.

(post match; 1 hour and 6 mins - and scroll down to 'Post-Match' section)...^ with Sky casting themselves as saviours of football and 'enhancing the game' when pointed out Sky benefited from the 1992 breakaway from the Football League - due to the greed of the top clubs... Also features heavy inferences that it was Sky who were the reason for the new and improved stadiums (no mention of the Taylor Report), the best football in the world (TM), the 'fairest distribution of wealth across the leagues' (quickly corrected with 'league' - the Premier League itself), and that 'a lot of good things have happened' from the 1992 breakaway.They 'get that football is now less affordable' due to Sky - but that this new 'ESL is against the fabric of sport' - yet acknowledging there will be similar other proposals to come (maybe they'll be more okay with that if if Sky are benefiting or connected to it?).^ No sense of irony - and no sense of a 'conflict of interest' or attempts to re-write their own history and impact on football there at all.Or using their own platform to attack a breakaway - which is pretty much what they did themselves back in 1992.Some media platforms will portray it as a fight for what is 'right and moral' - when if fact it is about the control of money & power, tv subscriptions, and revenue streams etc.Sky 'statement' followed by talk of the 1992 breakaway - 43m 56s on the clock on the video (counting down)