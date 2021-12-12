« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9414870 times)

'Liverpool Top 50 Goals Under Klopp' - 15 minute video by Art Of Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LABBhf5xtPs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LABBhf5xtPs</a>
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

.



Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle : League Match 17 : Thursday 16th December, 2021 - an 8pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keïta, Marcelo Pitaluga, Minamino, Firmino.

NUFC XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Darlow, Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Newcastle' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oITr8RgDeyI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jota-salah-and-alexander-arnold-help-reds-see-newcastle-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5835

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351046.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351077.0



Shelvey goal on 7 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bb97c94ff40 & https://juststream.live/CommittalColonisingScenario

Jota goal on 22 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bb9cd453b9d & https://juststream.live/DearlyDiscontinuouslyFlamed & https://goalbackup.xyz/WeqTiHxd

Salah goal on 25 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bba0231d856 & https://juststream.live/UnderachievementSlimmersImplication & https://goalbackup.xyz/zeUpUnFH

Newcastle penalty 'appeal' vs Konate on 45+1 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bba5d9f27ac

Trent tackle in penalty area on 63 mins - https://v.redd.it/f7qxd1iyhz581

Trent goal on 87 mins - https://streamja.com/LVRmO & https://mixture.gg/v/61bbb3467c03b & https://juststream.live/OverlaidHispanicEnergetically



All credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for this goal gif:-





'Every angle of Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunner against Newcastle United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cmoJcNfz7eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cmoJcNfz7eY</a>



'2000 - Liverpool have now won 2,000 top-flight games, the 1st club to reach the milestone in English league history' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1471599230431158272



Trent post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn_0_-oY4vA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=A51nBWFiaww

Jota post match interview : https://v.redd.it/c32fjw0jgz581


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZU-DYMq5pM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=zitdjdy1SF8

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiG9ha43hJE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZUt09MB68w



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rhymb1/liverpool_vs_newcastle_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/16-12-2021-liverpool-vs-newcastle-united & https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/16/video-liverpool-vs-newcastle-united-highlights-full-match-16-december-2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138967/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united & https://soccer-highlightshd.blogspot.com/2021/12/highlights-16122021.html



'Liverpool vs Newcastle' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GhZaM4tQ_F8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GhZaM4tQ_F8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 11.35pm on Thursday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Thursday 16th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oOs8x2B9F0g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oOs8x2B9F0g</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

.



Spurs, Ref & VAR 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 18 : Sunday 19th December, 2021 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Spurs XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Dele, Ndombele, Son, Kane.
Subs: Austin, Rodon, Tanganga, Doherty, Reguilón, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Keita, Milner, Morton, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Quansah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Firmino.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Spurs vs Liverpool' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Vct7a2yWo8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-claim-point-after-action-packed-tottenham-clash

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5836

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351088.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351094.0



Kane goal on 13 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf3eb38af2c & https://juststream.live/TrackersAngularityCusp

Kane studs-up & off-the-floor tackle on Robertson on 20 mins (no VAR) - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf62bf8ef77 & https://juststream.live/TownscapePalpitatedFormats

Alisson save against Deli Alli on 30 mins - https://streamff.com/v/145841 & https://streamable.com/sgt1l2 (great angle of the save)

Jota goal on 35 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf616688ac5 & https://juststream.live/ArrivalTaylorReweighed

Spurs foul on Jota in the area on 37 mins - https://streamable.com/ngpjqa & https://juststream.live/MixDeepenedAdministrating

Alisson save against Kane on 53 mins - https://streamff.com/v/11dec8 & https://juststream.live/ActivistsJivesUnctuous

Robertson goal on 69 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf6668d172c & https://juststream.live/BeckonPunchesMaximum & https://streamja.com/AKVMR

Son goal on 74 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf734b18620 & https://juststream.live/MisconfigurationDialUnasked

Robertson straight red card on 77 mins (originally a yellow, VAR intervene) - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf747179437 & https://juststream.live/StreamlinesGeographersDolmen

Keita booking for being caught in the face by opponent - and then letting the ref know, on 84 mins - tba



Klopp to the referee post-match: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1472645176548069377 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QRcj2WovkE & https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1472645031525769218

^ the referee doesn't like it and stats to walk away from Klopp in mid-conversation.





^ 'We'll just leave this here' - https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1472631256638795799





^ Launching in from a body length+ away from the point of contact + not in control of the challenge + studs off the floor at impact + catches the player (no red, no VAR)



Jota post match interview : https://v.redd.it/3sw6dktwvj681


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PxSSOXGzo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFbXQWNAOoc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhHpqrXlgDg

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDAdcCdJsz4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L4tdKQq1Bk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZkXbtS9nqk



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rjzzns/tottenham_hotspur_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/19-12-2021-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/19/video-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-19-december-2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138975/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool & www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/12/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html



'Spurs vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5XUvXpg8yOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5XUvXpg8yOE</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 19th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rk8uha/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_19dec2021

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Spurs:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rvfotLYh1ZU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rvfotLYh1ZU</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

The annual tears.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B7HTr_F3Z5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B7HTr_F3Z5s</a>

I fucking love this club. You can tell the players who have kids.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

.



Liverpool 3 - 3 Leicester Timewasters (LFC win 5-4 on penalties): League Cup; Quarter-Final : Wednesday 22nd December, 2021 - a 7.45pm kick off.


LFC XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Williams, Firmino, Minamino.
Subs: PItaluga, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jota, Gordon, Beck, Quansah, Woltman.

Leic XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Daka, Vardy.
Subs: Stolarczyk, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Nelson, Mendy, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Iheanacho.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Leicester' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VirkrJ3iMQQ
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-beat-leicester-pens-reach-carabao-cup-semi-finals & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5865

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351099.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351113.0

www.efl.com/carabao-cup : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_EFL_Cup : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/efl-cup



Vardy goal on 10 mins - https://streamwo.com/file/61c37f64e0fe5 & https://juststream.live/CensorialFritteredGreeted

Vardy goal on 13 mins - https://streamwo.com/file/61c383212e0d1 & https://juststream.live/AutocraciesRestructureForcefully

Oxlade-Chamberlain goal on 19 mins - https://streamwo.com/file/61c383bf0575d & https://juststream.live/CorgisVeneerEndued & https://goalbackup.xyz/iAzEaEH7

Maddison goal on 34 mins - https://streamwo.com/file/61c38524e10ee & https://juststream.live/GustingEtherisedSocieties

Jota goal on 68 mins - https://streamwo.com/file/61c395456fb6b & https://juststream.live/EvasionsCaroteneStabilising & https://goalbackup.xyz/vuj62yDR

Minamino goal on 90+5 mins - https://streamwo.com/file/61c39b29a3372 & https://juststream.live/WigAirlocksVeneers & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/soccer-uq.html

3 - 3; full-time. Penalties...


Liverpool win 5 - 4 on penalties - https://streamwo.com/file/61c39ccd09b67 & https://juststream.live/BindweedEthereallyJunkies

^ match & penalty shoot-out info : www.flashscore.co.uk/match/I1rsgCqG/#match-summary/match-summary



'The Dutch TV commentator enjoyed Anfield singing fuck the tories last night' - https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1473981481739591681 ;D



Klopp post match celebrations : https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1473775074817851403

Player post-match celebrations : https://v.redd.it/09p3qev846781 & https://v.redd.it/t7xl65zu16781 & https://v.redd.it/vp6nclb8ha781



Caoimhin Kelleher post match interview : https://v.redd.it/iokbkjr4j6781


Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldM8-qSvJ1w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_1_5sOJPDg & https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1473783906268758023

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=LC1U9UyQbZ4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCKxSAvDbBc



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rmcwbb/liverpool_vs_leicester_city_carabao_cup_22dec2021

& https://ourmatch.me/22-12-2021-liverpool-vs-leicester-city & https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/22/video-liverpool-vs-leicester-city-highlights-full-match-22-december-2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18444325/liverpool-vs-leicester-city#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/12/liverpool-vs-leicester-city-carabao-cup-highlights.html



'Liverpool vs Leicester' : 3 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yuLaUsoomjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yuLaUsoomjw</a>



Sky Sports 2 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5r9OQd5rj_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5r9OQd5rj_k</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

none.



'KELLEHER SAVE & JOTA PENALTY WINS IT! LIVERPOOL 3-3 LEICESTER CITY (5-4 PENS) | MATCH VLOG' - 15 minute video from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KoB8gAZTNbw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KoB8gAZTNbw</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Next few Liverpool matches live on UK TV over the Christmas and New Year - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html ...


Sunday 26th December - 12:30pm kick off. Liverpool vs Leeds United - live on BT Sport 1. - postponed: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59770658

Tuesday 28th December - 8pm kick off. Leicester City v Liverpool - live on Amazon Prime Video.

Sunday 2nd January - 4.30pm kick off. Chelsea v Liverpool - live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League.


Liverpool matches shown live around the world (and great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Leicester 1 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 19 : Tuesday 28th December, 2021 - an 8pm kick off. The final Liverpool match of 2021.


Leic XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, Vestergaard, Albrighton, McAteer, Tielemans, Lookman, Perez.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Konaté, Gomez, Milner, Keïta, Jones, Beck, Firmino.


'Matchday Live: Leicester vs Liverpool' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuL26LP1xGg
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-suffer-second-defeat-season-leicester-city

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5838

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351130.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351139.0



Schmeichel penalty save vs Salah on 16' - https://mixture.gg/v/61cb6d171768f & https://juststream.live/StethoscopeOrigamiParenting & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/soccer-uw.html

Matip obligatory run - https://v.redd.it/wruck57ekc881

Salah chance saved on 32' - https://v.redd.it/2nho0qkpic881

Mane chance over the bar on 55' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dbrynv & https://juststream.live/DiscursivelyCapableBrainstorm

Lookman goal on 59 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61cb70e526746 & https://juststream.live/AllureMynaDraughtsmen



van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_WuD1EbZCw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9k5AXMT4QU


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=38Ri8-WPy-o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFd-hNLBb0Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=V23HEPfngv0

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=sA1jFprDdCc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8JMRkhBiEg



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rqo1wn/leicester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/28-12-2021-leicester-city-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/28/video-leicester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-28-december-2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138808/leicester-city-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/12/leicester-city-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html



'Leicester vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/feNzYh4kKx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/feNzYh4kKx0</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Tuesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Tuesday 28th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rqtahg/bbc_match_of_the_day_28dec2021

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside King Power:-

tba (if there is an episode of this?)



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576




Premier League Table as of 29.12.21 (19 of 38 league matches played by Liverpool):-




Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Chelsea 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 20 : Sunday 2nd January, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.
Subs: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech.

LFC XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Mané, Jota.
Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Beck, Morton, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones.


'Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEn2d2jyt58
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-held-breathless-2-2-draw-chelsea-stamford-bridge

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5839

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351151.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351164.0



Mane yellow card in 1st minute - https://mixture.gg/v/61d1d37964a9d

Kelleher save at Pulisic's feet on 7 mins - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/wwqvkl & https://v.redd.it/6eys60waza981

Mane goal on 9 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61d1ced0114bf & www.clippituser.tv/c/lxkpyk & https://juststream.live/CompareFindingPhenomenologists

Salah goal on 26 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61d1d63e3356b  & www.clippituser.tv/c/prbqgr & https://juststream.live/RenumberOrientateImpugning

'No card given for the Mount kick-out at Tsimikas...' (VAR & Ref) on 31' - https://mixture.gg/v/61d1da746e43d & https://juststream.live/EukaryoticLissomRaise

Kovacic goal on 41 mins - https://streamff.com/v/2645ae & https://mixture.gg/v/61d1d961af040

Pulisic goal on 45+1 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61d1dd22cba7d & https://juststream.live/DastardlyCyclotronPropelled

Salah long range effort saved by Mendy on 57 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61d1e50e4a110 & https://juststream.live/BraceletResurgentPredicates



Henderson post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=K50_hGGnFUg & https://v.redd.it/ytik0wkitb981

Trent post match interview: https://v.redd.it/84qwdb09ub981

van Dijk post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhLZS4HMBpk


Klopp Lijnders post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn1M9XbWfY8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRQxM1q5H1I

Klopp Lijnders post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEm8oxgBtvc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVtEX5J-XdQ



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rud0yu/chelsea_vs_liverpool_premier_league_02jan2022

& https://ourmatch.me/02-01-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/01/02/video-chelsea-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-02-january-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138814/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media & www.footballorgin.com/chelsea-v-liverpool-full-match-premier-league-02-january-2022



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/04ROyJgTNgw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/04ROyJgTNgw</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 2nd January MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rumy3s/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_2jan2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Stamford Bridge:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fCiKghMGGtM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fCiKghMGGtM</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Liverpool 4 - 1 Shrewsbury Town : FA Cup; 3rd Round match : Sunday 9th January, 2022 - a 2pm kick off.

www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_FA_Cup : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football


LFC XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Dixon-Bonner, Fabinho, Morton, Gordon, Woltman, Jones.
Subs: Adrian, Mabaya, Matip, Tsimikas Norris, Balagizi, Frauendorf, Minamino, Firmino.

Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Davis, Vela, Udoh, Bowman. https://twitter.com/shrewsweb
Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LJAaYTDQQE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-advance-fa-cup-beating-shrewsbury-town-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5868

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351192.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351200.0



Udoh goal for Shrewsbury on 27 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61daeaa416a41 & https://juststream.live/GullibleDoughsDisapproval & https://goalbackup.xyz/F6r7vtMy

Kaide Gordon goal on 34 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61daf2816f5e3 & https://juststream.live/ActorsRevelatoryMastery & https://goalbackup.xyz/Xm1L8qrD

Fabinho goal (penalty - handball) on 44 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61daf30ccaaa9 & https://juststream.live/SymmetricalGlaresMultiple & https://goalbackup.xyz/nSwlLl6S

Firmino goal on 78 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61daf4ee10d62 & https://juststream.live/DivisivenessRhapsodyParodist & https://goalbackup.xyz/bJC7wTMw

Fabinho goal on 90+3 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61db0233a3744 & https://juststream.live/MisgovernmentDatedLiable & https://goalbackup.xyz/cRuh0Fzr



Tyler Morton post match interview : https://v.redd.it/rdlyqy9k1pa81

Conor Bradley post match interview : https://v.redd.it/roi8gxv81pa81


Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwm-94d66ho & www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYc0EhZbi-c



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rztc7c/liverpool_vs_shrewsbury_town_fa_cup_08jan2022

& https://ourmatch.me/09-01-2022-liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town & https://hdmatches.net/2022/01/09/video-liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town-highlights-full-match-09-january-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18452171/liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town#media & www.yoursoccerdose.com/18452171-liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town-fa-cup/#3

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?378576-FUTBOL-FA-Cup-21-22-3rd-Round-Liverpool-vs-Shrewsbury-Town-09-01-2022 (multiple full match replays)

BBC Match Highlights (2 and bit minutes) : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/59869912 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xlcy4BaVyqA



'Liverpool vs Shrewsbury' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sy0cz3aH4qI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sy0cz3aH4qI</a>



2 minute highlights from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BwSvr5iyzF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BwSvr5iyzF0</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 9th January MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkfbhGRjnNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkfbhGRjnNM</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Liverpool vs Arsenal : League Cup; Semi-Final - 1st leg : Thursday 13th January, 2022 - a 7.45pm kick off.


LFC XI: tba.
Subs: tba.

Arsenal XI: tba.
Subs: tba.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Arsenal' - free match preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MonPHik1ysI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351173.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: tba


www.efl.com/carabao-cup : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_EFL_Cup : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/efl-cup



Klopp post match interview : tba

Klopp post match conference : tba



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights

& https://ourmatch.me & https://hdmatches.net

& https://soccercatch.com & www.footballorgin.com



'Liverpool vs X' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba



There is a  60 minute highlights program for both League Cup semi-finals on the Quest TV channel (UK) - Thursday at 10.30pm. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel)


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (if there is one?)



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

