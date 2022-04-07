« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9520253 times)

Both the 'match highlights' and 'Inside Benfica' videos are now back up online and available to watch again on the same links as before - or at www.youtube.com/c/LiverpoolFC/videos
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Manchester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qo_Jllhegak" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qo_Jllhegak</a>
'Inside Training - 08.04.22' - a 5 minute video:-

https://streamable.com/ffzi6r
Quote from: oojason on April  8, 2022, 06:14:48 pm
'Inside Training - 08.04.22' - a 5 minute video:-

https://streamable.com/ffzi6r

Jurgen sitting up on the cushioned girder, arms crossed, unconcerned.

Mind games...
Quote from: oojason on April  7, 2022, 11:14:16 pm
Both the 'match highlights' and 'Inside Benfica' videos are now back up online and available to watch again on the same links as before - or at www.youtube.com/c/LiverpoolFC/videos

Cheers. I love seeing our crowd. The telly stations don't show it enough, especially away, these days. Thanks mate.
.
Liverpool wins over Manchester City under Klopp...



Manchester City 1 - 4 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyAC6YdTOYI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyAC6YdTOYI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyAC6YdTOYI



Liverpool 3 - 0 Manchester City:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rabxCXrN72o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rabxCXrN72o</a>



Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SE4zM8uhtW8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SE4zM8uhtW8</a>



Liverpool 4 - 3 Manchester City:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lLQougr2Yvw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lLQougr2Yvw</a>



Liverpool 3 - 0 Manchester City:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BMNnj2gkzeI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BMNnj2gkzeI</a>



Manchester City 1 - 2 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/keNrm1QsLIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/keNrm1QsLIA</a>



'Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kOXtH55Db2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kOXtH55Db2I</a>





'Top 10 UNFORGETTABLE Liverpool Victories against Man City' - 15 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8</a>

Quote from: Barrow Shaun on April  9, 2022, 12:10:27 am
Cheers. I love seeing our crowd. The telly stations don't show it enough, especially away, these days. Thanks mate.

Absolutely, mate. A shame that BT Sport didn't do a 'UCL No Filter' video for our game vs Benfica - instead they did one for the Sportswash City vs Atletico match.
.



Manchester City 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 31 : Sunday 10th April, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling.
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Diaz, Firmino.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Paul Tierney. No, seriously these were the actual match officials...


'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCS9KhQU-Ic
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-pulsating-2-2-away-draw-manchester-city

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5850

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352100.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352116.0



Alisson save vs Sterling on 3' - tba

de Bruyne goal on 5' - https://up.streamgg.com/v/mhbw3pt0 & https://v.redd.it/q9kqdswv0qs81 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1513179546450907144

Jota goal on 13' - https://streamin.me/v/1f49326b & https://v.redd.it/ysvf4ehg2qs81 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1513181378350927872

GK Ederson mistake but clears the ball off the line - https://streamja.com/gXQKW & https://streamin.me/v/9d1c032f

Jesus goal on 37' - https://streamwo.com/v/vgv54f9a & www.clippituser.tv/c/qndgam & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1513187831270850561

Mane goal on 46' - https://streamwo.com/v/7kt6g6xs & www.clippituser.tv/c/knmgep & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1513194549518163971

Thiago challenge on De Bryne for yellow card on 61' - www.clippituser.tv/c/axyvdg

Sterling goal disallowed on 64' (VAR; offside) - https://v.redd.it/5eoivz0meqs81 & https://streamwo.com/v/f8bhfq6z

Salah chance on 70' (saved; but no corner) - https://streamja.com/ZK799 & https://v.redd.it/iiqepw9jhqs81

van Dijk denying Sterling - https://v.redd.it/eskeo3fgxqs81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/u0nxaw/just_vvd_being_an_absolute_unit

Mahrez chance on 90+4' - https://v.redd.it/l169ty1tkqs81

Jurgen Klopp thanking the away support after draw against Manchester City - www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLZFI-r3_uo



van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOEoLs6V6Dw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ywcycYrhgY

Henderson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDQnKaTEtrU & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1513212525927673856


Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuPSFwIR9qM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=NW4tilwaVXc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=yA6gxCXT1MQ

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRLy3jcch40 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxSOkIcuGkw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u0js0n/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/10-04-2022-manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/10/video-manchester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-10-april-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138897/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/04/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?383779-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-32-Manchester-City-vs-Liverpool-FC-10-04-2022



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g8L19Y5z-YE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g8L19Y5z-YE</a>



'Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool' : 3 minute highlights from Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_q-kRVqUrAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_q-kRVqUrAw</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 10th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u0t8e0/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_10apr2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Etihad:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/28FPI11mTbA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/28FPI11mTbA</a>




Fan Content...


'Manchester City 2 Liverpool 2 | Post-Match Pint' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oRRLU1Z1diU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oRRLU1Z1diU</a>



'Man City 2 Liverpool 2 | TAW Pub Reaction' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qGsbwVcob6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qGsbwVcob6A</a>



'Man City 2-2 Liverpool | The Final Whistle' - The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tMrYIYyolE4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tMrYIYyolE4</a>



''Two Brilliant Sides!' | Man City 2-2 Liverpool | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m5Hni02QFF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m5Hni02QFF0</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



'The Luis Diaz Song! (With Lyrics) | Learn LFC Songs' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BrmAS1-pd9c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BrmAS1-pd9c</a>
'Amazing new Jurgen Klopp Song (I'm so glad that Jurgen is a red)' - from MV Videos:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1qxDPyq7u9c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1qxDPyq7u9c</a>



'"Jurgen said to me, you know..." | New Liverpool FC Jurgen Klopp song' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s7kJ9L0BTjI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s7kJ9L0BTjI</a>
.



Liverpool 3 - 3 Benfica : Champions League; Quarter Final - 2nd leg : Wednesday 13th April, 2022 - 8pm kick off. Liverpool lead 3-1 from the 1st leg.




'We stand together to remember the 97.' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1514319497334824967 (with 1 minute video)






Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Origi.

Benfica XI: Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Everton, Weigl, Taarabt, Diogo Goncalves, Goncalo Ramos, Nunez.
Subs: Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Leite, Morato, Alvaro.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Benfica' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8dTvqULJo8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-secure-place-champions-league-semi-finals-after-benfica-draw-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5876
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2122-10.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352124.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352132.0



Konate goal on 21' - https://streamwo.com/v/8svrhwk8 & https://streamin.me/v/ff982a37 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1514324187514613771

Ramos goal for Benfica on 32' - https://streamwo.com/v/mpm2dm50 & https://streamin.me/v/501666b1 & https://v.redd.it/rf4sam82mct81

Firmino goal on 55' - https://streamwo.com/v/f13j3g3n & https://streamin.me/v/eeddf700 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1514337553054420996

Firmino goal on 65' - https://streamwo.com/v/51qz5krm & https://v.redd.it/qid2ixk2vct81 & https://juststream.live/DrivelTokenismMechanistic

Yaremchuk goal for Benfica on 74' - https://streamwo.com/v/cmjh890y & https://streamin.me/v/471b3a6e & https://v.redd.it/rd91m4w6xct81

Nunez goal for Benfica on 82' - https://streamwo.com/v/zwb47f9m & https://streamin.me/v/9d3635df & https://v.redd.it/topdfm88yct81

Alisson save from Nunez on 83' - https://v.redd.it/j8epd39lodt81

^ Nunez: "That Alisson save? Incredible. I swear to you, I saw the ball going in.. and then it wasn't." - https://twitter.com/Marcotti/status/1514361679357771780

Manes offside goal + lovely skill from Salah on 90' - https://v.redd.it/ufwuz3d3kit81



Jota & Henderson post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSiOnHAsSt0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7nWdIuGfQY


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_5BBj8Ibtw & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1514359498865000464

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=y381-Ochk3o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qhe7FD9gK3E



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u2xffr/liverpool_vs_benfica_champions_league_13apr2022

& https://ourmatch.me/13-04-2022-liverpool-vs-benfica & https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/13/video-liverpool-vs-benfica-highlights-full-match-13-april-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18509789/liverpool-vs-benfica#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/04/liverpool-vs-benfica-champions-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?383908-FUTBOL-UCL-21-22-Quarter-Final-2nd-Leg-Liverpool-FC-vs-SL-Benfica-13-04-2022



'Liverpool vs Benfica' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VMBkIGGupYc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VMBkIGGupYc</a>



'Liverpool vs Benfica' : 10 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XIQp9F1jEPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XIQp9F1jEPM</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i8EE45E0WME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i8EE45E0WME</a>



Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61083788
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/13/liverpool-benfica-champions-league-quarter-final-second-leg-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/apr/13/liverpool-v-benfica-champions-league-quarter-final-second-leg-live-score-updates
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-benfica-result-champions-league-2022-b2057589.html
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2034658--liverpool-vs-benfica
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0413/1292151-brace-for-firmino-as-liverpool-reach-semis-despite-draw
www.espn.in/football/report?gameId=633240
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10032587-liverpool-fends-off-benfica-advances-to-champions-league-semifinals
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-benfica/live/463256
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-liverpool-v-benfica-2nd-leg
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/liverpool-3-3-benfica-6-4-agg-firmino-fires-reds-into-champions-league-semis



Fan Content:-


'Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 on agg.) | The Final Whistle' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E0gq0yS9XzE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E0gq0yS9XzE</a>



'LIVERPOOL 3-3 BENFICA (6-4 on agg.) | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/039XP9VK9B4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/039XP9VK9B4</a>



'Liverpool 3 (6) S.L. Benfica 3 (4) | Post-Match Pint' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UaF2CXEGkE4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UaF2CXEGkE4</a>



'Liverpool 3 (6) S.L. Benfica 3 (4): Reaction | Talking Reds' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TdDmtW1f9t4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TdDmtW1f9t4</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.



Manchester City 2 - 3 Liverpool : FA Cup Semi-Final - at Wembley : Saturday 16th April, 2022 - a 3.30pm kick off.







Man City XI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Grealish, Bernardo; Jesus, Sterling, Foden.
Subs: Ederson, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Firmino.


'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=doVpCtDHSEA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-reach-fa-cup-final-3-2-win-over-man-city-wembley

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5877

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352138.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352152.0


'City cover seats to hide failure to sell tickets' - www.empireofthekop.com/2022/04/16/photo-man-citys-embarrassing-reported-effort-to-hide-failure-to-sell-ticket-allocation-spotted-at-wembley


'Manchester City apologise after fan chants mar minutes silence for Hillsborough' (Referee Michael Oliver cut short intended commemoration):-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/16/manchester-city-apologise-after-fan-chants-mar-minutes-silence-for-hillsborough & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61129088

^ Lineker on the BBC announcing why the minute's silence was cut short (by City fans' chanting) - https://twitter.com/mulvoman/status/1515351768179396611



Konate goal on 9' - https://streamgg.com/v/tkwc1dhz & https://streamin.me/v/36381875 & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515340349115359235

Fan view of Konate goal at Wembley - https://v.redd.it/dafacr07axt81

Mane goal on 17' - https://streamgg.com/v/1q03nd69 & https://juststream.live/EmbattledIngrainedPourable & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515342562055409668

Mane goal on 45' - https://streamgg.com/v/09299zph & https://juststream.live/BiopsiesHairpinsArteries & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515349733002264577

Grealish goal on 47' - https://streamgg.com/v/7hakcn49 & https://streamin.me/v/54929d6b & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515354230697177098

Fernandinho finally gets a yellow card on 57' (on Mane) - https://streamgg.com/v/2rtb7t9k & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515356484615524354

Alisson save from Jesus 1-on-1 on 71' - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515359794202349572

Thiago pass to Salah on 82' - https://twitter.com/viktorfagerlfc/status/1515371386671353860

B. Silva goal on 90+1' - https://streamgg.com/v/mg3k0bt6 & https://streamin.me/v/54929d6b & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515365135417757696

Thiago Alcântara vs Manchester City - https://v.redd.it/wnvgp5erxxt81 & https://twitter.com/LFC_Comps/status/1515378503281258500



Klopp song being sung at Wembley at half-time - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1515369393236189191

Klopp post match fist bumps - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515367256569614347 & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1515366799428227077



Mane post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwJHtn0FeJ4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1cQnEIaruc

van Dijk post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KBIT5MrCuU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pu4nsCAcjg4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3hZ_gg-guk

Thiago post match interview : https://v.redd.it/ubu760z97yt81

Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5ptmPGmFRs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0KdrKRp1RY


Klopp post match interview :  www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXHTr3DzhEM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFT2dE7UCOk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2GCMiyWiYc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkwNcDHge9Y & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kvvLyWV-qk

'Pep Guardiola criticises Man City fans who disrupted Hillsborough silence' in post match press conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMrOBaSD_c



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u4z4go/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_16apr2022

& https://ourmatch.me/16-04-2022-manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/16/video-manchester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-16-april-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18510825/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/04/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-fa-cup-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?384039-F%DATBOL-FA-Cup-21-22-Semi-Final-Manchester-City-vs-Liverpool-16-04-2022

& the full match replay up on BBC iPlayer - www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0016l8w/the-fa-cup-202122-semifinal-manchester-city-v-liverpool



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G2fPuNYkmyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G2fPuNYkmyo</a>



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute 'key moments' highlights from the Emirates FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TkKABrkTXcQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TkKABrkTXcQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1515376188193091585



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 5 minute official highlights from the BBC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xfbfjWjTF1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xfbfjWjTF1s</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 16th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/u58ru4/bbc_match_of_the_day_16apr2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Wembley:-

tba (likely Sunday or Monday...?)



Fan Content...


'Man City 2-3 Liverpool | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g2XTCvEmPRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g2XTCvEmPRs</a>



'Man City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | The Final Whistle' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lRrC-rP-G84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lRrC-rP-G84</a>



'Man City 2 Liverpool 3 | MatchDay Live' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b0YZAQuIdHw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b0YZAQuIdHw</a>



'Manchester City 2 Liverpool 3 | Post-Match Pint' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WfPC9KQD5zo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WfPC9KQD5zo</a>



'MANÉ SENDS US TO THE FINAL! MAN CITY 2-3 LIVERPOOL | MATCH VLOG FA CUP SEMI FINAL 2022' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cldXX2kjvQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cldXX2kjvQg</a>



'DEVASTATED CITY FANS as LIVERPOOL DESTROY CITY in FA CUP SEMI-FINAL' - from StuntPegg:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mWEPko_hMbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mWEPko_hMbo</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

The best 25 mins you will spend today trust me. Here is a Youtube video from Paul from RedmenTV but on his on channel Maych TV. I really enjoy his videos as you get a real sense of what it was actually like at games. Thanks for all you do for us Paul mate if your on RAWK

MANÉ SENDS US TO THE FINAL! MAN CITY 2-3 LIVERPOOL | MATCH VLOG FA CUP SEMI FINAL 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cldXX2kjvQg

.
^ it is already up in the post above mate ;D But good more people will more easily find and watch it (a quality video)   :thumbup



'Behind The Scenes At Wembley As Liverpool Advance To Emirates FA Cup Final | Tunnel Cam | EE':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ypbul-_9-k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ypbul-_9-k4</a>



'LIVERPOOL FANS TAKE OVER WEMBLEY! Liverpool 3-2 Man City, FA Cup Semi Final' - from Footy Adventures:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ePf8urGX1DE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ePf8urGX1DE</a>



Multiple angles of Mane's 2nd goal vs Man City (Liverpool's 3rd goal) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1515646255636127750

'Just Virg bullying Grealish' at corner for Konate's goal - https://v.redd.it/4hh6q8nsf1u81

'Thiago Alcântara vs Manchester City' showreel type video - https://v.redd.it/wnvgp5erxxt81

