901

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353484.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353494.0



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez chance cleared off the line on 9 mins - https://streamin.me/v/ddff59b5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609968160429559809

Alisson save from Mbeumo on 19 mins - https://streamin.me/v/27a4131b

Konate own goal on 20 mins (VAR: no handball) - https://dubz.co/v/96qrtn & https://streamin.me/v/d043bd16 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609971424000704513

Tsimikas chance on 23 mins - https://streamin.me/v/21ead8fb

Wissa disallowed goal on 27 mins (VAR; offside) - https://streamin.me/v/29bc3ed1

Wissa disallowed goal on 40 mins (VAR; handball) - https://streamin.me/v/fe833771

Wissa goal on 42 mins - https://dubz.co/v/tb01qj & https://streamin.me/v/257deac2 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609976960255401988

Nunez disallowed goal on 48 mins (VAR; offside) - https://dubz.co/v/zmh6x1 & https://streamin.me/v/390fb3ef

Oxlade-Chamberlain goal on 51 mins - https://dubz.co/v/d3v4vd & https://streamin.me/v/533668b7 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609983851903782917

Mbeumo goal on 84 mins (no foul on Konate) - https://dubz.co/v/9mj89c & https://streamin.me/v/e203a7c4 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1609992830973349888



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Uw9CueI90c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZwSGoWIpkU


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfdubB12N9I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVj6GmMwMAw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S0Ju9nsowA

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuEfQERl-bg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAIUrP70i1k & www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLWKlsCof6I



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/101i0l8/brentford_vs_liverpool_premier_league_02jan2023

& https://ourmatch.me/02-01-2023-brentford-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535163/brentford-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535163/brentford-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/brentford-vs-liverpool-02-01-2023



'Brentford vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHnvgWoHBAg



'Brentford vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNh26gSbSB8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNh26gSbSB8</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Brentford:-

tba (likely Wednesday / Thursday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40561 on: January 6, 2023, 01:29:11 pm »

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 14: Liverpool - West Ham 1967, Football League 66/67' - by Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_AIS-mkDTog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_AIS-mkDTog</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AIS-mkDTog : www.youtube.com/@HoldingMidfield & www.holdingmidfield.com

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40562 on: Yesterday at 04:50:22 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Wolves press conference | FA Cup Third Round Preview' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3gMFmYPNLN4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3gMFmYPNLN4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gMFmYPNLN4
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40563 on: Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm »
.



Liverpool 2 - 2 Wolves : FA Cup - 3rd Round : Saturday 7th January, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Elliott, Doak.

Wolves XI: Sarkic, Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny, A. Traore, Neves, Hodge, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Guedes.
Subs: Sa, Hwang, Cunha, Mosquera, Semedo, Kilman, Ronan, Nunes, Bueno.


Referee: Andrew Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Mike Dean.

www.thefa.com/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=La_TkXb04cs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-fa-cup-draw-wolves

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5931

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353508.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353519.0



Goals & Match Action...

Guedes goal for Wolves on 26 mins - https://dubz.co/v/h1map2 & https://streamin.me/v/a4a5b494 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611822517915734016

Nunez goal on 45 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ybgd5z & https://streamin.me/v/ee7cfe0e & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611827039908020224

Salah goal on 52 mins - https://dubz.co/v/1rv8j4 & https://streamin.me/v/d5016f05 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611834222100058114

Alisson 1-on-1 save from Ait Nouri on 56 mins - ?

Hwang goal for Wolves on 67 mins - https://dubz.co/v/b2v16q & www.streamff.com/v/eH9jyq4pO6 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611837817713213440

Toti disallowed goal on 81 mins (VAR; offside) - https://dubz.co/v/7ysj13 & https://dubz.co/v/4m7r5w & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611842271191699457



'ITV claim that VAR had to go with the on-field decision of offside for Wolves disallowed goal, because none of the cameras at Anfield could determine whether Matheus Nunes was in an offside position.  If that's the case, that's absolutely ridiculous.' - https://twitter.com/AA_Richards/status/1611843671812411392 (Mirror journalist / editor)


"These are all state of the art stadiums... just show it on the screen!" - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1611847259703885825 (offside decision & confusion; with video)



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxLMAQnCWZM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYedhpVaOWc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOZnZUXLqjI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-lND7mUS_w



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/105y76o/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_fa_cup

& https://ourmatch.me/07-01-2023-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18735976/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18735976/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers#media & https://footyfull.com/fa-cup/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-07-01-2023



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 4 minute official highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYqZgDc1bCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYqZgDc1bCo</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.40pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 7th January MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Monday / Tuesday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40564 on: Today at 12:47:29 am »

'Here's the camera footage you were missing lads. @premierleague @Wolves @LFC just in case you needed it....... #wwfc #FACup':-

https://twitter.com/nunoarmy/status/1611861907207585792 - 30 second video from a fan in the stands; re Wolves disallowed goal for offside on 85 mins.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
