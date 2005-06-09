« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 3, 2021, 05:00:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on August  3, 2021, 03:53:56 pm
'Inside Training' (06.08.21) - Evian; a 6 minute video:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1422565921248333833

or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shRxD9kuA6s


^ includes 'Old vs Young' shooting competition...

The sarcasmal applause towards the losers in the rondos/finishing comps is utterly hilarious...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 4, 2021, 02:49:24 pm

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0 : Monday 11th April, 2011 : full match replay...

https://ninjastream.to/watch/GbJQPeWd3Z7rw?


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5251
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 4, 2021, 02:53:15 pm

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1 : Sunday 6th February, 2011 (Torres debut for Chelsea?) : full match replay...

https://ninjastream.to/watch/YnqAKrzBbm2PJ?


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5246
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 5, 2021, 01:26:17 am

'Liverpool's Unforgettable Moments Of The Decade' - (up to January '20) - a 15 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bW-fjoXX1-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bW-fjoXX1-U</a>


^ not enough Ragnar Klavan for me - but a great watch otherwise  ;D
Last Edit: August 5, 2021, 07:29:13 pm by oojason
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 5, 2021, 03:41:09 pm
Bologna 0 - 2 Liverpool : Thursday 5th August - a 3pm kick off (60 minute match). Pre-Season Friendly.


LFC XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Salah.
Subs: Karius, Pitaluga, R Williams, Woodburn, Beck.


Jota goal on 7 mins - https://streamable.com/0oqk3j & https://twitter.com/WFGSkill/status/1423291083631431696

Mane goal on 13 mins - https://streamable.com/e44eha & https://twitter.com/WFGSkill/status/1423291883904671757

van Dijk played 40+ minutes.


Match Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/oylfla/liverpool_vs_bologna_club_friendlies_05aug2021




RAWK 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.1240 (content for these two matches starts on Page 32)




Bologna 0 - 1 Liverpool : Thursday 05th August - a 5pm kick off (the 2nd 60 minute match of the day). Pre-Season Friendly.


LFC XI: Alisson, N. Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Origi, Phillips, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Clarkson.


Minamino goal on 14 mins - https://streamable.com/ku4vj3 & https://twitter.com/ynwa__mo11/status/1423316678956380165

Joe Gomez played 40+ minutes.


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me/05-08-2021-liverpool-vs-bologna (6 minutes)



Klopp post-match(es) interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9TauE-avg4 (a 4 minute video from LFC)

LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439936-pre-season-friendlies-bologna-match-report

Last Edit: August 5, 2021, 07:15:57 pm by oojason
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 5, 2021, 04:24:46 pm

Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1 : Saturday 8th Februay, 2014 : full match replay...

https://ninjastream.to/watch/r6qQNqw7RAX7w


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5405

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 02:41:54 pm
Liverpool 1 - 1 Athletic Bilbao : pre-season friendly - at Anfield : Sunday 8th August, 2021 - a 4pm kick off.


kick off delayed to 4.30pm - issues with the new ticketing system (insert LFC ticket office joke / rage here) - https://twitter.com/Leons_Logic/status/1424377948564606980

Club statement - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440243-liverpool-fc-statement


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Virgil, Robertson; Milner, Elliott, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mané.
Subs: Karius, Pitaluga, R. Williams, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Morton, Bradley, Koumetio.

Ath XI: Agirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, I. Martinez, Balenziaga, Dani García, Vencedor, Berenguer, Muniain, Sancet, I. Williams
Subs: Ezkieta, Morcillo, Nuñez, Yeray, Vesga, Lekue, Zarraga, Villalibre, Raúl García, N. Williams, Paredes, Serrano, Petxarroman.


https://twitter.com/AthleticClub & https://twitter.com/Athletic_en : www.athletic-club.eus : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Athletic_Bilbao

RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.1520 (content for this match starts on Page 39)

'Liverpool v Athletic Club | Build-up from Anfield' video (from the official LFC youtube channel) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXBB0ZlVUkQ



Jota goal on 13' - https://streamable.com/ttetic & https://streamable.com/6kbhgm & https://twitter.com/addict_lfc/status/1424403006456356872

Alisson save vs I. Williams on 35' -  https://streamable.com/qao2d2

Robertson ankle injury on 43' (a 'heads-up' - not for squeamish people like me) - https://streamable.com/txcq0f

Berenguer equalising goal on 53' - https://streamable.com/o7u64s & https://streamable.com/ubejxu

Harvey Elliott strike against the post on 75' - https://streamable.com/5h7c4y

van Dijk played 71 mins.



Match Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p0hwbd/liverpool_vs_athletic_club_club_friendlies

& www.yoursoccerdose.com/18251475-liverpool-vs-athletic-club-club-friendlies/#3

& www.soccercatch.com/matches/18251475/liverpool-vs-athletic-club#media



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm by oojason
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
^ nice one Jason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
kavah on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
^ nice one Jason

Seriously...

All that work, for a friendly against Bilbao.

Very lucky, we are, especially since I can remember at one point The J decided to retire from the LFC Linkage gig.   :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 12:08:38 am
Just getting the 'copy & paste template' down for the new season ;)

Think it has now been 2/3 times I've decided to stop doing the links - boredom, PPV greed, and bloody COVID put a stop to that; though this season should be the last... honest!


Plus, this has 'mini-index' below should be okay for looking back on recent seasons, some memorable matches, us winning trophies... and so my work here is done (nearly).






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review (+ EL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 'Road to Athens 2007' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


All European Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860

2001 UEFA Cup Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


Season 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1986 Double : 1984 Treble : Other 'older' videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 - Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, wins vs Everton & other rivals etc.

Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.

Some more games - Saint Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Brann in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008


A 'mini-index' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686






RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - a 'season by season' index...


2005/06 : Page 1 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

2006/07 : Page 22 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

2007/08 : Page 63 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2480

2008/09 : Page 123 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.4880

2009/10 : Page 234 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9320

2010/11 : Page 297 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.11840

2011/12 : Page 390 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.15560

2012/13 : Page 520 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.20760

2013/14 : Page 601 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24000

2014/15 : Page 724 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.28920

2015/16 : Page 792 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.31640

2016/17 : Page 859 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.34320

2017/18 : Page 882 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.35240

2018/19 : Page 911 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.36400

2019/20 : Page 946 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.37800

2020/21 : Page 973 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.38880

2021/22 : Page 989 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.39520


^ each 'Page' starts around July of that year - when some sort of 'pre-season' usually begins...









The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (60+ stream sites)



Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:13:31 am
.
Match Of The 70's


although not all about Liverpool, we do feature a fair bit...



70/71...





71/72...





72/73...





73/74...





74/75...





75/76...





76/77...





77/78...





78/79...





79/80...





Greatest Hits - Match Of The 70's...



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:19:12 am
Urgh, all privacy bant stateside except el primero...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:27:34 am
.
Match Of The 80's...


for some reason only Seasons 1980 to 1986 were ever made (www.imdb.com/title/tt0118395/episodes)...



80/81...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7oRFP5XZObw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7oRFP5XZObw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7CearMgbS1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7CearMgbS1k</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cp4SpKcaUuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cp4SpKcaUuA</a>

Part 4 missing - probably a UEFA copyright takedown - will try and find it...



81/82...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xZwWiOqA20A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xZwWiOqA20A</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dBAqYNgm1z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dBAqYNgm1z0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1mJucjkZwg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1mJucjkZwg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cSp9trOQmyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cSp9trOQmyE</a>



82/83...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5TvFtlOSX_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5TvFtlOSX_g</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UOLUtsrmFWM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UOLUtsrmFWM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1bRPl5rnsGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1bRPl5rnsGE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/awKesNx7kE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/awKesNx7kE0</a>



83/84...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QwpkNtDspr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QwpkNtDspr0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MGHOh6G4qyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MGHOh6G4qyo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lX13ngG_Lzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lX13ngG_Lzk</a>

Part 4 is missing - probably a UEFA copyright takedown - will try and find it...



84/85...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1NQJp7b28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1NQJp7b28</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tuU9kPfdKT8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tuU9kPfdKT8</a>



85/86...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/drmpAYIxcRw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/drmpAYIxcRw</a>

^ as Dave Waller says in the blurb on the video... some footage has been removed to escape it being taken down.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:58:54 am
.
Match Of the 90's...



90/91...

still looking for...



91/92...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nB42r8o1_g4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nB42r8o1_g4</a>



92/93...

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xy9c3o



93/94...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QjtH9pflnGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QjtH9pflnGg</a>



94/95...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iHV3yhVBjqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iHV3yhVBjqg</a>



95/96...

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xy9c8c



96/97...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SB3DHJXsKYM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SB3DHJXsKYM</a>



97/98...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XTISMAE5ri4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XTISMAE5ri4</a>



98/99...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EGmmB7jMshU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EGmmB7jMshU</a>

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 02:09:29 am
afc turkish on Today at 01:19:12 am
Urgh, all privacy bant stateside except el primero...

A free vpn from the Chrome Web Store - and then set it to the UK - should do the trick mate (just remember to turn it off after you've finished).




'The Best of the 60s, 70s, and 80s - MOTD'...

60's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=1

70's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=2

80's - www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=3

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 02:19:15 pm
Part 3 - 1983/4. Howard Kendall - the crowd stayed supportive.

Final whistle - BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO


Also sad, the monkey chants at Barnes against PLymouth
