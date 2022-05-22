« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 997 998 999 1000 1001 [1002]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9575626 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,292
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40040 on: Yesterday at 05:59:28 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 16, 2022, 10:53:33 pm
"What he is doing? WHAT HE IS DOING!" :lmao

Tsimikas comes across really funny in that video. Mo Salah with the wet look.

Also, forgot how many chances we gave up to that shit West Brom side in that game.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40041 on: Yesterday at 02:00:46 pm »
.



Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves : League Game 38 : Sunday 22nd May, 2022 - a 4pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Mané, Jota, Díaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Salah, Firmino.

Wolves XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto.
Subs: Trincão, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Chiquinho, Fábio Silva, Mosquera, Hoever, Ruddy, Marçal.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Stuart Attwell.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONO1gc23s4s
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-finish-second-despite-comeback-win-over-wolves

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5856

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352539.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352564.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352562.0


Pre-Match YNWA: https://v.redd.it/j1qlgyavk1191

Pre-Match Allez Allez Allea: https://v.redd.it/0lv6sjbyk3191



Neto goal for Wolves on 3' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/yx9q6k & www.clippituser.tv/c/xqagqg & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528391855381127170

Mane goal on 24' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/1755qm & https://streamja.com/BOWG5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528397098130997248

'Thiago has hurt himself. Walks off and straight down the tunnel. Not good. #LFC' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1528402635921018880 (Milner comes on)

Mane disallowed goal on 50' (offside) - https://streamable.com/h4gjcu & https://twitter.com/kaas_dennis/status/1528409154855047169

Salah goal on 84' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/4bahda & https://streamja.com/bwz0o & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528417460558381058

Robertson goal on 89' - www.clippituser.tv/c/wnprmy & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528418833119096833


Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528421012802613251

Full-Time YNWA: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cEHWr7YaeI



Henderson post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYVl6SrLjzY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=152hz79vErI

Robertson post match interview : https://v.redd.it/t98v6u48v2191


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSrjNAx3XbE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA1JbK6gCJs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7sM_wcHHpI

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2E_rn4VNKc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsglB4e8T6w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhqTWB1J16Y



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uvcj4a/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_premier

& https://ourmatch.me/22-05-2022-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/22/video-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-highlights-full-match-22-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18139056/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/liverpool-vs-wolves-premier-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385864-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-38-Liverpool-FC-VS-Wolverhampton-Wanderers-22-05-2022



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5hqFG6taoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5hqFG6taoY</a>



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3zcpuGlkkYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3zcpuGlkkYE</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 22nd May MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uvmtnd/bbc_match_of_the_day_22may2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Monday or Tuesday...)



'Liverpool 3 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 22/05/2022' (10 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/piH7PAHM1x0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/piH7PAHM1x0</a>


BBC 5 Live Sport Xtra: Full Match Commentary: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0017wr0 (available for 6 days - unless you can acquire / download this...)




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:42 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40042 on: Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm »
.
Some pre-match & post-match content for the Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves match...



Pre-match...


'Absolute scenes outside Anfield as Liverpool fans light up the pathway for the team bus' - https://twitter.com/OptusSport/status/1528379060249890816

'Thats some welcome' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1528370878693707780 & https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1528378054648729602

'Liverpool fans receive the team bus 🔥' - https://twitter.com/zi_46/status/1528374008240123905

'Liverpool team bus arriving at Anfield' - https://twitter.com/ElijahKyama/status/1528373744116310016

'A huge reception for the Liverpool team bus at Anfield' - https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1528372262130397186

'Liverpool fans welcome the LFC coach to Anfield' - https://twitter.com/terrydonnelly01/status/1528382149283483653

'Liverpool welcome the team bus at home to Wolves today' - https://twitter.com/Awaydays23/status/1528387039716167682


'Incredible scenes as Liverpool fans welcome team bus to Anfield' - www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/incredible-scenes-as-liverpool-fans-welcome-team-bus-to-anfield-for-final-day


'Liverpool fans welcome team bus to Anfield ahead of final game of the season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDLsKGUlAeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDLsKGUlAeo</a>







Post Match Content...


'Divock Origi guard of honour and presentation' - from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lQOxvbjxmaQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lQOxvbjxmaQ</a>



'Forever a Liverpool legend' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528428710784909313

'A message from the man himself' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528431872052801538

'The most unique legend in the history of LFC' - https://twitter.com/pazznut/status/1528430225859698688



'ORIGI'S REACTION: It's an honour to experience Liverpool | Liverpool vs Wolves' - 6 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HNIZaUCktoo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HNIZaUCktoo</a>



'Alisson Becker receives Premier League golden glove' - from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k7iWl6jX7vU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k7iWl6jX7vU</a>



'Mo Salah wins the play maker award and the Golden boot' - from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uZeYP6GKSYQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uZeYP6GKSYQ</a>

& https://v.redd.it/9a1sv03192191



'Liverpool FC Lap of Thanks | Klopp hugs, Origi reception and more' - from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lMRzLB9lDy0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lMRzLB9lDy0</a>






Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61453543
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/22/liverpool-fall-short-in-title-bid-despite-winning-wild-ride-against-wolves
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/22/liverpool-v-wolves-premier-league-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-wolves-live-stream-score-result-2022-b2084561.html
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-wolves-premier-league-2022-b1001620.html
www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=605668
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0522/1300461-liverpool-overhaul-wolves-but-just-miss-out-on-title
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-wolves/report/446665
www.eurosport.co.uk/football/premier-league/2021-2022/premier-league-live-liverpool-v-wolves_sto8932354/story.shtml
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/liverpool-3-1-wolves-reds-win-but-title-goes-to-man-city
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-liverpool-v-wolves-final-league-game
www.wolves.co.uk/news/mens-first-team/20220522-report-liverpool-3-1-wolves





Post Match Analysis / Content...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCU6CWoIfV0 - 10 mins; Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=THyceYrMiRM - 11 mins; Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HGhUTKjiuc - 9 mins; Sly
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncYTXpOOEGg - 4 mins; US?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0Nnl8n1qL8 - 10 mins; US?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHEGg6gagwU - 8 mins; US?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSx_FggvAnM - 12 mins; BBC






Post-Match Fan-Made...



'🎶 Allez, allez, allez 🎶' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1528393114989338625

'🎶 Walk on, walk on 🎶' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1528419864582422529

'We love you Libpool, we do!' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1528426937277943814

'God bless you, Divock Origi 🙌' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1528424820622471173



'Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Reds Miss Out On Premier League Title | The Debrief LIVE' - from Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/93t73FfZBCw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/93t73FfZBCw</a>



'Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjtYgQkBnx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjtYgQkBnx8</a>



'Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | The Final Whistle' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1YKFgYzY89U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1YKFgYzY89U</a>



'SO CLOSE, SO PROUD! | LIVERPOOL 3-1 WOLVES | ANFIELD REACTION' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2bl3sO9Mmwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2bl3sO9Mmwo</a>



'Liverpool 3 Wolves 1 Immediate Post Match Reaction | TAW':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arfNYEK9Un0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arfNYEK9Un0</a>

« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:27 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40043 on: Today at 12:32:51 am »

BBC's 'Goal Of The Season' for 2021/22:-

https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1528514923847991298 (a 2 minute video)



'Every angle of Mo Salah's stunning solo goal against Manchester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iZ68OskGqow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iZ68OskGqow</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40044 on: Today at 11:52:38 am »
.
Some 'Road To Paris 2022' type videos...

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40045 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »

'Liverpool - Road to Paris 2022 🏆' - by Anfield Legend

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YhOX3BppiEw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YhOX3BppiEw</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40046 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »

'Liverpool Fc - Road to Paris 2022' - by Liverpool Edits

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dpuuQO3af58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dpuuQO3af58</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40047 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »

'Liverpool - The Road To Paris' - by Art Of Football

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rMf5zPidrlE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rMf5zPidrlE</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40048 on: Today at 11:56:35 am »

'THE ROAD TO PARIS - LIVERPOOL - 2021 / 2022 - MRCLFCompilations'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CrRfF8Id9hk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CrRfF8Id9hk</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40049 on: Today at 11:57:43 am »

'Liverpool  Road to Champions League Final - Paris 2022' - by Farzy boom

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q-MSxbMF9dw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q-MSxbMF9dw</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 997 998 999 1000 1001 [1002]   Go Up
« previous next »
 