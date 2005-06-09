.Start of the 2021/22 League Season...Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool
: League Match 1 : Saturday 14th August, 2021 - a 5.30pm kick off
.Norwich XI:
Krul, Giannoulis, Gibson, Hanley, Aarons, Rupp, Gilmour, Melou, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.Subs:
Gunn, Mumba, Zimmerman, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Tzolis, Idah, Sargent.LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota.Subs:
Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Minamimo, Origi, Woodburn, Elliot.
LFC free official Match Build-Up video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZzWB_6QNPA
LFC Live Match Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440774-norwich-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5819
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349047.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349071.0
fans singing Allez Allez Allez - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/p4bvbh/allez_allez_allez
fans singing Si Senor - https://streamable.com/5wofab
fans singing FOAR - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/p4xwi7/football_is_for_the_fans_loved_every_bit_of_this
fans singing The Reds have got no money, We're going to win the league - https://twitter.com/notN1k84/status/1426694446670811139Jota goal
on 26' - https://streamwo.com/XrA67ym
& https://streamable.com/vhs6bz
& www.gsoccer.xyz/p/goal8s54f.html
Jota great run - brought down by Cantwell from behind with no attempt to play the ball - on 54' - https://streamable.com/e/0cnv9bFirmino goal
on 65' - https://streamwo.com/fb4qMF5
& https://streamable.com/9pq0f9
& https://twitter.com/LFCINDONESIAN_/status/1426603607827255296Salah goal
on 74' - https://streamwo.com/bi92HNS
& www.gsoccer.xyz/p/nor-liv.html
& https://twitter.com/mjeed23ff/status/1426605693918973967
Alisson double save on 86' - https://streamable.com/q1oiv6
& https://streamable.com/e/rknbis
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv4s2DGNgJg
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx0q27qUFJQ
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CM6_ddY-9Q
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiu_8j7LWc4Match Highlights
& Full Match Replay
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p4b1va/norwich_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league_14aug2021
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138610/norwich-city-vs-liverpool#media
& https://ourmatch.me/14-08-2021-norwich-city-vs-liverpool
& https://hdmatches.net/2021/08/14/video-norwich-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-14-august-2021
'LFC vs Norwich
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T8lht4X6z-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T8lht4X6z-M</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.
Saturday 14th August MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p4hx75/bbc_match_of_the_day_14aug2021LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
'Inside Norwich
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hiLJ5QqE05g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hiLJ5QqE05g</a>LFC 2021/22 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results
LFC matches being shown live on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
