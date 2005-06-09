A few years ago (could be as much as 10!) I watched a great documentary on LFCTV about the fans' journey to Rome in '77 featuring Dave Kirby. I can't remember the name of it and contacted LFCTV support who could only tell me "the website changes the content of the videos available to watch and it may be re-introduced ahead of the final on the 28th...". It's quite possibly mentioned somewhere in this thread but without the name it could be hard to find...does anyone remember it? This was the basis for it: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/264362-a-mate-of-mine-sold-his-prized-car-to-get-to-rome



I think it was "Rome 77: The Incredible Journey" - done back in 2007, possibly for the 30th anniversary of Rome, mate.Unless the club repeat it sometime soon it could be difficult to find... Though it may be worth sending Dave Kirby a DM twitter to see if he knows anyone who could help you out with a copy?