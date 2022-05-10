.<snip>
Excelled yourself here, Jason lad!...what a post
Anyone know how/where I can watch the new LFCTV documentary on the women's team promotion without having to become a member? It's at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t83OLqxQny4
Thanks for all your hard work, ooJason - much appreciated. On a related note (not sure where to ask techie questions on RAWK) - does anyone know why my iPad refuses to display embedded YouTube videos on this site? (See screenshot). Its been like this for the past couple of years and its getting annoying. I use Safari but Ive tried other browsers and the same thing happens - just blank spaces. Not sure if its the browser, adblock (although it doesnt make any difference when I whitelist RAWK), or my iPad. Any suggestions gratefully received.
It used to be that web browsers like Dolphin, Photon, or Puffin (or Onion or Snowbunny?) on iPads and iPhones used to work fine on here for youtube videos - though I've no idea if that is still the case. Sorry mate.
Puffin, chrome, etc are just same as safari for iPad now. Ive same problem of not seeing any of the embedded videos. Unfortunately not found a work around yet.
Thanks mate.Re your iPad problem... I think (just guessing here) it may have something do with flash... in that RAWK uses it in the code to embed videos, and apple doesn't like flash at all, it no longer supports it, and so it doesn't work for many apple iPhone and iPad users.Edit: As of 31st December 2020 apple ended the support for flash - www.macworld.com/article/675861/flash-faqs-what-to-do-now-that-adobe-is-killing-flash.htmlThere is a discussion on it in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267540.0 (in the 'RAWK Announcements, Feedback & Questions' section)And there may be some sort of advice on offer from other apple users in here? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224508.4640 (Apple iPad & iPhone thread)It used to be that web browsers like Dolphin, Photon, or Puffin (or Onion or Snowbunny?) on iPads and iPhones used to work fine on here for youtube videos - though I've no idea if that is still the case. Sorry mate.
Thanks for the reply. Doesnt look like theres a solution, which is disappointing. I guess the majority of RAWK users browse the site on a PC, because Ive not seen many other people raise this issue. Appreciate you providing links in your posts, but lots of it is embedded videos, which is just pages of blank spaces for me . Grrrr
