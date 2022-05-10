« previous next »
Liverpool: Road To Wembley (FA Cup Final):-



a 10 minute video from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d5txkDeD_jU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d5txkDeD_jU</a>



a 48 minute video from Liverpool FC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ll2UodkuQ-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ll2UodkuQ-4</a>



More 'Liverpool's Road To Wembley' videos here...

Anfield Legend: www.youtube.com/watch?v=os66IFHZn0w

Trequartista TV 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DNq4SK0L28

LFC Legend: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpuV6uM9o6c

Liverpool Edits: www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5BKQBlzUfM

The Emirates FA Cup: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgefpTm7C0A



Wikipedia Page for 'The Road To Wembley' (2022 FA Cup Final)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Cup_Final#Route_to_the_final

Shrewsbury Town : 4 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 3rd Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18115132#msg18115132

Cardiff : 3 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 4th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18163043#msg18163043

Norwich City : 2 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 5th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18207637#msg18207637

Nottingham Forest : 1 - 0 : away : FA Cup; 6th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18242496#msg18242496

Manchester City : 3 - 2 : Wembley : FA Cup Semi-Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18278304#msg18278304




'Chelsea: Road To Wembley (FA Cup Final)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c56I4NIlL2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c56I4NIlL2Y</a>




The 2022 League Cup Final audio/video content - with Liverpool beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties - can be found here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965

duvva has gone above and beyond - and compiled a superb pre-match thread (with the help of others) here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352288.0

Some 'Liverpool audio/video thread' content for our previous FA Cup Final wins: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332


'Enjoy every goal from our FA Cup Final victories' (4 minute video) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525389200048066561

The official 'Emirates FA Cup' youtube channel will also have some preview / BTS content for the Final (for both Chelsea and Liverpool) - www.youtube.com/c/thefacup/videos




'Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Uncensored Match Build Up' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ku-OY_VUEv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ku-OY_VUEv4</a>



'Liverpool On Our Way To Wembley | TAW Live' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WzoWZgMTzDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WzoWZgMTzDE</a>




'Matchday Live FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22' - a 6 hour video from the official FA Cup youtube channel (starts at 12.45pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NIVBIr-d8cI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NIVBIr-d8cI</a>



'MATCHDAY LIVE: Liverpool vs Chelsea | FA CUP FINAL COUNTDOWN' - from the official LFC youtube channel (starts at 2.30pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R853Pn6q_x4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R853Pn6q_x4</a>

'Klopp's FA Cup Final press conference | vs Chelsea':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FadfcfpOxBU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FadfcfpOxBU</a>



'An interview with Jürgen Klopp' - a 10 minute video from LFC TV re the FA Cup Final:-

https://v.redd.it/1b46yclv2az81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/uowv56/an_interview_with_j%C3%BCrgen_klopp

'FINALLY | A tribute to Liverpool FC's history in the FA Cup' - a 3 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eg8S7spB3xk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eg8S7spB3xk</a>


^ or 'Tomorrow a new chapter is written ✊' - https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1525158936516562945

The 2022 FA Cup Final : Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool (AET) - Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties : Saturday 14th May, 2022 - a 4.45pm kick off.






Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic.
Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Sarr.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Origi.

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Dan Cook & Edward Smart. 4th official: David Coote. Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney.


'Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool ' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=R853Pn6q_x4
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-win-fa-cup-eighth-time & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beat-chelsea-pens-win-eighth-fa-cup

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5880

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352288.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352504.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352503.0


www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/c/thefacup/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Cup_Final

The game is being shown live on UK TV on : BBC1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, ITV, ITV Hub, STV, & STV Player - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4317656/chelsea-vs-liverpool


Jurgen Klopp pre-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98A0Pa3lqg

Thomas Tuchel pre-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHH4pBDdN8E


'Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final walk out 2022' video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTQYmfHWIkQ

"The players are coming together for a show of solidarity for Ukraine" - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525503145736122369



Match Action...

Diaz cross / pass to Thiago who can't quite reach it - on 5' - https://v.redd.it/e5r836ew0hz81

Diaz chance saved by Mendy on 8' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525511964130062336

Pulisic chance for Chelsea on 23' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525510132221763586

Alisson save from Alonso on 27' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525510645411729413 & https://v.redd.it/oct2tq76qhz81

Salah injured - subbed off for Jota on 32' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525511641000984578

Jota chance just over the bar on 45' - ? (still looking for a video of this)

Alonso hits the crossbar for Chelsea on 47' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525520356429254657

Pulisic chance wide on 67' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525525395650625536

Diaz hit the post on 83' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525530086849519619

Robertson hits the post on 84' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525530130851823616

0-0 after 90 minutes...

Matip on for Van Dijk for the start of extra-time.

0-0 after 120 minutes. Penalties it is...



The Penalties...

Alonso: scores.
Milner: scores.

Azpilicueta: misses (hits the post).
Thiago: scores.

R. James: scores.
Firmino: scores.

Barkley: scores.
Alexander-Arnold: scores.

Jorginho: scores.
Mane: misses (saved).

Ziyech: scores.
Jota: scores.

Mount: misses (saved).
Tsimikas: scores.   Video: https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525546997700251648 & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1525556496574078977

Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties!  :champ



The penalty shootout: https://vidsli.com/watch/KEvnrtbep5 & https://v.fodder.gg/v/43d1bb & https://streamin.me/v/6772afc1 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/61451799


'FULL Penalty Shootout & Trophy Lift | Chelsea v Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup Final 21-22' - 37 minute video from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aKLobzbLxuY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aKLobzbLxuY</a>


3 minute video of just the penalty shootout - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525793113796620293



'Thomas Tuchel v Jurgen Klopp | MANAGER CAM | Chelsea v Liverpool' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IGc2UkNtoE (17 minute video)



Henderson lifting the FA Cup (on the balcony) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkHFpLsmlyc & https://v.redd.it/d2izxngpphz81

Henderson lifting the FA Cup (on the pitch) : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525556951282724864 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525793122051047425

'Liverpool FA Cup trophy lift 2022 | on the pitch' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzyjiY4YLfM

'Henderson Lift's The Trophy | Trophy Lift & Full-Time Celebrations 🏆 | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkHFpLsmlyc

BBC iPlayer post-match reaction content (20 minutes) : www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0017vv2/the-fa-cup-202122-final-chelsea-v-liverpool-reaction



Klopp lifts the FA Cup: www.youtube.com/shorts/9dvUCpdK9u8

Jurgen Klopp Celebrating FA Cup Final Win with fans: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq5LPxiVU4U

Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp share a moment post game: www.youtube.com/shorts/ypljwzNIFRw



Post Match Interviews...

Virgil Van Dijk & Jordan Henderson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHzMiO7PDbY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ZDr6s3Bwo

Virgil Van Dijk post match interview : https://v.redd.it/9sds2xnv7iz81

Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525556008428486658 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525559281906593792

Kostas post match interview : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525554230244909056 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525563859951665152

Alexander-Arnold post match interview : https://v.redd.it/cna0p79i7iz81

Mane post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR8iJb8N6Kg

Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=55f-Lf7nYtc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=wegpBdsipH4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRp2UgBCr2M


Klopp post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuyWa-LQo-M & www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHEeueLEKjQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw8BZxIcQU8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=usfbbjq59R8 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525552649608773633 & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525553203269582849

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOqqMwLlsfs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JMnus1xoPw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=_atDruS9L1M



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/upjs85/chelsea_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_14may2022

& https://ourmatch.me/14-05-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/14/video-chelsea-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-14-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18518815/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/chelsea-vs-liverpool-fa-cup-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385492-FUTBOL-FA-Cup-21-22-Final-Chelsea-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-14-05-2022



BBC iPlayer - Full Match Replay: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6f

ITV Hub Link - Full Match Replay: www.itv.com/hub/fa-cup-2021-22/10a1856a0027

BBC iPlayer - 29 minute highlights: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6y

25 minute highlights: https://sbfull.com/q5gdurd6o8lg.html

20 minute post-match coverage from the BBC: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c5wzk2/the-fa-cup-202122-fa-cup-final-forum




'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IK6ky_jbBqI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IK6ky_jbBqI</a>



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 5 minute official highlights from BBC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J2x-dwASHns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J2x-dwASHns</a>



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 6 minute official highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHSO5pJaPKU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHSO5pJaPKU</a>



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 5 minute highlights from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9D2aKSWe-xY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9D2aKSWe-xY</a>



'Final Highlights Show | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22' : 27 minute highlights from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n4N2tkhaMBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n4N2tkhaMBg</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 12.30am on Sunday morning : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 14th May MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uptsvc/bbc_match_of_the_day_fa_cup_final_highlights

BBC MOTD: 29 minute highlights link - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6y

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Wembley - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCyih2XpqCY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCyih2XpqCY</a>



'Inside Wembley As Liverpool Clinch Their Eighth FA Cup 🏆| Tunnel Cam | EE' - 11 minute video; from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fbIsHCkZYjc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fbIsHCkZYjc</a>



'Chelsea 0 v 0 Liverpool (05 - 06 Pens AET) - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 14/05/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Kch1lbEZpc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Kch1lbEZpc</a>


BBC 5 Live full match coverage: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0017fqd (only available for 7 days - unless there is a way to acquire or download this link...)




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



Some pre-match and post-match FA Cup Final content...









Some pre-match fan content...


'FA Cup final: Live updates & fan reaction as Liverpool take on Chelsea' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-cup-final-2022-live-23951771

'The Liverpool fans are in fine voice here at Wembley ahead of this afternoons FA Cup final' - https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1525449665818263552

'Liverpool fans in full voice outside Wembley' - https://twitter.com/CapitalLivNews/status/1525450633435926528

'Wembley. Just under four hours until kick off.' - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1525448792455143424

'Cheers from the Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp is introduced onto the big screen at Wembley' - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1515324682379141127

'Boxpark! Up the F⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Reds!' - https://twitter.com/stonecold_jpm/status/1525452248247148544

'Allez Allez Allez' - https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1525468473530281984

'🎶 JÜRGEN SAID TO ME YENO 🎶' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525473476311752709

'LFC fans - Liverpool v Chelsea - FA cup final - team buses arrive' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrxu3LJLLi4

'Were at Wembley, its a lovely day!' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525462780941324288

'Its a very very very strong Liverpool side, its the side that would start in the CL final' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525489351328677893

'Atmosphere building around Wembley 🔊' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525474843310837760

'Taking in our surroundings ahead of the #EmiratesFACup final!' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525427724487118848

'Time for warm-ups at Wembley 🙌' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525494804427202561

'Youll Never Walk Alone breaks out in Camp and Furnace with 10 minutes to kick off' - https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1525500423418830852

'LIVERPOOL FANS IN WEMBLEY BEFORE THE FA CUP FINAL || Liverpool vs Chelsea 14/5/2022' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=r66vFReNYSI

'Liverpool fans booing Abide With Me' - https://twitter.com/psmithXI/status/1525500670857601030

'National Anthem booed' - https://twitter.com/PhantomPower14/status/1525513668695293952 & https://twitter.com/dothelefthing/status/1525536495817433089

'Not my national anthem' - https://twitter.com/dclfc77/status/1525569568831418368

'Why Liverpool fans booed national anthem at FA Cup final is in keeping with tradition' - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-fans-booed-fa-cup-26965839

'Why Liverpool fans boo the national anthem' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fans-boo-national-anthem-23960448

Some articles from over the years as to why we boo the national anthem - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204











Some post-match fan content - at the ground...


'Pre-penalties YNWA sung at Wembley' - https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1525541714311749635

'Kostas Tsimikas Winning Penalty vs Chelsea | Fan Reaction' (fan view of penalty) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=n59YBSNTh7k

'The moment the Greek Scouser won the cup.' - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1525555270113538056

'James Milner was all of us 😁' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525816571410714626

'The moment after weve won it' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525578439859789824

'Inject it in your veins ❤️💉' - https://twitter.com/Anthony29624583/status/1525772644410343424

'Full time scenes at #Wembley after #Liverpool win the #FACup!' - https://twitter.com/scousescene/status/1525552830718803968

'Jürgen Klopp is not just the Liverpool coach, HE'S A FAN!!!' (post match fist-bumps) - https://twitter.com/panda1mavi/status/1525612277768105984

'Bobby with the trophy' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525561319381942274

'Bobby with the TV camera' - https://twitter.com/VVDawi/status/1525579533059080199

'The Origi Shuffle' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525568631915982848

'A Champions walk by @JHenderson' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525562901616070657

'Absolute scenes at Wembley!' - https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1525546701355991040

'Scenes' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1525546129848422401

'Crazy Scenes At Wembley As Liverpool Fans Celebrate Winning The FA Cup' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHOPQiDC3tk

'Looks like some Liverpool fans *might* have managed to get some pyro into Wembley' - https://twitter.com/FourFourTwo/status/1525557358004420611

'Liverpool fans celebrating the winning of FA Cup against Chelsea today at Wembley' - https://twitter.com/culturedealer1/status/1525564921471287301

'Dua Lipa - absolute scenes!!!' - https://www.instagram.com/p/CdlEGEWMWsC (official Dua Lipa)

'One Kiss Is All It Takes' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525554949320589312

'Liverpool win the FA Cup!🏆|| 🎶 One Kiss Is All It Takes at full time whistle' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5hjqSnliKk

'Scenes in the Liverpool end when yesterday' (One Kiss) - https://twitter.com/LFC_Mark_6/status/1525754872871768064

'The red end of Wembley was 𝙥𝙪𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 after their #EmiratesFACup penalty triumph!' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525574085756870656

'Liverpool Greek Scouser did it for them #Liverpool fans are sure celebrating at #Wembley' - https://twitter.com/MoeChanda/status/1525546688294928385




In the Liverpool changing rooms post-match...


'Celebrations after we won!' (in Liverpool's changing room) - https://v.redd.it/on7cmzh8uhz81

'The Dressing Room Right Now' - https://v.redd.it/c4aogclwthz81 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525558719945363456

'Liverpool players celebrate the F.A Cup with former Al Ahly player, Moemen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS' (in changing room) - https://streamable.com/3mxg0y

'Liverpool Locker Room Celebrations After Winning The FA Cup Final' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q2gmAt7DMY

'He's @VirgilvDijk🎶' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525566124384997378

'Divock Origi' - www.youtube.com/shorts/q3cBCg_Kt3g

'VVD wants Matip to sing his song ;D' - www.youtube.com/shorts/Wyj0jyMRYaY

'Luis Diaz x Dua Lipa' - www.youtube.com/shorts/442etClvsWs

'There's something that the Kop wants you to know...' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525876528147488769

'Allez Allez Allez' (in Liverpool changing room) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525607011508953089

'Never Enough "Freed from desire"' - https://v.redd.it/vkr5qd0u1uz81

'LIVERPOOL'S DRESSING ROOM CELEBRATIONS | FA Cup winners!' (from LFC) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZNum4A__Lk


'Henderson Lift's The FA Cup | Trophy Lift & Full-Time Celebrations 🏆 | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OkHFpLsmlyc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OkHFpLsmlyc</a>





Some post-match fan content - outside Wembley, in Liverpool, and around the world...


'Fans in a bar near Wembley erupt as Kostas Tsimikas' penalty seals Liverpool's first FA Cup since 2006' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525546585844862979

'A thrilled Liverpool FC fan struggles to contain his excitement after the FA Cup win' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525565321557442560

'just in case you don't know the words by now' - https://v.redd.it/rhw8cy64hoz81

'Liverpool fans celebrate in font of Wembley Stadium' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEppFUgOckQ

'After the game - Liverpool fans celebrate ( FA Cup Final )' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcFmzSCF8VA

'Fans in a bar near Wembley erupt as Liverpool win' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525546585844862979

'More thrilled fans as Tom and Rob declare this Liverpool side as the greatest they've seen' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525566170467905545

'Liverpool City Centre turns red as LFC win the FA Cup Final 2022 | The Guide Liverpool' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=FktcT36mTFA

'Liverpool fans on Mathew Street are keeping the party going.' - https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1525565479846395906

'Concert square yesterday' - https://v.redd.it/vihlemohvlz81

'Post-match flares, pyros and festivities in Concert Square tonight.' - https://twitter.com/lookoutwales2/status/1525582286862811144

'The quadruple dreams are still alive and Concert Square is bouncing!' - https://twitter.com/TheGuideLpool/status/1525551090120462336

'Liverpool Fans Celebrate FA Cup Victory Against Chelsea In a Penalty Shootout' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6UYuIg90ig

'These fans have been singing for 90 minutes but theyre going to need to keep going 😂' - https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1525531382042312704

'Milner penalty IN' - https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1525542821494767622

'Thiago penalty IN and its all going off at Camp and Furnace' - https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1525543343257690114

'Liverpool Win The FA Cup | On The Whistle' (fans celebrating) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oj1HM9YocQ

'Hundreds of Liverpool fans erupt as Jordan Henderson lifts FA Cup trophy' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/hundreds-liverpool-erupt-jordan-henderson-23961340

'North London is red tonight!' - https://twitter.com/PaddyEdrichECHO/status/1525547757402050560

'Liverpool Fans Reaction FA CUP Champions #Mizoram' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLoVSjHK1IM

'Fan reaction to Liverpool penalty and winning FA cup - San Diego CA USA LFCSD' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKkm-t7c02A

'Bintulu Reds fans celebrating Tsimikas winning sudden death penalty | Liverpool won The FA Cup 2022' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9GPlPIb3x0

'@OLSCBangladesh celebrate THAT MOMENT in style' - https://twitter.com/OLSCBangladesh/status/1525582809196556288




Post match analysis / content videos...

www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017vv2 (BBC iPlayer; 20 minute program)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8INdY6rXE (LFC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=553VRCI9KwQ (LFC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJOm9CmLodQ (LFC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oj1HM9YocQ (TAW)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=taHF75ipwf0 (BBC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuipfcUkzLM (BBC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF88bmrUYL4 (BBC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xxFfqVEYjA (ITV)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpiR9yhvLNE (ITV)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGGfK6u4XTA (ITV)




Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61429640 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60919435
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/14/chelsea-liverpool-fa-cup-final-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/14/chelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-live
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/14/chelsea-match-liverpool-but-jurgen-klopps-side-have-sense-of-destiny (Barney Ronay)
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-chelsea-result-fa-cup-final-2022-b2079112.html
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/14/fa-cup-final-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool-won-lost
www.thetimes.co.uk/article/fa-cup-final-kostas-tsimikas-holds-nerve-in-shoot-out-to-win-cup-for-liverpool-0rxhwfhbw
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-liverpool-chelsea-match-report-26965574
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0514/1297951-liverpool-secure-fa-cup-after-penalty-shoot-out-victory
www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-liverpool/report/463481
www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=634288
www.thefa.com/news/2022/may/14/fa-cup-final-report---20220514
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/liverpool-0-0-chelsea-6-5-pens-2022-fa-cup-winners
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-news/2022/live-fa-cup-final-liverpool-v-chelsea
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/05/writing-chelsea-5-liverpool-6-review











Fan-Made Video Content...


'LIVERPOOL WIN FA CUP | Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 pens) | The Debrief LIVE' - from Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wS6-vkdeDeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wS6-vkdeDeo</a>



'Liverpool Win The FA Cup! | Immediate TAW Post Match Reaction' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaixMJEhXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaixMJEhXw</a>



'CHELSEA 0-0 (5-6p) LIVERPOOL | FA CUP TROPHY LIFT | THE FINAL WHISTLE LIVE SPECIAL' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROJcAUHt-L0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROJcAUHt-L0</a>



'LIVERPOOL WIN THE FA CUP! | Chelsea 0-0 (5-6p) Liverpool | FA Cup Final | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v0A3gx4G4_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v0A3gx4G4_w</a>



'I LOVE KOSTAS TSIMIKAS!!! | CHELSEA 0-0 (5-6P) LIVERPOOL | FA CUP FINAL | WEMBLEY REACTION' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ID-clDVJcQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ID-clDVJcQo</a>



'LFC Win the FA Cup Final! | Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on pens) | Wembley Instant Match Reaction' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RzIwOJtwQfA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RzIwOJtwQfA</a>



'Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on pens) | The Morning After' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/etR-C5A7XqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/etR-C5A7XqE</a>




'Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0 (5-6 Pens) | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bk0rbx4AE6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bk0rbx4AE6A</a>



'Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0 (5-6 Pens) | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgfJUWUB3bI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgfJUWUB3bI</a>



'LIVERPOOL ARE FA CUP WINNERS!!! CHELSEA 0-0 LIVERPOOL (5-6 PENS) | MATCH VLOG' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jSJhqBKMOr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jSJhqBKMOr8</a>



'Liverpool Crowned Emirates FA Cup Winners! 🏆 | @AwayDays | Episode 13 | Emirates FA Cup Final 21-22' - from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/neIflNXliiY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/neIflNXliiY</a>









Missed it today because of a wedding. Please give me all the fa cup content 😄
Excelled yourself here, Jason lad!...what a post  8)
Thanks mate :thumbup

I'll add some more post-match fan stuff to the post above later today & tomorrow.



'The Champions Wall update' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525805607692996609



'ALL TOUCHES | Luis Diaz v Chelsea | Final | Emirates FA Cup Final 2021-22':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YQLAkiFWvbI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YQLAkiFWvbI</a>



'The Making Of The 150th FA Cup Final | Emirates FA Cup Final 2021-22' - 4 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfQ7weg8tPA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfQ7weg8tPA</a>



'Reaction Following Liverpool's Penalty Heroics In The FA Cup As They Chase The Quadruple | ITV Sport' - 8 minute video from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UVQHfkwL908" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UVQHfkwL908</a>

oojason, you are a Godsend. Was working today so couldn't soak it all in at first but now I have. Mind you, still digging around for more - why not :)

Thanks, as always.
Anyone know how/where I can watch the new LFCTV documentary on the women's team promotion without having to become a member?

It's at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t83OLqxQny4
Quote from: kellan on May 16, 2022, 08:04:39 am
Anyone know how/where I can watch the new LFCTV documentary on the women's team promotion without having to become a member?

It's at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t83OLqxQny4

Huh - they made no mention of having to be a member when they were linking to it on the club youtube channel... the inference being it was free (just like any other video put up on there). :(

Shite, that. I'll have a look around for it later tonight.
Thanks for all your hard work, ooJason - much appreciated.

On a related note (not sure where to ask techie questions on RAWK) - does anyone know why my iPad refuses to display embedded YouTube videos on this site? (See screenshot).   Its been like this for the past couple of years and its getting annoying.  I use Safari but Ive tried other browsers and the same thing happens - just blank spaces. Not sure if its the browser, adblock (although it doesnt make any difference when I whitelist RAWK), or my iPad.

Any suggestions gratefully received.

Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 16, 2022, 10:51:08 am
Thanks for all your hard work, ooJason - much appreciated.

On a related note (not sure where to ask techie questions on RAWK) - does anyone know why my iPad refuses to display embedded YouTube videos on this site? (See screenshot).   Its been like this for the past couple of years and its getting annoying.  I use Safari but Ive tried other browsers and the same thing happens - just blank spaces. Not sure if its the browser, adblock (although it doesnt make any difference when I whitelist RAWK), or my iPad.

Any suggestions gratefully received.



Thanks mate.

Re your iPad problem... I think (just guessing here) it may have something do with flash... in that RAWK uses it in the code to embed videos, and apple doesn't like flash at all, it no longer supports it, and so it doesn't work for many apple iPhone and iPad users.

Edit: As of 31st December 2020 apple ended the support for flash - www.macworld.com/article/675861/flash-faqs-what-to-do-now-that-adobe-is-killing-flash.html


There is a discussion on it in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267540.0 (in the 'RAWK Announcements, Feedback & Questions' section)

And there may be some sort of advice on offer from other apple users in here? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224508.4640 (Apple iPad & iPhone thread)


It used to be that web browsers like Dolphin, Photon, or Puffin (or Onion or Snowbunny?) on iPads and iPhones used to work fine on here for youtube videos - though I've no idea if that is still the case. Sorry mate.
''ALISSON BECKER!!' | Kostas & Alisson relive incredible header | Alternative Commentary':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o721s78piyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o721s78piyA</a>



RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' post for the WBA match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17756247#msg17756247

RAWK Alisson thread for the day of the WBA match (16th May, 2021): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340649.msg17745780#msg17745780





Quote from: oojason on May 16, 2022, 11:11:00 am
It used to be that web browsers like Dolphin, Photon, or Puffin (or Onion or Snowbunny?) on iPads and iPhones used to work fine on here for youtube videos - though I've no idea if that is still the case. Sorry mate.

Puffin, chrome, etc are just same as safari for iPad now.  Ive same problem of not seeing any of the embedded videos. Unfortunately not found a work around yet.
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on May 16, 2022, 12:01:00 pm
Puffin, chrome, etc are just same as safari for iPad now.  Ive same problem of not seeing any of the embedded videos. Unfortunately not found a work around yet.

Any luck with Onion or Snowbunny? (if they are still free?) I'm told they are slightly different to the other browsers - and may still work given how they are built?
'Liverpool - Road to FA Cup Victory 2022 🏆' - an 11 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Yja8IGtdgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Yja8IGtdgA</a>

Quote from: oojason on May 16, 2022, 11:33:38 am

"What he is doing? WHAT HE IS DOING!" :lmao
^ ;D



'"I won't appreciate Liverpool's success until I retire!" | Jordan Henderson discusses trophy wins':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/viMee1P-L3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/viMee1P-L3Y</a>
''I'm a committed anthem booer' | Why Liverpool fans boo | Ugly origins of 'Scouser'' - a 7 minute video at Off The Ball:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pZSYMaofUT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pZSYMaofUT4</a>



'This is why Liverpool fans boo the national anthem and this is what would stop it':-

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-anthem-boris-johnson-b2080656.html



'Liverpool fans booing the national anthem - throughout many domestic Cup Finals over the years' (a 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post):-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Southampton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/curvnfQUrBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/curvnfQUrBY</a>


'Klopp asked about booing of the national anthem: "I know our people wouldn't do it unless there's a reason for it."':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1526158309748776962


Also: "Of course I have thoughts, but in this situation the best question is 'why does this happen?' The people do not do it for no reason. Maybe we should ask this question?"


'Several stunners at St Mary's 🤩  Enjoy five of the best 🆚 Southampton FC':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1526231004561612800 (a 1 minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40026 on: Yesterday at 05:32:41 pm »
.



Southampton (& Referee & VAR) 1 - 2 Liverpool : League Game 37 : Tuesday 17th May, 2022 - a 7.45pm kick off.


Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Broja, Salisu, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo.
Subs: Long, Armstrong, Bednarek, Armstrong, Valery, Adams, Caballero, Romeu, Djenepo.

LFC XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi.

Referee: Martin Atkinson. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Stuart Attwell.


'Matchday Live: Southampton vs Liverpool ' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=an6A5WDj4Nw
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-earn-hard-fought-southampton-win-thanks-joel-matip-header

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5855

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352516.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352532.0



Redmond goal for Soton on 13' - https://streamin.me/v/9e4700a7 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/blnpqy & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1526639737087344640

'Lyanco tackle on Jota before Southampton goal'. No VAR interference' - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/urtt82/lyanco_tackle_on_jota_before_southampton_goal_no

Alternative angle of the foul on Jota before the Soton goal (missed by Atkinson and the VAR) - https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1526639087905656832

Minamino goal on 26' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/vyq976 & https://juststream.live/CannibaliseEspousalDeciphered & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1526643177809227777

^ "Ugh, it's 1-1" - Martin Tyler, Sky commentator.

Matip goal on 67' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/31abm1 & https://juststream.live/DisadvantageousUnallocatedYoga & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1526658543209926660

Peter Drury's commentary of the Matip goal on 67' (not Martin Tyler's dirge at Sky) - https://twitter.com/MathersLFC/status/1526692095074893827



Milner post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MECoqIF04g8 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1526671020261875713

Matip post match interview : 1 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH-fJwecVq0 . 2 - https://v.redd.it/wp27yf19c4091

Kostas post match interview : https://v.redd.it/d1tr8f4cb4091

Henderson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vH0DiaVJ3s & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1526673393801641984


Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGyYRruebkc & https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1526671511406387202 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr6B3NzvaJA

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YVkfIhUwhI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yMNMWAOH0g



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/urt33f/southampton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_17may2022

& https://ourmatch.me/17-05-2022-southampton-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/17/video-southampton-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-17-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18139044/southampton-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/southampton-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385649-F%DATBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-37-Southampton-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-17-05-2022



'Southampton vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANNiGOwTBOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANNiGOwTBOY</a>



'Southampton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/utuw052m9fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/utuw052m9fA</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Southampton:-

tba (likely Wednesday or Thursday...)



'Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 17/05/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/prl_7Fk-w0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/prl_7Fk-w0c</a>


BBC 5 Live full match coverage : www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0017fmr (available for 6 days - unless you have a way to acquire / download the audio...)



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576





Some post-match fan content vs Southampton...



Klopp post-match fist-bumps : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYhTdv9NQ4c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTVyvWx6X5E



'I survived amongst the enemy lol The away end was class and absolutely bouncing. 😍' : https://v.redd.it/g0gjzrlu84091



'Joel Matip Keep Premier League Title Race Alive | Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | The Debrief LIVE' - from BloodRed LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Oaws2yfigk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Oaws2yfigk</a>



'Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | The Final Whistle' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OoZWxIuaJa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OoZWxIuaJa8</a>



'IT'S GOING DOWN TO THE WIRE! | SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 LIVERPOOL | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/upn58gQqB8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/upn58gQqB8Y</a>



'ONE MORE GAME, THIS TEAM WANTS THE LEAGUE TOO! | SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 LIVERPOOL | AWAY REACTION' - from the RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mZkz3zVymnU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mZkz3zVymnU</a>



'Southampton 1 Liverpool 2: Reaction | Talking Reds Live' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mj0NiBrvwrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mj0NiBrvwrQ</a>



'MINAMINO & MATIP GOALS KEEP QUAD ALIVE! SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 LIVERPOOL | MATCH VLOG' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ozSoGwtPElA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ozSoGwtPElA</a>




Post-Match Analysis / Coverage...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKdLe0zzioo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWX401Pf2yc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB5p0GA06po
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Meg1EJAHbUw
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGvsy-h1V2c
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz1Ih06DS_0
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kp6I6LtTBDc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVXO7alcqWg







^ 9 changes from Saturday's Cup Final side, away vs a team who've been well rested and well prepared for this match against us; their 'Champions league Final'...

From earlier in the season...


'Highlights: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool | Divock Origi wins it at the death':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ggA5YSH_r5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ggA5YSH_r5Y</a>
From 2020/21...


'Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Wolves | Fans welcomed back to Anfield in style':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM

From 2019/20...


'Liverpool 1-0 Wolves | Mane's goal sees out 2019 with a win | Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CAzgrUTyuO4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CAzgrUTyuO4</a>
From 2018/19...


'Reds end the season with Wolves win | Liverpool 2-0 Wolves | Premier League':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1VTktLS2PzI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1VTktLS2PzI</a>
