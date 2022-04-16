.Manchester City 2 - 3 Liverpool
: FA Cup Semi-Final
- at Wembley : Saturday 16th April, 2022 - a 3.30pm kick off
. Man City XI:
Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Grealish, Bernardo; Jesus, Sterling, Foden.Subs:
Ederson, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia.LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah.Subs:
Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Firmino.'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=doVpCtDHSEA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-reach-fa-cup-final-3-2-win-over-man-city-wembley
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5877
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352138.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352152.0
'City cover seats to hide failure to sell tickets' - www.empireofthekop.com/2022/04/16/photo-man-citys-embarrassing-reported-effort-to-hide-failure-to-sell-ticket-allocation-spotted-at-wembley
'Manchester City apologise after fan chants mar minutes silence for Hillsborough' (Referee Michael Oliver cut short intended commemoration)
:-www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/16/manchester-city-apologise-after-fan-chants-mar-minutes-silence-for-hillsborough
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61129088
^ Lineker on the BBC announcing why the minute's silence was cut short (by City fans' chanting)
- https://twitter.com/mulvoman/status/1515351768179396611Konate goal
on 9' - https://streamgg.com/v/tkwc1dhz
& https://streamin.me/v/36381875
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515340349115359235
Fan view of Konate goal at Wembley - https://v.redd.it/dafacr07axt81Mane goal
on 17' - https://streamgg.com/v/1q03nd69
& https://juststream.live/EmbattledIngrainedPourable
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515342562055409668Mane goal
on 45' - https://streamgg.com/v/09299zph
& https://juststream.live/BiopsiesHairpinsArteries
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515349733002264577
Grealish goal on 47' - https://streamgg.com/v/7hakcn49
& https://streamin.me/v/54929d6b
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515354230697177098
Fernandinho finally gets a yellow card on 57' (on Mane) - https://streamgg.com/v/2rtb7t9k
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515356484615524354
Alisson save from Jesus 1-on-1 on 71' - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515359794202349572
Thiago pass to Salah on 82' - https://twitter.com/viktorfagerlfc/status/1515371386671353860
B. Silva goal on 90+1' - https://streamgg.com/v/mg3k0bt6
& https://streamin.me/v/54929d6b
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515365135417757696
Thiago Alcântara vs Manchester City - https://v.redd.it/wnvgp5erxxt81
& https://twitter.com/LFC_Comps/status/1515378503281258500
Klopp song being sung at Wembley at half-time - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1515369393236189191
Klopp post match fist bumps - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515367256569614347
& https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515366799428227077
Mane post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwJHtn0FeJ4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1cQnEIaruc
van Dijk post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KBIT5MrCuU
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=pu4nsCAcjg4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3hZ_gg-guk
Thiago post match interview : https://v.redd.it/ubu760z97yt81
Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5ptmPGmFRs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0KdrKRp1RY
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXHTr3DzhEM
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFT2dE7UCOk
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2GCMiyWiYc
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkwNcDHge9Y
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kvvLyWV-qk
'Pep Guardiola criticises Man City fans who disrupted Hillsborough silence' in post match press conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMrOBaSD_cMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u4z4go/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_16apr2022
& https://ourmatch.me/16-04-2022-manchester-city-vs-liverpool
& https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/16/video-manchester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-16-april-2022
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18510825/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media
& www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/04/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-fa-cup-highlights.html
& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?384039-F%DATBOL-FA-Cup-21-22-Semi-Final-Manchester-City-vs-Liverpool-16-04-2022
& the full match replay up on BBC iPlayer - www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0016l8w/the-fa-cup-202122-semifinal-manchester-city-v-liverpool
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G2fPuNYkmyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G2fPuNYkmyo</a>
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute 'key moments' highlights from the Emirates FA Cup youtube channel:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TkKABrkTXcQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TkKABrkTXcQ</a>
^ or click here to watch - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1515376188193091585
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
' : 5 minute official highlights from the BBC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xfbfjWjTF1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xfbfjWjTF1s</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Saturday 16th April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u58ru4/bbc_match_of_the_day_16apr2022LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Wembley
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aWsgVpGBF4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aWsgVpGBF4w</a>Fan Content...
'Man City 2-3 Liverpool | LFC FAN REACTIONS
' - from The RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g2XTCvEmPRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g2XTCvEmPRs</a>
'Man City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | The Final Whistle
' - from The RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lRrC-rP-G84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lRrC-rP-G84</a>
'Man City 2 Liverpool 3 | MatchDay Live
' - from The Anfield Wrap:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b0YZAQuIdHw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b0YZAQuIdHw</a>
'Manchester City 2 Liverpool 3 | Post-Match Pint
' - from The Anfield Wrap:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WfPC9KQD5zo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WfPC9KQD5zo</a>
'MANÉ SENDS US TO THE FINAL! MAN CITY 2-3 LIVERPOOL | MATCH VLOG FA CUP SEMI FINAL 2022
' - from Maych TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cldXX2kjvQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cldXX2kjvQg</a>
'DEVASTATED CITY FANS as LIVERPOOL DESTROY CITY in FA CUP SEMI-FINAL
' - from StuntPegg:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mWEPko_hMbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mWEPko_hMbo</a>
