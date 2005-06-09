« previous next »
'U18s Highlights : Manchester Utd 0 - 5 Liverpool' (11 minutes):-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/pa6enn/u18s_highlights_man_united_05_liverpool
'U18s Highlights : Manchester Utd 0 - 5 Liverpool' (11 minutes):-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/pa6enn/u18s_highlights_man_united_05_liverpool

"A buffet ball that used to be known as: help yourself."  ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

'Xherdan Shaqiri : All Goals & Assists for Liverpool' - 4 minute video, by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JlRGXl6tmO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JlRGXl6tmO8</a>



'The Cube (Shaq Tribute in the style of WIL)':-

https://streamable.com/d7aobb & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/paybro/the_cube_shaq_tribute_in_the_style_of_wil

 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review (+ EL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 'Road to Athens 2007' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

15 years since the 2005 CL Semi-Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

All European Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860


2001 UEFA Cup Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


Season 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1986 Double : 1984 Treble : Other 'older' videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 - Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, wins vs Everton & other rivals etc.

Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.

Some more games - Saint Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Brann in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008


A 'mini-index' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686






RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - a 'season by season' index...


2005/06 : Page 1 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

2006/07 : Page 22 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

2007/08 : Page 63 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2480

2008/09 : Page 123 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.4880

2009/10 : Page 234 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9320

2010/11 : Page 297 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.11840

2011/12 : Page 390 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.15560

2012/13 : Page 520 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.20760

2013/14 : Page 601 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24000

2014/15 : Page 724 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.28920

2015/16 : Page 792 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.31640

2016/17 : Page 859 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.34320

2017/18 : Page 882 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.35240

2018/19 : Page 911 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.36400

2019/20 : Page 946 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.37800

2020/21 : Page 973 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.38880

2021/22 : Page 989 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.39520


^ each 'Page' starts around July of that year - when some sort of 'pre-season' usually begins...









The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (60+ stream sites)



Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea : League Match 3 : Saturday 28th August, 2021 - a 5.30pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.
Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner.


LFC Live 'Match Blog / Match Report': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/442053-chelsea-premier-league-anfield-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5821

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349125.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349147.0


Club statement on fans being stuck in long queues and not making the kick off: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/442090-liverpool-fc-statement (4th home match in a row)



Havertz goal for Chelsea on 21 mins - https://streamable.com/ghe9p6 & https://streamwo.com/PUzb9Wl & https://juststream.live/SkirmishWashingtonMomentous

Liverpool big chance vs Chelsea 45+1 - www.clippituser.tv/c/gvpbrr & https://juststream.live/NosilyOverwhelmedArrases

Mo Salah goal (penalty) + R. James straight red card for handball on the goal line on 45+3' - https://streamable.com/n0bno5 & https://juststream.live/AscribesHorridCandidacy & https://streamwo.com/kDSLhBI & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/liv-bur.html & https://streamable.com/wjtnh6 & https://goalbackup.xyz/kNN1DEXE & https://streamable.com/41f3ew

'Chelsea players still surrounding the referee just before coming out for the second half' - https://streamable.com/ex1ikt



Harvey Elliott post match interview : https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/pdhkiw/harvey_elliott_post_match_interview

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0uyt24iKjk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFcpsFezWK4

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=zozI2XVqQ9E & www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mRNm38QFZc



Match Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/pdcttg/liverpool_vs_chelsea_premier_league_28aug2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138626/liverpool-vs-chelsea#media & www.replaymatches.net/2021/08/liverpool-vs-chelsea-full-match.html

& https://ourmatch.me/28-08-2021-liverpool-vs-chelsea & www.yoursoccerdose.com/18138626-liverpool-vs-chelsea-premier-league/#3



'LFC vs Chelsea' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gPtBzwrdfac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gPtBzwrdfac</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 28th August MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/pdjshf/bbc_match_of_the_day_28aug2021

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



'Inside Anfield':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YwEwH8lV-Lw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YwEwH8lV-Lw</a>



LFC 2021/22 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

'Jürgen Klopp's pre match press conference | Leeds United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7Zrk7nIl-A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7Zrk7nIl-A</a>



'Top 10: Liverpool's best Premier League goals against Leeds at Elland Road':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aUoqphEPmoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aUoqphEPmoc</a>
Great Interview with Kloppo

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H9yfsn_duk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H9yfsn_duk0</a>
.



Leeds 0 - 3 Liverpool : League Match 4 : Sunday 12th September, 2021 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.
Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot, Salah, Mane, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones.

 
LFC Live 'Match Blog / Report': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/443008-match-report-liverpool-leeds-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5822

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349192.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349203.0



Salah goal on 20 mins - https://streamwo.com/WBETXPy & https://juststream.live/VainAbscessFornicated & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/matchday-a.html

Mané chance on 26 mins - https://streamwo.com/JPlha9T & https://juststream.live/MediatingInfestSimulacrum

Fabinho goal on 50 mins - https://streamwo.com/bO7H7NN & https://juststream.live/DefendLargerSatisfying & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/matchday-s.html

Struijk red card on 60' - NSFW : (Harvey Elliott horrible leg injury) : NSFW - https://streamwo.com/lA7FVwq & https://juststream.live/MemoirsFecklessnessTransportation

'Harvey Elliott being applauded off by some Leeds fans and he applauds back. Others in the home end sing 'always the victim'. Grim.' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1437097019357728770

Mane chance on 80 mins - https://streamwo.com/qSVVfAH & https://juststream.live/AbstinentLanguishedDesignational

Alisson save from long range lob by Bamford on 83 mins - https://streamja.com/N3GrB

Mane goal on 90+2 mins - https://streamwo.com/BUdnmoY & https://juststream.live/SecurestCapitulatesAntrum


Mo gives the shirt he scored his 100th league goal in to young fan - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/pmx9fc/mo_gives_the_shirt_he_scored_his_100th_premier



Trent A-A post match interview : https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/pmyh6h/taa_post_match_interview

Mo Salah post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzWO9CTX0bk

van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1k-84lACzsw & https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1437113338446684162


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=675N06zj-2A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3COEvhUNp8 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58538220

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nhVlX6W4Z0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVK4NxizTBw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/pmumha/leeds_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league_12sep2021

& www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/09/leeds-united-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html & https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138638/leeds-united-vs-liverpool#media

& https://hdmatches.net/2021/09/12/video-leeds-united-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-12-september-2021 & https://ourmatch.me/12-09-2021-leeds-united-vs-liverpool



'Leeds vs LFC ' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ubwysqZMVow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ubwysqZMVow</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 12th September MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/pn2g1s/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_12sep2021

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Leeds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jKDSZ6YPYMo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jKDSZ6YPYMo</a>



LFC 2021/22 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Not as though I'm entitled to any sort of special request clippies, but is there one of Mo tracking back to cover for Trent?

Just loved that, even though Sadio does it every match, repeatedly.

It's Sadio's job, he always does it, we should be grateful for that.

It wasn't and normally isn't Mo's job, we should be grateful for how badly he wants to win...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Great stuff Jason. Thanks, as always.
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/

Quality that mate - thanks for sharing :thumbup
'Liverpool's Champions League press conference from Anfield | Milan':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_ZWXSr2MgeA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_ZWXSr2MgeA</a>



'Two clubs steeped in European history meets at Anfield for the first time.':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1437868762376462338 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/poaog8/two_clubs_steeped_in_european_history_meets_at

'Liverpool Legendary Champions League Goals' - an 11 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y2WeIl4fJaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y2WeIl4fJaM</a>
