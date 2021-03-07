« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 980 981 982 983 984 [985]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9176639 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39360 on: March 7, 2021, 02:56:51 pm »
.
Liverpool 0 - 1 Fulham. Sunday 7th March. League Game 28.


Match Reports - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428077-match-report-fulham-premier-league & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5793

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347115.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347135.0


Plane flying over Anfield with message on 51' (all credit to Caramac on TLW):-





Salah elbowed in throat on 2'; Sky: "goes down and makes the most of it" & "Nothing in that" (+ nothing given by ref) - https://twitter.com/thepixie27/status/1368568292391194626

Salah wrestled, held, and kicked later in the game (+ nothing given by ref) - https://twitter.com/StatsSwearwords/status/1368567791171813376

Lemina goal on 45' - https://streamable.com/nhloht & https://streamvi.com/watch/1615128301 & https://goalbackup.xyz/O4W8iyT9

Jota shot well saved by goalie on 50' (all credit to Caramac on TLW):-




Mane hits the post with header on 70' - tba


Klopp post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_-pr0Zuwuo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bNhZB9c0KI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTeltt-n02w

Klopp post match conference - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECDdOHqbXN4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ySOrd9ADpQ


Full Match Replays & Highlights - https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lzr3tq/liverpool_vs_fulham_premier_league_07mar2021

& https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/07/liverpool-vs-fulham-highlights-full-match-2

& https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/1zDuqrP6Q9S27?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (13 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)


Match Of The Day - https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/08/bbc-match-of-the-day-7th-march-week-28

« Last Edit: March 8, 2021, 12:30:32 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,355
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39361 on: March 8, 2021, 03:21:21 pm »
What a goal that Jota shot would have been!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39362 on: March 10, 2021, 08:58:33 pm »
.
Liverpool 2 - 0 RB Leipzig : Champions League - Last 16, 2nd Leg  (LFC lead 2-0) : Wednesday 10th March


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428434-leipzig-champions-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5816

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347152.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347157.0


Thiago pass on 23' to set up Salah chance (and then Mane) - https://streamable.com/ed55ha

Salah goal on 70 mins - https://streamable.com/mvdz9k & https://streamye.com/visrq & https://streamable.com/d4c0ot

Mane goal on 74 mins - https://streamable.com/wwtpa4 & https://streamable.com/kfofsl & https://streamye.com/vuxyg


Thiago post match interview - https://streamable.com/4h44zk

Salah post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-szit9FOoAw & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--WQKcGI0uY

Klopp post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nkNpOl4vCg & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIKnBQI519Q

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=so1i-OxYqsM & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HP9L6grWQI0


Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/10/liverpool-vs-rb-leipzig-highlights-full-match

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/m26pol/liverpool_vs_rb_leipzig_champions_league_10mar2021

& https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/DZlP2dyRyWLDR?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (17 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)

& BT Sport's 7 minute match highlights - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBUg3c6G0mE

« Last Edit: March 11, 2021, 01:56:58 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline George19

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39363 on: March 11, 2021, 02:00:02 pm »
Epic Liverpool Mistakes in Important Matches

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T-I-OQRKhwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T-I-OQRKhwY</a>
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,349
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39364 on: March 11, 2021, 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: George19 on March 11, 2021, 02:00:02 pm
Epic Liverpool Mistakes in Important Matches

snip

I'll prob give this one a miss.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39365 on: March 11, 2021, 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 11, 2021, 02:07:16 pm
I'll prob give this one a miss.

Maybe just let it slip on by...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • Sound
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39366 on: March 16, 2021, 03:45:39 pm »
44 years ago today..as noisy as Anfield has ever been..Wild!
A little taste of it after 1min or so..
Volume..
The fucking difference between that & Tylers commentary!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R9B26fXTj4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R9B26fXTj4c</a>
« Last Edit: March 16, 2021, 03:47:33 pm by Medellin »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39367 on: March 16, 2021, 11:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on March 16, 2021, 03:45:39 pm
44 years ago today..as noisy as Anfield has ever been..Wild!
A little taste of it after 1min or so..
Volume..
The fucking difference between that & Tylers commentary!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R9B26fXTj4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R9B26fXTj4c</a>

Wow, 44yrs, that makes me feel even older than I thought I was. I was in the paddock that night, best atmosphere I've ever experienced.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39368 on: March 17, 2021, 08:00:55 am »
Quote from: Medellin on March 16, 2021, 03:45:39 pm
44 years ago today..as noisy as Anfield has ever been..Wild!
A little taste of it after 1min or so..
Volume..
The fucking difference between that & Tylers commentary!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R9B26fXTj4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R9B26fXTj4c</a>

Ha, I was going to throw up the Widzew Lodz game from 16.03.83 but I think this one is better for morale  ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39369 on: April 3, 2021, 09:33:07 pm »
.
Arsenal 0 - 3 Liverpool; Saturday 3rd April, League Game 30


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430231-arsenal-liverpool-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5796

RAWK Match Posts: PreMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347247.0  PostMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347256.0


Jota goal on 64' - https://streamable.com/otw3o6 & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617481318

Salah goal on 68' - https://streamable.com/ggrza6 & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617481608

Jota goal on 81' - https://streamable.com/rfyztv & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617482401


Kabak & Jota post match interviews - https://streamable.com/s8t5ab. Jota 2nd post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEl_Ww1rUb4

Klopp post match interview - https://streamable.com/zv116z & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh5IvHgbpac & www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRcClI35hnQ

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q73IMtY84Ew & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Vnw4dc6apM


Full Match Replays & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mjensp/arsenal_vs_liverpool_premier_league_03apr2021

& https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/03/arsenal-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match

& LFCGlobe.co.uk 11 minute highlights: https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/oZyVigdoQhj1d?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1


Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.


LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)



'Inside Arsenal: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool | The best view of the Reds' win at the Emirates':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ub4TXiEovC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ub4TXiEovC0</a>


« Last Edit: April 5, 2021, 05:10:30 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39370 on: April 4, 2021, 10:01:36 am »
Nice one Jason, much appreciated as always.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39371 on: April 6, 2021, 07:30:15 pm »
.
Real Madrid 3 - 1 Liverpool; Tuesday 6th April, Champions League; Quarter-Final, 1st leg...


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430642-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5817

RAWK Match Threads: PreMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347321.0 : PostMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347524.0


Real XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.
Subs: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrigo, Arribas, Chust.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, H. Davies, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B. Davies, R. Williams, Cain.


Vinicius Jr goal on 27 mins - https://streamable.com/yslzf5 & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617735712

No foul given on Mane on 35 mins (25 seconds before Real's 2nd goal) - https://twitter.com/BarsalevV/status/1379520401039097858

Asensio goal on 36 mins - https://streamable.com/fyzkv0 & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617737362

Salah goal on 51 mins - https://streamable.com/bdd1yw & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617737932 & https://goalbackup.xyz/6lrC0r1e

Vinicius Junior goal on 64 mins - https://streamable.com/6l9f4b & https://streamvi.com/watch/1617739845


Gini Wijnaldum post match interview - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/mlntio/gini_wijnaldum_post_match_interview

Klopp post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnB0YHgkuBw & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G08FiiuByI8

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD3CyrSLDlI & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQdXaSG5phI


Full Match Replays & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mlis3d/real_madrid_vs_liverpool_champions_league

& www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/06/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-2

& LFCGlobe.co.uk 15 minute highlights: https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/EJ7eB1t38eUUP?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1


LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

« Last Edit: April 7, 2021, 12:18:53 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39372 on: April 10, 2021, 04:05:47 pm »
.
Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa : League Match 31 : Saturday 10th April


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431019-alexander-arnold-s-stoppage-time-goal-seals-comeback-win-over-villa & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5797

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347538.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347550.0


Watkins goal on 43' - https://streamable.com/hjlxfy

Firmino disallowed goal (offside; VAR) on 45'+5' - https://streamable.com/toaqe0 & https://streamye.com/vsi4h

Salah goal on 57' - https://streamable.com/w7g50s & https://streamvi.com/watch/1618066932

Trent goal on 90+1' - https://streamable.com/b9ldvr & https://streamvi.com/watch/1618067935 & www.gsoccer.xyz/2021/04/liverpool-vs-aston-villa-match-preview.html?m=1


Salah post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4_hxGbVLyM

Klopp post match interview - https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12271735/klopp-it-was-a-big-win & www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ_CTfnoMA8

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLVEQZzI6pI & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jOmsWZJ2B4


Full Match Replay & Highlights: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/10/liverpool-vs-aston-villa-highlights-full-match

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mo520c/liverpool_vs_aston_villa_premier_league_10apr2021

& https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/tuZqeRGWQ9PBh?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (18 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)


Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

« Last Edit: April 10, 2021, 06:21:02 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39373 on: April 14, 2021, 07:10:57 pm »
.
Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid; Wednesday 14th April, Champions League; Quarter-Final, 2nd leg... (Real won the 1st leg 3-1).


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431454-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5818

RAWK Match Threads: PreMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347524.360 : PostMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347562.0


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah..
Subs: Adrian, H Davies, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B Davies, R Williams, Cain, Clarkson.

Real XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius..
Subs: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Marvin, Arribas, Chust.



Salah chance 2' - https://streamgg.com/ib/DcrNeErksJ

Milner chance saved by Courtois 11 - https://streamable.com/23z4qr

Benzema hits the post 20 - https://streamable.com/d35xh5

Salah chance 41 - https://streamable.com/2srw69

Wijnaldum chance 42 - https://streamable.com/sytafd

Firmino chance saved by Courtois 46 - https://streamable.com/xx8vuw

Alisson denies Vinicius on 66 - https://streamable.com/5ob4rm



Milner post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czqkdcw54G0

Klopp post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NamDs1PsBrA & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AMU6IqIXhY

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKGHLkqA8no & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms3wt4LamQ0


Full Match Replays & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mqx7ss/liverpool_vs_real_madrid_champions_league

www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/14/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-highlights-full-match

& LFCGlobe.co.uk 13 minute highlights: https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/RHhgDzvqKgcAy?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1


LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

« Last Edit: April 15, 2021, 12:12:02 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39374 on: April 19, 2021, 07:02:10 pm »
.
Leeds Utd 1 - 1 Liverpool; Monday 19th April - 8pm kick off, League Game 32


LFC Match Comms: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431822-leeds-premier-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/130

RAWK Match Posts: PreMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347571.0 : PostMatch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347579.0





^ 'Earn it on the pitch. Football is for the fans.' - from https://twitter.com/LUFC/status/1384203873653465094





'Boos and chants of scum as the #LFC team coach arrives at Elland Road' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1384201304994578437 (with video)



Sky Sports' Monday Night Football Pre-Match Propaganda Hour: 'Theyre trying to take football away from us' - Gary Neville, hypocrite.:-

(aka 'save our rip-off tv subscriptions / for the good of the game / ignoring the 1992 breakaway' / 'money and power A' vs 'money & power B') free-to-air video...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FQIDff1G1JQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FQIDff1G1JQ</a>



Klopp pre match interview:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rr2zIkCqrzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rr2zIkCqrzs</a>

^ & www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12280678/klopp-my-thoughts-on-super-league-haven8217t-changed (the full 5 mins)

& https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faPdpBNT7ME



Mane goal on 31 mins - https://streamable.com/9n10og & https://streamable.com/z2z6jc & https://streamgg.com/ib/gfoWWafUWg

Llorente goal on 87 mins - https://streamable.com/zgusan & https://streamgg.com/ib/jzJvWNOmNc



Milner post match interview:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dnEP6y6xn3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dnEP6y6xn3E</a>

^ & https://streamable.com/i4f6ky



Klopp post match interview:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dg0_mHEjGOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dg0_mHEjGOI</a>

^ & https://streamable.com/z9bdj0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDbXPr6DnBA



Klopp post match conference:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A102uShdSkk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A102uShdSkk</a>

^ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_yMbTplun4



Full Match Replays & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mu7kxq/leeds_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league_19apr2021

& www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/19/leeds-united-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match

& www.LFCGlobe.co.uk 14 minute highlights: https://player.koravidstream.com/player/html/IrNWW2ajM7NRT?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

« Last Edit: April 21, 2021, 05:22:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39375 on: April 20, 2021, 01:44:29 pm »
.



Sky Sports' MNF (post match; 1 hour and 6 mins - and scroll down to 'Post-Match' section)...

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/19/leeds-united-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match


^ with Sky casting themselves as saviours of football and 'enhancing the game' when pointed out Sky benefited from the 1992 breakaway from the Football League - due to the greed of the top clubs... Also features heavy inferences that it was Sky who were the reason for the new and improved stadiums (no mention of the Taylor Report), the best football in the world (TM), the 'fairest distribution of wealth across the leagues' (quickly corrected with 'league' - the Premier League itself), and that 'a lot of good things have happened' from the 1992 breakaway.

They 'get that football is now less affordable' due to Sky - but that this new 'ESL is against the fabric of sport' - yet acknowledging there will be similar other proposals to come (maybe they'll be more okay with that if if Sky are benefiting or connected to it?).


^ No sense of irony - and no sense of a 'conflict of interest' or attempts to re-write their own history and impact on football there at all.

Or using their own platform to attack a breakaway - which is pretty much what they did themselves back in 1992.


'Money & Power A' vs 'Money & Power B'.

Some media platforms will portray it as a fight for what is 'right and moral' - when if fact it is about the control of money & power, tv subscriptions, and revenue streams etc.


Sky 'statement' followed by talk of the 1992 breakaway - 43m 56s on the clock on the video (counting down)

« Last Edit: April 21, 2021, 05:15:34 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39376 on: April 20, 2021, 01:51:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April 20, 2021, 01:44:29 pm
Sky Sports' MNF (post match; 1 hour and 6 mins - and scroll down to 'Post-Match' section)...

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/19/leeds-united-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match

^ with Sky casting themselves as saviours of football and 'enhancing the game' when pointed out Sky benefited from the 1992 breakaway from the Football League - due to the greed of the top clubs... with a heavy inference that it was Sky who were the reason for the new and improved stadiums (no mention of the Taylor Report), the best football in the world (TM), the fairest distribution of wealth across the leagues (quickly corrected with 'league' - the Premier League itself), and that 'a lot of good things have happened' from the 1992 breakaway.

That they 'get that football is now less affordable' - but that this new 'ESL is against the fabric of sport' - yet acknowledging there will be similar other proposals to come (maybe they'll be more okay with that if if Sky are benefiting or connected to it?).


^ No sense of irony - and no sense of a 'conflict of interest' or attempts to re-write their own history and impact on football there at all.


'Money & Power A' vs 'Money & Power B'.


Sky 'statement' followed by talk of the 1992 breakaway - 43m 56s on the clock on the video (counting down)



Pretty succinct and accurate assessment, Ooj...

Super League is shit.
Things staying the same to the benefit of the PL, UEFA and FIFA is shit.

"'Money & Power A' vs 'Money & Power B'"

Precisely...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39377 on: April 20, 2021, 05:16:35 pm »

'"Tonight you'll watch Barcelona against Newcastle United in the European Super League."
 
In this clip from 1994, Standing Room Only made some big predictions about the future of football in the year 2004. #SuperLeague':-

https://twitter.com/BBCArchive/status/1384176690096590871?s=20 - with 97 second video
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39378 on: April 21, 2021, 12:17:46 am »

'"He leads all the captains and the football club."

Adam Lallana praises Jordan Henderson's leadership and 'all the football clubs' for coming together to 'hopefully put the Super League to bed'.

^ https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1384625021214248966?s=20 - with 1 minute video.
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39379 on: April 21, 2021, 12:19:20 pm »
.
'John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters' - a 2 and a bit minute video from the official Liverpool FC youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4</a>




Hes saying things he thinks we want to hear. Theyre only sorry because theyve been caught out again

Joe Blott from @spiritofshankly reacts to John W Henrys apology and calls on #Liverpools owners to explain themselves to supporters #europesuperleague #LFC

^ https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1384865185710682113 (with 2 minute video)




'Liverpool Leave the European Super League | Reaction Special' - 9 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LJ7e7jN0IOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LJ7e7jN0IOg</a>




As others have said too re John Henry's 'apology' video...

'Still trying to claim that his aims were altruistic. Still insisting he cares about the fans despite never once considering consulting them on his carve-up. That can't be forgotten or forgiven. He, and others, must be forced to cede ground or forced out.'

'He tried to copyright the word Liverpool. Tried to furlough staff. Tried to force through Project Big Picture. Tried to charge fans £77 for tickets. Tried to break away to a Super League. An apology only carries weight if it suggests you have learnt from your mistakes. How many?'

^ https://twitter.com/danielstorey85/status/1384767186770796544


For FSG it only seems a mistake to them because it failed - not because it was wrong.

« Last Edit: April 21, 2021, 05:48:32 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,502
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39380 on: April 21, 2021, 07:21:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April 21, 2021, 12:19:20 pm
.
'John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters'

And here's the When I'm Elmo version. ;D

https://twitter.com/WhenImElmo/status/1384858105679392772
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39381 on: April 23, 2021, 01:48:48 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Newcastle United' (with talks on the week's events surrounding the failed European Super League and fallout from it):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vUCxaHGV3dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vUCxaHGV3dk</a>
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39382 on: April 24, 2021, 12:48:32 pm »
.
Liverpool 1 - 1 Newcastle Utd : League Match 33 : Saturday 24th April


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432238-premier-league-newcastle-united-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5799

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347604.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347610.0



Klopp pre-match interview with BT Sport - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1385920028164435968 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1k2zKur63U



Salah goal on 3' - https://streamable.com/akln05 & https://streamable.com/rd2b3l & https://streamja.com/y3X49 & www.dailymotion.com/video/x80ug65

Wilson disallowed goal for handball (VAR review) on 90+2 - https://streamja.com/noN0p & https://streamable.com/mck6to

Willock equalising goal on 90+5 mins - https://streamable.com/ul827m & https://streamable.com/2q0u29



Jota being elbowed in the face by Fernandez on 15 mins (no VAR review):-





Robertson post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2-jBDdg9iU & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsbkfXEeDS0

Thiago post match interview - https://streamable.com/kwurx9

Klopp post match interview - https://streamable.com/md1u54 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny3mUCdXJmA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=neYeKJz_zek

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J87wP2PlSfs



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mxhzty/liverpool_vs_newcastle_united_premier_league

& www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/24/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united-highlights-full-match-2

& https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/HdaqKXjQurPr3?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (18 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

« Last Edit: April 24, 2021, 08:21:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39383 on: April 24, 2021, 08:52:22 pm »

'Kenny Dalglish Liverpool FC goals collection':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6t__rTxJ6Ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6t__rTxJ6Ag</a>


^ from the quality Dave Waller youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39384 on: April 24, 2021, 08:55:02 pm »

'Liverpool in Europe The Official History (part 1)' (1991 BBC video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6V_tBmVieUE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6V_tBmVieUE</a>



'Liverpool in Europe The Official History (part 2)' (1991 BBC video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nBAFK4gd6sE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nBAFK4gd6sE</a>


^ from the quality Dave Waller youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39385 on: April 28, 2021, 05:27:07 pm »

https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip/status/1387086721624457224

^ a 2 a bit minute video of Joel Matip (in full 'no context' mode)
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39386 on: April 29, 2021, 04:35:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April 28, 2021, 05:27:07 pm
https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip/status/1387086721624457224

^ a 2 a bit minute video of Joel Matip (in full 'no context' mode)

I feel like "Joel Matip's Angry Walk" will end up as someones name on here eventually.  Comedy gold.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39387 on: May 2, 2021, 08:26:37 am »
Just came across this on Twitter. Some great footage of the winter of 1980 and playing a friendly against Bangor. Looks like a full first team as well.

https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1388403705024860161?s=19
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39388 on: May 2, 2021, 04:13:53 pm »
.
Manchester Utd vs Liverpool : League Match 34 : Sunday 2nd May, 4.30pm kick off


Game delayed due Manchester Utd fans breaking into the ground to protest on the pitch and have a jolly around inside the ground (& at the team hotel) hours before kick off:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56960091 & www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/02/manchester-united-fans-invade-old-trafford-pitch-during-glazer-out-protests

^ despite the protests being publicised on social media & fan forums before the game, there were seemingly no extra security or police in or around the ground, or at the hotel.



Edit: Game called off around 5.40pm - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/02/manchester-united-fans-invade-old-trafford-pitch-during-glazer-out-protests

GMP Statement: www.gmp.police.uk/news/greater-manchester/news/news/2021/april/statement-from-gmp-following-protests-at-old-trafford-and-the-lowry-hotel

PL Statement: www.premierleague.com/news/2127018

LFC Statement: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432903-liverpool-football-club-statement-may-2021

MUFC Statement: www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-official-statement-regarding-events-at-old-trafford-on-2-may-2021



RAWK - Pre-Match / Postponed Game Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347635.0



Man Utd XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire(c), Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford.
Subs: Bailly, Williams, Telles, Mata, van de Beek, de Gea, Cavani, Matic, Tuanzebe.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner(c), Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mané.
Subs: Adrián, Shaqiri, Wijnaldum, Keita, Williams, Diogo Jota, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

« Last Edit: May 10, 2021, 01:41:15 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39389 on: May 8, 2021, 06:55:59 pm »
.
Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton : League Match 34 : Saturday 8th May, 8.15pm kick off


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433397-southampton-premier-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5801

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347658.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347662.0


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jota, Mane, Salah.
Subs: Adrián, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Woodburn, N. Williams, Koumetio.

SFC XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestegaard, Stephens, Tella, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Walcott, Adams.
Subs: Jankewitz, Obafemi, McCarthy, Salisu, Diallo, N'Lundulu, Djenepo, Ferry, Ramsay.



Mane goal on 31 mins - https://streamye.com/v/dc232a & www.gsoccer.xyz/2021/05/liverpool-southampton-match-preview-and.html?m=1

Thiago goal on 90 mins - https://streamgg.com/ib/jZttmFhjTh & https://goalbackup.xyz/k02Hvmqe



Thiago post match interview - https://streamable.com/14pvg4

Robertson post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lOT00uDF_Q

Klopp post match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aei6gx9wuGs 

Klopp post match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElZjDHgkTx8 & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOIFsZY4Ug4



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/n7w4xq/liverpool_vs_southampton_premier_league_08may2021

& www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/05/08/liverpool-vs-southampton-highlights-full-match

& https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/1oL1R4ZRjUPk5?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (15 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741 (the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

« Last Edit: May 9, 2021, 01:13:48 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39390 on: Today at 01:00:00 am »

Ipswich U18 vs Liverpool U18 (1-2) | Super-sub Frauendorf! | FA Youth Cup Semi-Final Highlights (5 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l45N7OArLcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l45N7OArLcg</a>


www.thefa.com/competitions/youth-football/fa-youth-cup/fixtures : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/academy/433911-match-report-fa-youth-cup-liverpool-ipswich-town

Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39391 on: Today at 03:11:32 am »

'Thiago & the 29 players who scored their first LFC Premier League goal from range':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CQyx1JfyQw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CQyx1JfyQw</a>
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.
Pages: 1 ... 980 981 982 983 984 [985]   Go Up
« previous next »
 