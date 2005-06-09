.Liverpool 1 - 1 Athletic Bilbao
: pre-season friendly - at Anfield : Sunday 8th August, 2021 - a 4pm kick off
.
kick off delayed to 4.30pm - issues with the new ticketing system (insert LFC ticket office joke / rage here)
- https://twitter.com/Leons_Logic/status/1424377948564606980
Club statement - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440243-liverpool-fc-statementLFC XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Virgil, Robertson; Milner, Elliott, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mané.Subs:
Karius, Pitaluga, R. Williams, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Morton, Bradley, Koumetio.Ath XI:
Agirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, I. Martinez, Balenziaga, Dani García, Vencedor, Berenguer, Muniain, Sancet, I. WilliamsSubs:
Ezkieta, Morcillo, Nuñez, Yeray, Vesga, Lekue, Zarraga, Villalibre, Raúl García, N. Williams, Paredes, Serrano, Petxarroman.https://twitter.com/AthleticClub
& https://twitter.com/Athletic_en
: www.athletic-club.eus
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Athletic_Bilbao
RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.1520 (content for this match starts on Page 39)
'Liverpool v Athletic Club | Build-up from Anfield' video (from the official LFC youtube channel)
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXBB0ZlVUkQJota goal
on 13' - https://streamable.com/ttetic
& https://streamable.com/6kbhgm
& https://twitter.com/addict_lfc/status/1424403006456356872
Alisson save vs I. Williams on 35' - https://streamable.com/qao2d2
Robertson ankle injury on 43' (a 'heads-up' - not for squeamish people like me)
- https://streamable.com/txcq0f
Berenguer equalising goal on 53' - https://streamable.com/o7u64s
& https://streamable.com/ubejxu
Harvey Elliott strike against the post on 75' - https://streamable.com/5h7c4yvan Dijk played 71 mins
.Match Highlights
& Full Match Replay
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/p0hwbd/liverpool_vs_athletic_club_club_friendlies
& www.yoursoccerdose.com/18251475-liverpool-vs-athletic-club-club-friendlies/#3
