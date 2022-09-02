« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9717971 times)

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQFVOm-DOdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQFVOm-DOdA</a>
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool : League Game 6 : Saturday 3rd September, 2022 - a 12.30pm kick off.


Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay.
Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills..

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Phillips, Matip, Milner, Bajcetic, Arthur, Firmino, Jota.


Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Everton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=70G7xV5k4n0
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-held-merseyside-derby-draw-goodison-stalemate

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5888

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352989.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352997.0



Goals & match action...

Davies hits the post for Everton on 33' - https://twitter.com/uSTADIUMSoccer/status/1566034759956004866

Nunez hits bar, then Diaz hits post on 43' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566037396390641666 & https://twitter.com/JoelWekesa19/status/1566037413495033857

Pickford saves from Firmino & Fabinho on 63' & 64' - ?

Everton counter attack and Maupay shot/Alisson save on 65' - https://streamja.com/gwbqy & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566047447419428865

Coady disallowed goal on 69' (offside) - https://clip.dubz.co/v/fzmn2s & https://streamin.me/v/7d7dab76 & https://juststream.live/ProfferBusyAcidly

Alisson save on 85' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566052263407353862 & https://twitter.com/ZAJD01/status/1566054105591812104

Salah hits the post on 90+5' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/y1c4jx & https://goalrush.xyz/EVUO80pn & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566055013331476480

'Alissons saves vs Everton' - https://v.redd.it/pspl8ib8fnl91



Coady disallowed goal - VAR; offside:-






Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRK-OCmFOXU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YE7faotTEd0

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BvlNIOstTQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXUjBhba1Ws



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/x4s1hn/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_03sep2022

& https://ourmatch.me/03-09-2022-everton-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535075/everton-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535075/everton-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/09/everton-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights-2.html



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/v/y9wH5sOC33w



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qCjOv2M32R0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qCjOv2M32R0</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.25pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 3rd September MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/x579un/bbc_match_of_the_day_03sep2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OkszoIsQN5w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OkszoIsQN5w</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

'Imagine defacing a mural commissioned to celebrate and promote @SFoodbanks , a vital initiative that supports local families and is ran and supported by fans of both clubs?':-

https://twitter.com/Andrew_Heaton/status/1565991964134326272 (with 20 second videoclip)



'Everton and Liverpool to support police investigation after murals defaced':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-liverpool-murals-police-breaking-24922964



'Klopp reacts to bottle thrown at him during Merseyside derby':-

https://onefootball.com/en/video/klopp-reacts-to-bottle-thrown-at-him-during-merseyside-derby-35770358 (20 second video clip)

'FIRST LOOK! Liverpool FC 2022-23 Third Kit' - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tk1qgOJjYVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tk1qgOJjYVc</a>


^ probably the best kit video they've done in a long time (simply because of the fans' flags on display in it).



An alternative to spending £75-115 on a shirt - the 'Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279241.680

Plus the 'LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=264852.0

and the 'Liverpool New Kit Thread' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305526.0

with the 'Favourite LFC Kits Over The Years' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=319047.0

'Liverpool - Most Crazy Last Minute Goals!' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/unbPogzqVDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/unbPogzqVDM</a>
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.



Napoli 4 - 1 Liverpool : Champions League, Group Stage - MatchDay 1 : Wednesday 7th September, 2022 - 8pm kick off.






Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Min-Jae, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliot; Salah, Firmino, Luis Díaz.
Subs: Adrián, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Arthur, Thiago, Jota, Darwin Núñez.


'Matchday Live: Napoli vs Liverpool vs' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddwHn8xM18c
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-defeated-champions-league-opener-napoli

LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5921
LFCinEurope.com Match Info page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-1.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353011.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353021.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353019.0



Goals & match action...

Victor Osimhen hits the post on 1' - https://dubz.co/v/g0rsx0

Zieliński goal on 5' (penalty) - https://dubz.co/v/24bn2j & https://streamin.me/v/6d493afd & https://twitter.com/Footbal_lNews/status/1567597989690212352

Alisson penalty save vs Osimhen on 18' - https://dubz.co/v/0k6jj7 & https://streamin.me/v/78afb2f2 & https://twitter.com/SiaranLangsung8/status/1567595303225929728

van Dijk goal-line clearance on 28' - https://dubz.co/v/a8ppw9 & https://streamin.me/v/289a2557

Anguissa goal on 31' - https://dubz.co/v/has819 & https://streamin.me/v/2c2f4ed6 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1567597861344247809

Simeone goal on 44' - https://dubz.co/v/smj8kz & https://streamin.me/v/164a8678 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1567601496421801988

Zieliński goal on 47' - https://dubz.co/v/k23d60 & https://streamin.me/v/b7647ebd & https://twitter.com/premierbigsix/status/1567605751278968833

Luis Diaz goal on 48' - https://dubz.co/v/hs29g5 & https://streamin.me/v/11dde1bf & https://twitter.com/DEANFOOTBALL1/status/1567606295766700032



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDIOlEWDhDk & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1567622096846471169

Milner post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=GexwCJHikco & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1567632613380177920

van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AD2tw-Pg60c


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1djVUYyFvFI & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1567626210791899138

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDwTBaVI3TU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsImgxlk7eg



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/x8d4r1/napoli_vs_liverpool_champions_league_07sep2022

& https://ourmatch.me/07-09-2022-napoli-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18674257/napoli-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18674257/napoli-vs-liverpool#media & https://soccerhighlights.net/2022/09/napoli-vs-liverpool-champions-league-highlights.html



'Napoli vs Liverpool' : 9 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/550nrs8nSqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/550nrs8nSqQ</a>



'Napoli vs Liverpool' : 6 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/scvPXEus_Gs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/scvPXEus_Gs</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Friday - though if we lose there is usually no 'Inside X' video released...)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.
A bit of an old one - all the way back to 1980 for a 'Battle Of Britain' - but still very much worth a watch...



Aberdeen 0 - 1 Liverpool : European Cup - 2nd Round, 1st leg : Wednesday 22nd October, 1980...






Aberdeen XI: Leighton, S Kennedy, Rougvie, Watson, McLeish, Miller, Strachan, McMaster, McGhee, Jarvie, Scanlon. Managed by Alex Ferguson.
Sub: Bell, Hewitt, ? x 3

LFC XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, Lee, Souness, McDermott, R Kennedy, Dalglish, Johnson.
Sub: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Money, Case, Gayle.


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1174

LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2B.html



A 30 second video of the quality goal...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z1W9a9tIg1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z1W9a9tIg1g</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep-mkRafi7I



A few articles on the match (from the superb www.LFCInEurope.com - as is most of the information from in this post - all credit & kudos to them)...

Golden goal: Terry McDermott for Liverpool v Aberdeen (1980) - www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2014/nov/28/golden-goal-terry-mcdermott-liverpool-aberdeen
Match Of The Season - 1980/81 (from an Aberdeen fan site) - www.aberdeen-mad.co.uk/feat/edz7/match_of_the_season__198081_358328/index.shtml
Aberdeen v Liverpool  22 October 1980 - https://thegroundhopper.co.uk/2015/07/08/aberdeen-v-liverpool-22-october-1980
My six of the best - watch out for the World Cup Scots - www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2BRPM.html
UEFA info page: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/63715--aberdeen-vs-liverpool







Liverpool 4 - 0 Aberdeen : European Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd leg : Wednesday 5th November, 1980...





LFC XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, Lee, Souness, McDermott, R Kennedy, Dalglish, Johnson.
Subs: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Cohen, Case, Rush.

Aberdeen XI: Leighton, Dornan, Rougvie, Watson, McCleish, Miller, Strachan, Bell, McGhee, Jarvie, Scanlon. Managed by Alex Ferguson.
Subs: Hewitt, Cooper, De Clerk, Considine, Cowan.


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1178

LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2.html



10 minute match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Rg7n0-SEXo



13 minute match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E__KEMbaTYM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E__KEMbaTYM</a>



full match replay:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8BvOoPKXNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8BvOoPKXNo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzdRfYr57kM



Just the goals from the match (90 second video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/idb3stkWvY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/idb3stkWvY4</a>




A few articles on the match:-

When Liverpool thumped Alex Fergusons Aberdeen in the European Cup - www.thisisanfield.com/2021/07/when-liverpool-thumped-alex-fergusons-aberdeen-in-the-european-cup
Liverpool 4-0 Aberdeen - The Scotsman - www.scotsman.com/sport/football/liverpool/archive-liverpool-4-0-aberdeen-agg-5-0-scotsman-6-november-1980-1612480
Kop Scotch (match report) - www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2RPM.html
An Aberdeen fan's recollection - https://football.sportingmemories.net/memory/33-dan-stewart-1980-liverpool-v-aberdeen-european-cup/
UEFA match info page: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/63716--liverpool-vs-aberdeen
Thrashed by Paisley's legendary Liverpool side, the Dons manager banned laughter on the coach - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/european/the-tie-that-turned-fergie-into-anfield-s-worst-enemy-2233544.html




More matches from Liverpool's 1981 European Cup campaign (and other Euro Cup wins): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.



Liverpool 2 - 1 Ajax : Champions League, Group Stage - Match Day 2 : Tuesday 13th September, 2022 - 8pm kick off.





LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Bajcetic, Arthur, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez.

Ajax XI: Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Berghuis, Álvarez, Taylor, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Klaassen, Brobbey, Ocampos, Kaplan, Lucca, Sanchez, Grillitsch, Baas, Regeer, Magallan.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Ajax' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlP8iDadCEw
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matips-late-header-secures-ucl-win-liverpool-over-ajax

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5922
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-2.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353035.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353042.0


Ajax fans with a perfect rendition of Three Little Birds at Anfield last night - https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1570049733317517316 (with video)



Goals & match action...

Salah goal on 17 mins - https://dubz.co/v/33vzfk & https://streamin.me/v/4e32ef2a & https://twitter.com/GespinaVelosa/status/1569774805833973760

Kudus goal on 27 mins - https://dubz.co/v/c8p005 & https://streamin.me/v/f8dc6842 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1569771491973021696

Matip goal on 89 mins - https://dubz.co/v/zt490t & https://streamin.me/v/53c11acc & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1569791275875942405

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1569795405751230467



Matip & van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=haJROSFLfRs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=1prKkAt-59I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQAk8vEqplE


Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALS4rk6gDIM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaQHJm5qM44 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1569801431271587841

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzdmqCebB1o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqgsZXxszro



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xdf9h0/liverpool_vs_ajax_champions_league_13sep2022

& https://ourmatch.me/13-09-2022-liverpool-vs-ajax & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18674258/liverpool-vs-ajax

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18674258/liverpool-vs-ajax#media & https://soccerhighlights.net/2022/09/liverpool-vs-ajax-champions-league-highlights.html

& www.footballhighlightspro.com/2022/09/14/liverpool-vs-ajax-champions-league-13-sep-2022 & https://sblanh.com/0yq5host0ayv.html



'Liverpool vs Ajax' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VKB-eViU9g



'Liverpool vs Ajax' : 8 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tEdowgx4S5U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tEdowgx4S5U</a>



8 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eVyTXXcpRlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eVyTXXcpRlo</a>



Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Full Post-match Highlights & Analysis | UCL MD 2 | CBS Sports Golazo - www.youtube.com/watch?v=2m5lwwamAtk



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KUIbz4JNtYc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KUIbz4JNtYc</a>



'Liverpool 2 v 1 Ajax - All The Goals - CL Group A, Matchday 2 (5Live) Radio Broadcast 13/09/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPmffnqacV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPmffnqacV0</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.
Liverpool 2 - 1 Ajax : some more post-match content...







'Joël Matip Last Minute Goal vs Ajax | All Angles | Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Champions League':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nHPa6X4E5AQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nHPa6X4E5AQ</a>



'Liverpool Players & Jurgen Klopp APPLAUD Anfield After Champions League Win | Liverpool 2-1 Ajax':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KGTH-6TJeII" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KGTH-6TJeII</a>



'Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | The Final Whistle':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6ahK98_U61g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6ahK98_U61g</a>



'THIAGO MASTERCLASS | LIVERPOOL 2-1 AJAX | ANFIELD REACTION':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oRDc0o0PzUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oRDc0o0PzUc</a>



''Thiago The Best Player On The Pitch' | Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Fan Cam':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oJrRWK_kFVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oJrRWK_kFVw</a>



'Reds Win It Late AGAIN! | Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | LFC FAN REACTIONS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1rKsEzgIf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1rKsEzgIf4</a>



'Liverpool 2 Ajax 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XrlUZnO6Owo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XrlUZnO6Owo</a>



post match on the KOP, from TAW (2 mins):-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1569795104692396033



The Scouse Greek, from TAW:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1569792731496566784



post-match in the pub, from TAW (2 mins):-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1569802015840018435



'Liverpool 2 Ajax 1: Reaction | Talking Reds':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BI07sGhVE-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BI07sGhVE-U</a>



'LATE MATIP WINNER! LIVERPOOL 2-1 AJAX | CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH VLOG':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ndeO7I5eTaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ndeO7I5eTaE</a>





'Case Study: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax 13/9/2022' - from the superb Holding Midfield; https://twitter.com/askewjt :-

www.holdingmidfield.com/case-study-liverpool-2-1-ajax-13-9-2022-jurgen-klopp-alfred-schreuder-tactics-tactical-analysis





Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62879294
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/13/liverpool-ajax-champions-league-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-ajax-champions-league-result-score-2022-b2166621.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0913/1322110-matip-rises-up-to-earn-liverpool-late-win-against-ajax
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-ajax-matip-champions-league-27984690
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-ajax/report/477369
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2035657--liverpool-vs-ajax
www.espn.com/soccer/report?gameId=652605
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/09/liverpool-2-1-ajax-matip-magic-seals-champions-league-triumph
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-liverpool-v-ajax
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/match-report-liverpool-2-ajax-1-matips-header-gives-the-reds-a-well-deserved-win
https://en.as.com/soccer/liverpool-ajax-live-online-score-stats-and-updates-champions-league-group-a-n
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/09/writing-liverpool-2-ajax-1-review

.
One for the vinyl connoisseurs, this...

'Songs' released by Liverpool over the years...



'Sing A Song For Liverpool' (1972):-

still looking for a video / online recording of this...

^ www.discogs.com/release/4006930-The-Liverpool-Football-Team-Liverpool-Supporters-Sing-A-Song-For-Liverpool-Liverpool-Liverpool



'We Love The Kop' (1974):-

still looking for a video / online recording of this...

^ www.discogs.com/release/13320388-The-Squad-We-Love-The-Kop



'We Can Do It' (1976/77):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zOuT38UOuU8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zOuT38UOuU8</a>

^ www.discogs.com/release/907297-The-Liverpool-Football-Team-We-Can-Do-It - a 4 track EP titled 'We Can Do It'... that reached No. 15 in the UK charts back in 1977.


'Liverpool Lou' (1976/77):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uCaW2nWsGxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uCaW2nWsGxM</a>



'We Shall Not Be Moved' (1976/77):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SdTep6jxuKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SdTep6jxuKY</a>



'You'll Never Walk Alone' (1976/77):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BTt1tkX5T2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BTt1tkX5T2g</a>



'Hail to the Kop' (1978):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MV9gcHGjOtc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MV9gcHGjOtc</a>

^ www.discogs.com/release/707788-Liverpool-Football-Club-Hail-To-The-Kop-We-Are-Liverpool



'We're Never Gonna Stop (Liverpool FC Song)' (1983):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s_fnDdCWhdg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s_fnDdCWhdg</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/705636-Liverpool-FC-Squad-Liverpool-Were-Never-Gonna-Stop-Liverpool-Anthem



'Liverpool F.C (Anthem)' (1984):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e2QraX9A4HM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e2QraX9A4HM</a>

^ www.discogs.com/release/1749225-Liverpool-FC-Liverpool-Anthem



'Sitting on Top of the World - Liverpool FC' (1986):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3n4aDtsd6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3n4aDtsd6A</a>

^ www.discogs.com/release/2622678-Liverpool-Football-Team-1986-Sitting-On-Top-Of-The-World



'The Pride Of Merseyside' - Joe Fagin (1987):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GChJ57a168U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GChJ57a168U</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/815483-Liverpool-FC-Featuring-Joe-Fagin-The-Pride-Of-Merseyside



'Liverpool FC - Anfield Rap (Full version)' (1988):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kcy3gwwxat4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kcy3gwwxat4</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/214507-Liverpool-FC-Anfield-Rap



'The Pride Of Liverpool' - by Peter Howitt, Kenny D. & Liverpool FC (1989):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SbSsWt06kHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SbSsWt06kHQ</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/508279-Liverpool-Football-Team-Featuring-Peter-Howitt-Kenny-D-The-Pride-Of-Liverpool



"Pass and Move (It's the Liverpool Groove)" - by Liverpool FC & The Boot Room Boys (1996):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fJjl_Xq-Sss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fJjl_Xq-Sss</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/400976-Liverpool-FC-And-The-Boot-Room-Boyz-Pass-Move-Its-The-Liverpool-Groove



'You'll Never Walk Alone' - by Gerry & The Pacemakers, and Liverpool F.C. (2018):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OV5_LQArLa0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OV5_LQArLa0</a>

^ www.discogs.com/release/12803321-Gerry-The-Pacemakers-Liverpool-FC-Youll-Never-Walk-Alone



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



not a song released by Liverpool - or anything like - but a pop song sung by the Liverpool players in the tunnel of the 1984 European Cup Final, vs Roma, in Rome...

'I Don't know What It Is But I Love It' - Chris Rea:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7F7hDYDzwU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7F7hDYDzwU4</a>



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Not a Liverpool song... but features some iconic rapping by a certain Liverpool player at the time...

'World In Motion' - New Order (1990):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Re4aDJL3heA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Re4aDJL3heA</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/41301-Englandneworder-World-In-Motion



'Ferry Cross the Mersey' - Paul McCartney & Others (1989):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BpUI70VlhF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BpUI70VlhF4</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/150145-The-Christians-Holly-Johnson-Paul-McCartney-Gerry-Marsden-Stock-Aitken-Waterman-Ferry-Cross-The-Mers



'He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother' - The Justice Collective (2012):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2h8loYnNlZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2h8loYnNlZA</a>

^ www.discogs.com/master/506652-The-Justice-Collective-He-Aint-Heavy-Hes-My-Brother





A search for 'Justice Tonight' on YouTube (or other online video/audio resources) should bring up a number of tracks played on the 2011/12 Tour.


There are also tracks/playlists from the 1997 'Hillsborough Justice Concert' at Anfield in 1997; ie - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-B8_e799OVSal8l0mx14BTUvtmjYN8-v

.
Aston Villa 3 - 4 Liverpool : League Cup - 5th Round : Wednesday 18th December, 2002 - a 7.45pm kick off...





Villa XI: Enckelman, Mellberg, Samuel, Johnsen, Barry, Hitzlsperger, De la Cruz, Hendrie, Leonhardsen, Dublin, Vassell.
Subs: Kinsella, Ángel, Postma, Hadji, Allbäck.

Liverpool XI: Kirkland, Babbel, Henchoz, Hyypiä, Traoré, Murphy, Gerrard, Diao, Riise, Baro, Owen.
Subs: Dudek, Carragher, Smicer, Diouf, Heskey.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2411



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vgihBPUWBvw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vgihBPUWBvw</a>



4 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pCDfa6JT7qM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pCDfa6JT7qM</a>



just the Liverpool goals...

https://twitter.com/MerseyGoals/status/942741790477684736



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZvTBRsv_Ysk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZvTBRsv_Ysk</a>





Articles on the match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/2582557.stm

www.avfchistory.co.uk/game/4781

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002%E2%80%9303_Liverpool_F.C._season

www.transfermarkt.co.uk/aston-villa_liverpool-fc/index/spielbericht/2815686

www.worldfootball.net/report/league-cup-2002-2003-viertelfinale-aston-villa-liverpool-fc

.
Liverpool 3 - 0 Aston Villa : FA Cup Semi-Final, at Old Trafford : Sunday 31st March, 1996 - a 4pm kick off...





Liverpool XI: James, Jones, Wright, Scales, Ruddock, McAteer, Barnes, Redknapp, McManaman, Collymore, Fowler.
Subs: Warner, Harkness, Rush.

Villa XI: Bosnich, Charles, Southgate, McGrath, Wright, Ehiogu, Townsend, Taylor, Draper, Miloević, Yorke.
Subs: Staunton, Johnson



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2060



66 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N4yflmYFhMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N4yflmYFhMU</a>



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3ICXn9Y-gg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3ICXn9Y-gg</a>



5 minute highlights...

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_qtvkn7lm



15 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T9GwOFqSS60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T9GwOFqSS60</a>



'Fowler's fantastic finish | From The Archive'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2Fhj9mJrnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2Fhj9mJrnw</a>



4 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vtYcJHABJdc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vtYcJHABJdc</a>



full match recording from tv...

Pre-Match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_J6aY50SPQ
1st Half: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYijeTp0VQ4
Half-Time: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocRJSlExRSw
2nd half: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFhy4LB9g-U
2nd half cont'd: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr7prX32sEY
Post-Match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZO6wzA6ZisY




Some articles on the match...

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/liverpool-fc-humbled-villa-96-9072540

www.avfchistory.co.uk/game/4462

www.worldfootball.net/report/fa-cup-1995-1996-halbfinale-liverpool-fc-aston-villa

www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc_aston-villa/index/spielbericht/3097576

http://franklymrspencer.blogspot.com/2015/04/a-moment-in-time-liverpool-vs-aston.html





Liverpool did the treble over Villa that season...



Aston Villa 0 - 2 Liverpool : League Match : Wednesday 31st January, 1996 - a 7.45pm kick off : LFCHistory.net Match Info Page - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2048

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fGh4Kk_CP9Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fGh4Kk_CP9Y</a>

^ or 10 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9HZm6T2MXQ



Liverpool 3 - 0 Aston Villa : League Match : Sunday 3rd March 1996 - a 4pm kick off : LFCHistory.net Match Info Page - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2054

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/20TXBoV-WWk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/20TXBoV-WWk</a>

^ or 15 minute highlights: www.facebook.com/TheKopLocker/videos/566846690150804

.
Liverpool 3 - 2 Aston Villa : League Match : Saturday 8th October, 1994 - a 3pm kick off...





Liverpool XI: James, Jones, Babb, Scales, Bjørnebye, Ruddock, Barnes, Mølby, McManaman, Rush, Fowler.
Subs: Stensgaard, Redknapp, Clough.

Villa XI: Bosnich, Staunton, Barrett, Ehiogu, McGrath, Parker, Houghton, Townsend, Yorke, Whittingham, Saunders.
Subs: Spink, King, Lamptey.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1968



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/92x8WqPNYc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/92x8WqPNYc4</a>



5 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/TheKopLocker/videos/599878156847657



3 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/truekoplfc/videos/744137115652641



5 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/thekopthaifan/videos/3714570375251788




Some articles on the match...

www.premierleague.com/match/1013

www.avfchistory.co.uk/game/4378

www.footballdatabase.eu/en/match/overview/104751-liverpool-aston_villa

www.11v11.com/matches/liverpool-v-aston-villa-08-october-1994-21799

www.transfermarkt.co.uk/liverpool_aston-villa/index/spielbericht/1112277

.
Liverpool 3 - 0 Arsenal : League Match : Sunday 28th August, 1994 - a 4pm kick off...





Liverpool XI: James, Jones, Jones, Ruddock, Nicol, Byornbye, McManaman, Mølby, Redknapp, Barnes, Fowler, Rush.
Subs: Stensgaard, Matteo, Thomas.

Arsenal XI: Seaman, Adams, Dixon, Keown, Winterburn, Jensen, Merson, Schwarz, Campbell, Smith, Wright.
Subs: Davis, Linighan.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1960



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6oZKGkKTFmY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6oZKGkKTFmY</a>



2 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H3F6TeNZEZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H3F6TeNZEZQ</a>



5 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/wnwa96/videos/2758376398090



2 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LFCFootballVideos/videos/1636947199857877



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_osPMWLY5ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_osPMWLY5ic</a>





Some articles on the match...

www.premierleague.com/match/956

www.11v11.com/matches/liverpool-v-arsenal-28-august-1994-21742

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2630827-remembering-robbie-fowlers-5-minute-hat-trick-vs-arsenal

www.thesportsman.com/features/liverpool-god-robbie-fowler-and-that-iconic-hattrick-against-arsenal

www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3709

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/169672-fowler-that-arsenal-hat-trick-made-me

https://premierleague25years.wordpress.com/2019/05/08/iconic-moments-fowler-destroys-the-arsenal-back-four-august-1994

.
Liverpool 6 - 2 Spurs : League Match : Saturday 8th May, 1993 - a 3pm kick off...





Liverpool XI: Grobbelaar, Jones, Nicol, Wright, Harkness, Burrows, Hutchison, Barnes, Redknapp, Walters, Rush.
Subs: Hooper, Piechnik, Fowler.

Spurs XI: Walker, McDonald, van den Hauwe, Ruddock, Mabbutt, Allen, Sedgley, Hill, Watson, Anderton, Sheringham.
Subs: Nethercott, Hodges.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1909



24 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4fu4IpcYa3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4fu4IpcYa3Q</a>



13 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CTlIKRIEF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CTlIKRIEF4</a>



9 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mblPygkArOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mblPygkArOE</a>



8 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GFRsU_z5fPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GFRsU_z5fPU</a>



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EQ8047lI4F8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EQ8047lI4F8</a>

.
Swindon Town 0 - 5 Liverpool : League Match : Sunday 22nd August 1993 - a 4pm kick off...





Swindon XI: Ling, Summerbee,Whitbread, Mutch, Nijholt, Fjortoft, MacLaren, Taylor, Horlock, Digby, Moncur.
Subs: Hammond, Maskell, Hazard.

Liverpool XI: Grobbelaar, Jones, Wright, Nicol, Ruddock, Bjornebye, Whelan, Molby, McManaman, Clough, Rush.
Subs: Hooper, Burrows, Marsh.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1912



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nsSpGjnVq04" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nsSpGjnVq04</a>



40 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jCSyFfS777k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jCSyFfS777k</a>



2 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zkDRum75cq4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zkDRum75cq4</a>



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VSkekrti6mc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VSkekrti6mc</a>

.
Liverpool 6 - 0 Manchester City : League Match : Saturday 28th October, 1995 - a 3pm kick off...





Liverpool XI: James, McAteer, Babb, Scales, Wright, Harkness, Redknapp, McManaman, Barnes, Fowler, Rush.
Subs: Warner, Ruddock, Kennedy.

Man City XI: Immel, Curle, Symons, Brightwell, Edghill, Flitcroft, Lomas, Summerbee, Kinkladze, Quinn, Rösler.
Subs: Brown, Creaney.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2032



2 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6X6kF1zRS-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6X6kF1zRS-U</a>



80 second low quality match highlights...

www.facebook.com/100065262559781/videos/860782374506094



Fowler goal - from a marauding Mark Wright pass...

https://twitter.com/FootballRemind/status/1358371494666117120



the 6 Liverpool goals can be seen here - in high quality - at 4 minutes and 55 seconds into this video...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lJRDgKJ0z0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lJRDgKJ0z0s</a>




If anyone knows of some more match highlights / full replays for this game, please post them up ;D




A few articles on this match...

www.premierleague.com/match/1490

www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2012/aug/24/joy-of-six-liverpool-manchester-city

www.90min.com/posts/4729039-6-of-the-best-greatest-premier-league-games-between-manchester-city-and-liverpool

www.worldfootball.net/report/premier-league-1995-1996-liverpool-fc-manchester-city

www.11v11.com/matches/liverpool-v-manchester-city-28-october-1995-22276

.
Charlton 0 - 4 Liverpool : League Game 38 : Saturday 19th May - a 3pm kick off...


Liverpool required a win in the final match of the season - just 3 days after the 5-4 UEFA Cup Final victory vs Alaves - to finish 3rd and qualify for next season's Champions League.

This was Liverpool's last of the 63-game 2000/01 season - which had seen the Reds win a Treble of trophies.





Charlton XI: Ilic, Fish, Todd, Brown, Powell, Jensen, Kinsella, Newton, Stuart, Svensson, Bartlett.
Subs: Johansson, Konchesky, Parker.

Liverpool XI: Westerveld, Babbel, Hyypiä, Carragher, Vignal, Barmby, McAllister, Gerrard, Berger, Owen, Fowler.
Subs: Arphexad, Wright, Biscan, Murphy, Heskey.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2322



6 minute match highlights....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NsO4A5beObI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NsO4A5beObI</a>



18 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/TheKopLocker/videos/678978568937615



5 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/ThailandLiverpoolFC/videos/1423853654466803



4 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/1161588881077271





A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/1338359.stm

www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1651

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/301348-7-charlton-0-4-liverpool-may-19-2001

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/434490-treble-memories-the-story-of-game-no-63-liverpool-s-fourth-final

www.premierleague.com/match/3657

www.worldfootball.net/report/premier-league-2000-2001-charlton-athletic-liverpool-fc


.
Liverpool 2 - 2 Middlesbrough (AET; Liverpool win 14-13 on penalties) : League Cup - 3rd Round : Tuesday 23rd September 2014 - a 7.45pm kick off...


The 31 goal thriller! ;D





LFC XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Touré, Sakho, Jose Enrique, Lallana, Rossiter, Lucas, Markovic, Lambert, Sterling.
Subs: Jones, Moreno, Skrtel, Williams, Suso, Borini, Balotelli.

Boro XI: Omeruo, Friend, Ayala, Fredericks, Leadbitter, Adomah, Clayton, Reach, Tomlin, Martinez.
Subs: Gibson, Konstantopoulos, Husband, Vossen, Bamford, Nsue Lopez, Wildschut.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5462

RAWK Pre-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=316585

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=316654

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=316691.0



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1akS4ff7ttg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1akS4ff7ttg</a>



14 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cugBAUAJfrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cugBAUAJfrU</a>



11 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TF4-YA00sA8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TF4-YA00sA8</a>



'Liverpool vs Middlesbrough - League Cup Penalty Shoot Out Part 1':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-9Fdci6fpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-9Fdci6fpg</a>



'Liverpool vs Middlesbrough - League Cup Penalty Shoot Out Part 2'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rr7EcYt9gUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rr7EcYt9gUs</a>




A few articles on this match...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/29216833

www.theguardian.com/football/2014/sep/23/liverpool-middlesbrough-capital-one-cup-match-report

www.theguardian.com/football/live/2014/sep/23/liverpool-v-middlesbrough-capital-one-cup-live?page=with:block-5421e5d3e4b0233fd1642784

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2208762-liverpool-defeat-middlesbrough-14-13-in-epic-penalty-shootout

www.thisisanfield.com/2014/09/liverpool-middlesbrough

www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/full-time-match-report-liverpool-7821922

.
Luton Town 3 - 5 Liverpool : FA Cup - 3rd Round : Saturday 7th January 2006 - a 5.30pm kick off...





Luton XI: Coyne, Robinson, Edwards, Nicholls, Howard, Beresford, Underwood, Vine, Brkovic, Foley, Heikkinen.
Subs: Feeney, Morgan, Showunmi, Barnett, Brill.

Liverpool XI: Carson, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Riise, Sissoko, Alonso, Kewell, Gerrard, Crouch, Cisse.
Subs: Reina, Kromkamp, Warnock, Hamann, Pongolle.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4983

RAWK Pre-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=101238.msg1628189#msg1628189

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=102022

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=102036



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjFCn3iWLQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjFCn3iWLQY</a>



8 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/EmiratesFACup/videos/xabi-alonso-scores-from-70-yards-out-luton-town-3-5-liverpool-third-round-2005-0/441167624214507



4 minute match highlights...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x6z1xij



'Xabi Alonso's classic 70 yards FA Cup goal v Luton (2006)'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4OTQwuAc4HU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4OTQwuAc4HU</a>



2 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eFBXPXtJSuo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eFBXPXtJSuo</a>




A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/fa_cup/4565232.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2006/jan/09/match.lutontown

www.anfield-online.co.uk/fixtures/2006/fa/lutonaway.htm

www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/day-xabi-alonso-scores-half-vs-luton

www.transfermarkt.co.uk/luton-town_liverpool-fc/index/spielbericht/945503

.
Newcastle 1 - 4 Liverpool : League Game : Sunday 20th September 1987 - a 3.05pm kick off...





Newcastle XI: Kelly, Wharton, P. Jackson, McDonald, Roeder, Anderson, Stephenson, Hodges, McCreery, Mirandinha, Goddard.
Sub: D. Jackson.

Liverpool XI: Grobbelaar, Gillespie, Hansen, Lawrenson, Venison, Nicol, McMahon, Whelan, Aldridge, Barnes, Beardsley.
Sub: Spackman



LFCHsitory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1595



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UL7tee_CR3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UL7tee_CR3I</a>



32 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W0xh4p5w_Yg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W0xh4p5w_Yg</a>



7 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XEygfvKQu3M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XEygfvKQu3M</a>



2 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2dLU3g2eHk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2dLU3g2eHk</a>





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

.
Newcastle 1 - 5 Liverpool : League Match : Sunday 28th December, 2008 - a 12 noon kick off...





Newcastle XI: Given, Edgar, Taylor, Coloccini, Jose Enrique, Gutierrez, Guthrie, Butt, N'Zogbia, Duff, Owen.
Subs: Harper, Xisco, Kadar, Carroll, Ameobi, Geremi, LuaLua.

Liverpool XI: Reina, Carragher, Agger, Hyypia, Insua, Mascherano, Lucas, Gerrard, Babel, Benayoun, Kuyt.
Subs: Cavalieri, Skrtel, Alonso, Keane, Riera, El Zhar, Ngog.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5138

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=234724

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=234729



7 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DLTO9o-zkM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DLTO9o-zkM4</a>



13 minute high quality match highlights...

www.facebook.com/TheKopLocker/videos/655857954583010



4 minute highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/583690542929741



2 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/premierleague/videos/2404111263174436



5 minute low quality match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x3CX_obM5ZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x3CX_obM5ZQ</a>





A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/7788422.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2008/dec/28/newcastle-liverpool-live-premier-league

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/97515-match-report-newcastle-1-liverpool-5

www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/premiership/2008/newcastle-1-5-liverpool

www.premierleague.com/match/6520

www.worldfootball.net/report/premier-league-2008-2009-newcastle-united-liverpool-fc

.
West Ham 2 - 3 Liverpool : League Match : Saturday 19th September 2009 - a 5.30 pm kick off...





West Ham XI: Green, Upson, Ilunga, Tomkins, Parker, Noble, Faubert, Behrami, Cole, Diamanti, Hines.
Subs: Kurucz, Gabbidon, Spector, Dyer, Kovac, Payne, Nouble.

Liverpool XI: Reina, Johnson, Skrtel, Carragher, Insua, Mascherano, Lucas, Kuyt, Gerrard, Benayoun, Torres.
Subs: Cavalieri, Degen, Kyrgiakos, Dossena, Aurelio, Riera, Babel.



LFCHsitory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5168

RAWK Pre-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=247558.0

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=247622

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=247627



4 minute highlights...

www.dailymotion.com/video/xallco



8 minute highlights...

www.dailymotion.com/video/xajp8r



1 minute highlights...

www.facebook.com/premierleague/videos/1714788558545552



1 minute highlights...

www.facebook.com/SportsAgentMM/videos/279415972755023



Torres 1st goal vs West Ham...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10155502812662573



Kuyt goal...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/usFXGihl1ZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/usFXGihl1ZM</a>



Torres 2nd goal and winner...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uanoQ3X4FWY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uanoQ3X4FWY</a>





A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/8256614.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2009/sep/19/premier-league-west-ham-liverpool

www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/premiership/2009/west-ham-2-3-liverpool

www.eurosport.com/football/premier-league/2009-2010/torres-guides-liverpool_sto2065518/story.shtml

www.premierleague.com/match/6758 & www.premierleague.com/video/single/388187

.
West Ham 2 - 3 Liverpool : League Match : Sunday 12th December, 2012 - a 4pm kick off...





West Ham XI: Jaaskelainen, Demel, O'Brien, Reid, Collins, Noble, Diame, Nolan, Jarvis, Taylor, Cole.
Subs: Spiegel, McCartney, Tomkins, Spence, Moncur, O'Neil, Maiga.

Liverpool XI: Reina, Johnson, Skrtel, Agger, Enrique, Leiva, Allen, Gerrard, Downing, Shelvey, Sterling.
Subs: Jones, Coates, Carragher, Cole, Henderson, Suso, Morgan.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5341



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lPpGlySHpnU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lPpGlySHpnU</a>



16 minute match highlights...

www.dailymotion.com/video/xvqpx2



15 minute highlights...

www.facebook.com/thekopvietnam/videos/504781439542729/



3 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/momobrian17/videos/257693221024504











A few articles on this match...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/20571807

www.theguardian.com/football/2012/dec/09/west-ham-united-liverpool-live-mbm

www.skysports.com/football/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool/report/278740

www.whufc.com/news/articles/2012/december/09-december/west-ham-united-2-3-liverpool-ft

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1437573-west-ham-vs-liverpool-premier-league-live-score-highlights-recap

www.footballdatabase.eu/en/match/overview/730474-west_ham-liverpool

www.thisisanfield.com/2012/12/5-things-west-ham-2-3-liverpool





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0


Some older league & cup games - Spurs 7-0 in '78 : Norwich 5-3 in '80 : Newcastle 4-1 in '87 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Leeds 5-4 in '91 : Spurs 6-2 in '93 : Swindon 5-0 in '93.

Manchester Utd 3-3 in '94 : Arsenal 3-0 in '94 : Villa 3-2 in '94 : Blackburn 2-1 in '95 : Man City 6-0 in '95 : Villa 3-0 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Chelsea 5-1 in '96.

Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Southampton 7-1 in '99 : Arsenal 4-0 in '00 : Derby 4-0 in '00 : Everton 3-2 in '01 : Charlton 4-0 in '01 : Villa 4-3 in '02 : Blackburn 4-3 in '02.

WBA 6-0 in '03 : WBA 5-0 in '04 : Luton Town 5-3 in '06 : Birmingham 7-0 in '06 : Chelsea 2-1 in '06 : Derby 6-0 in '07 : Arsenal 4-1 in '07 : Newcastle 5-1 in '08.

West Ham 3-2 in '09 : Chelsea 1-0 in '11 : Man C 3-0 in '11 : Fulham 5-2 in '11 : Chelsea 4-1 in '12 : West Ham 3-2 in '12 : Spurs 5-0 in '13 : Boro 2-2 in '14 (14-13).

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

.
Liverpool 7 - 1 Southampton : League Match : Saturday 16th January, 1999 - a 3pm kick off...





Scorers: Fowler on 22', Matteo on 35', Fowler on 37', Fowler on 47', Carragher on 55', Owen on 63', D. Thompson on 73'. All from the Liverpool Academy.



Liverpool XI: James, Heggem, Babb, Matteo, Byornbye, Carragher, Ince, Redknapp, Berger, Owen, Fowler.
Subs: Friedel, Kvarme, McAteer, D. Thompson, Riedle.

Southampton XI: Jones, Colleter, Hiley, Monk, Lundekvam, Bridge, Howells, Kachloul, Hughes, Beattie, Østenstad.
Subs: Le Tissier, Oakley.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2199



'16/01 - On this day in 1999, Robbie Fowler scored his 100th Premier League goal in Liverpool's 7-1 victory against Southampton - at the time, he was the youngest player to reach the milestone in the competition's history. Poacher.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1217740836215185409



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UDSn0AROW3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UDSn0AROW3Y</a>



90 second highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/a-7-1-win-over-the-saints/10156229073042573 & https://twitter.com/FootballRemind/status/1482713238353727492



3 minute high quality match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/602254673886246



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OnOKyQTmrzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OnOKyQTmrzw</a>





A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/sport/football/fa_carling_premiership/256050.stm

www.premierleague.com/match/2741

www.thisisanfield.com/2019/01/liverpools-record-premier-league-win-featuring-a-fowler-hat-trick-and-a-rare-carragher-goal

'Saints demolished by rampant Reds' article: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2607

www.footballdatabase.eu/en/match/overview/39684-liverpool-southampton

www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc_southampton-fc/index/spielbericht/1149809



credit and thanks to toobster93 at reddit/LiverpoolFC for the idea and goal video.


.
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 5 Liverpool : League Match : Sunday 26th December, 2004 - a 6pm kick off...





WBA XI: Hoult, Scimeca, Gaardsoe, Purse, Clement, Koumas, Johnson, Greening, Contra, Horsfield, Earnshaw.
Subs: Robinson, Dyer, Gera, Hulse, Kuszczak.

LFC XI: Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Nunez, Gerrard, Hamann, Riise, Pongolle, Baros.
Subs: Harrison, Warnock, Diao, Alonso, Luis Garcia.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4883

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47325.0

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47327.0



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wxFr2xjR084" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wxFr2xjR084</a>



70 second highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/on-this-day-in-2004-west-brom-0-5-liverpool/10155007593872573



50 second highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySlv3hR_wu0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySlv3hR_wu0</a>




A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/4107413.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2004/dec/27/match.sport12

www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/567

www.premierleague.com/match/4996

www.transfermarkt.co.uk/west-bromwich-albion_liverpool-fc/index/spielbericht/28446

.
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 6 Liverpool : League Match : Saturday 26th April, 2003 - a 3pm kick off...





WBA XI: Hoult, Balis, Gregan, Wallwork, Clement, Johnson, McInnes, Koumas, Udeze, Dichio, Roberts.
Subs: Jordao, Chambers, Lyttle, Murphy, Dobie.

LFC XI: Dudek, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Riise, Diouf, Murphy, Hamann, Gerrard, Owen, Baros.
Subs: Arphexad, Diao, Smicer, Cheyrou, Heskey.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2442



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UAmZPV3VOVQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UAmZPV3VOVQ</a>



26 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w9JmNSdE1H8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w9JmNSdE1H8</a>



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VzFGwzB4eYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VzFGwzB4eYs</a>

^ or www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/560315274600884




A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/2960633.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2003/apr/28/match.sport15

www.skysports.com/football/news/2263877/west-brom-0-liverpool-6

www.premierleague.com/match/4403

www.anfield-online.co.uk/fixtures/2003/prem/westbromaway.html

.
Birmingham City 0 - 7 Liverpool : FA Cup - 6th Round : Tuesday 21st March, 2006 - a 7.45pm kick off...





Birmingham XI: Maik Taylor, Melchiot, Cunningham, Taylor, Painter, Pennant, Johnson, Clemence, Clapham, Forssell, Dunn.
Subs: Tebily, Vaesen, Bruce, Kilkenny, Lazaridis.

LFC XI: Reina, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Alonso, Gerrard, Sissoko, Riise, Crouch, Luis Garcia. (Sissoko's return after his horrific eye injury vs Benfica)
Subs: Dudek, Kromkamp, Kewell, Morientes (and Momo's glasses!), Cisse.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4988

RAWK Pre-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=114003.0

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=114258.0

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=114271.0


Heroisdomar's 'Forca Momo!!!' thread (our Benfica brother) wishing Momo good luck: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=111450.0




full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iEVBLoFpQyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iEVBLoFpQyo</a>



6 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LFCfansandsupporters/videos/1223009771131310



45 second highlights...

https://twitter.com/estoesanfield_/status/1241353505207717890



'Riise's belter - Liverpool 7-0 Birmingham | From The Archive'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fei4VpwOVW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fei4VpwOVW0</a>



2 minute 'Magnificent 7' montage match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E4i4xUuqIo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E4i4xUuqIo4</a>




A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/fa_cup/4820136.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2006/mar/22/match.birminghamcityfc

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/birmingham-0-liverpool-7-echo-3521154

www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/birmingham-0-liverpool-7-1528344

www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/soccer-liverpool-destroy-birmingham-7-0/ZOB6CS7YSFR6MCYTBJBI3GCVZY

www.anfield-online.co.uk/fixtures/2006/fa/bhamaway.htm

http://myliverpoolfc.org/match210306.htm







www.eurosport.com/football/uefa-champions-league/2005-2006/sissoko-has-retina-damage_sto839074/story.shtml & www.theguardian.com/football/2006/feb/23/championsleague & www.theguardian.com/football/2006/mar/21/newsstory.sport7 & www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/sissoko-makes-surprise-return-for-liverpool-1.1297956


Momo Sissoko appreciation post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166529.msg18463155#msg18463155

.
Liverpool 6 - 0 Derby : League Match : Saturday 1st September 2007 - a 3pm kick off...





LFC XI: Reina, Finnan, Hyypia, Agger, Arbeloa, Pennant, Mascherano , Alonso, Babel, Torres, Kuyt.
Subs: Itandje, Riise, Benayoun, Sissoko, Voronin.

Derby XI: Bywater, Griffin, Malcolm , Davis, Camara, Todd, Fagan, Oakley, Mears, Pearson, Howard.
Subs: Price, Earnshaw, Moore, Teale, McEveley.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5053

RAWK Pre-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=191375.0

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=191870.0

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=191944.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' match content starts here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3335746#msg3335746



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bhqZiVKpji8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bhqZiVKpji8</a>



8 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zEGMGbRtsYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zEGMGbRtsYg</a>



10 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/ryan.forsthoefel/videos/533168833435



90 second match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aKQH-X9HGzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aKQH-X9HGzY</a>




A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/6963702.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2007/sep/02/match.derbycounty

www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/premiership/2007/liverpool-6-0-derby-county

www.premierleague.com/match/5986

www.transfermarkt.co.uk/liverpool-fc_derby-county/index/spielbericht/81524

.
Derby 0 - 4 Liverpool : League Match : Sunday 15th October, 2000 - a 4pm kick off...





Derby XI: Poom, Powell, Delap, Burley, Johnson, Kinkladze, Christie, Eranio, Riggott, Bragstad, Valakari.
Subs: Sturridge, Morris, Higginbotham, Strupar, Grant.

LFC XI: Westerveld, Babbel, Carragher, Hyypia, Heggem, Ziege, Berger, Barmby, McAllister, Heskey, Owen.
Subs: Arphexad, Traore, Murphy, Smicer, Fowler.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2270



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4OpJsuT2O8E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4OpJsuT2O8E</a>



15 seconds of the goals...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rtVVEmKheIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rtVVEmKheIA</a>



5 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolTV.Offical/videos/1110712578964968



2 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/ThailandLiverpoolFC/videos/461697397772057



5 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xme2LN07qaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xme2LN07qaI</a>




A few articles for this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/970981.stm

www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1607

www.premierleague.com/match/3374

www.worldfootball.net/report/premier-league-2000-2001-derby-county-liverpool-fc

www.11v11.com/matches/derby-county-v-liverpool-15-october-2000-2021

.
Liverpool 4 - 3 Blackburn : League Match : Wednesday 8th May, 2002 - an 8pn kick off...





LFC XI: Dudek, Carragher, Henchoz, Hyypia, Riise, Murphy, Gerrard, Hamann, Heskey, Anelka, Owen.
Subs: Arphexad, Xavier McAllister. Barmby, Smicer.

Blackburn XI: Kelly, Curtis, Berg, Short, Neill, Dunn, Tugay, Johansson, Duff, Cole, Jansen.
Subs: Yordi, Unsal, Miller Gillespie, Hughes.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2380



11 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/94BHqT_98dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/94BHqT_98dk</a>



1 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/ReadLiverpoolFC/videos/559531430884247



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rhz0kozPM8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rhz0kozPM8A</a>




A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/1976250.stm

www.lfc-1.com/pics/pics.asp?match=lfcbrfc01021

www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1155

www.footballcritic.com/premier-league-liverpool-fc-blackburn-rovers-fc/match-report/39826

www.worldfootball.net/report/premier-league-2001-2002-liverpool-fc-blackburn-rovers
.
Fulham 2 - 5 Liverpool : League Match : Monday 9th May 2011, an 8pm kick off...





Fulham XI: Schwarzer, Salcido, Hangeland, Baird, Hughes, Sidwell, Murphy, Dempsey, Davies, Gudjohnsen, Dembele.
Subs: Stockdale, Senderos, Etuhu, Greening, Johnson, Kakuta, Zamora.

Liverpool XI: Reina, Johnson, Carragher, Skrtel, Flanagan, Meireles, Lucas, Spearing, Maxi, Suarez, Kuyt.
Subs: Gulacsi, Kyrgiakos, Wilson, Robinson, Cole, Poulsen, Shelvey.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5255

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274409.0

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274820.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg8627211#msg8627211 (Page 372)



5 minute low quality match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wYWichukjzA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wYWichukjzA</a>



13 minute high quality match highlights...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x6wxc66



3 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/stadiumastro/videos/2974712639257622



2 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156851715452573 or https://twitter.com/pcfutbol/status/1523537549314039809



7 minute low quality match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c7Dh_yE3axw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c7Dh_yE3axw</a>













Maxi subbed to ovation from away fans and song...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VN7Cwfm5ks8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VN7Cwfm5ks8</a>



'Maxi Rodriguez Song Hat-trick against Fulham'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5e9nnAKyz3w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5e9nnAKyz3w</a>



'Suarez Goal and Song against Fulham 5-2'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KVAxcndAOJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KVAxcndAOJw</a>



'I just can't get enough' being sung...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rbEUlRw90hU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rbEUlRw90hU</a>



more away fan videos from the game...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oe0wqdtB6c - the teams walk out onto the pitch

www.youtube.com/shorts/_5VstLPaFAU - fans singing pre-match

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYiiH7JIaxk - fans singing the Maxi song during the game

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VT8yNm0_TI - more of singing the Maxi song during the game

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXvn2DrnA6E - fans after the Suarez goal

www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMre85GzjDM - fans sing YNWA













A few articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/9475026.stm

www.theguardian.com/football/2011/may/09/fulham-liverpool-live

www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3210

www.fulhamfc.com/news/2011/05/first-team-2010_2011-league-home-liverpool

www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/6924133/maxi-magic-destroys-fulham

www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/premiership/2011/fulham-2-5-liverpool

.
Liverpool 8 - 0 Beşiktaş : Champions League - Group Stage - Match Day 4 : Tuesday 6th November, 2007 - a 7.45pm kick off...





Liverpool XI: Reina, Arbeloa,, Hyypia, Carragher, Aurelio, Benayoun, Mascherano, Gerrard, Riise, Voronin, Crouch.
Subs: Martin, Finnan, Lucas, Babel, Kuyt, Kewell, Torres.

Beşiktaş XI: Arikan, Uzulmez, Toraman, Diatta, Kurtulus, Sedef, Cisse, Avci, Ozcan, Delgado, Bobo.
Subs: Rustu, Yozgatli, Kas, Ricardinho, Karadeniz, Tandogan, Higuain.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5095

LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: www.lfcineurope.com/0708-5.html


RAWK Pre-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198177.0

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198350.0

RAWK Post-Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198359.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content for the match starts here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3513288#msg3513288



3 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YrtH3gNHgtk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YrtH3gNHgtk</a>



8 minute match highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PgQWOqBZgi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PgQWOqBZgi4</a>



8 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/khoisport.thethao/videos/481842166522764 or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1WE411d7MK



1 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/our-incredible-8-0-win-over-Beşiktaş-%EF%B8%8F/1146614995547617



3 minute match highlights...

www.facebook.com/ChampionsLeague/videos/2616253121766930



5 minute match highlights...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x67wo5l



match highlights (you may want to turn the sound off as there is some 'music' playing in the background)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v//9ChobWu7MFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v//9ChobWu7MFg</a>





Some articles on this match...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/7076592.stm
www.theguardian.com/football/2007/nov/07/match.liverpool
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2007/1106/224627-liverpool1/
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/301215--liverpool-vs-Beşiktaş
www.espn.com/soccer/match/_/gameId/228811
Daily Post match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2131
www.footballdatabase.eu/en/match/overview/1081787-liverpool-Beşiktaş
https://myliverpoolfc.org/match061107.htm
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/liverpool-8-Beşiktaş-0-anfield-8658618
www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/champions-league/2007/reds-smash-the-turks-apart






