'The crime here. Wearing a football shirt. Police sending anyone coming out the Metro with a football shirt on back down or made to cover up.':-https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1530683388998389761
'Liverpool fans have tickets and didn't get in. Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris':-https://twitter.com/Ahmkh44/status/1530683429058142210 (with video)
'Latest from #Paris French police closed the gates coming out of the stadium. This led to fans having no choice but going straight to Saint-Denis where locals were waiting to attack them with bottles & other objects.':-https://twitter.com/RonOCois/status/1530682009777065997
'Violent police charge in a bar near the Liverpool fan zone in Nation, the situation escalates. People on the terrace are beaten with truncheons. #Liverpool #LIVRMA #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid':-https://twitter.com/RemyBuisine/status/1530645815311667201 (with video)
'Pepper sprayed':-https://twitter.com/RobGutmann/status/1530676700035489792 (with video)
'Massive use of tear gas on the Place de la Nation by the police. Many English supporters are still there.:-https://twitter.com/RemyBuisine/status/1530670321887768577 (with video)
'Liverpool fans attacked by riot police watching Champions League final in Paris fan zone':-https://dmartpreneur.com/liverpool-fans-attacked-by-riot-police-watching-champions-league-final-in-paris-fan-zone
'Absolutely #Disgusting scenes in #Paris this evening with #Frenchpolice tear gassing @LFC fans.':-https://twitter.com/KOPITERED1969/status/1530684741585862656 (with video)
'The two fan zones were calmly evacuated and closed by the police. 👉No incident to report in these places' (French Police twitter account):-https://twitter.com/prefpolice/status/1530702167123935232
[prefpolice] 'Official statement from the police : "Incidents on the sidelines of the Champions League final"':-https://twitter.com/prefpolice/status/1530677679611060226Translation:-
'Incidents on the sidelines of the Champions League final
Paris, 28 May 2022
Prior to the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a number of fans without tickets for the match or with false tickets disrupted access to the Stade de France at the outer security perimeter. These fans exerted strong pressure to enter the stadium and delayed the access of ticketed spectators.
Taking advantage of this action, a number of people managed to get through the gates protecting the stadium.
The rapid intervention of the police enabled a return to calm and the evacuation of the troublemakers from the forecourt of the Stade de France.
The dispersal of the spectators is proceeding without difficulty.
No major incidents were reported in the two fan zones
^ again, utter bullshit given the evidence at hand of people and journalists at the game - and at the fan park. And also the mass presence of riot police at full-time inside the ground.
'CL final disgrace
' - statement from the Spirit Of Shankly:-https://spiritofshankly.com/cl-final-disgrace
or https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1530873666845741058The media...
'Liverpool v Real Madrid: Riot police clash with football fans in Madrid' (in direct contrast to French Police claims there 'no incidents')
:-www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-61622874
'UEFA's shameless attempts to control Liverpool narrative show they'll never learn after Champions League disgrace':-www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/uefas-shameless-attempts-control-liverpool-24090261
'Champions League final: Liverpool's Andy Robertson calls organisation 'shambles'':-www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61621930
'Liverpool v Real Madrid: Champions League final kick off delayed by 'security reasons'':-www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61619831
'Liverpool hugely disappointed by treatment of fans outside Paris final':-www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/28/champions-league-final-kick-off-delay-liverpool-real-madrid-paris
'[SkySports Video] Sky Sports News chief reporter explains issues outside the Stade de France
' - a 4 minute video:-https://v.redd.it/mjkgucdwjb291
or https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530661454889746434
'The real story of the UEFA Champions League final carnage Liverpool fans faced in Paris':-https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/29/uefa-champions-league-final-the-real-story-of-the-carnage-liverpool-fans-faced-in-paris-16730799
'I was tear-gassed by disgraceful French riot police' (Telegraph's Chief Football writer)
:-www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/28/pepper-sprayed-disgraceful-french-riot-police-champions-league
'Champions League final chaos after Liverpool fans tear-gassed by Paris police':-www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/28/champions-league-final-kick-off-delayed-severe-fan-congestion
'Its important to tell what happened on the ground last night as I see that there are already several versions of The Truth flying around. I was on the ground from 6.45pm (2.15 hrs before kick off) when problems began. So heres a 🧵explaining my experiences
:-https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1530830463270518785 (a comprehensive twitter thread - from Chief Football Writer, The Mail on Sunday)
'Police say 68 fans were arrested and 174 people 'hurt' after families were PEPPER-SPRAYED amid Champions League Final chaos: Fury as UEFA blames 'ticketless' supporters for carnage - as video shows Liverpool fans being attacked by riot cops':-www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10865129/Police-say-68-fans-arrested-174-people-hurt-amid-Champions-League-Final-chaos.html (apologies for linking to the Mail)
'Liverpool fans were coughing and retching from the gas: How Stade de France chaos unfolded':-www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/stade-de-france-liverpool-fans-tear-gas-b2089754.html
'On my way out of Paris, so heres a chronological thread on my experience covering the #UCLfinal for @dw_sports.':-https://twitter.com/thisismpearson/status/1530826825169047552 (a comprehensive twitter thread; with videos of what occurred)
'If this happened at the theatre it would be a very different debate. The way football fans are routinely treated for the money they outlay is a outrage. Another form of government that will try to worm their way out of taking responsibility. Disgraceful.':-https://twitter.com/Petermcdowall10/status/1530845267200774144
'Thiago Alcantaras wife Julia Vigas details many scary moments during Champions League final in Paris':-https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/29/thiago-alcantaras-wife-details-her-terrifying-champions-league-final-experience-16733298/
'Last night was disgusting. My son attacked, my wife mugged. @UEFAcom very accountable as well as ground stewards and French police. Hope everyone is getting out of this shitshow safely.':-https://twitter.com/mcateer4/status/1530841031847051264
'Worst ever experience at a UEFA final. Arrived 2 hours before kick off, turnstiles wouldnt let fans with tickets in - massive crush. My daughter was pinned against a turnstile in tears. Stewards ignored it - it was fans that lifted her up to safety. Then tear gassed leaving.'https://twitter.com/paulrogers73/status/1530704808579108871 (former LFC)
'Worst thing about whole shameful experience, is that despite so much clear video evidence - including from journalists threatened by police - UEFA, police and French govt still felt emboldened to mount an immediate cover-up, blaming the fans whose lives were put at risk.':-https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1530836149576646659
'I got bundled into a hut by a security guard, told to remove accreditation, and then forced to delete video footage of the crowd issues otherwise I wouldn't be allowed back in':-https://twitter.com/sdouglas80/status/1530641981432545282
'Post-match last night was the scariest Ive ever experienced. Organised gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight. Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible @UEFA':-https://twitter.com/jimbeglin/status/1530808645373526019
'Don't let @UEFA blame fans for the horrible organisation of the event. There was literally one way in and out of the stadium for 75k fans. There were a bunch of stairs like this, when I asked a cop why they are locked he said "the guy who was supposed to open them didnt turn up"':-https://twitter.com/G2Mayne/status/1530828085473513473
'Must-see video evidence here: frightening number of Liverpool supporters waiting patiently but turnstile gates closed with no explanation. Then French police and government said fans with forged tickets caused this, and Uefa actually parroted & announced that on the night.':-https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1531207421678473217
'I came across this issue repeatedly as I tried to access the stadium last night. Locals trying to force their way in leading to security closing the gates and keeping out legitimate fans with tickets. Police either didn't know how to deal with it or didn't want to #LFC #UCLfinal':-https://twitter.com/NickParrottTV/status/1530794974241075200 (BBC)
'Relieved to be out of that. Police checks just beyond narrow underpasses made tighter by presence of vans unnecessarily. Crowd very patient but was becoming tense. I was there two hours and twenty minutes before kick off, like a huge number of people. Only getting in now.':-https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1530612713566502913 (with images)
'Ive just endured one of the worst experiences in my life. Horrendous security and organisation putting lives at risk @UEFAcom. Shambolic and I pray no fans have been injured because of the disgraceful lack of organisation & expertise.':-https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1530647016430350339 (Ian Byrne, MP)
'What caused last night's chaos? Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol describes what he saw before the Champions League final.':-https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530858726604910592 (a 5 minute video - highlighting UEFA's lies)
'French fans being allowed in without tickets while our fans with tickets got gassed. Scandalous.':-https://mobile.twitter.com/ChantLFC/status/1530888252240150530 (with video)
'Heartbreak and disgust: Liverpool come up short, but UEFA should be ashamed by Champions League final chaos':-www.goal.com/en-gb/news/heartbreak-disgust-liverpool-uefa-ashamed-champions-league-final-/blt9c37a91485eb9c42
'What has happened from the view of people attending the match is now pretty well established. Now all the spotlight should be turned on UEFA, the French Police and the French Government. They are the story. Their behaviour and lies is the story.':-https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1530857629077196800
'Liverpools Andy Robertson challenges official accounts of Paris final chaos':-www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/29/liverpool-andy-robertson-challenges-official-accounts-of-paris-final-chaos-champions-league
'Andy Robertson accuses UCL final organisers of making it up as they went along':-www.bt.com/sport/news/2022/may/andy-robertson-accuses-ucl-final-organisers-of-making-it-up-as-they-went-along
'French minister mocked after blaming ticketless British supporters for Stade de France chaos':-www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/gerald-darmanin-paris-liverpool-fans-b2089797.html
'French ministry accused of prejudice against Liverpool fans following Champions League final police tactics':-www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-police-champions-league-final-b2089992.html
'Liverpool fans liken terrifying treatment in Paris to Hillsborough':-Witnesses say they feared for their lives as French police fired teargas into the crowds ahead of Champions League finalwww.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/29/liverpool-fans-liken-terrifying-treatment-in-paris-to-hillsborough
'French police accused of brutality at chaotic Champions League final - BBC News
' - a 4 minute video from the BBC (29th May)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QD0UB0xCcB8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QD0UB0xCcB8</a>
'Update from Billy Hogan on issues at UCL final' (Hogan is the CEO of LFC)
:-www.liverpoolfc.com/news/update-billy-hogan-issues-ucl-final
'And on television he [Jake Humphrey on BT Sport] parrotted the UEFA line without scrutiny. Any sign of any reflection around that from the host of the High Performance Podcast?':-https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1531017277788782594
'UEFA and the French police lied twice on Saturday night. Liverpool and their fans arent accepting it. Supporters were treated like animals in replica shirts at the Stade de France. A total failure of authority.':-www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/uefa-liverpool-breaking-24095201
& https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1531189123255517184
'Robbed, attacked and threatened by armed police: The Liverpool fans engulfed in a Champions League final 'nightmare'':-www.goal.com/en-gb/news/robbed-attacked-armed-police-liverpool-fans-champions-league/blt70097926d35c604d
'After their departure, the #REDS #Liverpool supporters clean up. After their departure, #REDS #Liverpool fans are "cleaning house." #ChampionsLeagueFinal Paris - May 28, 2022':-https://twitter.com/hz_press/status/1531266601638678528 (with video)Real Madrid fans / at the Real Madrid end...
'And after the final in Paris, hell came: "They were armies of robbers hunting the fans"':-Real Madrid fans stating ticketless locals thieves were in their end, robbing people, and after the game more pickpockets, threats, muggings, robbing and extortion etcwww.20minutos.es/deportes/noticia/5007262/0/cronica-atracos-pesadilla-aficionados-real-madrid-liverpool-final-champions-league
A Spanish Real Madrid fan's comprehensive twitter thread account of what happened to him and other Real fans (with video)
:-https://twitter.com/honor1982/status/1530865943966101504 (right click on the text and then select 'translate to English')
'26 minutes before the original scheduled KO time. Its taken outside a Madrid gate and theres clearly thousands of people there, loads of them wearing Madrid tops, yet you have people saying there were only problems at our end, and we caused them.':-https://twitter.com/matty95davies/status/1531370290290343938 (with video)
'TV show @elchiringuitotv gained infamy for OTT reporting but this is top coverage of the chaos outside the Stade de France ahead of kick-off. Damning footage for authorities. This is proper journalism. Unlike reading scripted notes and statements as fact.':-https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1531334979657302016 (with 5 minute video)
'Main European supporters federation criticises French government for using "cheap, old prejudices" against Liverpool fans to deflect from failings around the CL final'
&
'Also hard to say how they quantified the fake tickets, since the authorities around the stadium literally stopped checking for them. At Madrid in 2019, there were four ticket checks, including the turnstiles'
&
'- hundreds of Madrid fans also missed kick-off
- issues of fake tickets and touts were actually lesser than recent pre-pandemic finals, but the difference was the total failure to handle this':-https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1531015077826019328