Is Jamies Websters/BossNight being shown on stream anywhere?
Is Jamies Websters/BossNight being shown on stream anywhere?

Sorry mate - I've no idea.

There is a live stream link to the Fan Zone in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18358793#msg18358793

^ along with links to Boss Night and The Anfield Wrap too.

If there is no live stream then there'll likely be fan videos - or videos from Boss Night themselves online soon enough :)
Sorry mate - I've no idea.

There a live stream link to the Fan Zone in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18358793#msg18358793

^ along with links to Boss Night and The Anfield Wrap too.

If there is no live stream then there'll likely be fan videos - or videos from Boss Night themselves online soon enough :)

Cheers for that mate, apologies, not sure how I missed it.
Cheers for that mate, apologies, not sure how I missed it.

It all blurs into one for me :)

The running order for acts in the fan park is here - https://twitter.com/aBOSSNight/status/1530491572588097536 (though the times may change)
Scroll down for 'Fans not able to gain access to the Stade De France for the 2022 Champions League Final (and kick off delayed by 40 minutes)'...



'Liverpool vs Real Madrid | Champions League final build-up from Paris' - from LFC  (starts at 6pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HpivMDBmZZk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HpivMDBmZZk</a>

^ or here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpivMDBmZZk



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



 Fans not able to gain access to the Stade De France for the 2022 Champions League Final (and kick off delayed by 45 minutes):-



'Liverpool fans are still making their way into the Stade de France after severe congestion and bottle-necks caused chaos on approach to the stadium (video via
@SamWallaceTel)' - https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1530619244530085891


'The PA announcer has just told a complete lie that the match is delayed due to late arrival of fans. This chaos has been building up since 7pm. Thousands of Liverpool fans have spent 90 mins negotiating inappropriate checkpoints. This is on UEFA and Stade de France' - https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1530623073183055877



UEFA's massive lie and deception as to why the kick off for the 2022 Champions League Final had been delayed...



^ UEFA message on the big screen in the ground - and broadcast on TV around the world - with the incorrect and disproved claim of 'due to the late arrival of fans' the game has been delayed... shifting the blame onto fans - instead of admitting their own organisational failures and police actions before kick off that had caused the delay.



'They can absolutely fuck off with this [UEFA stating 'due to the late arrival of fans the game has been delayed' up on the big screens in the ground]. I've been between the train station and this ground since about 1815, held four times without explanation or seemingly reason and gates have been closed.':-

https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1530623575530606593



'A uefa official outside the ground trying to placate people has just told me the public address notice that claimed the game was delayed because fans were arriving late was only put out because they did not want to cause distress inside the ground.':-

https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1530630708200361984



Seems police vehicles are parked blocking some parts of the entrances to the ground, not enough stewards checking tickets, or turnstiles / gates open.


https://twitter.com/melissareddy_/status/1530615821784989699

https://twitter.com/kellycates/status/1530608610514026496

https://twitter.com/jimbeglin/status/1530620387532410881

https://twitter.com/oliverbrown_tel/status/1530616367904325632

https://twitter.com/OllieHolt22/status/1530610987723898880

https://twitter.com/jamesmatthewsky/status/1530610568465350658

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1530619244530085891

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1530619009447735305

https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1530618846410842112

https://twitter.com/MarkOgden_/status/1530620702193328129



'BT sports just mentioned fans, children and families outside getting tear gassed by police - absolutely disgusting!':-

https://twitter.com/JenWhiteh22/status/1530624983684333569



'View at 20:32. Stewards say UEFA to blame. No stadium manager on site':-

https://twitter.com/realdansimpson/status/1530624917229785088



'Its important to tell what happened on the ground last night as I see that there are already several versions of The Truth flying around. I was on the ground from 6.45pm (2.15 hrs before kick off) when problems began. So heres a 🧵explaining my experiences.':-

https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1530830463270518785 (twitter thread on the night, with video)



'Damning footage':-

https://twitter.com/james_dart/status/1530863435323523073 (with video)



'These aren't Liverpool fans forcing entry...':-

https://twitter.com/RonredLFC/status/1530868546384928768 (with video)



'A completely unreasonable situation':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61619831



'Ten minutes to kick off, loads of empty seats. Fucking chaos outside':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1530622592503136257 (7.50pm)



'Closed gate for no reason. No explanation from stewards. Cant get in at any other gates. European cup final, with tickets costing up to £550.':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1530622382712422400



'Due to fans arriving late, kick off delayed.. Fuck off! Gates closed, stewards asking for money to get in, its fucking chaos outside you c*nts':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1530625890614493187



'Fucking joke. Gate closed, fans shut out.':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1530622144752779264



'Thousands of Liverpool fans struggle to make it into the Stade de France for the Champions League final.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530626381800931330



'I took this video at 6:56pm. I can see why UEFA have changed from their originally story, repeatedly announced in the stadium, that fans turned up late. You can also see the bottleneck was caused by the organisers who decided to funnel 1000s of people into narrow checkpoints.':-

https://twitter.com/Fordman_R/status/1530685722591735810 (with video)



'[Florian Plettenburg] Update Paris: Massive chaos in front of the stadium. The brother of Joel Matip, Marvin, had to flee with his family while they tried to get access in the stadium. His wife is pregnant. Tear gas! They had to take refuge in a restaurant.':-

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1530626395013095425



'Marvin Matip told me: The organisation around and in the stadium is unworthy of a CL final! Using tear gas in areas with children and uninvolved fans is dangerous!':-

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1530626838686580736



'Nightmarish queues for Liverpool fans outside Stade de France about 15 mins before #UCLfinal kickoff.':-

https://twitter.com/BryanAGraham/status/1530628511672713216



'Kick-off has been further delayed by 15 minutes to 8.30pm.':-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530628959217524738



'Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage.'

'Im not sure its possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous'

'heyve just announced another 15 minute delay because of the late arrival of fans. Utter bullshit.' (at 8.15pm):-

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1530621128821071878



'A uefa official outside the ground trying to placate people has just told me the public address notice that claimed the game was delayed because fans were arriving late was only put out because they did not want to cause distress inside the ground.':-

https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1530630708200361984



'UEFA staff had to intervene to prevent security personnel going after media to stop filming as tear gas was being deployed':-

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1530641256585601028


'Fresh rounds of tear gas deployed by riot police from within side the stadium security perimeter to people outside even as the #UCLfinal is being played':-

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1530640683320725505



'UEFA statement on the issues surrounding UEFA Champions League final kick-off delay':-

In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0275-15414eabcf51-37a2da35db3e-1000--uefa-statement-on-the-issues-surrounding-uefa-champions-league-final-kickoff-delay


"This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."


^ which is utter bullshit going on fan and journalist accounts at the ground at the time - and journalists saying they were firing tear gas at fans outside during the match  :butt


It is also contradictory to Si Hughes earlier tweet:- 'A uefa official outside the ground trying to placate people has just told me the public address notice that claimed the game was delayed because fans were arriving late was only put out because they did not want to cause distress inside the ground.':-

https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1530630708200361984





'No idea what the French riot police were expecting at the final whistle but all calm.':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1530664325836423172?



'UEFA's shameless attempts to control Liverpool narrative show they'll never learn after Champions League disgrace':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/uefas-shameless-attempts-control-liverpool-24090261



'Liverpool FC statement on UCL final entry issues':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-ucl-final-entry-issues



'From my WhatsApp group with fans who have disposable cameras  Been gassed in the fanzone as well, for no reason 10 seconds after the end of the game...':-

https://twitter.com/EmmaCase/status/1530671534343221253



[Merseyside Police] 'MERPOL was deployed to this evenings match. Can only describe it as the worst European match I've ever worked or experienced. I thought the behaviour of the fans at the turnstiles was exemplary in shocking circumstances. You were not late 100%':-

https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1530687903352901637





For more info and also on what happened later - 'Liverpool post-match fan content':-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18361275#msg18361275

Quote from: oojason on May 28, 2022, 12:09:37 pm
'Scenes as bbc correspondents are booed off the stage to chants of fuck the tories you love to see it' - https://twitter.com/sheinfrench_/status/1530541444393492484

'Gentleman from the BBC has taken the stage at the fan park in Paris and asked the Liverpool fans for a message. F**k the Tories the response from the fans present.' - https://twitter.com/HKhaliqueLoonat/status/1530538996186718208

Please tell me there's footage of that somewhere. ;D
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027



Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid : The 2022 Champions League Final : Saturday 28th May, 8pm kick off : at the Stade de France, Paris.






Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz.   https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1530606089028378625
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Jota, Firmino.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.   https://twitter.com/realmadrid/status/1530588678476681217
Subs: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.

Referee: Clement Turpin. Assistants: Nicolas Danos & Cyril Gringore. Fourth official: Benoit Bastien. VAR: Jerome Brisard.


https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_UEFA_Champions_League_Final

'UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony' (47 minute video) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrDulAGMcuU


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Real Madrid' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpivMDBmZZk
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-real-madrid-champions-league-final

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5881
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2122-13.html

RAWK Pre-Match (& build-up) thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352575.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352601.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.0


RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2021/22 Season: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027


'ONE FINAL GAME 💪 Its almost showtime in the #UCLfinal' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1530619093640007680

Pre-match YNWA (7.53pm) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530623363298869252



The match kicked off at 8.37pm - dues to UEFA, police, stadium stewarding - and a lack of gates open to let fans in. Queues for 2+ hours - yet nothing done to remedy the issues.

'Fans not able to gain access to the Stade De France for the 2022 Champions League Final (and kick off delayed by 45 minutes)':-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18358990#msg18358990



Match Action...

Courtois save from Salah on 16' - https://twitter.com/SHA3WAZA_2/status/1530639532017782786 & https://twitter.com/Angelinhojr/status/1530639372361531399

Thiago shot saved by Courtois on 17' - https://twitter.com/Footbal_lNews/status/1530640130633269249

Courtois save from Salah on 18' - at 25 seconds into this video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-kWSMj4G-Y

Courtois save from Mane onto the post on 20' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/tp8x6q & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530640240909615104

Salah header at Courtois on 34' - https://twitter.com/goalpost882/status/1530645602849021952 & https://twitter.com/si_soccer/status/1530643391402450944

Benzema disallowed goal on 44' (VAR - offside) - https://streamff.com/v/bf25f7 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530646907709710338

^ image of the Benzema offside decision -  https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530647237285629957

Vinicius Junior goal for Real Madrid on 59' - https://streamff.com/v/ead138 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530655341213634560

Courtois save from Salah on 64' (tipped around the post) - at 94 seconds into this video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-kWSMj4G-Y

Courtois save from Salah on 69 (from Jota header) - https://streamable.com/y8p3ax & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530836454884225025

Courtois save from Salah on 82' (across the goal for a corner) - https://streamable.com/6hr2wu & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530660677953658883



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKeui_9Jlew & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530685585517596673

Robertson 2nd post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8tdSQF52SE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=zw2vU5MLlWE


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpYxTj2HBbI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfKvnZYlBj4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxNL9S2q5X4

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7US__nbBpY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF4M_PZ9Ps4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfWIjuxUp2g



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uztn9h/liverpool_vs_real_madrid_champions_league

& https://ourmatch.me/28-05-2022-liverpool-vs-real-madrid & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/28/video-liverpool-vs-real-madrid-highlights-full-match-28-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18509781/liverpool-vs-real-madrid#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-champions-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?386143-F%DATBOL-Champions-League-21-22-Final-Liverpool-FC-vs-Real-Madrid-CF-28-05-2022

& CBS match highlights: 17 minutes - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8b6x2t . 9 minutes - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8b6ops & https://sbfull.com/l61nq7g17zxe.html

& BT full match replay: 1st half - www.bilibili.com/video/BV19Y411u7Xy . 2nd half - www.bilibili.com/video/BV19Y411u7Xy?p=2



'Liverpool vs Real Madrid' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wxh-7v4VlZk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wxh-7v4VlZk</a>



'Liverpool vs Real Madrid' : 8 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yVjDk9fscZk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yVjDk9fscZk</a>



'Liverpool vs Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final 2021-22 | full match replay' - from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ez6KF34bf8Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ez6KF34bf8Q</a>



'Liverpool vs Real Madrid' : ? minute official highlights from UEFA - www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Paris:-

tba - likely Monday or Tuesday - if there is one at all given what occurred with UEFA, French police and stewards at the ground...



'Liverpool vs Real Madrid | No Filter UCL' - 29th May; an 8 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LDxhStvPE3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LDxhStvPE3Q</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576





.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid : The 2022 Champions League Final : Post-Match Content...




RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027




 Post-Match content from players, managers, UEFA, and also the media...



'Full time SCENES as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final' - a 3 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oj4YqEk3ImQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oj4YqEk3ImQ</a>

^ or https://streamable.com/0i5leu




'A guard of honour for the Reds 👏' (Liverpool players collecting the runners-up medals) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530673342570799104




'Real Madrid lift the Champions League' a 6 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dseO6vm9rHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dseO6vm9rHY</a>



'SCENES from the Real Madrid dressing room following their Champions League win in Paris' - a 1 minute video from BT Sport:-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1531304406997774338



'"I am the record man!" Ancelotti on becoming the first manager to win four Champions League trophies':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TAsu3g4e7Qo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TAsu3g4e7Qo</a>



'"Put respect on my name!" 👀 Courtois after all-time great Champions League final performance':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4NLUdm2LRdg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4NLUdm2LRdg</a>



'NINE SAVES! Thibaut Courtois with one of the all-time great Champions League final displays!' - 3 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s-kWSMj4G-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s-kWSMj4G-Y</a>




'Carlo Ancelotti post match press conference | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | UCL Final' (15 minutes) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcO1eWltCEs





UEFA...

'Courtois. Beast mode & more' (saves from the CL Final) - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1530692852606455810

'Vinícius Júnior writes his name into history' (his goal) - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1530691837299671042

'Crowning moment' (Marcelo lifts the CL Trophy) - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1530688972954935296


'𝗨𝗖𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗬𝗦𝗜𝗦 📂 Real Madrid's game plan to find Vinícius Júnior and disrupt Liverpool' - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1531635091688112128 (2 minute video)

'UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals of the season' - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1531592037849522176 (4 minute video)

'UEFA commissions independent report into events surrounding UEFA 2022 CL final.' - https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1531350651850133505 (on Monday 30th May)









Match Stats...







Match Reports...

BBC Build-Up blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61436251 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61603200
Guardian Build-Up blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/27/champions-league-and-championship-play-off-final-countdown-live
The Echo Build-Up blog: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/champions-league-liverpool-fans-paris-24075102

BBC Live Match blog: & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/57740864
Guardian Live Match blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/28/champions-league-final-liverpool-real-madrid-live-updates
The Echo Live Match blog: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/champions-league-final-live-score-24084725

BBC: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61609200
Guardian: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/28/champions-league-final-match-report-liverpool-real-madrid
The Echo: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/champions-league-final-live-score-24084725
Independent: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-real-madrid-result-champions-league-b2089489.html
UEFA: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0275-15415a62aaf0-36d3e17d7404-1000--real-madrid-win-champions-league
RTE: www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0528/1301774-champions-league-final-liverpool-v-real-madrid/
BT: www.bt.com/sport/news/2022/may/liverpool-denied-seventh-european-crown-as-real-madrid-edge-champions-league
ESPN: www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4676132/real-madrid-defeat-liverpool-to-win-champions-league-three-main-points-from-match
Sky: www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/report/463262
Goal: www.goal.com/en-gb/news/real-madrid-remind-world-always-kings-of-europe/bltdc9491b20e80467a
Mirror: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/real-madrid-liverpool-champions-league-27092733
Telegraph: www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/28/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-live-score-champions-league-final-20221
This Is Anfield: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/book-the-hotel-jurgen-klopp-vows-liverpool-will-come-again-next-season
Anfield Online: www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-champions-league-final-liverpool-v-real-madrid
The Anfield Wrap: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/05/writing-liverpool-0-real-madrid-1-match-review/





Post Match TV Analysis / Content...

BT: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgZyJWegKr0
BT: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWU3pCyCDKw
BT: www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9P-miEBiYU
BT: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYs0GmWvM4o
CBS: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlCJKbD9gcg
CBS: www.youtube.com/watch?v=X61AKcudKew
CBS: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM4wjuV8PXk
CBS: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxACaIH0p7o
RTE: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Nf6WEe1bo0
BeIn Sport: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUp3i8GGL34
BeIn Sport: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIoE-I3qVq4
ESPN: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjAuEDSHvuE

.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid : The 2022 Champions League Final : Post-Match Fan Content...




RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027




 Post-Match fan content from Liverpool fans...



a 10 minute video of Liverpool fans watching the Final in the Fan Park:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OvtdHcSAYks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OvtdHcSAYks</a>



'LIVERPOOL FANS REACT to losing the Champions League Final in Paris. Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid' - an 11 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z9ceKaVY8Ts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z9ceKaVY8Ts</a>





'Heartbreak for Reds as Real Win Champions League | The Debrief | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid' - from Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uiqw7V0eU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uiqw7V0eU0</a>



'Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Champions League Final | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CtkYMN5BPv0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CtkYMN5BPv0</a>



'Devastated. | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Chris' Match Reaction' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zFXsTjAcLG0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zFXsTjAcLG0</a>



'WE'LL BE BACK | LIVERPOOL 0-1 REAL MADRID | STADE DE FRANCE REACTION' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/12tRAyA_CNU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/12tRAyA_CNU</a>



'Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 1 | Post Match Pint First Five' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RkPisGw8sRQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RkPisGw8sRQ</a>



'UEFA & FRENCH POLICE WERE A DISGRACE- MY EXPERIENCE OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL CHAOS' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86Bq4FzSSIE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86Bq4FzSSIE</a>



'Champions League Final Reaction | Talking Reds' - by The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D-tE67uhQSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D-tE67uhQSI</a>



'CONOR MOORE IN PARIS: Gassed by French police | A Liverpool fan's 'crazy' CL final experience' - by Off The Ball, with Joe Molloy:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nmHDUmCfSkk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nmHDUmCfSkk</a>



'UEFA 'Antics' Overshadow Liverpool's European Adventure In Paris | Blood Red Podcast' - by Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QIMDPqWaYqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QIMDPqWaYqg</a>



'Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 1 (reaction podcast) | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0AgymW60qp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0AgymW60qp8</a>





'Allez Allez Allez being screamed by LFC fans here in the M&S Bank Arena' - https://twitter.com/AbigailJourno/status/1530619911629856773


'Real Madrid go ahead' (at the M&S Bank Arena) - https://twitter.com/AbigailJourno/status/1530654192364400641


'YNWA from inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night' - https://v.redd.it/3jlqozeu8f291





'The #ChampionsLeague final between #RealMadrid and #Liverpool in #Paris ended in violence. A chaotic organization prevented fans with tickets to enter the stadium. The French police used excessive force against fans. #Frances actions have been condemned by the international media':-

https://twitter.com/newsflash_TF/status/1530691867867766784



Click on the 'spoiler' tag below to see a long list of articles, videos, and stories - from fans, media, and journalist accounts of what occurred around the ground of the CL Final...


'The crime here. Wearing a football shirt. Police sending anyone coming out the Metro with a football shirt on back down or made to cover up.':-

https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1530683388998389761



'Liverpool fans have tickets and didn't get in. Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris':-

https://twitter.com/Ahmkh44/status/1530683429058142210 (with video)



'Latest from #Paris French police closed the gates coming out of the stadium. This led to fans having no choice but going straight to Saint-Denis where locals were waiting to attack them with bottles & other objects.':-

https://twitter.com/RonOCois/status/1530682009777065997



'Violent police charge in a bar near the Liverpool fan zone in Nation, the situation escalates. People on the terrace are beaten with truncheons. #Liverpool #LIVRMA #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid':-

https://twitter.com/RemyBuisine/status/1530645815311667201 (with video)



'Pepper sprayed':-

https://twitter.com/RobGutmann/status/1530676700035489792 (with video)



'Massive use of tear gas on the Place de la Nation by the police. Many English supporters are still there.:-

https://twitter.com/RemyBuisine/status/1530670321887768577 (with video)



'Liverpool fans attacked by riot police watching Champions League final in Paris fan zone':-

https://dmartpreneur.com/liverpool-fans-attacked-by-riot-police-watching-champions-league-final-in-paris-fan-zone



'Absolutely #Disgusting scenes in #Paris this evening with #Frenchpolice tear gassing @LFC fans.':-

https://twitter.com/KOPITERED1969/status/1530684741585862656 (with video)



'The two fan zones were calmly evacuated and closed by the police. 👉No incident to report in these places' (French Police twitter account):-

https://twitter.com/prefpolice/status/1530702167123935232



[prefpolice] 'Official statement from the police : "Incidents on the sidelines of the Champions League final"':-

https://twitter.com/prefpolice/status/1530677679611060226

Translation:-

'Incidents on the sidelines of the Champions League final

Paris, 28 May 2022

Prior to the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a number of fans without tickets for the match or with false tickets disrupted access to the Stade de France at the outer security perimeter. These fans exerted strong pressure to enter the stadium and delayed the access of ticketed spectators.

Taking advantage of this action, a number of people managed to get through the gates protecting the stadium.

The rapid intervention of the police enabled a return to calm and the evacuation of the troublemakers from the forecourt of the Stade de France.

The dispersal of the spectators is proceeding without difficulty.

No major incidents were reported in the two fan zones'


^ again, utter bullshit given the evidence at hand of people and journalists at the game - and at the fan park. And also the mass presence of riot police at full-time inside the ground.



'CL final disgrace' - statement from the Spirit Of Shankly:-

https://spiritofshankly.com/cl-final-disgrace or https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1530873666845741058





The media...



'Liverpool v Real Madrid: Riot police clash with football fans in Madrid' (in direct contrast to French Police claims there 'no incidents'):-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-61622874



'UEFA's shameless attempts to control Liverpool narrative show they'll never learn after Champions League disgrace':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/uefas-shameless-attempts-control-liverpool-24090261



'Champions League final: Liverpool's Andy Robertson calls organisation 'shambles'':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61621930



'Liverpool v Real Madrid: Champions League final kick off delayed by 'security reasons'':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61619831



'Liverpool hugely disappointed by treatment of fans outside Paris final':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/28/champions-league-final-kick-off-delay-liverpool-real-madrid-paris



'[SkySports Video] Sky Sports News chief reporter explains issues outside the Stade de France' - a 4 minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/mjkgucdwjb291 or https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530661454889746434



'The real story of the UEFA Champions League final carnage Liverpool fans faced in Paris':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/29/uefa-champions-league-final-the-real-story-of-the-carnage-liverpool-fans-faced-in-paris-16730799



'I was tear-gassed by disgraceful French riot police' (Telegraph's Chief Football writer):-

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/28/pepper-sprayed-disgraceful-french-riot-police-champions-league



'Champions League final chaos after Liverpool fans tear-gassed by Paris police':-

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/28/champions-league-final-kick-off-delayed-severe-fan-congestion



'Its important to tell what happened on the ground last night as I see that there are already several versions of The Truth flying around. I was on the ground from 6.45pm (2.15 hrs before kick off) when problems began. So heres a 🧵explaining my experiences.':-

https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1530830463270518785 (a comprehensive twitter thread - from Chief Football Writer, The Mail on Sunday)



'Police say 68 fans were arrested and 174 people 'hurt' after families were PEPPER-SPRAYED amid Champions League Final chaos: Fury as UEFA blames 'ticketless' supporters for carnage - as video shows Liverpool fans being attacked by riot cops':-

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10865129/Police-say-68-fans-arrested-174-people-hurt-amid-Champions-League-Final-chaos.html (apologies for linking to the Mail)



'Liverpool fans were coughing and retching from the gas: How Stade de France chaos unfolded':-

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/stade-de-france-liverpool-fans-tear-gas-b2089754.html



'On my way out of Paris, so heres a chronological thread on my experience covering the #UCLfinal for @dw_sports.':-

https://twitter.com/thisismpearson/status/1530826825169047552 (a comprehensive twitter thread; with videos of what occurred)



'If this happened at the theatre it would be a very different debate. The way football fans are routinely treated for the money they outlay is a outrage. Another form of government that will try to worm their way out of taking responsibility. Disgraceful.':-

https://twitter.com/Petermcdowall10/status/1530845267200774144



'Thiago Alcantaras wife Julia Vigas details many scary moments during Champions League final in Paris':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/29/thiago-alcantaras-wife-details-her-terrifying-champions-league-final-experience-16733298/



'Last night was disgusting. My son attacked, my wife mugged. @UEFAcom very accountable as well as ground stewards and French police. Hope everyone is getting out of this shitshow safely.':-

https://twitter.com/mcateer4/status/1530841031847051264



'Worst ever experience at a UEFA final. Arrived 2 hours before kick off, turnstiles wouldnt let fans with tickets in - massive crush. My daughter was pinned against a turnstile in tears. Stewards ignored it - it was fans that lifted her up to safety. Then tear gassed leaving.'

https://twitter.com/paulrogers73/status/1530704808579108871 (former LFC)



'Worst thing about whole shameful experience, is that despite so much clear video evidence - including from journalists threatened by police - UEFA, police and French govt still felt emboldened to mount an immediate cover-up, blaming the fans whose lives were put at risk.':-

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1530836149576646659



'I got bundled into a hut by a security guard, told to remove accreditation, and then forced to delete video footage of the crowd issues otherwise I wouldn't be allowed back in':-

https://twitter.com/sdouglas80/status/1530641981432545282



'Post-match last night was the scariest Ive ever experienced. Organised gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight. Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible @UEFA':-

https://twitter.com/jimbeglin/status/1530808645373526019



'Don't let @UEFA blame fans for the horrible organisation of the event. There was literally one way in and out of the stadium for 75k fans. There were a bunch of stairs like this, when I asked a cop why they are locked he said "the guy who was supposed to open them didnt turn up"':-

https://twitter.com/G2Mayne/status/1530828085473513473



'Must-see video evidence here: frightening number of Liverpool supporters waiting patiently but turnstile gates closed with no explanation. Then French police and government said fans with forged tickets caused this, and Uefa actually parroted & announced that on the night.':-

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1531207421678473217 (with video)



'I came across this issue repeatedly as I tried to access the stadium last night. Locals trying to force their way in leading to security closing the gates and keeping out legitimate fans with tickets. Police either didn't know how to deal with it or didn't want to #LFC #UCLfinal':-

https://twitter.com/NickParrottTV/status/1530794974241075200 (BBC) (with video)



'Relieved to be out of that. Police checks just beyond narrow underpasses made tighter by presence of vans unnecessarily. Crowd very patient but was becoming tense. I was there two hours and twenty minutes before kick off, like a huge number of people. Only getting in now.':-

https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1530612713566502913 (with images)



'Ive just endured one of the worst experiences in my life. Horrendous security and organisation putting lives at risk @UEFAcom. Shambolic and I pray no fans have been injured because of the disgraceful lack of organisation & expertise.':-

https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1530647016430350339 (Ian Byrne, MP)



'What caused last night's chaos? Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol describes what he saw before the Champions League final.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530858726604910592 (a 5 minute video - highlighting UEFA's lies)



'French fans being allowed in without tickets while our fans with tickets got gassed. Scandalous.':-

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChantLFC/status/1530888252240150530 (with video)



'Heartbreak and disgust: Liverpool come up short, but UEFA should be ashamed by Champions League final chaos':-

www.goal.com/en-gb/news/heartbreak-disgust-liverpool-uefa-ashamed-champions-league-final-/blt9c37a91485eb9c42



'What has happened from the view of people attending the match is now pretty well established. Now all the spotlight should be turned on UEFA, the French Police and the French Government. They are the story. Their behaviour and lies is the story.':-

https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1530857629077196800



'Liverpools Andy Robertson challenges official accounts of Paris final chaos':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/29/liverpool-andy-robertson-challenges-official-accounts-of-paris-final-chaos-champions-league



'Andy Robertson accuses UCL final organisers of making it up as they went along':-

www.bt.com/sport/news/2022/may/andy-robertson-accuses-ucl-final-organisers-of-making-it-up-as-they-went-along



'French minister mocked after blaming ticketless British supporters for Stade de France chaos':-

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/gerald-darmanin-paris-liverpool-fans-b2089797.html



'French ministry accused of prejudice against Liverpool fans following Champions League final police tactics':-

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-police-champions-league-final-b2089992.html



'Liverpool fans liken terrifying treatment in Paris to Hillsborough':-

Witnesses say they feared for their lives as French police fired teargas into the crowds ahead of Champions League final

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/29/liverpool-fans-liken-terrifying-treatment-in-paris-to-hillsborough



'French police accused of brutality at chaotic Champions League final - BBC News' - a 4 minute video from the BBC (29th May):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QD0UB0xCcB8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QD0UB0xCcB8</a>



'Update from Billy Hogan on issues at UCL final' (Hogan is the CEO of LFC):-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/update-billy-hogan-issues-ucl-final



'And on television he [Jake Humphrey on BT Sport] parrotted the UEFA line without scrutiny. Any sign of any reflection around that from the host of the High Performance Podcast?':-

https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1531017277788782594



'UEFA and the French police lied twice on Saturday night. Liverpool and their fans arent accepting it. Supporters were treated like animals in replica shirts at the Stade de France. A total failure of authority.':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/uefa-liverpool-breaking-24095201 & https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1531189123255517184



'Robbed, attacked and threatened by armed police: The Liverpool fans engulfed in a Champions League final 'nightmare'':-

www.goal.com/en-gb/news/robbed-attacked-armed-police-liverpool-fans-champions-league/blt70097926d35c604d



'After their departure, the #REDS #Liverpool supporters clean up. After their departure, #REDS #Liverpool fans are "cleaning house." #ChampionsLeagueFinal Paris - May 28, 2022':-

https://twitter.com/hz_press/status/1531266601638678528 (with video)





Real Madrid fans / at the Real Madrid end...


'And after the final in Paris, hell came: "They were armies of robbers hunting the fans"':-

Real Madrid fans stating ticketless locals thieves were in their end, robbing people, and after the game more pickpockets, threats, muggings, robbing and extortion etc

www.20minutos.es/deportes/noticia/5007262/0/cronica-atracos-pesadilla-aficionados-real-madrid-liverpool-final-champions-league



A Spanish Real Madrid fan's comprehensive twitter thread account of what happened to him and other Real fans (with video):-

https://twitter.com/honor1982/status/1530865943966101504 (right click on the text and then select 'translate to English')



'26 minutes before the original scheduled KO time. Its taken outside a Madrid gate and theres clearly thousands of people there, loads of them wearing Madrid tops, yet you have people saying there were only problems at our end, and we caused them.':-

https://twitter.com/matty95davies/status/1531370290290343938 (with video)



'TV show @elchiringuitotv gained infamy for OTT reporting but this is top coverage of the chaos outside the Stade de France ahead of kick-off. Damning footage for authorities. This is proper journalism. Unlike reading scripted notes and statements as fact.':-

https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1531334979657302016 (with 5 minute video)



'Main European supporters federation criticises French government for using "cheap, old prejudices" against Liverpool fans to deflect from failings around the CL final'

&

'Also hard to say how they quantified the fake tickets, since the authorities around the stadium literally stopped checking for them. At Madrid in 2019, there were four ticket checks, including the turnstiles'

&

'- hundreds of Madrid fans also missed kick-off

- issues of fake tickets and touts were actually lesser than recent pre-pandemic finals, but the difference was the total failure to handle this':-

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1531015077826019328
[close]





On Monday 30th May...

From the French Govt...


'Champions League final: Fake tickets triggered Paris final chaos - France':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-61630201



'Liverpool fans caused initial problems in Paris, says French sports minister':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/30/liverpool-fans-caused-initial-problems-in-paris-says-french-sports-minister



'French interior minister says 70% of tickets coming into Stade de France were fake. That would mean 175,000 fake tickets on top of 75,000 attendance. Given that, while held at a checkpoint for an hour, I saw zero evidence of any fake tickets, this sounds like TOTAL bullshit':-

https://twitter.com/OliverKay/status/1531249805837705216 & https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1531250206704029698



'Everything that happened on Saturday can be explained by the first checkpoint. Hideously located. Appallingly regulated. Gave up on a bad idea. Ticket checks impossible. Authorities now stumbling like drunks in the dark trying to get their stories straight':-

https://theathletic.com/3330768/2022/05/30/liverpool-champions-league-gas & https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1531238778525949953



'French sports minister argues up to 40,000 fans turned up to UCL Final with no ticket or a fake one. Merseyside police (also on the ground in Paris) heavily dispute this. The number quoted is not specific to Liverpool fans, but all supporters. And here's why it's exaggerated...':-

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1531236221640495104 (a comprehensive twitter thread, debunking French Police and French Govt claims)



'One big challenge today after the disgraceful policing in Paris is whether Uefa will have the backbone to apologise for its toxic instant blaming of Liverpool supporters.':-

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1531193864974901250



'UEFA and French police should be apologising, not lying about Liverpool fans':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/news-opinion/uefa-french-police-should-apologising-24099708



'Posting some clips from the BBC this morning for those interested. - "Fans arrived early and they were treated like animals. This was an immense failure of safety management and crowd control. The French state completely failed in its duty of care to anyone who enters [th]is country."':-

https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1531285375888523265



'"First of all they tried to blame Liverpool supporters, and now they're trying to blame fake tickets." Kaveh Solhekol [SSN Chief Reporter and was at the ground on the day] questions the French Minister's response to the chaos at the Champions League final.':-

https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1531252905805852672 (a 9 minute video)



'Champions League final chaos live updates as pressure mounts on UEFA and French government':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/champions-league-final-chaos-live-24097051





a more complete post on the stadium issues at the 2022 CL Final - pre and post match (+ at the LFC Fan Park) - and French Police & UEFA lies and false claims:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.msg18360478#msg18360478 (Page 9 of the RAWK 2022 CL Final post-match thread)



and in Phil Scraton's 'Paris' thread here : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.0


Cant bring myself to watch any of the post match stuff.
Quote from: Chakan on May 29, 2022, 12:08:41 am
Cant bring myself to watch any of the post match stuff.

Enjoyed Klopp's interview and press conference, will watch any player interviews and the the parade tomorrow, but I'm shutting myself out from the rest of the world for at least a week. Couldn't care less what the experts and the journalists and the analysts have to say, we're still the best team on the planet. By far.
Quote from: BoRed on May 29, 2022, 12:27:38 am
Enjoyed Klopp's interview and press conference, will watch any player interviews and the the parade tomorrow, but I'm shutting myself out from the rest of the world for at least a week. Couldn't care less what the experts and the journalists and the analysts have to say, we're still the best team on the planet. By far.
Yep, Not doing any of the post-match stuff or season recap stuff. I don't know shite pundits and journos trying to tell me we bottled the league and European Cup and our season was a failure.
.


RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027



 Cup Winners Parade in Liverpool - 13.5km long (8.5 miles) - on Sunday 29th May, starting at 4pm...




'Liverpool FC City Parade 2022' - free and live - on the official LFC youtube channel (coverage starts from 3pm 3.55pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vdLp_lHsLqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vdLp_lHsLqk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdLp_lHsLqk





RAWK's 'A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352543.0 (starts on Page 5)



Liverpool Echo's Live blog of the parade : www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-parade-live-24090738

BBC live blog of the parade : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61622714

'Liverpool turns red for double cup-winning parade' : www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-61619098

'Hundreds of thousands turn out for nine-mile victory parade' : www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/29/dont-be-sad-liverpool-fans-pack-city-streets-to-welcome-heroes-home





'Key information for supporters attending LFC parade' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/key-information-supporters-attending-lfc-parade

'Liverpool FC parade route, timetable, map, road closures, transport + more' : www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-parade-route-timetable-24067479

'Map shows full route for Liverpool FC victory parade' : www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/map-shows-full-route-liverpool-24007446

The parade will be shown live on LFC TV channel - scheduled from 3.45pm to 8.15pm : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv (listings guide for LFC TV)





Some content from an hour or so before the parade starts...


'Ten minutes in Liverpool and Ive already been offered a hot dog and drink inside this party house on the victory parade route. Scousers are top.' (2.38pm):-

https://twitter.com/JoshHalliday/status/1530906507264524288 (with video)



'Hundreds already out cheering the Liverpool womens team at the Jolly Miller - 90 minutes until the parade starts':-

https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1530905924382117890 (with video)



'The sun is shining and we are ready to support the victory parade ☀️🙌 What a season it has been, regardless of last nights result We are loyal supporters and we come from Liverpool 🎶 Follow our socials to stay updated 👏':-

https://twitter.com/TheGuideLpool/status/1530903055771783169 (with video)



'Hundreds of fans already lining the #LFC victory parade route in south Liverpool, two hours before the celebrations are due to start. Last nights result doesnt seem to have dampened the atmosphere.':-

https://twitter.com/JoshHalliday/status/1530902664325828608 (with video)



'Liverpool FC fans have started to gather ahead of their victory parade. The buses have already made an appearance. #LFC':-

https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1530902230278217729 (with video)



'Liverpool Women are celebrating their league win and promotion as part of today's parade':-

https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1530908134059180033





'Are you getting excited? Because we are' (at 3pm - an hour before the parade starts):-

https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1530911882613248000 (with video)



'No sign of Liverpools defeat in the Champions League final dampening enthusiasm for the end of season parade today A good hour until the bus passes through and fans already packed all around the Fiveways roundabout.' (at 3.32pm):-

https://twitter.com/MisraAndrew/status/1530920025346940928



'#LFC fans are starting to gather along the Strand ahead of the #Liverpool FC parade. #LFCparade' (at 3.36pm):-

https://twitter.com/scousescene/status/1530920949670981635 (with video)



'Liverpool fans sing Allez Allez Allez as they await the arrival of the parade bus' (at 3.43pm):-

https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1530922876077060100 (with video)



'Thousands of #Liverpool fans are now lined up on Queens Drive - waiting for the players open top bus to pass! It's the starting point of the 9 mile parade route along to The Strand 🔴⚽' (at 3.48pm):-

https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1530924061538271232 (with video)



'Nice spot on the fiveways #liverpoolparade' (3.53pm):-

https://twitter.com/kevmels/status/1530925301957533696





'Liverpool's parade to celebrate their League Cup & FA Cup win this season has begun' (4pm):-

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1530928940549906433 (with video)



'2 hours before they get here #LFC @LFC #liverpoolparade #liverpool' (4.45pm; on The Strand):-

https://twitter.com/KrisMesie/status/1530938339351838720 (with video)











'What a guy! @DivockOrigi @curtisjr_10 ♥️ @LFC':-

https://twitter.com/AdamAsmie/status/1530948775619211264 (with 1 minute video)



Jurgen Klopp: This is the best club in the world. We lost a Champions League final yesterday and this is the reception we received. I really couldnt care less what other people think. What a club.:-

^ videos: https://v.redd.it/i1bp97crmg291 or https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/v0hjy1/jurgen_klopp_this_is_the_best_club_in_the_world



'Didn't think it would of been possible after last night but today was one of the best days of my life. Thank you Reds. ❤️':-

https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1531022522682167296 (with 1 minute video)



'I will NEVER delete this video #YNWA 💪🏻🔴':-

https://twitter.com/AdriSanMiguel/status/1531024862969462789 (with 90 second video)



'#LFC fans singing #YNWA #LFCParade @LFC @lpoolcouncil':-

https://twitter.com/lpool_LSSL/status/1530972652369858562 (30 second video clip)



'Check out the best photos from today's end-of-season city parade 📸' : https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1530993270892990466



'Moments to cherish. Thank you for your incredible support ❤️' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1530977057827586051 (with video)





'500,000 Liverpool fans paint the city RED! | LFC 2022 Parade' - 5 minute video from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-wsFAoWNXU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-wsFAoWNXU</a>



'Crazy Scenes As 500,000 Liverpool Fans Celebrate Together With The Team The Double-Trophy Season' - 5 minute video from SommitSports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CfiaLpSbE4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CfiaLpSbE4U</a>



'Red sky at night #LFC #Liverpool' - 2 minute video highlights of the parade - a superb watch:-

https://v.redd.it/9a9gd5oogk291 & https://twitter.com/CapitalLivNews/status/1530993699349483521



'Liverpool's 13.5km trophy parade in 3 minutes' - from The Liverpool Echo:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8MeWJHCz00" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8MeWJHCz00</a>







'It's estimated 500,000 fans lined the 13.5km route today. Thank you for making it another truly memorable day in our amazing city. Good night.':-

https://twitter.com/lpoolcouncil/status/1531017566185037824








'Inside Liverpool: AMAZING CITY SCENES | Trophy Parade 2022' from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KhuhiVLt3LU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KhuhiVLt3LU</a>

.
Season 2021/22...


A Match Index for Season 2021/22 of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'...







2021/22 Fixtures & Results : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league/fixtures (inc. Tables)

LFCHistory.net Season 2021/22 Match Info : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/131

Wikipedia page for Liverpool's 2021/22 Season : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Liverpool_F.C._season



RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

RAWK's 'Watching Liverpool on TV, Streams, Full Match Replays, Highlights' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17923687#msg17923687

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



RAWK's 'LFC and Premier League Prediction competitions 2021/22' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329349.0

RAWK's 'What's your predictions for the next season?' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340727.msg17770981#msg17770981

RAWK's 'What are your plans for the 2021/22 season?' (attending matches) thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348913.0

RAWK's 'The Klopp Template' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337956.msg17776890#msg17776890

RAWK's 'Jürgen Klopp' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.msg17807826#msg17807826

RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.0

RAWK's 'Liverpool Transfer Thread - 2021/22': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030.0

RAWK's '2021/2022 Fixture list' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348722.0

RAWK's 'LFC 2021/2022 Season in pictures' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349234.0

RAWK's 'Results Comparison Thread 2021/22': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349132.0

RAWK's 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2021/22' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349054.0

RAWK's 'Goalscorers / Assists 2021/22' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329943.msg17901448#msg17901448

RAWK's 'Atmosphere at Anfield' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315738.msg17891801#msg17891801

RAWK's 'Are you enjoying it?' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.msg18142747#msg18142747

RAWK's 'The PL run-in' thread (plus Cups; 2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346098.msg18184636#msg18184636

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' posts for the 2022 League Cup Final : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18195516#msg18195516

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' posts for the 2022 FA Cup Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18325941#msg18325941

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027

RAWK's 'Where to watch the champs league final' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340088.msg18316752#msg18316752

RAWK's 'A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352543.0

RAWK's 'No negativity please, just praise' thread (2021/22): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352603.0

RAWK's 'The 2021/2022 Season Awards' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352619.0




August...

Norwich : 3 - 0 : away : League Match 1 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17900301#msg17900301 (Page 989)
Burnley : 2 - 0 : home : League Match 2 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17910077#msg17910077
Chelsea : 1 - 1 : home : League Match 3 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17923680#msg17923680


September...

Leeds : 3 - 0 : away : League Match 4 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17944779#msg17944779
AC Milan : 3 - 2 : home : Champions League; Match Day 1 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17950531#msg17950531
Crystal Palace : 3 - 0 : home : League Match 5 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17954462#msg17954462
Norwich : 3 - 0 : away : League Cup; 3rd Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17959729#msg17959729
Brentford : 3 - 3 : away: League Match 6 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17965944#msg17965944
Porto : 5 - 1 : away : Champions League; Match Day 2 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17971417#msg17971417


October...

Manchester City : 2 - 2 : home : League Match 7 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17978261#msg17978261
Watford : 5 - 0 : away : League Match 8 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17991817#msg17991817
Atletico Madrid : 3 - 2 : away : Champions League; Match Day 3 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17996966#msg17996966
Manchester United : 5 - 0 : away : League Match 9 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18004076#msg18004076
Preston North End : 2 - 0 : away : League Cup; 4th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18010628#msg18010628
Brighton & Hove Albion : 2 - 2 : home : League Match 10 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18014237#msg18014237


November...

Atletico Madrid : 2 - 0 : home : Champions League; Match Day 4 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18020280#msg18020280
West Ham : 2 - 3 : away : League Match 11 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18025616#msg18025616
Arsenal : 4 - 0 : home : League Match 12 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18039218#msg18039218
Porto : 2 - 0 : home : Champions League; Match Day 5 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18045362#msg18045362
Southampton : 4 - 0 : home : League Match 13 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18048320#msg18048320


December...

Everton : 4 - 1 : away : League Match 14 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18053802#msg18053802
Wolves : 1 - 0 : away : League Match 15 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18058453#msg18058453
AC Milan : 2 - 1 : away : Champions League; Match Day 6 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18065067#msg18065067
Aston Villa : 1 - 0 : home : League Match 16 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18070871#msg18070871
Newcastle : 3 - 1 : home : League Match 17 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18081706#msg18081706
Spurs : 2 - 2 : away : League Match 18 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18086213#msg18086213
Leicester : 4 - 3 (5-4 pens) : home : League Cup; 5th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18091236#msg18091236
Leeds : P - P : home : League Match 19 - postponed due to Leeds coronavirus outbreak and injury list
Leicester : 0 - 1 : away : League Match 19 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18097807#msg18097807



Premier League Table as of 29th December, 2021 (19 of 38 league matches played by Liverpool - after the Leicester 1-0 away defeat):-





January 2022...

Chelsea : 2 - 2 : away : League Match 20 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18104258#msg18104258
Shrewsbury Town : 4 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 3rd Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18115132#msg18115132
Arsenal : 0 - 0 : home : League Cup Semi-Final, 1st leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18122474#msg18122474 (14 pts behind City in the league)
Brentford : 3 - 0 : home : League Match 21 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18128218#msg18128218
Arsenal : 2 - 0 : away : League Cup Semi-Final, 2nd leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18135489#msg18135489
Crystal Palace : 3 - 1 : away : League Match 22 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18141165#msg18141165


February...

Cardiff : 3 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 4th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18163043#msg18163043
Leicester City : 2 - 0 : home : League Match 23 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18171041#msg18171041
Burnley : 1 - 0 : away : League Match 24 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18175201#msg18175201
Inter Milan : 2 - 0 : away : Champions League; Last 16 - 1st leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18180842#msg18180842
Norwich City : 3 - 1 : home : League Match 25 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18184544#msg18184544
Leeds : 6 - 0 : home : League Match 26 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18192269#msg18192269
Chelsea : 0 - 0 (LFC win 11-10 on penalties) : Wembley : League Cup Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965


March...

Norwich City : 2 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 5th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18207637#msg18207637
West Ham : 1 - 0 : home : League Match 27 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18212436#msg18212436
Inter Milan : 0 - 1 : home : Champions League; Last 16 - 2nd leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18218276#msg18218276
Brighton & Hove Albion : 2 - 0 : away : League Match 28 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18225078#msg18225078
Arsenal : 2 - 0 : away : League Match 29 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18234657#msg18234657
Nottingham Forest : 1 - 0 : away : FA Cup; 6th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18242496#msg18242496


April...

Watford : 2 - 0 : home : League Match 30 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18256313#msg18256313
Benfica : 3 - 1 : away : Champions League; Quarter-Final 1st leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18261116#msg18261116
Manchester City : 2 - 2 : away : League Match 31 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18269460#msg18269460
Benfica : 3 - 3 : home : Champions League; Quarter-Final 2nd leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18275075#msg18275075
Manchester City : 3 - 2 : Wembley : FA Cup Semi-Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18278304#msg18278304
Manchester Utd : 4 - 0 : home : League Match 32 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18283203#msg18283203
Everton : 2 - 0 : home : League Match 33 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18291752#msg18291752
Villarreal : 2 - 0 : home : Champions League; Semi-Final 1st leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18298241#msg18298241
Newcastle Utd : 1 - 0 : away : League Match 34 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18302989#msg18302989


May...

Villarreal : 3 - 2 : away : Champions League; Semi-Final 2nd leg - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18309232#msg18309232
Spurs : 1 - 1 : home : League Match 35 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18319140#msg18319140
Aston Villa : 2 - 1 : away : League Match 36 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18324400#msg18324400
Chelsea : 0 - 0 (LFC win 6-5 on penalties) : Wembley : FA Cup Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284
Southampton : 2 - 1 : away : League Match 37 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18338839#msg18338839
Wolves : 3 - 1 : home : League Match 38 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18347860#msg18347860
Real Madrid : 0 - 1 : Paris : Champions League Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18359199#msg18359199






RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' posts for the 2022 League Cup Final : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18195516#msg18195516

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' posts for the 2022 FA Cup Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18325941#msg18325941

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027












































----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

.

Season 2021/22 : End Of Season Review Videos (+ goal videos / tribute-style videos / documentaries / programs etc)



'Liverpool Fc - Road To Premier League 2021/22 🔥' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tgE68nbOs1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tgE68nbOs1w</a>



'Liverpool Destroying Other Teams 2021-22' - by George Films:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SusRWnFsNOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SusRWnFsNOY</a>



'Liverpool Greatest Comebacks 2021/22' - by 7X Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ubut5AKP2ek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ubut5AKP2ek</a>



'All Liverpool Goals 2021/22 Season | HD' - by Liverpool Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CnUYlsQ9LNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CnUYlsQ9LNM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CnUYlsQ9LNM



'All 147 Liverpool Goals this season - 2021/22' - by Trequartista TV 2:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t_qHHpeaCOo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t_qHHpeaCOo</a>



'All 93 Goals Liverpool in Premier League Season 2021/22' - by เดอะค็อป & Thekop:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6LMSBs0CYqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6LMSBs0CYqk</a>



'Liverpool - All 94 PL goals this season 2021/22' - by Ice cream fifa #fifatv:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZZ526HXNi40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZZ526HXNi40</a>



'Every Champions League goal on Liverpool's road to Paris' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iJtxzXNR63c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iJtxzXNR63c</a>



'Liverpool ● Road to Victory - League Cup Final 2021/22' - by Football Flashback:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wqoFxwTpsz4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wqoFxwTpsz4</a>



'Liverpool Road to Victory - FA Cup 2022' - by Trequartista TV 2:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FOHhu4g1TMY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FOHhu4g1TMY</a>



'Most Crazy Liverpool Goals of The Season' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IuiB-aQMBK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IuiB-aQMBK4</a>



'Mohamed Salah ⚪ All 46 Goals & Assists 2021/22 Season' - by Liverpool Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rMOBAUPg4eA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rMOBAUPg4eA</a>



'EVERY SALAH GOAL | Golden Boot 2021/22' - by Liverpool FC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nCx781GfZ8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nCx781GfZ8U</a>



'Sadio Mané 2022 ► Amazing Skills, Assists & Goals - Liverpool | HD' - by JM Productions HD:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/onttdP6pydE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/onttdP6pydE</a>



'Sadio Mane Moments Liverpool Will never Forget' - by 7XFootball:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TL6akmm9AGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TL6akmm9AGk</a>



'Takumi Minamino ⚪ All 10 goals 2021/22 Season' - by Liverpool Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dee7VZATjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dee7VZATjk</a>



'Best of Harvey Elliott in 2021/2022 Season' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AHJ-lDbF0TY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AHJ-lDbF0TY</a>



'17 Times Luis Diaz Impressed Klopp' - by 7XFootball:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EILmP-bYXi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EILmP-bYXi4</a>



'Best of Luis Diaz in 2021/2022 Season' - by 1947Production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WzhhW5tP_T4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WzhhW5tP_T4</a>



'Ibrahima Konaté 2021/22 🔥 Best Defensive Skills & Tackles' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kEhJrYU35fI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kEhJrYU35fI</a>



'Ibrahima Konate - The French Wall' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n6Wqoy70x34" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n6Wqoy70x34</a>



'Naby Keita - Football is a Simple Game' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/22SpX01LUzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/22SpX01LUzs</a>



'Here's Why Klopp Loves Thiago Alcantara!' - by YNWA tv:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xuNnievu67k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xuNnievu67k</a>



'Thiago Alcantara Full Season Review' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_EYVNPf6w4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_EYVNPf6w4</a>





I'll add more videos to this post as and when they are released - or when I can find them...



RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' posts for the 2022 League Cup Final : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18195516#msg18195516

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' posts for the 2022 FA Cup Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18325941#msg18325941

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027

.




An Index...

 The Road To Paris / Road To The 2022 Champions League Final
 Build-up to the 2022 Champions League Final
 Pre-match videos of our fans over in Paris - and also fans back in Liverpool
 Fans not able to gain access to the Stade De France for the 2022 CL Final (kick off delayed by 40 minutes - with fans beaten, tear-gassed, and locked out of the match)
 2022 Champions League Final match content
 Post-match videos from the players, manager, UEFA, and also the media 
 Post-match videos from the fans in Paris, in Liverpool, and around the world
 Cup Winners Parade in Liverpool   (on Sunday 29th May)

 Season 2021/22 Review - for RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
 Season 2021/22: End Of Season Review Videos   (+ goal videos / tribute-style videos / documentaries / programs etc)

 All previous Liverpool European Cup Final victories  - with many, many videos...




A few useful RAWK threads re the 2022 European Cup Final...

'Where to watch the Champs League Final' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340088.msg18316752#msg18316752
'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' 2022 CL Final post : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg18350948#msg18350948
'so, to Paris ..... (Memories of ´81)' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352568.0
'5 days 'til the biggest game in club football' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352571.0
'A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352543.0
RAWK's 'European Away forum' always has a few decent & insightful threads on the 2022 CL Final... : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=13.0

RAWK Pre-Match thread : 'THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris, Sat 28 May - 8pm ko' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352575.0
RAWK Half-Time thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352601.0
RAWK Post-Match thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.0





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0








The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0



'Mo Salah has won the [2021/22] Premier League Goal of the Season award.':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1530867885337366530 (with video of the goal)


LFC article: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salahs-man-city-strike-wins-premier-league-goal-season

Quote from: BoRed on May 29, 2022, 12:27:38 am
Enjoyed Klopp's interview and press conference, will watch any player interviews and the the parade tomorrow, but I'm shutting myself out from the rest of the world for at least a week. Couldn't care less what the experts and the journalists and the analysts have to say, we're still the best team on the planet. By far.

I feel this, but I'm doing the parade. Fuck it. We won 2 and very nearly 4. We are brilliant.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May 29, 2022, 05:22:00 pm
I feel this, but I'm doing the parade.

Me too, that's what I said in the post you quoted. :)
Liverpool fans sing 'Allez Allez Allez' over Camilla Cabello's opening ceremony singing:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IQO_FbNyWUQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IQO_FbNyWUQ</a>


'Allez Allez Allez' can be heard throughout the performance on the official broadcast too: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbDwb4dgh8g (from BT Sport)

^ more info here: www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/camila-cabello-booed-liverpool-champions-league-b2089751.html




'Liverpool fans boo the pre-match Champions League Anthem as the 2022 CL Final in Paris':-

(after French Police & UEFA disorganisation create bottlenecks for fans queueing for hours to get into the ground, other gates remain shuts, use of tear gas, pepper sprays, batons, valid tickets not working. Then UEFA lies and blame fans: 'due to the late arrival of fans the match ahs been delayed' on big screens in the ground & being beamed around the world on TV)

https://streamtape.com/v/A1a7q9KLqBtXo3q/LIV_vs_RMA_-_First-Half.mp4 - at 32 minutes and 10 seconds into the video

^ more info here: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/31/no-excuse-for-uefa-echoing-hillsborough-by-instantly-blaming-liverpool-fans-paris

'2022 UEFA Champions League Final - Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool - BBC Radio 5 Live commentary' - over 4 hours of live audio coverage from the Final:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnKIRYAXdBk



2 hours of '5 Live' match audio here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SjOdLh2YME

'Steven Gerrard turns 42 today! 🥳' - a 1 minute video of Gerrard playing for Liverpool in Europe:-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1531208196706258947

'Happy birthday, 2005 winner Steven Gerrard! 🎉' - a 1 minute video of Gerrard playing for Liverpool in Europe:-

https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1531233261355245570
'Fabio Carvalho Welcome To Liverpool || Full Season Review' - a 14 minute video from 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tQa9g1G_usA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tQa9g1G_usA</a>
'Divock Origi - All 41 Goals for Liverpool' - by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UG3dGri-I7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UG3dGri-I7E</a>


^ Origi appreciation post : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327073.msg18366087#msg18366087

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page : www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1276
'25 CRAZY Liverpool Goals of The Season 2021/22' - a 7 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VVvnhv0XDJ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VVvnhv0XDJ0</a>
'Sadio Mane, Mo Salah & Diogo Jota - ALL GOALS 2021/22' - 10 minute video by Music Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0i3gTtu5srM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0i3gTtu5srM</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40190 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 am »

'Thiagos stunner against Porto has been nominated for #UCL Goal of the Tournament 😍':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1531930638022066176
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40191 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 am »

'Klopp Cam. #OnThisDay in 2019, Liverpool beat Tottenham to become the champions of Europe for the sixth time 🏆 It was Jürgen Klopp's first trophy as the Reds' manager.':-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1531926108857327616 - a 5 minute video from BT Sport



'🔴 #OTD in 2019, Liverpool secured their sixth European Cup title 🏆':-

https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1531953117461372930 - a 1 minute video from UEFA

A great video on Fans Supporting Foodbanks: https://youtu.be/PWEgllNodQ4

"It started with collecting food from a wheelie bin outside Goodison Park, and is now a permanent fixture outside every home game at the stadium and across the road at Anfield. Everton and Liverpool fans bring donations to games, which volunteers then distribute among food banks and pantries across their communities. The Guardian's Maeve Shearlaw and Christopher Cherry spent the last week of the season with the volunteers as they sorted through donations and worried about what will happen in lieu of match day collections over the summer".

The video makes really clear that the summer is going to be a challenge. If anyone has a bit of spare cash you can make a one-off or monthly donation, here: https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Yesterday at 01:11:28 pm
A great video on Fans Supporting Foodbanks: https://youtu.be/PWEgllNodQ4

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PWEgllNodQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PWEgllNodQ4</a>

"It started with collecting food from a wheelie bin outside Goodison Park, and is now a permanent fixture outside every home game at the stadium and across the road at Anfield. Everton and Liverpool fans bring donations to games, which volunteers then distribute among food banks and pantries across their communities. The Guardian's Maeve Shearlaw and Christopher Cherry spent the last week of the season with the volunteers as they sorted through donations and worried about what will happen in lieu of match day collections over the summer".

The video makes really clear that the summer is going to be a challenge. If anyone has a bit of spare cash you can make a one-off or monthly donation, here: https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks


That is a brilliant video mate  :thumbup
'Sadio Máne - All 120 Goals For Liverpool' - by Liverpool Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pChQQgxiox0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pChQQgxiox0</a>
.
'Neil on Sky Sport News debunking French Minister's Lies' - an 8 minute video from The Anfield Wrap (on Thursday 2nd June):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nk7Pb_vbiuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nk7Pb_vbiuU</a>



There is more discussion on the events in Paris in the '2022 CL Final post match thread' here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.0

and later on in Phil Scraton's 'Paris' thread here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.0



'We are asking supporters who attended the Champions League final in Paris to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event.' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1531323642595926016


'Billy Hogan on UCL final issues, investigation request and support for fans' (1st video; 30th May) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1531354632722821123

'Billy Hogan on UCL final issues, investigation request and support for fans' (2nd video; 31st May) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1531704780258791424

'Billy Hogan on UCL final issues, investigation request and support for fans' (3rd video; 2nd June) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1532399235559211008

'Unbelievable Liverpool Goals | Gerrard, Torres, Salah | Squad Goals' - from the official Premier League youtube channel (in August 2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q-55T9s2xhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q-55T9s2xhQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Q-55T9s2xhQ

'Liverpool vs Everton | The Merseyside Derby | Premier League Derby Days' - from the official Premier League youtube channel (in April 2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmSKqaD9s5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmSKqaD9s5E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VmSKqaD9s5E
'Everton vs Liverpool | Classic Premier League Goals' - from the official Premier League youtube channel (up to June 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NDwhqyCyMW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NDwhqyCyMW0</a>

^ or click here watch - www.youtube.com/v/NDwhqyCyMW0

'Liverpool vs Manchester United | Top Premier League Moments' - from the official Premier League youtube channel (up to January 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6dCo6ejYio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6dCo6ejYio</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J6dCo6ejYio
