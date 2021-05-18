.A Review of Liverpool's 2020/21 Season...
Some useful links to various 2020/21 threads and info...
LFC.com's 'Season 2020/21 - Fixtures & Results
' info: www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results
LFCHistory.net 'Match Info
' pages for the 2020/21 Season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/130
LFCStats.co.uk 2020/21 Season
page: http://lfcstats.co.uk/20202021premierleagueresults.html
11vs11.com 2020/21 Season
page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/2021
Wikipedia page for Liverpool's 2020/21 Season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Liverpool_F.C._season
Liverpool FC Wiki for the 2020/21 Season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/2020-21_season
Liverpool Player Appearances for the 2020/21 Season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Appearances/130
'LFC goals scored this 2020/21 Season
' type videos: tba - at end of season
'Every Liverpool Premier League Goal 2020/21
': tba - at end of season
LFC YouTube channel's 'Inside Anfield: 2020/21
' Playlist: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMuD6EzlFqE&list=PLR8DItC4f5xuvhjc0kSYsFgqAAkdKUUGL
LFC YouTube channel's '2020/21 Video Highlights for each match
' Playlist: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwM6YwMvaAQ&list=PLR8DItC4f5xubYfWTsjlkvWaKzPIdyZxN
All BBC 'Match of The Day
' videos for LFC's 2020-21 season[/b]': tba (at end of season... hopefully)
Every Liverpool game in full for 2020/21: tba (at end of season... hopefully)
RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
RAWK's 'LFC 2020/2021 Season in pictures
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345813.0
RAWK's '2020/2021 Fixture list
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345847.0
RAWK's 'LFC and Premier League Prediction competitions 2020/21
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329349.0
RAWK's 'Attacking #20
' / 'The PL run-in' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346098.0
RAWK's 'Liverpool Transfer Thread - 2020/21
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345734.0
RAWK's 'Jurgen Klopp (2020/21)
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.2960
RAWK's 'Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346951.0
RAWK's 'Are You Enjoying It? (2020/21)
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.msg17434889#msg17434889
RAWK's 'Squad depth and rotation
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334841.0
RAWK's 'Results Comparison Thread 2020/21
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346315.0
RAWK's 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345980.0
RAWK's 'Goalscorers / Assists 2020/21
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329943.msg17332499#msg17332499
RAWK's 'The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well
(extremely well)!
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343958
This thread's 2020/21 'Start of Season'
content starts on Page 979
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17317162#msg17317162
There is a mini-index of links
for previous seasons, domestic & European cup wins, season reviews, Istanbul '05, Barca & Spurs '19, League Title 19, + more... at the end of this post.
Season 2020/21 Match Highlights & Game Info:-August...Liverpool 3 - 0 VfB Stuttgart
: pre-season friendly
: Saturday 22nd August<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZL0BBW7o2U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZL0BBW7o2U</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/406319-match-report-stuttgart-pre-season-austria
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9427
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345845.0
(for both Stuttgart & Salberg friendly matches)https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iem5ra/liverpool_vs_stuttgart_club_friendlies_22aug2020
Full match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/63ne7xl00ztev5u/Full+match+LFC+v+Stuttgart.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 2 - 2 Salzburg
: pre-season friendly
: Tuesday 25th August<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/viVogApbmBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/viVogApbmBY</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/406623-liverpool-salzburg-friendly-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9428
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345845.0
(for both Stuttgart & Salberg friendly matches)https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/igdtbb/salzburgo_vs_liverpool_friendlies_25aug2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/wwzqj576k0nnt9i/Salzburg+2-2+Liverpool+Full+Match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 1 - 1 Arsenal
(Arsenal win 5-4 on pens) : 2020 Community Shield
: Saturday 29th August<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/apdbgEivE6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/apdbgEivE6k</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/407082-community-shield-arsenal-liverpool-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5766
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345885.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iiu7sb/arsenal_vs_liverpool_community_shield_29aug2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/k69zqspdxee648z/Liverpool+1-1+Arsenal+(4-5+pens)+Full+Match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) September...Liverpool 7 - 2 Blackpool
: pre-season friendly
: Saturday 5th September<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RmGwl3Ku3jg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RmGwl3Ku3jg</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/407522-match-report-liverpool-blackpool-friendly
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9429
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345972.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/in2cha/liverpool_vs_blackpool_club_friendly_05092020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/fdvn4t57xxtqsep/Full+match+LFC+v+Blackpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 4 - 3 Leeds Utd
: League Game No. 1
: Saturday 12th September<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8WBfyjt7rP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8WBfyjt7rP8</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/liverpool-v-leeds-united-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5767
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346015.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/irfj7a/liverpool_vs_leeds_united_premier_league_12sep2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/qovsi99iltj44j5/Liverpool+v+Leeds+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
: League Game No. 2
: Sunday 20th September<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dbrDlUnUZsw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dbrDlUnUZsw</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/chelsea-v-liverpool-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5768
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346053.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iwfq8m/chelsea_vs_liverpool_premier_league_20sep2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/pdwdyvj6co4knee/Full+Match+Chelsea+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Lincoln City 2 - 7 Liverpool
: Carabao League Cup - 3rd Round
: Thursday 24th September<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3-i9x_j9Xno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3-i9x_j9Xno</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/lincoln-city-v-liverpool-carabao-cup
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5805
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346077.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iz46ir/lincoln_city_vs_liverpool_carabao_cup_24sep2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/02yixfmergxid3s/Lincoln+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 3 - 1 Arsenal
: League Game No. 3
: Monday 28th September<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TwM6YwMvaAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TwM6YwMvaAQ</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/liverpool-v-arsenal-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5769
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346099.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/j1i65t/liverpool_vs_arsenal_premier_league_28sep2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/24orq4tcx0h5nsn/LFC+v+Arsenal+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) October...Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
(Arsenal win 5-4 on pens) : Carabao League Cup - 4th Round
: Thursday 1st October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DjRAQHVJj8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DjRAQHVJj8c</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/liverpool-v-arsenal-carabao-cup
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5806
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346200.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/j3fpbq/liverpool_vs_arsenal_carabao_cup_01oct2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ai1ll9med819m3e/Highlights_LFC_0-0_Arsenal__4-5_on_penalties.ts (all credit to Tono on another site) Aston Villa 7 - 2 Liverpool
: League Game No. 4
: Sunday 4th October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Nbw3jSafGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Nbw3jSafGM</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411170-match-report-aston-villa-liverpool-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5770
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346222.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/j53fwu/aston_villa_vs_liverpool_premier_league_04oct2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/bayzag0t6ridcnn/Full_Match_Aston_Villa_v_Liverpool.ts (all credit to Tono on another site) Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool
: League Game No. 5
: Sunday 17th October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ohlWrmDf9ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ohlWrmDf9ng</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/everton-v-liverpool-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5771
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346270.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video' Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17407082#msg17407082https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jctfrb/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_17oct2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/r1wx9qvvf3eff5d/Everton+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Ajax 0 - 1 Liverpool
: Champions League, Group D - Match Day 1
: Wednesday 21st October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5KzeOKI5nqY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5KzeOKI5nqY</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/412922-match-report-ajax-liverpool-champions-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5807
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346300.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jfj1il/ajax_vs_liverpool_champions_league_21oct2020/
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/e0d5l02vfwg8kia/Ajax+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 2 - 1 Sheffield Utd
: League Game No. 6
: Saturday 24th October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mt3uyGZA6sc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mt3uyGZA6sc</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413330-match-report-sheffield-united-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5772
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346321.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jheck2/liverpool_vs_sheffield_united_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/gn5v0fjkvlv41vw/LFC+v+Sheff+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 2 - 0 FC Midtjylland
: Champions League, Group D - Match Day 2
: Tuesday 27th October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YILxZAg1JS4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YILxZAg1JS4</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413766-match-report-liverpool-midtjylland-champions-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5808
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346339.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jj8fsp/liverpool_vs_midtjylland_champions_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/c7a2a5so7ikx3oi/LFC+v+Midtjylland+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 2 - 1 West Ham Utd
: League Game No. 7
: Saturday 31st October<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HfEFF6oi184" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HfEFF6oi184</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414309-west-ham-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5773
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346371.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jlm935/liverpool_vs_west_ham_united_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/arzdbqzm5m4iyyz/Highlights+LFC+2-1+West+Ham.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) November...Atalanta 0 - 5 Liverpool
: Champions League, Group D - Match Day 3
: Tuesday 3rd November<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uwR4plw3kjs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uwR4plw3kjs</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414699-match-report-atalanta-champions-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5809
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346394.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jnhfex/atalanta_vs_liverpool_champions_league_03nov2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/der5qrpok5mw088/Full+Match+Atalanta+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Manchester City 1 - 1 Liverpool
: League Game No. 8
: Sunday 8th November<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-lXkuCl1Hxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-lXkuCl1Hxo</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415339-manchester-city-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5774
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346420.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jqedk4/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/edqtkp01rzg4zhh/Man+City+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 3 - 0 Leicester City
: League Game No. 9
: Sunday 22nd November<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oeq3SktZ5qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oeq3SktZ5qc</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/416849-match-report-liverpool-leicester-city-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5775
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346490.0 https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jz1az3/liverpool_vs_leicester_city_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/a85jwastn3m78yh/LFC+v+Leicester+City+Full+Match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 0 - 2 Atalanta
: Champions League, Group D - Match Day 4
: Wednesday 25th November<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/417315-match-report-atalanta-bc-champions-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5810
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346507.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k0zgqa/liverpool_vs_atalanta_champions_league_25nov2020
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/wpzhvew9wrh24ab/LFC+v+Atalanta+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Brighton H&A 1 - 1 Liverpool
: League Game No. 10
: Saturday 28th November<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6x3BgfZEwcE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6x3BgfZEwcE</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/417774-brighton-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5776
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346526.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k2ms6r/brighton_hove_albion_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/8e2l3awlqorw7mc/Brighton+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) December...Liverpool 1 - 0 Ajax
: Champions League, Group D - Match Day 5
: Tuesday 1st December<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pM8ZepI3kEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pM8ZepI3kEI</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418196-ajax-champions-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5811
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346553.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k4skac/liverpool_vs_ajax_champions_league_01dec2020/
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/c1efwaxs7x0urni/LFC+v+Ajax+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 4 - 0 Wolves
: League Game No. 11
: Sunday 6th December (fans are allowed back at Anfield - 2000 of them)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418866-wolves-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5777
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346587.0 https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k7zsg1/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_premier
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/nbiktjelnsugnaw/LFC+v+Wolves+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17493205#msg17493205FC Midtjylland 1 - 1 Liverpool
: Champions League, Group D - Match Day 6
: Wednesday 9th December<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e8DTIjD-rgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e8DTIjD-rgA</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/419331-midtjylland-champions-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5812
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346606.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k9wko3/midtjylland_vs_liverpool_champions_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/d2z9il9m0g3t4bk/Midtjylland+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Fulham 1 - 1 Liverpool
: League Game No. 12
: Sunday 13th December<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PCWOawIPjRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PCWOawIPjRo</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/419868-fulham-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5778
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346629.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kcdd9n/fulham_vs_liverpool_premier_league_13dec2020
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/car3ckhwpz30a12/Fulham+v+Liverpool+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 2 - 1 Spurs
: League Game No. 13
: Wednesday 16th December <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/62n2LWjMqiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/62n2LWjMqiE</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/420383-match-report-liverpool-tottenham
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5779
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346655.0 https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kegg99/liverpool_vs_tottenham_hotspur_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/4i4513hrir3fl2p/LFC+v+Tottenham+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17512166#msg17512166Crystal Palace 0 - 7 Liverpool
: League Game No. 14
: Saturday 19th December<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AUNK5_lFEeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AUNK5_lFEeo</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/420827-match-report-crystal-palace-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5780
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346674.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kg6u4y/crystal_palace_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/0xewec6ykz8fqr2/Full+Match+Crystal+Palace+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Liverpool 1 - 1 WBA
: League Game No. 15
: Sunday 27th December <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NHshCMz5ThE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NHshCMz5ThE</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421400-match-report-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5781
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346692.0 https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kl6aed/liverpool_vs_west_bromwich_albion_premier_league/
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/9rhzq6s9k0wf82w/LFC+v+West+Brom+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)Newcastle 0 - 0 Liverpool
: League Game No. 16
: Wednesday 30th December<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dg46qHT1TBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dg46qHT1TBg</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421637-newcastle-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5782
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346707.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kn9bof/newcastle_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/joob3b3zkm0b9c4/Full+match+Newcastle+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17535044#msg17535044January 2021...Southampton 1 - 0 Liverpool
: League Game No. 17
: Monday 4th January<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hIYZXscer_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hIYZXscer_s</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421876-southampton-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5783
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346735.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kqgb02/southampton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_04jan2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/zn0mgvf7qi174nm/Southampton+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site) Aston Villa 1 - 4 Liverpool
: FA Cup - 3rd Round
: Friday 8th January<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MtNLjvZvzW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MtNLjvZvzW4</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422204-match-report-reds-defeat-youthful-villa-to-reach-fa-cup-fourth-round
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5813
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346754.0https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ktacwh/aston_villa_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_08jan2021/
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/10ucfd0lzjq0xzd/Aston+Villa+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17553550#msg17553550Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester Utd
: League Game No. 18
: Sunday 17th January <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EClKpe_p5_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EClKpe_p5_0</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422892-manchester-united-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5785
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346798.0 https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kz9bjb/liverpool_vs_manchester_united_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qq41tml1wvrv5hm/LFC+v+Man+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17566252#msg17566252Liverpool 0 - 1 Burnley
: League Game No. 19
: Thursday 21st January <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DE0kC_D5lds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DE0kC_D5lds</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423279-liverpool-burnley-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5784
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346819.0 https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l266bt/liverpool_vs_burnley_premier_league_21jan2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/p0yrd9ara2r8spo/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Burnley.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)Premier League Table as of Wednesday 27th January, 2021 (after Liverpool's 19th league game of the season - the half-way mark)...Manchester United 3 - 2 Liverpool
: FA Cup - 4th Round
: Sunday 24th January<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dR3KHTFZTl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dR3KHTFZTl8</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423506-match-report-manchester-united-fa-cup
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5814
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346849.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l437px/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_24jan2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qq41tml1wvrv5hm/LFC+v+Man+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17579618#msg17579618Spurs 1 - 3 Liverpool
: League Game No. 20
: Thursday 28th January<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6cNdlZTRhDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6cNdlZTRhDI</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423841-tottenham-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5786
RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346885.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l76qnk/tottenham_hotspur_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/vfru2ijbot9q1df/Spurs+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17588196#msg17588196West Ham Utd 1 - 3 Liverpool
: League Game No. 21
: Sunday 31st January<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S8jY6zN3TPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S8jY6zN3TPc</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424228-west-ham-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Page: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5787
RAWK Match Thread: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346908.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l9fk1l/west_ham_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/pyf1av014o1hvnr/West+Ham+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17595055#msg17595055February 2021...Liverpool 0 - 1 Brighton H&A
: Premier League Game No. 22
: Wednesday 3rd February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ooIVFr7Q-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ooIVFr7Q-U</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424777-brighton-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5788
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346938.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lbwu4s/liverpool_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/uuqp9y90g7hmax2/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Brighton.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)Liverpool 1 - 4 Manchester City
: Premier League Game No. 23
: Sunday 7th February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6BisOqE1i8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6BisOqE1i8</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/425150-match-report-manchester-city-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5789
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346962.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lepjt4/liverpool_vs_manchester_city_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/kq0o4pkm31jdkwf/Highlights+LFC+1-4+Man+City.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17609894#msg17609894Leicester City 3 - 1 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 24
: Saturday 13th February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R9Q-VqUCQ_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R9Q-VqUCQ_4</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/425609-leicester-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5790
RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346990.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lizkuy/leicester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/a2yr85hr4jmkae9/Highlights+Leicester+3-1+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17619535#msg17619535RB Leipzig 0 - 2 Liverpool
: Champions League - Last 16, 1st Leg
: Tuesday 16th February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SrUwdm6h8LA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SrUwdm6h8LA</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/426048-leipzig-liverpool-match-report-champions-league
LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5815
RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347021.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/llc00v/rb_leipzig_vs_liverpool_champions_league_16feb2021
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ziehdq26h2jzyoq/RB+Leipzig+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17626631#msg17626631Liverpool 0 - 2 Everton
: Premier League Game No. 25
: Saturday 20th February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o7qFX_c3Xdk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o7qFX_c3Xdk</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/426535-merseyside-derby-everton-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5791
RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347051.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lobsuj/liverpool_vs_everton_premier_league_20feb2021
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ve1izhf35xeutgw/Highlights+LFC+0-2+Everton.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17632003#msg17632003Sheffield Utd 0 - 2 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 26
: Sunday 28th February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ezPD8--6fwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ezPD8--6fwI</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427113-sheffield-united-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5792
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347081.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lunnjn/sheffield_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/1cnemj5u8yckklt/Highlights+Sheff+Utd+0-2+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)March...Liverpool 0 - 1 Chelsea
: Premier League Game No. 27
: Thursday 4th March<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GyqKDBvdV9c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GyqKDBvdV9c</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427802-chelsea-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5795
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347109.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lxtu1r/liverpool_vs_chelsea_premier_league_04mar2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/0iwbcltm7c9trjd/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Chelsea.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)Liverpool 0 - 1 Fulham
: Premier League Game No. 28
: Sunday 7th March<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/udbAtbQ4aVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/udbAtbQ4aVw</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428077-match-report-fulham-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5793
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347135.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lzr3tq/liverpool_vs_fulham_premier_league_07mar2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/vtuyje9ewcotqhq/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Fulham.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)Liverpool 2 - 0 RB Leipzig
: Champions League - Last 16, 2nd Leg (LFC lead 2-0)
: Tuesday 16th February<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGa0YSt-pUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGa0YSt-pUw</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428434-leipzig-champions-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5816
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347157.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/m26pol/liverpool_vs_rb_leipzig_champions_league_10mar2021
Full Match: www.mediafire.com/file/zdoylxnlxszu39b/LFC+v+RB+Leipzig+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17657186#msg17657186Wolves 0 - 1 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 29
: Monday 15th March<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bg9kBlM5okI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bg9kBlM5okI</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428895-wolves-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5794
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347186.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/m5t8ez/wolverhampton_wanderers_vs_liverpool_premier/
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/3zvgy28yjr2fwbc/Full+match+Wolves+v+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)April...Arsenal 0 - 3 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 30
: Saturday 3rd April<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wkH0H_dMreo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wkH0H_dMreo</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430231-arsenal-liverpool-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5796
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347256.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mjensp/arsenal_vs_liverpool_premier_league_03apr2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/c06pubwd1402tm2/Arsenal+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17683125#msg17683125Real Madrid 3 - 1 Liverpool
: Champions League - Quarter-Final, 1st Leg
: Tuesday 6th April<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kT3zTmyTQqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kT3zTmyTQqQ</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430642-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5817
RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347524.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mlis3d/real_madrid_vs_liverpool_champions_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/w7ut83s8bcld0un/Highlights+Real+Madrid+3-1+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17686942#msg17686942Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa
: Premier League Game No. 31
: Saturday 10th April<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7slxbYw3J0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7slxbYw3J0M</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431019-alexander-arnold-s-stoppage-time-goal-seals-comeback-win-over-villa
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5797
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347550.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mo520c/liverpool_vs_aston_villa_premier_league_10apr2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/nit1vkw8cdaa1ut/LFC+v+Aston+Villa+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17692783#msg17692783Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid
: Champions League - Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
(1st leg finished 3-1 to Madrid) : Wednesday 14th April<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TCcOz2nLyGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TCcOz2nLyGM</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431454-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5818
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347562.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mqx7ss/liverpool_vs_real_madrid_champions_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/rzvm54so4ctw6ce/Highlights+LFC+0-0+Real+Madrid.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17698962#msg17698962Leeds Utd 1 - 1 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 32
: Monday 19th April<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MONTPHKlJbI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MONTPHKlJbI</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431822-leeds-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5798
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347579.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mu7kxq/leeds_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league_19apr2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/n4j07m02irmr8o5/Highlights+Leeds+1-1+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17708416#msg17708416
'Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition
' - Liverpool FC announcement they are joinging the ESL (Sunday 18th April
):-www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431801-leading-european-football-clubs-announce-new-super-league-competition
LFC statement confirming the club's involvement in the European Super League has been discontinued (Tuesday 20th April
):- www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431956-liverpool-football-club-statement-20-april-2021
'John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters
' - some sort of 'non-apology apology' video on the official Liverpool FC youtube channel (Wednesday 21st April
):- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4</a>
'Time for change: next steps
' - statement by the Spirit Of Shankly:-https://spiritofshankly.com/time-for-change-next-stepsLiverpool 1 - 1 Newcastle Utd
: Premier League Game No. 33
: Saturday 24th April<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v9VJp2azr2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v9VJp2azr2w</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432238-premier-league-newcastle-united-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5799
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347610.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mxhzty/liverpool_vs_newcastle_united_premier_league
Full Match: http://www.nullrefer.com/?https://www.mediafire.com/file/l36nytyokl6mugm/Highlights+LFC+1-1+Newcastle.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17720444#msg17720444May...Manchester Utd P - P Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 34
: Sunday 2nd May
Match Postponed due to protests by Man Utd fans in the ground, on the pitch, around the ground, and at the team hotel.
LFC Report / Statement: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432903-liverpool-football-club-statement-may-2021
RAWK 'Match' Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347635.0
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17731244#msg17731244Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton
: Premier League Game No. 34
: Saturday 8th May<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IaSFB97Nt6E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IaSFB97Nt6E</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433397-southampton-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5801
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347662.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/n7w4xq/liverpool_vs_southampton_premier_league_08may2021
Full Match: www.mediafire.com/file/o8fhgsln2g8srvg/LFC+V+Southampton+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17742228#msg17742228Manchester Utd 2 - 4 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 35
: Thursday 13th May<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433974-manchester-united-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5800
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347686.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nboif8/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/oic5w3ck4or223r/Man+Utd+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17750931#msg17750931West Brom 1 - 2 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 36
: Sunday 16th May<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rDa5A20jDGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rDa5A20jDGs</a>
LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434274-alisson-becker-west-brom-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5802
RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347706.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ndqljg/west_bromwich_albion_vs_liverpool_premier_league
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/duq61qbqte189or/West+Brom+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17756247#msg17756247Burnley 0 - 3 Liverpool
: Premier League Game No. 37
: Wednesday 19th May<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YbDsqM3PyuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YbDsqM3PyuA</a>
LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434685-burnley-premier-league-match-report
LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5803
RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347725.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nge64l/burnley_vs_liverpool_premier_league_19may2021
Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qik401l5novb50e/Burnley+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17762917#msg17762917
'LFC welcomes fans back to Anfield to finish the season
' (for the Crsytal Palace match)
:-www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/433018-lfc-welcomes-fans-back-to-anfield-to-finish-the-season
^ a ballot system was used for the 10,000 available match tickets
.
'LFC to create Supporters Board to give fans representation on major fan-facing strategic decisions
':-www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/434959-lfc-to-create-supporters-board-to-give-fans-representation-on-major-fan-facing-strategic-decisions
'Liverpool announce major boardroom changes in response to Super League fallout
':-www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-supporters-board-fsg-breaking-20643189
'Agreement reached after talks with LFC
':-https://spiritofshankly.com/agreement-reached-after-talks-with-lfc
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.msg17765439#msg17765439Liverpool 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
: Premier League Game No. 38
: Sunday 23rd May<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D7PYhEkQg4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D7PYhEkQg4U</a>
LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435107-match-report-crystal-palace-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5804
RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347746.0https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nj9b0y/liverpool_vs_crystal_palace_premier_league
Full Match: www.mediafire.com/file/9945lgh136plchx/LFC+v+Crystal+Palace+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)
RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17770004#msg17770004Season 2020/21 Final League Table:-
^ For League Tables by each Matchday / Week, go to www.premierleague.com/tables
- and then click on 'filter by matchweek
' to choose a Table.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index
of useful links and audio / video content info for previous seasons
, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - both domestic and European, etc:-
Liverpool's '2020/21 Season
' RAWK Audio / Video Thread content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17317158#msg17317158
(Page 979
)
Liverpool's '2019/20 Season League Title Win
' Content Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340
(Page 976
)
This thread's '2019/20 Start of Season
' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16714840#msg16714840
(Page 947
)
This thread's '2019 Super Cup Final
' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173
(Page 950
)
This thread's '2019 World Club Cup Final
' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402
(Page 956
)
This thread's '2019/20 Title Win Celebrations
' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17227761#msg17227761
(Page 969
)
This thread's '2019/20 Trophy Presentation
' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17272854#msg17272854
(Page 975
)
This thread's '2019/20 End Of Season
' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17278861#msg17278861
(Page 976
)
Season 2018/19 'Season Review
' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17180312#msg17180312 (Page 967)
For useful Barcelona & Spurs 2018/19 CL
game links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17153657#msg17153657 (Page 965)
For the 2018/19 Champions League Final content
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (Page 936)
For Barcelona 2018/19 CL Semi-Final
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (Page 928)Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20
: www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in
For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches)
: https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fcDave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content)
: www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos
15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070
15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977
RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day
' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.0All European Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg171788602001 UEFA Cup Final
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664All UEFA Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826All UEFA Super Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752All League Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg171748262006 FA Cup Final
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077All FA Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season'
type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045'Season Review' type videos
; not all seasons are available
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17179242#msg17179242
A batch of 'older' Liverpool videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969
of this thread; Season 1989/90, Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, Cup Final wins, games vs Everton & other rivals etc
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To find information on how to watch Liverpool (and other matches) on tv / streams / iptv etc, this may be of some help...
RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
LiverpoolFC.com's 'Fixtures & Results
' Page - www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results (for fixtures of matches + UK tv information)Live matches coming up on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com
& www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.htmlLive matches being shown on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
- www.livesoccertv.com
& www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpoolOnline streams for Liverpool games (and for other footy matches in general)
: MikaelLFC's stream thread
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.0Live Score Information during matches (inc line-ups, scorers, subs, game text comms etc)
- www.flashscores.co.uk
& www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwfVideos of goals, saves, incidents, red cards etc (often put up soon after occurring)
- www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
& https://twitter.com
& www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFCHighlights
& Full Match Replays
- https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
: www.youtube.com/user/LiverpoolFC/videos
+ see 'Useful Links' for more highlights sitesLFC youtube channel
; features match highlights, pre/post game content, interviews etc - www.youtube.com/user/LiverpoolFC/videosPost-Match Content (interviews etc)
- www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new
& BT/Sky/BBC/rightsholders
websites & EPL/EFL/FA/UEFA/FIFA
sites etc for content)LFC TV Channel's TV Listings Guide & Info
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
- for full match repeats and video highlights of Liverpool matches etc