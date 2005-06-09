« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39560 on: August 3, 2021, 05:00:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  3, 2021, 03:53:56 pm
'Inside Training' (06.08.21) - Evian; a 6 minute video:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1422565921248333833

or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shRxD9kuA6s


^ includes 'Old vs Young' shooting competition...

The sarcasmal applause towards the losers in the rondos/finishing comps is utterly hilarious...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39561 on: August 4, 2021, 02:49:24 pm »

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0 : Monday 11th April, 2011 : full match replay...

https://ninjastream.to/watch/GbJQPeWd3Z7rw?


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5251
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39562 on: August 4, 2021, 02:53:15 pm »

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1 : Sunday 6th February, 2011 (Torres debut for Chelsea?) : full match replay...

https://ninjastream.to/watch/YnqAKrzBbm2PJ?


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5246
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39563 on: August 5, 2021, 01:26:17 am »

'Liverpool's Unforgettable Moments Of The Decade' - (up to January '20) - a 15 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bW-fjoXX1-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bW-fjoXX1-U</a>


^ not enough Ragnar Klavan for me - but a great watch otherwise  ;D
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39564 on: August 5, 2021, 03:41:09 pm »
Bologna 0 - 2 Liverpool : Thursday 5th August - a 3pm kick off (60 minute match). Pre-Season Friendly.


LFC XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Salah.
Subs: Karius, Pitaluga, R Williams, Woodburn, Beck.


Jota goal on 7 mins - https://streamable.com/0oqk3j & https://twitter.com/WFGSkill/status/1423291083631431696

Mane goal on 13 mins - https://streamable.com/e44eha & https://twitter.com/WFGSkill/status/1423291883904671757

van Dijk played 40+ minutes.


Match Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/oylfla/liverpool_vs_bologna_club_friendlies_05aug2021




RAWK 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.1240 (content for these two matches starts on Page 32)




Bologna 0 - 1 Liverpool : Thursday 05th August - a 5pm kick off (the 2nd 60 minute match of the day). Pre-Season Friendly.


LFC XI: Alisson, N. Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Origi, Phillips, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Clarkson.


Minamino goal on 14 mins - https://streamable.com/ku4vj3 & https://twitter.com/ynwa__mo11/status/1423316678956380165

Joe Gomez played 40+ minutes.


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me/05-08-2021-liverpool-vs-bologna (6 minutes)



Klopp post-match(es) interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9TauE-avg4 (a 4 minute video from LFC)

LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439936-pre-season-friendlies-bologna-match-report

« Last Edit: August 5, 2021, 07:15:57 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39565 on: August 5, 2021, 04:24:46 pm »

Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1 : Saturday 8th Februay, 2014 : full match replay...

https://ninjastream.to/watch/r6qQNqw7RAX7w


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5405

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39566 on: August 8, 2021, 02:41:54 pm »
.
Liverpool 1 - 1 Athletic Bilbao : pre-season friendly - at Anfield : Sunday 8th August, 2021 - a 4pm kick off.


kick off delayed to 4.30pm - issues with the new ticketing system (insert LFC ticket office joke / rage here) - https://twitter.com/Leons_Logic/status/1424377948564606980

Club statement - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440243-liverpool-fc-statement


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Virgil, Robertson; Milner, Elliott, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mané.
Subs: Karius, Pitaluga, R. Williams, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Morton, Bradley, Koumetio.

Ath XI: Agirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, I. Martinez, Balenziaga, Dani García, Vencedor, Berenguer, Muniain, Sancet, I. Williams
Subs: Ezkieta, Morcillo, Nuñez, Yeray, Vesga, Lekue, Zarraga, Villalibre, Raúl García, N. Williams, Paredes, Serrano, Petxarroman.


https://twitter.com/AthleticClub & https://twitter.com/Athletic_en : www.athletic-club.eus : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Athletic_Bilbao

RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.1520 (content for this match starts on Page 39)

'Liverpool v Athletic Club | Build-up from Anfield' video (from the official LFC youtube channel) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXBB0ZlVUkQ



Jota goal on 13' - https://streamable.com/ttetic & https://streamable.com/6kbhgm & https://twitter.com/addict_lfc/status/1424403006456356872

Alisson save vs I. Williams on 35' -  https://streamable.com/qao2d2

Robertson ankle injury on 43' (a 'heads-up' - not for squeamish people like me) - https://streamable.com/txcq0f

Berenguer equalising goal on 53' - https://streamable.com/o7u64s & https://streamable.com/ubejxu

Harvey Elliott strike against the post on 75' - https://streamable.com/5h7c4y

van Dijk played 71 mins.



Match Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p0hwbd/liverpool_vs_athletic_club_club_friendlies

& www.yoursoccerdose.com/18251475-liverpool-vs-athletic-club-club-friendlies/#3

& www.soccercatch.com/matches/18251475/liverpool-vs-athletic-club#media



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39567 on: August 8, 2021, 11:19:29 pm »
^ nice one Jason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39568 on: August 8, 2021, 11:33:42 pm »
Quote from: kavah on August  8, 2021, 11:19:29 pm
^ nice one Jason

Seriously...

All that work, for a friendly against Bilbao.

Very lucky, we are, especially since I can remember at one point The J decided to retire from the LFC Linkage gig.   :D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39569 on: August 9, 2021, 12:08:38 am »

Just getting the 'copy & paste template' down for the new season ;)

Think it has now been 2/3 times I've decided to stop doing the links - boredom, PPV greed, and bloody COVID put a stop to that; though this season should be the last... honest!


Plus, this has 'mini-index' below should be okay for looking back on recent seasons, some memorable matches, us winning trophies... and so my work here is done (nearly).






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review (+ EL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 'Road to Athens 2007' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

15 years since the 2005 CL Semi-Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

All European Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860


2001 UEFA Cup Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


Season 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1986 Double : 1984 Treble : Other 'older' videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 - Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, wins vs Everton & other rivals etc.

Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.

Some more games - Saint Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Brann in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008


A 'mini-index' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686






RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - a 'season by season' index...


2005/06 : Page 1 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

2006/07 : Page 22 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

2007/08 : Page 63 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2480

2008/09 : Page 123 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.4880

2009/10 : Page 234 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9320

2010/11 : Page 297 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.11840

2011/12 : Page 390 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.15560

2012/13 : Page 520 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.20760

2013/14 : Page 601 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24000

2014/15 : Page 724 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.28920

2015/16 : Page 792 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.31640

2016/17 : Page 859 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.34320

2017/18 : Page 882 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.35240

2018/19 : Page 911 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.36400

2019/20 : Page 946 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.37800

2020/21 : Page 973 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.38880

2021/22 : Page 989 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.39520


^ each 'Page' starts around July of that year - when some sort of 'pre-season' usually begins...









The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (60+ stream sites)



Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39570 on: August 9, 2021, 01:13:31 am »
.
Match Of The 70's


although not all about Liverpool, we do feature a fair bit...

Click on the blue 'Watch on Vimeo' button for the video to play :)



70/71...





71/72...





72/73...





73/74...





74/75...





75/76...





76/77...





77/78...





78/79...





79/80...





Greatest Hits - Match Of The 70's...



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39571 on: August 9, 2021, 01:19:12 am »
Urgh, all privacy bant stateside except el primero...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39572 on: August 9, 2021, 01:27:34 am »
.
Match Of The 80's...


for some reason only Seasons 1980 to 1986 were ever made (www.imdb.com/title/tt0118395/episodes)...



80/81...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7oRFP5XZObw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7oRFP5XZObw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7CearMgbS1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7CearMgbS1k</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cp4SpKcaUuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cp4SpKcaUuA</a>

Part 4 missing - probably a UEFA copyright takedown - will try and find it...



81/82...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xZwWiOqA20A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xZwWiOqA20A</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dBAqYNgm1z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dBAqYNgm1z0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1mJucjkZwg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1mJucjkZwg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cSp9trOQmyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cSp9trOQmyE</a>



82/83...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5TvFtlOSX_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5TvFtlOSX_g</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UOLUtsrmFWM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UOLUtsrmFWM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1bRPl5rnsGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1bRPl5rnsGE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/awKesNx7kE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/awKesNx7kE0</a>



83/84...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QwpkNtDspr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QwpkNtDspr0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MGHOh6G4qyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MGHOh6G4qyo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lX13ngG_Lzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lX13ngG_Lzk</a>

Part 4 is missing - probably a UEFA copyright takedown - will try and find it...



84/85...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1NQJp7b28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1NQJp7b28</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tuU9kPfdKT8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tuU9kPfdKT8</a>



85/86...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/drmpAYIxcRw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/drmpAYIxcRw</a>

^ as Dave Waller says in the blurb on the video... some footage has been removed to escape it being taken down.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39573 on: August 9, 2021, 01:58:54 am »
.
Match Of the 90's...



90/91...

still looking for...



91/92...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nB42r8o1_g4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nB42r8o1_g4</a>



92/93...

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xy9c3o



93/94...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QjtH9pflnGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QjtH9pflnGg</a>



94/95...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iHV3yhVBjqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iHV3yhVBjqg</a>



95/96...

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xy9c8c



96/97...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SB3DHJXsKYM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SB3DHJXsKYM</a>



97/98...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XTISMAE5ri4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XTISMAE5ri4</a>



98/99...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EGmmB7jMshU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EGmmB7jMshU</a>

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39574 on: August 9, 2021, 02:09:29 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on August  9, 2021, 01:19:12 am
Urgh, all privacy bant stateside except el primero...

A free vpn from the Chrome Web Store - and then set it to the UK - should do the trick mate (just remember to turn it off after you've finished).




'The Best of the 60s, 70s, and 80s - MOTD'...

60's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=1

70's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=2

80's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=3

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39575 on: August 9, 2021, 02:19:15 pm »
Part 3 - 1983/4. Howard Kendall - the crowd stayed supportive.

Final whistle - BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO


Also sad, the monkey chants at Barnes against PLymouth
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39576 on: August 9, 2021, 04:49:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  9, 2021, 02:09:29 am
A free vpn from the Chrome Web Store - and then set it to the UK - should do the trick mate (just remember to turn it off after you've finished).




'The Best of the 60s, 70s, and 80s - MOTD'...

60's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=1

70's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=2

80's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=3

The 80s link goes to the 60s mate. Am I doing something stupid?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39577 on: August 9, 2021, 04:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August  9, 2021, 04:49:59 pm
The 80s link goes to the 60s mate. Am I doing something stupid?

Hiya mate. It works okay for me - though if having any issues... to the right of the video is a box with with 3 links; 'Parts 1 to 3' - just click on 'P3 - The 80's' - and it should play ok.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39578 on: August 9, 2021, 05:37:26 pm »
.
Liverpool 3 - 1 Osasuna : pre-season friendly - at Anfield : Monday 9th August, 2021 - a 7pm kick off.


LFC XI: Kelleher, Neco Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino.
Subs: Karius, H Davies, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, B Davies, R Williams, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Clarkson, Bradley.

Osasuna XI: Perez, Cruz, U Garcia, D Garcia, Oier, Chimy Avila, R. Torres, Inigo Perez, Torro, Barbero, Areso.
Subs: Herrera, Vidal, Darko, Barja, Jaume, Ruben Garcia, Ramalho, Budimer, Kike G, Javi Martinez, Aimar, Unai Dufur.


LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440342-osasuna-anfield-friendly-match-report

https://twitter.com/CAOsasuna : https://twitter.com/CAOsasuna_en : www.osasuna.es : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CA_Osasuna


'Liverpool v CA Osasuna | Build-up from Anfield' pre-match video from LFC : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvaprFSa6zE

RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.1520 (content for this match starts on Page 48)

RAWK 'Michael Robinson RIP' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341734.0



'Anfield singing You'll Never Walk Alone ahead of a friendly against Osasuna as a tribute to Michael Robinson and Tommy Leishman' - https://streamja.com/9oA4y



Minamino goal on 14' - https://streamable.com/n6ahcw & https://twitter.com/PassLikeThiago/status/1424801670475751429

Firmino goal on 21' - https://streamable.com/xp703u & https://twitter.com/IFAST66/status/1424803469928636423

Firmino goal on 41' - https://streamable.com/dgoj7n & https://twitter.com/AlcantaraRole_/status/1424808861681258499

Kike Garcia goal on 70 - https://streamable.com/0qqkum

Joe Gomez played 60 mins. Henderson came on at 70 mins.



Match Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p19caw/liverpool_vs_osasuna_club_friendlies_09aug2021

& https://hdmatches.net/2021/08/09/video-liverpool-vs-osasuna-highlights-full-match-09-august-2021

& www.yoursoccerdose.com/18251476-liverpool-vs-osasuna-club-friendlies/#3



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39579 on: August 10, 2021, 07:30:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  9, 2021, 04:56:03 pm
Hiya mate. It works okay for me - though if having any issues... to the right of the video is a box with with 3 links; 'Parts 1 to 3' - just click on 'P3 - The 80's' - and it should play ok.

Thank you. Used the links on the right and all good. A very enjoyable (mostly) watch too. Cheers man, as always.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39580 on: August 13, 2021, 03:02:35 pm »
.
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool - from 2012; 5 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4AoBHgzfxM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4AoBHgzfxM8</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5309



'Norwich 2-5 Liverpool' - from 2012; 10 mins:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3b66t5

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5331



'Norwich 2-3 Liverpool' - from 2014; 5 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TWDDCw-poK8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TWDDCw-poK8</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5415



'Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool ' - from 2016; 6 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51TqK4vsIF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51TqK4vsIF0</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5511




'Norwich 0-1 Liverpool' - from 2020; 2 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bU5vHGK17CY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bU5vHGK17CY</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5740

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39581 on: August 13, 2021, 03:12:42 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Norwich City' - 23 minutes, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA</a>
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39582 on: August 13, 2021, 04:45:07 pm »
Where is the 4 goal masterclass from Suarez???

oojason - you are dead to me.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39583 on: August 13, 2021, 05:43:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 13, 2021, 04:45:07 pm
Where is the 4 goal masterclass from Suarez???

oojason - you are dead to me.

:lmao

I was only doing the recent games away at Carrow Road, though just because it is you...



'Liverpool 5-0 Norwich' - from 2013; 6 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZL1bu429h0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZL1bu429h0</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5348



'Liverpool 5-1 Norwich' - from 2013; 7 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RLBvH-AvkdU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RLBvH-AvkdU</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5394
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39584 on: August 13, 2021, 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August 13, 2021, 05:43:11 pm
:lmao

I was only doing the recent games away at Carrow Road, though just because it is you...



'Liverpool 5-0 Norwich' - from 2013; 6 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZL1bu429h0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZL1bu429h0</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5348



'Liverpool 5-1 Norwich' - from 2013; 7 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RLBvH-AvkdU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RLBvH-AvkdU</a>

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5394


We are friends again. Haha!


(Thanks!).
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39585 on: August 13, 2021, 08:38:28 pm »
Any links available for Henderson: The Making of a Champion and also   one week in may liverpool Documentaries?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39586 on: August 13, 2021, 11:27:47 pm »

^ the 'Henderson: The Making of a Champion' doc can be found in...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17796018#msg17796018 (scroll up and down on that post for more Henderson content)



The 'One Week In May' doc on the 2001 season can be found in...

the '20 years since 2001 - and winning Five Trophies in a year...' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39587 on: August 14, 2021, 03:39:42 pm »
.
Start of the 2021/22 League Season...





Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool : League Match 1 : Saturday 14th August, 2021 - a 5.30pm kick off.


Norwich XI: Krul, Giannoulis, Gibson, Hanley, Aarons, Rupp, Gilmour, Melou, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.
Subs: Gunn, Mumba, Zimmerman, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Tzolis, Idah, Sargent.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Minamimo, Origi, Woodburn, Elliot.


LFC free official Match Build-Up video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZzWB_6QNPA
LFC Live Match Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440774-norwich-premier-league-match-report
 
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5819

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349047.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349071.0



fans singing Allez Allez Allez - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/p4bvbh/allez_allez_allez

fans singing Si Senor - https://streamable.com/5wofab

fans singing FOAR - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/p4xwi7/football_is_for_the_fans_loved_every_bit_of_this

fans singing The Reds have got no money, We're going to win the league - https://twitter.com/notN1k84/status/1426694446670811139



Jota goal on 26' - https://streamwo.com/XrA67ym & https://streamable.com/vhs6bz & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/goal8s54f.html

Jota great run - brought down by Cantwell from behind with no attempt to play the ball - on 54' - https://streamable.com/e/0cnv9b

Firmino goal on 65' - https://streamwo.com/fb4qMF5 & https://streamable.com/9pq0f9 & https://twitter.com/LFCINDONESIAN_/status/1426603607827255296

Salah goal on 74' - https://streamwo.com/bi92HNS & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/nor-liv.html & https://twitter.com/mjeed23ff/status/1426605693918973967

Alisson double save on 86' - https://streamable.com/q1oiv6 & https://streamable.com/e/rknbis



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv4s2DGNgJg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx0q27qUFJQ

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CM6_ddY-9Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiu_8j7LWc4



Match Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p4b1va/norwich_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league_14aug2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138610/norwich-city-vs-liverpool#media

& https://ourmatch.me/14-08-2021-norwich-city-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2021/08/14/video-norwich-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-14-august-2021



'LFC vs Norwich' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T8lht4X6z-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T8lht4X6z-M</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 14th August MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p4hx75/bbc_match_of_the_day_14aug2021

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



'Inside Norwich':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hiLJ5QqE05g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hiLJ5QqE05g</a>



LFC 2021/22 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39588 on: Yesterday at 06:04:13 pm »
Behind closed doors game vs Aston Villa yesterday where we won 4-1.

Unconfirmed starting 11..
Kelleher; N.Williams, Gomez, Konate, Beck; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Gordon, Minamino, Origi

Couple of links to goals from Neco & Gordon..

https://streamable.com/5i1mk4

https://v.redd.it/na1rbyzrsqh71
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39589 on: Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm »
Jeez, that's some goal by Neco Williams.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39590 on: Yesterday at 07:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm
Jeez, that's some goal by Neco Williams.
I'm tempted to give that goal of the season status already.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39591 on: Today at 02:03:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August 14, 2021, 03:39:42 pm

'Inside Norwich':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hiLJ5QqE05g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hiLJ5QqE05g</a>


Harvey made to lug the water bottles out onto the pitch. Welcome to the Dance, Rook... :D
