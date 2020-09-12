« previous next »
'When I'm Liverpool - League Champions Edition' - by Elmo:-

https://streamable.com/sfudti


^ or https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ir9i5o/when_im_liverpool_league_champions_edition or https://twitter.com/WhenImElmo

:lmao

Absolutely brilliant. ;D

Lovren with 5G, Pickford for Gini's goal, and I'm just two minutes into it, pausing every frame. :)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39161 on: September 12, 2020, 08:20:54 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39162 on: September 12, 2020, 11:28:28 PM »
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39163 on: September 12, 2020, 11:40:59 PM »
Anyone got MOTD from tonight?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39164 on: September 13, 2020, 12:07:36 AM »
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39165 on: September 14, 2020, 03:08:14 PM »
Something for us old-timers from last season...





And these two gifs are well worth clicking on to have a look at:-

https://twitter.com/SenneH90/status/1305139516064370688 (Liverbird gif)

https://twitter.com/SenneH90/status/1305072219018743810 (shortened MOTD intro - with just for Liverpool content)



'Sky Sports *OFFICIAL* Premier League Intro for 2020/21' (with the Liverbird from the above link):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/daDuu3vGAXw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/daDuu3vGAXw</a>



Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39166 on: September 15, 2020, 12:19:47 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39167 on: September 15, 2020, 12:50:55 PM »
Quote from: oojason on September 14, 2020, 03:08:14 PM
.
Something for us old-timers from last season...





And these two gifs are well worth clicking on to have a look at:-

https://twitter.com/SenneH90/status/1305139516064370688 (Liverbird gif)

https://twitter.com/SenneH90/status/1305072219018743810 (shortened MOTD intro - with just for Liverpool content)



'Sky Sports *OFFICIAL* Premier League Intro for 2020/21' (with the Liverbird from the above link):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/daDuu3vGAXw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/daDuu3vGAXw</a>



 That Liver bird pic is my new desktop. You are the gift that keeps on giving, thank you.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39168 on: September 19, 2020, 08:47:26 AM »
How do I cancel my LFCTV GO subscription?  When I try to "manage my account" the page with subscriptions on is just spinning away and not loading?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39169 on: September 19, 2020, 11:22:44 AM »
My First Video for my favourite club and my Favourite players ♥
Hope you like it

https://youtu.be/qRQSKjltYZQ
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39170 on: September 19, 2020, 06:34:25 PM »
Liverpool LEGENDARY Long Shot Goals

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thyWshPVEWs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thyWshPVEWs</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39171 on: September 19, 2020, 07:09:50 PM »
Good stuff George. Was at a couple of those.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39172 on: September 19, 2020, 07:31:31 PM »
Diogo Jota goals and skills . Enjoy  ;D

http://youtu.be/PpjSh-QPtus
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39173 on: September 21, 2020, 07:20:36 PM »
Alcantara debut vs Chelsea
finally good passing skills at our middle line  :D


http://youtu.be/tGI02p3TdGw
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39174 on: September 21, 2020, 08:06:30 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39175 on: September 29, 2020, 12:10:42 PM »
Anyone got the MNF pre and post-match for yesterday?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39176 on: September 29, 2020, 12:49:10 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39177 on: October 3, 2020, 11:05:44 AM »
Our latest addition..
Training with the first team apparently.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k7uw8YN9zmA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k7uw8YN9zmA</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39178 on: October 8, 2020, 04:57:53 PM »

'Five Years of Jürgen Klopp: The boss on 10 Defining Moments' - 22 minute video from the official LFC youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EWV6SI8obcs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EWV6SI8obcs</a>



'BT Sport Shorts: Jürgen Klopp' - 90 second video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TfTcPSM3veM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TfTcPSM3veM</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39179 on: October 8, 2020, 09:05:37 PM »
Clip of the new mural.. 8)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YCSwlS-nBwE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YCSwlS-nBwE</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39180 on: October 10, 2020, 02:58:44 PM »
 :) Just in case you thought Bocelli was a Leicester fan:  :)

 <a href="https://youtube.com/v/BLZtT1ogViA&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BLZtT1ogViA&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>
[/quote]
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39181 on: October 12, 2020, 11:22:13 AM »
9 Times Liverpool Destroyed A Big Team - PART 2

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k8Fjmjmld_0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k8Fjmjmld_0</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39182 on: October 13, 2020, 10:51:50 AM »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on October 10, 2020, 02:58:44 PM
:) Just in case you thought Bocelli was a Leicester fan:  :)

 <a href="https://youtube.com/v/BLZtT1ogViA&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BLZtT1ogViA&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>

Pretty special. Probably just made the neighbours stop what they were doing with the volume I played it at.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39183 on: October 14, 2020, 03:09:41 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39184 on: October 16, 2020, 07:24:09 AM »
Quote from: devlin_adl on August  2, 2019, 11:24:23 AM
This Is Football S01E01
REDEMPTION
This film explores the redemptive power of sport and the incredible stories of survival made possible through football. It is told through the fanatical Liverpool fans, the Rwandan Reds, who at first glance mirror fans from around the globe. But all are genocide survivors and behind their smiles are harrowing stories of pain and loss, and how they found a dream and a community again in football.


Rapidgator:
https://rapidgator.net/file/043108f18ecb9cb8857ea8a8055aec4b/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv.html

DailyUploads:
https://dailyuploads.net/y21hau1w2450/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv.html

DDl.to:
https://ddl.to/sak50pjb0746/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv.html

Earn4Files:
https://earn4files.com/kl9c22lntae0/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv.html

Dropapk:
https://dropapk.com/lifxvkz3yvgk/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv.html

NitroFlare:
http://nitroflare.com/view/C2E52CF8BE80BA8/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv

VeryStream:
https://verystream.com/stream/WgvJgs75L31/this.is.football.s01e01.web.h264-insidious.mkv

Fantastic doco and shows just how much it Liverpool means to overseas fans and the uniting power of football.
If you haven't seen it it's on Amazon Prime or if anyone has new links available?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39185 on: October 16, 2020, 11:54:58 AM »
Quote from: slimbo on October 16, 2020, 07:24:09 AM
Fantastic doco and shows just how much it Liverpool means to overseas fans and the uniting power of football.
If you haven't seen it it's on Amazon Prime or if anyone has new links available?

Try this lengthy link below mate (the text on the video screen will disappear a few seconds into the program starting):-



https://shahid4u.io/watch/%D9%85%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84-this-is-football-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B3%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%84%D9%82%D8%A9-1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84%D9%8A-%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%AC%D9%85%D8%A9


For anyone else interested...

This Is Football - 'Redemption' (Season 1, Episode 1 - 59 mins):-

"This film explores the redemptive power of sport and the incredible stories of survival made possible through football. It is told through the fanatical Liverpool fans, the 'Rwandan Reds', who at first glance mirror fans from around the globe. But all are genocide survivors and behind their smiles are harrowing stories of pain and loss, and how they found a dream and a community again in football.."


IMDB Link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10578786

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Season-1-Official-Teaser/dp/B086VZVWQ3

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39186 on: October 16, 2020, 09:47:24 PM »
Premier League years 19/20 is now a thing on Sky.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39187 on: October 16, 2020, 11:16:46 PM »
The Premier League Years - 2019/20:-




link to watch: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/16/premier-league-years-2019-20/


^ The 'Premier League Years - 2019/20' programme has now finally been shown on the 'Sky Sports Premier League' channel - it'll not doubt be repeated a few times too  :)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39188 on: October 17, 2020, 12:37:25 PM »
Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool - Saturday 17th October - 12.30pm kick off. League Game 5...


LFC.com Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/412351-merseyside-derby-match-report-everton & https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5771


EV XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Gomes, Allan, Doucouré; James, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Olsen, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Godfrey, Davies.

LFC XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Milner, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Jota.

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Paul Tierney. 'VAR': David Coote. 'Assistant VAR': Lee Betts.



Mané goal on 3' - https://streamable.com/tfe75m & https://streamja.com/ak4ZQ & https://streamable.com/rl5hf9

Keane goal on 20' - https://streamable.com/vdbqtl & https://streamja.com/y3mp5 & https://streamable.com/dneeto

Salah goal on 72' - https://streamable.com/q5elco & https://streamye.com/viszq & https://streamja.com/XaLJ3

Matip header saved by Pickford on 76 - https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/jcuvx0/pickford_save_vs_matip

Calvert-Lewin goal on 81' - https://streamja.com/Qpqa9 & https://streamable.com/eb31zs

Richarlison straight red card for 'tackle' on Thiago on 89' - https://streamja.com/R32oE & https://streamable.com/6esyzs

Henderson disallowed goal on 90+2'  (by VAR; offside) - https://streamable.com/rkp4vt & https://streamable.com/b5lydn & https://streamable.com/ysnh6x



^ click here for full-size image - https://i.redd.it/775zp1t4qnt51.jpg





Pickford 'tackle' on Virgil van Dijk on 7' - https://streamja.com/A06mK & https://streamable.com/oay0eq






VVD judged to be offside prior to Pickford 'tackle':-







VAR did NOT check for a red card for Picford's 'tackle' on van Dijk:-

"Clarification on Pickford/Van Dijk.... we all get one wrong now and then. Pickford could have been sent off (probably should have been).
Had it confirmed that the VAR, David Coote, did NOT check for a red card. Appears he was too concerned with the offside. #EVELIV":-

^ https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1317447073227296769


James Pearce: "I've been told that Coote, the VAR official, didn't even check for a red card (Pickford on Van Dijk). How incompetent is that?":-





Richarlison red card for 'tackle' on Thiago on 89':-







Henderson post match interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApsxiVWK7E8 & a 2nd interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4S1N-yDgaw

Klopp post match interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__GBzxnGMng & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gm5YEdu0r4

Klopp: "I'm a big supporter of VAR but you expect them to make the right decisions. I've done 10 interviews and everyone has told me it's not offside."

^ https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1317465575367581698?s=19

Klopp post match conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rI7asGTrrE0 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyf_ZR5IwmE



Full Match Reply & Highlights: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/17/everton-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-3

& also https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jctfrb/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_17oct2020

& also https://lfcglobe.elupload.com/player/html/XyFk6VGvVmbQB?popup=yes&autoplay=1 (7 minute highlights)



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

'Match Of The Day' for Saturday 17th October - https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jd4n0a/bbc_match_of_the_day_week_5_show_17_october_2020

LFC TV Channel Listings (all games are shown delayed live - and often later repeated again in full) - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



'Inside Goodison' (9 minute video from the official LFC youtube channel):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T0qcu6AYt80" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T0qcu6AYt80</a>



(am just doing this post for today's game vs Everton - it isn't going to be a weekly event ;))

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39189 on: October 18, 2020, 02:17:16 AM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39190 on: October 18, 2020, 01:32:56 PM »
Quote from: oojason on October 16, 2020, 11:16:46 PM
.
The Premier League Years - 2019/20:-


Hey mate, have you come across a copy os this in 1080p?


link to watch: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/16/premier-league-years-2019-20/


^ The 'Premier League Years - 2019/20' programme has now finally been shown on the 'Sky Sports Premier League' channel - it'll not doubt be repeated a few times too  :)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39191 on: October 18, 2020, 01:44:04 PM »
Quote from: dakid on October 18, 2020, 01:32:56 PM
Hey mate, have you come across a copy of this in 1080p?

Sorry man - only found it in 720p so far - on that FMS site.




'Mo Salah's 100 Liverpool goals' - 8 minute video from the official LFC youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/STsFQj4aZM0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/STsFQj4aZM0</a>




'Liverpool's Champions League press conference | Ajax' - Gini & Klopp talk Ajax and also recent injuries from the Everton match:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QnA2QoVBHJA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QnA2QoVBHJA</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39192 on: October 23, 2020, 06:07:17 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fVTTqtptPGY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fVTTqtptPGY</a>

Just chanced upon this on Youtube. Haven't actually watched it yet, but figured it might be something that not a lot of people have seen.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39193 on: October 24, 2020, 07:26:24 PM »
Liverpool 2 - 1 Sheffield United - Saturday 24th October - 8pm kick off. League Game 6...


LFC Match Report : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413330-match-report-sheffield-united-premier-league & https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5772


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Milner, Adrian, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Phillips and N Williams.

SHU XI: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Brewster.
Subs: Burke, Sharp, Jagielka, Norwood, McGoldrick, Robinson, Verrips



The match is live on rip-off Sky Sports PPV in the UK - for £15!.

Instead of that...

Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!


If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - at £82,875.94 - as of 8pm.


and watch the match below for free...

60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)


^ also with links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc).

Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links, closer to kick off, in the above linked thread too :wave




Berge goal for Sheff Utd (penalty - VAR) on 13 mins - https://streamable.com/qfmlv5 & https://streamja.com/brOOj & https://streamable.com/7s6yes







"Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not." - https://twitter.com/MattCritchley1/status/1320089028750987264


Firmino goal on 41 mins - https://streamable.com/qoonpu & https://streamja.com/zN229 & https://streamable.com/mpmvss

Salah disallowed goal on 62 mins (was actually offside : VAR) - https://streamja.com/R3MMq & https://streamable.com/41vkcs

Jota goal on 64 mins - https://streamable.com/zlaxti & https://streamja.com/rLNNv & https://streamable.com/kbufae



Jota post match interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJFZHYlQjM4

Henderson post match interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDtnnK_OoaY

Klopp post match interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho6E0blJdYw & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P_Lgc5wXRM

Klopp post match conference : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xziMUCjx7f0



Full Match Reply & Highlights: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/24/liverpool-vs-sheffield-united-highlights-full-match-2

& also https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jheck2/liverpool_vs_sheffield_united_premier_league

& also https://lfcglobe.elupload.com/player/html/5asonq9jLGTDm?popup=yes&autoplay=1 (10 minute highlights)



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

'Match Of The Day' for Saturday 24th October : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/24/bbc-match-of-the-day-24th-october-week-6/

LFC TV Channel Listings (all games are shown delayed live - and often later repeated again in full) - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



#BoycottPPV - watch the match on streams - and donate here instead if you can: https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - £100,000+

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39194 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 AM »
Suarez & Sturridge vs Salah & Mane - Legendary Performances

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/usgxca6buaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/usgxca6buaI</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39195 on: Today at 01:35:41 AM »
Theres a video on BTs YouTube channel with Trent and Robbo but its not available in Ireland. Any links to see it?

Does my head in that their YouTube and twitter videos are geo blocked when I pay to have BT sports on the tv.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39196 on: Today at 02:27:25 AM »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:35:41 AM
Theres a video on BTs YouTube channel with Trent and Robbo but its not available in Ireland. Any links to see it?

Does my head in that their YouTube and twitter videos are geo blocked when I pay to have BT sports on the tv.

Is this is mate?:-

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/26/rio-ferdinand-s-between-the-lines


In the future, if there any more videos like that (geo-locked etc) have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new - someone usually puts them up there for all to see :)

Or you can request a video and someone will usually put a it up within a day or two...
