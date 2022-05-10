Thanks for all your hard work, ooJason - much appreciated.On a related note (not sure where to ask techie questions on RAWK) - does anyone know why my iPad refuses to display embedded YouTube videos on this site? (See screenshot). Its been like this for the past couple of years and its getting annoying. I use Safari but Ive tried other browsers and the same thing happens - just blank spaces. Not sure if its the browser, adblock (although it doesnt make any difference when I whitelist RAWK), or my iPad.Any suggestions gratefully received.