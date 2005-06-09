« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9559345 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39960 on: April 28, 2022, 12:26:31 pm »

'U23s Highlights - Leicester vs Liverpool' - a 10 minute video:-

https://streamable.com/n9wvqo
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39961 on: April 28, 2022, 04:56:15 pm »

'Pep Lijnders  Champions League Tactics, @Liverpool FC 4 Barcelona 0  Masterclass':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zlwVZTtR0zQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zlwVZTtR0zQ</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39962 on: April 28, 2022, 05:01:14 pm »
'The boss has a special message for you ❤️':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1519707041157296128 (a 1 minute video)



'Jürgen Klopp speaks exclusively after he extended his time with the Reds 🗣':-

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1519710054336892929 (a 1 minute video)



'JÜRGEN KLOPP SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH LIVERPOOL FC | A message from the boss' (a 2 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6cpqybFgy2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6cpqybFgy2k</a>




'Jürgen Klopp: A new contract - The Full Interview' (18 minute video):-



^ all credit to Haruki Mura. Also at https://v.redd.it/k4yvm55dwfw81




'The journey continues❤️' (a 2 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RqdvGoGU52s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RqdvGoGU52s</a>




www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-signs-new-contract-liverpool-fc & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/pepijn-lijnders-and-peter-krawietz-pen-new-liverpool-contracts





Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39963 on: April 28, 2022, 08:03:37 pm »
Perfect pictures/videos for page 1000! Thanks for the whole video. Loved it. He just gets us, the club, the city  8) :wellin
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39964 on: April 28, 2022, 10:12:02 pm »
it wont last long on my you tube channel but here you go

actually took some audio wizard shit to sort this!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3but0EiBo

ok it got removed lol

https://streamable.com/y6etkd?fbclid=IwAR1lUWihnAaf0-TMcm2yjhin82UwR9vZc4K7JVmsEnIVM34NDXbJkYXm8XY
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39965 on: April 29, 2022, 01:01:08 pm »
As we're now on Page 1000 of this 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' - a re-post of a 'mini-index' to try and help find some of the content that can be found in here...


Quote from: oojason on June  2, 2021, 04:28:10 pm
.



 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info; for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-



RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2021/22 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2017/18 Season Review (+ Champions League Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2015/16 Season Review (+ Europa League Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2014/15 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)

For the 2nd leg match vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 2007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Athens content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

2005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

All European Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860


2001 UEFA Cup Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


2006 FA Cup Final vs West Ham Utd content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332

2022 League Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965

All League Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158



'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season' type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos



1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Kenny : Houllier : Rafa : Barnes : Hansen : Souness : Rush : Clem : Ray : Memorable YNWAs.



Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barca '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Marseille '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : R. Madrid '09 : Benfica '10 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man C. '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barca '19.

More games - Ajax '20 : Atletico '21 : AC Milan '21 : Inter '22 : and hopefully more quality and unforgettable European matches to come soon...

Even more - Celtic : St Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Brann 3-0 in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008





RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - a season by season index...


2005/06 : Page 1 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

2006/07 : Page 22 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

2007/08 : Page 63 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2480

2008/09 : Page 123 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.4880

2009/10 : Page 234 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9320

2010/11 : Page 297 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.11840

2011/12 : Page 390 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.15560

2012/13 : Page 520 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.20760

2013/14 : Page 601 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24000

2014/15 : Page 724 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.28920

2015/16 : Page 792 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.31640

2016/17 : Page 859 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.34320

2017/18 : Page 882 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.35240

2018/19 : Page 911 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.36400

2019/20 : Page 946 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.37800

2020/21 : Page 973 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.38880

2021/22 : Page 988 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.39480


^ each 'Page' starts around July of that year - when some sort of 'pre-season' training usually begins...










The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.

The likes of Acaustiq, Barney_Rubble, TimbosGoals, vietliv, milankakabaros, samie, trada, dudek, El Denzel Pepito, Armand9, mersey_paradiso, scouseman, sinnermichael, Kashinoda, Mostar, BenS & the mods, and countless other Reds who've posted so much content up in this bastion of a thread, that I've embarrassingly forgotten to list, deserve massive thanks.


This is just my attempt at trying to show & highlight some of our rich history on video; hopefully someone will soon do a far better job of it all - until then I hope this is decent enough. LFC, the Premier League, UEFA, & FIFA are absolute gits for takedowns & copyright notices for online content - so some great videos have been lost over time. Football is the global game of the people - to claim ownership of it in this way is wrong - and especially unfair on those who make & provide their dedicated fan-made videos for free; for all to see & enjoy.



"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball."



^ from www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39966 on: April 29, 2022, 01:01:47 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Newcastle Utd':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u0sT7QHHNgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u0sT7QHHNgI</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39967 on: April 29, 2022, 05:25:14 pm »
If you're wondering what was muted at the start of the official video above. :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-wb0WPs-knU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-wb0WPs-knU</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39968 on: April 30, 2022, 11:38:18 am »
.



Newcastle Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool : League Game 34 : Saturday 30th April, 2022 - a 12.30pm kick off.


NUFC XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.

LFC XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Salah.


'Matchday Live: Newcastle vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UJ686Kb1gQ
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-battle-newcastle-victory-thanks-naby-keita-strike

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5853

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352223.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352231.0



Keita goal on 19' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/q55d7a & https://streamin.me/v/d18c7ede & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520370931365040128

Luis Diaz run and pass for Mane chance on 35' - https://twitter.com/petergutsw/status/1520374001515827205

Henderson usual reception at St James Park (subbed off at 70') - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520387917188939777

Robertson tackle in the box, then going on a great long run, and a perfectly weighted pass to Jota - https://v.redd.it/kfwwitiehuw81

Full-time scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520394626032668675 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRC1qRNqTws

'EVERY ANGLE as Naby Keita goal wins it vs Newcastle!' (from LFC) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDJogVTKbVM

'SHOWREEL: MILNER'S ALL-ACTION DISPLAY AT NEWCASTLE' (from LFC) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWDnRd6DhIU



'The co-commentator on BT more than once referenced Liverpool "being helped out" by the offside flag. A team being helped by the laws of the game they're playing is a hell of a take.':-

https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1520397712486772736


'Liverpool's incredibly disciplined backline that caught Newcastle offside 9 times' - https://v.redd.it/9tcnshu8axw81



Robertson & Milner post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=72CYZizU-VM & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520398810614321153

Gomez post match interview : https://v.redd.it/6fvojj33qow81

James Milner post match interview : https://v.redd.it/d4kni8e4row81


Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=50Gf1aInGF8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7zbfypbxMw & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520399444705005569

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUutAvZ3Xwo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tXmuofZk8A



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uf93ao/newcastle_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

&https://ourmatch.me/30-04-2022-newcastle-united-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/30/video-newcastle-united-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-30-april-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18139033/newcastle-united-vs-liverpool#media & www.yoursoccerdose.com/18139033-newcastle-united-vs-liverpool-premier-league/#3

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?384796-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-35-Newcastle-United-vs-Liverpool-30-04-2022



'Newcastle vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l83fziKTxUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l83fziKTxUw</a>

^ the club again being dicks with who can easily watch 2 minute highlights of Liverpool matches online (or cannot watch them); www.youtube.com/watch?v=l83fziKTxUw



'Newcastle v Liverpool (0-1)' : 3 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FQiXjwat8xA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FQiXjwat8xA</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 30th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ufly1j/bbc_match_of_the_day_30apr2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside St James Park:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LkIOZGZTv8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LkIOZGZTv8M</a>



Fan Content...


'KEITA GOAL KEEPS TITLE HOPES ALIVE! | NEWCASTLE 0-1 LIVERPOOL | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2UJtWx-zOtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2UJtWx-zOtA</a>



'Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | The Final Whistle' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LevN8Mms0rc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LevN8Mms0rc</a>



'Naby Keita goal sends Reds above Man City | Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | The Debrief LIVE' - from Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eAGKGt9V6Bg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eAGKGt9V6Bg</a>



'Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 1 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m2Ig9ICW2G4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m2Ig9ICW2G4</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39969 on: May 1, 2022, 05:29:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aERh7ftRvM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aERh7ftRvM0</a>

Style bro
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39970 on: May 1, 2022, 06:20:07 pm »

'Best Team Play Goals Under Klopp!' - a 10 minute video from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R0DPVk4ES28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R0DPVk4ES28</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39971 on: May 2, 2022, 02:46:44 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39972 on: May 3, 2022, 03:09:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on May  1, 2022, 05:29:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aERh7ftRvM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aERh7ftRvM0</a>

Style bro

Ibou seems like a really funny guy to add into our dressing room and another great fit to the team
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39973 on: May 3, 2022, 03:09:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April 28, 2022, 04:56:15 pm
'Pep Lijnders  Champions League Tactics, @Liverpool FC 4 Barcelona 0  Masterclass':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zlwVZTtR0zQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zlwVZTtR0zQ</a>

This got lost a bit in with Jurgen signing I guess, but caught this this afternoon and really interesting.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39974 on: May 3, 2022, 05:56:01 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39975 on: May 3, 2022, 06:00:39 pm »
.



Liverpool vs Villarreal : Champions League; Semi Final - 2nd leg. (Liverpool lead 2-0 from the 1st leg)



Some pre-match content...


'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TRAINING | Villarreal vs Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SvdKhuOdZdc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SvdKhuOdZdc</a>



'Liverpool's Champions League press conference | Villarreal' (with Klopp - and then Trent):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eU2HHnLFhYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eU2HHnLFhYY</a>



'Villarreal v Liverpool | Uncensored Match Build Up' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/upAGO4B7H8E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/upAGO4B7H8E</a>



'Villarreal v Liverpool: Build Up | Talking Reds' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mmvybjkUuxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mmvybjkUuxo</a>



'Despite the monsoon conditions all day here, the pitch looks in great condition. No surface water. #LFC #Villarreal':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1521530999183749120 (with video clip)



'🟡🎶We all live in a yellow submarine 🎶':-

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1521531538655039488



'¡EL RECIBIMIENTO AL AUTOBÚS DEL VILLARREAL!' (Villarreal fans welcome their bus to the ground):-

https://twitter.com/SpheraSports/status/1521546776779673604



'weve basically been in a monsoon since we got here!':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1521558863752876033



'@Jesanchez3 discusses tonight's clash and why Andy Robertson could become the best left-back to EVER play for Liverpool...'

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521562384644587521

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39976 on: May 3, 2022, 06:01:08 pm »
.



Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool : Champions League; Semi Final - 2nd leg : Tuesday 3rd May, 2022 - 8pm kick off. (Liverpool led 2-0 from the 1st leg)






Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Dia, Moreno.
Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Mane, Jota, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi.


'Matchday Live: Villarreal vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq6oe0Ati54
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-mount-fightback-beat-villarreal-and-reach-ucl-final

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5879
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2122-12.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352238.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352244.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352243.0


Real Madrid vs Man City; CL Semi-Final - 2nd leg, RAWK thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352210.msg18312206#msg18312206


www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_UEFA_Champions_League



Boulaye Dia goal on 3' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/9j30j9 & https://streamin.me/v/490f2ca2 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521567465104453632

Robertson blocks Villarreal chance with his face on 15' - https://v.redd.it/q13xsu7tabx81

Alisson tackle on Villarreal forward in penalty area on 37' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/07ha8d & https://streamin.me/v/8fefbd53

Coquelin goal on 41' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/pantw1 & https://streamin.me/v/6d399599 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521576621932695552

Jota & Mane missed chances on 42' (offside in the build-up?) - https://v.redd.it/39wnzyqpebx81

Trent shot deflected onto the crossbar on 55' - tba

Fabinho goal on 62' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/0bkrw8 & https://streamin.me/v/efed192b & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521586549879717889

Diaz run past two and then shot deflected onto the post on 65' - tba

Diaz goal on 67' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/nr5p1j & https://juststream.live/EssayistsKneedeepAfar & https://twitter.com/Danieltube121/status/1521588980533370881

Mane goal on 74' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/622dnr & https://streamin.me/v/7cdcf296 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521590554328510465

Capoue 2nd yellow card on 86' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/0n2cvt & https://streamin.me/v/71d6d53d

Full-Time: Liverpool book their place into their 🔟th European Cup/Champions League final - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521595610037731331



'Luis Diaz highlights performance against Villarreal' (3 minutes)https://v.redd.it/eg71gt31bhx81



Trent & Fab post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sz0F_CPpsg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-uJWPKLtCA & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521598563985375242

Van Dijk post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZqnsRv-aIE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISDv97UJ5Ko & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521603187152760838

Salah post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAm-tctCTPU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yvVjrVpzws & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521607611182895104

Alisson post match interview : https://v.redd.it/rgak8w4pecx81 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoSkvzHf22E (in Portuguese)


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL97qtsWI1Y & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPK3ZA1vTSs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=aogAWpxiTuU

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=2opp1HsX9ks & www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYqnbVDjn7s & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XT-p4mXFvYI

Robertson post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=PagmjSs9QZc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFHw7s3jr6c



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uhn0xp/villarreal_vs_liverpool_champions_league_03may2022

& https://ourmatch.me/03-05-2022-villarreal-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/03/video-villarreal-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-03-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18509785/villarreal-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/villarreal-vs-liverpool-champions-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?384990-F%DATBOL-UCL-21-22-Semi-Final-2nd-Leg-Villarreal-CF-vs-Liverpool-FC-03-05-2022



'Villarreal vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s7ECvUA4Raw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s7ECvUA4Raw</a>



'Villarreal vs Liverpool' : 9 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IhZ41e1gzAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IhZ41e1gzAY</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Villarreal:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c-ccY4bidz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c-ccY4bidz8</a>



'Villarreal 2 v 3 Liverpool -All The Goals - CL Semi-Final,2nd Leg- (5Live)Radio Broadcast 03/05/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cLPyA-76ifc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cLPyA-76ifc</a>


^ full BBC Radio 5 Live commentary: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0016zl9 (available for 6 days - unless you can download or 'acquire' it)


'Villarreal 2 -3 Liverpool -- Peter Drury commentary' (audio only; no match video footage) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHTDtE3h6uc




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39977 on: May 3, 2022, 10:06:48 pm »
.



Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool : Champions League; Semi Final - 2nd leg. Liverpool win 5-2 on aggregate and reach the 2022 Champions League Final.



some post-match content...



'Liverpool book their place into their 🔟th European Cup/Champions League final' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521595610037731331


'[Football on BT Sport] Liverpool will now play in every possible game this season' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521604342171803648


'Alberto Moreno congratulates his former teammates for reaching the CL Final' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521596773218856960


'Villarreal CF would like to congratulate LFC for reaching the Champions League final. Good luck in the future Reds, you're a fantastic team':-

https://twitter.com/VillarrealCFen/status/1521597109606232065


'The Villarreal fans were fantastic across both legs of the semi final. What an ovation they gave their heroes tonight, and what a ride their side gave them. Nothing but respect.':-

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1521609755332128776


'Look at what reaching a #UCL final means to Luis Díaz' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521596241590820867 & https://v.redd.it/sr4pg4rs1cx81


'He's our centre half, he's our number four...' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1521597265839890434


'"We'll be running round Paris with the cup!" | Post Villarreal 2 Liverpool 3' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZJE9wSOA64


'Liverpool fans celebrate qualifying for the Champions League final' - https://twitter.com/zi_46/status/1521599196209553415


'JÜRGEN SAID TO ME YENO' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1521600315614769152


'Liverpool are going to Paris to get a 7th European Cup!' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1521597229416558596


'The Away End post Villarreal 2 Liverpool 3 | Champions League Semi Final 2022' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2R-6Dhz_pw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2R-6Dhz_pw</a>



Post Match Analysis...

Henry, Carragher & Richards 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=UevVnvNHHM8
Henry, Carragher & Richards 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd8oUqkxdLk
Henry, Carragher & Richards 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoF5EPQQVk4
BT 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OipSmcfrO5E
BT 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr2AFns9fNQ
BT 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkORgywotFI
BT 4 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmhP6yd4fzQ
BeIn Sports 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=84fbpSmDV_M
BeIn Sports 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCoCr_Kv8JU
LFC : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud0xNFfeNQs
RTE 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uexsomGHOJ8
RTE 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uexsomGHOJ8



Fan Content...


'Fabinho, Diaz & Mane seal Champions League Final Spot | Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | The Debrief LIVE' - from Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MJYQnztIfBE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MJYQnztIfBE</a>



'Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (Agg. 2-5) | The Final Whistle' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/msR765Rk9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/msR765Rk9t8</a>



'WE'RE GOING TO PARIS!!!!!! | VILLARREAL 2-3 LIVERPOOL (2-5 AGG.) | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xbcr6Jsb9WM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xbcr6Jsb9WM</a>



'LIVERPOOL IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL AGAIN! | VILLARREAL 2-3 LIVERPOOL | AWAY REACTION' from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0244nr8jqNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0244nr8jqNE</a>



'FABINHO, DIAZ & MANÉ SEND US TO THE FINAL! VILLARREAL 2-3 LIVERPOOL | MATCH VLOG' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xw1Ob-x6gMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xw1Ob-x6gMM</a>



'Villarreal 2 (2) Liverpool 3 (5) | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LHkchML3tA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LHkchML3tA</a>



'Villarreal 2 Liverpool 3: Reaction | Talking Reds' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fn7XyvH1uiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fn7XyvH1uiQ</a>



Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61300681
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/57740860
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/03/villarreal-liverpool-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/03/villarreal-v-liverpool-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-live
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/03/sonic-the-hedgehog-rescues-liverpool-and-ruins-villarreals-big-night (Sid Lowe)
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/villarreal-liverpool-result-champions-league-2022-b2070886.html
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0275-150efde21205-174d7778325c-1000--reds-comeback-sinks-yellow-submarine
www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=634248
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/champions-league/tv-view-yellow-submarine-no-match-for-red-wave-as-tide-turns-in-second-half-1.4868781
www.skysports.com/football/villarreal-vs-liverpool/report/463261
www.goal.com/en-gb/news/live/matchday-live-liverpool-out-to-finish-off-villarreal-and/blt574cee25f31e8d2f
www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/news/liverpool-survive-villarreal-scare-to-reach-champions-league-final_484901.html
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-villarreal-live-stream-score-23853186
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/03/villarreal-v-liverpool-champions-league-live-score-latest-updates
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/villarreal-2-3-liverpool-2-5-agg-reds-into-the-champions-league-final
www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/champions-league/2022/liverpool-reach-european-cup-final-villarreal-2-3-liverpool-2-5







Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39978 on: May 4, 2022, 11:12:37 pm »

'Road to Paris 2022 🗼' - a 13 minute video by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dpuuQO3af58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dpuuQO3af58</a>



Also more 'Road To Paris' videos here...

FUT-Boll TV - www.youtube.com/v/hA0EbvISHJM
Anfield Legend - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhOX3BppiEw
MRCLFCompilations - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrRfF8Id9hk
FELO - www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ytqZQTpr4c
Frazy-Boom - www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-MSxbMF9dw



Real Madrid ● Road to CL Final - 2022...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qx09bqRC9BU
www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5dWyxIOsJA
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cGjzR3gBQc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUcud6SIuYk

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39979 on: May 5, 2022, 11:22:50 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39980 on: May 6, 2022, 02:13:03 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DGpX6--kf6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DGpX6--kf6U</a>



'Jurgen Klopp criticises UEFA ticket allocation for Champions League final' - from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eCLzU_ZRijo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eCLzU_ZRijo</a>



'Liverpool v Tottenham | Klopp Embargo' (embargoed section of the press conference that is released on the night before the match; 9 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SsiDNSIGm9s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SsiDNSIGm9s</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39981 on: May 6, 2022, 06:39:39 pm »
Any link to the full match so i can watch it again?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39982 on: May 6, 2022, 06:51:02 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39983 on: May 7, 2022, 11:31:52 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  3, 2022, 03:09:46 pm
This got lost a bit in with Jurgen signing I guess, but caught this this afternoon and really interesting.

just watched it. please do if you guys haven't

highly recommended..so complimentary of the players and the squad.

wonder how the squad/tactics/personnel have changed since that win?


Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39984 on: May 7, 2022, 12:08:49 pm »
Thanks oojason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39985 on: May 7, 2022, 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on May  7, 2022, 12:08:49 pm
Thanks oojason

No worries, mate.

There is an 'index' post of all our matches for this 2021/22 season (with links to every game + also links to highlights & full match replays), here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391 (hopefully most of the links will still work!)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39986 on: May 7, 2022, 06:30:30 pm »
.



Liverpool 1 - 1 Spurs : League Game 35 : Saturday 7th May, 2022 - a 7.45pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mané, Díaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Royal, Dier, Romero, Davies, Hojberg, Bentacur, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Kluiveleski.
Subs: Lucas Moura, Scarlett, Sánchez, White, Winks, Gollini, Bergwijn, Craig, Rodon.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Spurs' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aj-QW9Iwig
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-held-draw-tottenham-hotspur-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5854

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352247.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352263.0



Pre-Match YNWA: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1523012057355849730

The Liverpool Women's squad parade the FA Women's Championship trophy at half-time: https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1523024580981714944



van Dijk header off the crossbar on 39' - https://twitter.com/goalpost882/status/1523022627807571969

Højbjerg hits the post for Spurs on 43' https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1523023491557392384

Son goal on 56' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/bs2s7s & https://streamin.me/v/bf192bf3 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1523030491552641024

Diaz goal on 74' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/79zjn8 & https://streamja.com/vqKlA & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1523034909517836288

2 minute video of full-time scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1523041876093583360



Fabinho post match interview: https://v.redd.it/gwq7y7sls4y81


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMWm5SxUTBU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjQ0UcYFxo0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ep26N5EOQhI

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF1GvXsyOQ8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=dD88Lff0t88



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ukjgeh/liverpool_vs_tottenham_hotspur_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/07-05-2022-liverpool-vs-tottenham-hotspur & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/07/video-liverpool-vs-tottenham-hotspur-highlights-full-match-07-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138909/liverpool-vs-tottenham-hotspur#media & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18138909/liverpool-vs-tottenham-hotspur

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385208-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-36-Liverpool-FC-vs-Tottenham-Hotspur-07-05-2022



'Liverpool vs Spurs' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-GzJTOtt9nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-GzJTOtt9nc</a>

^ or click to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-GzJTOtt9nc



'Liverpool vs Spurs' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2pztCtwwojU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2pztCtwwojU</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 7th May MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ukob91/bbc_match_of_the_day_07may2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Post-Match Analysis videos...

BT 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Fa7kLqLvOo
BT 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6vfYYeqwFs
BT 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jVv96hh3U
US? : www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnklg-1DZsA



Fan-Made Content...

''Still Immensely Proud' | Liverpool 1-1 Spurs | LFC FAN REACTIONS' (RedMen TV) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVZur0IWWxE
'DEFLATED, BUT NOT DEFEATED | LIVERPOOL 1-1 TOTTENHAM | ANFIELD REACTION' (RedMen TV) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5jZM5KJVZE
'Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Post-Match Reaction' (TAW) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqlPexFsrtg
'Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Post-Match Pint' (TAW) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=R39vDAkzGcs



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rBSL1vJkF88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rBSL1vJkF88</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576




Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39987 on: May 7, 2022, 06:38:32 pm »
My apolagies if this is in the wrong thread

A fascinating 28min documentary about liverpool and everton from the 60s, some will not have seen this. Enjoy

https://player.bfi.org.uk/free/film/watch-football-1967-online
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39988 on: May 8, 2022, 07:31:53 pm »
Greatest European Nights at Anfield - PART 1


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/stDvimJUNcQ&amp;t=53s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/stDvimJUNcQ&amp;t=53s</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39989 on: May 8, 2022, 08:04:02 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on May  7, 2022, 06:38:32 pm
My apolagies if this is in the wrong thread

A fascinating 28min documentary about liverpool and everton from the 60s, some will not have seen this. Enjoy

https://player.bfi.org.uk/free/film/watch-football-1967-online


Love it
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39990 on: Yesterday at 02:30:07 am »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39991 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 am »

'Liverpool FC are EUROPEAN ROYALTY' - a 1 minute montage style video from Frisson Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6itgpex1t_I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6itgpex1t_I</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39992 on: Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm »
A few years ago (could be as much as 10!) I watched a great documentary on LFCTV about the fans' journey to Rome in '77 featuring Dave Kirby. I can't remember the name of it and contacted LFCTV support who could only tell me "the website changes the content of the videos available to watch and it may be re-introduced ahead of the final on the 28th...". It's quite possibly mentioned somewhere in this thread but without the name it could be hard to find...does anyone remember it? This was the basis for it: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/264362-a-mate-of-mine-sold-his-prized-car-to-get-to-rome
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39993 on: Yesterday at 06:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm
A few years ago (could be as much as 10!) I watched a great documentary on LFCTV about the fans' journey to Rome in '77 featuring Dave Kirby. I can't remember the name of it and contacted LFCTV support who could only tell me "the website changes the content of the videos available to watch and it may be re-introduced ahead of the final on the 28th...". It's quite possibly mentioned somewhere in this thread but without the name it could be hard to find...does anyone remember it? This was the basis for it: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/264362-a-mate-of-mine-sold-his-prized-car-to-get-to-rome


I think it was "Rome 77: The Incredible Journey" - done back in 2007, possibly for the 30th anniversary of Rome, mate.

Unless the club repeat it sometime soon it could be difficult to find... Though it may be worth sending Dave Kirby a DM twitter to see if he knows anyone who could help you out with a copy?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39994 on: Yesterday at 09:01:29 pm »
Fair play Jason, thanks a mil :thumbup

2007 eh?  :o Makes sense though!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39995 on: Today at 04:35:04 pm »

'This is why Liverpool wants Aurelien Tchouameni!' - 4 minute video from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VBC7hS0Bp3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VBC7hS0Bp3A</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39996 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
Quote from: George19 on May  8, 2022, 07:31:53 pm
Greatest European Nights at Anfield - PART 1


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/stDvimJUNcQ&amp;t=53s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/stDvimJUNcQ&amp;t=53s</a>


Stunning as ever, mate. Looking forward to a 'Part Two' ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39997 on: Today at 04:35:59 pm »

'Liverpool Epic Reactions' - a 9 minute video from Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/67_ADW_aCRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/67_ADW_aCRo</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39998 on: Today at 04:41:01 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Aston Villa press conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EfyigHIevOc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EfyigHIevOc</a>



'Steven Gerrard Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool Match | Aston Villa vs Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZHIAlT3pq5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZHIAlT3pq5I</a>
