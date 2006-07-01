.

'Top 10: Rafa Benitez games in charge | European nights, cup finals, Istanbul' - by LFC:-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw</a>









'Liverpool VS AC Milan Champions League Final 2005' (Impossible Is Nothing):-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0</a>









'Liverpool FC 2005 'In My Life' Istanbul':-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>









'We've got the best midfield in the world...' (post-match Athens 2007):-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>









'Rafa Benitez La Bamba Liverpool Kop Song' - from 2007:-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0</a>









'Barcelona v Liverpool - Rafa La bamba' - from 2007 away vs Barcelona:-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU</a>









'Thank You Rafa Benitez by ElAlonso [TTMCC - June Winner]':-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4</a>









'Rafa Benitez Tribute' - by 'LFC LEGEND':-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8</a>









'Rafa back at Anfield and gets a standing ovation' - from the 2011 Hillsborough Memorial Service at Anfield:-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk</a>









a post with a list of some Rafa threads on RAWK over the years - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686



Thank you for posting a higher quality of the "In My Life" video. I have always adored it and the only version I have ever seen online is a really poor 144p version that isn't pleasant to watch.