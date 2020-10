.

Saturday 24th October - 8pm kick off. League Game 6...LFC Match Report : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413330-match-report-sheffield-united-premier-league Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino.Milner, Adrian, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Phillips and N Williams.Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Brewster.Burke, Sharp, Jagielka, Norwood, McGoldrick, Robinson, Verrips

The match is live on PPV / Box Office in the UK. Instead of paying for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from - consider donating to foodbanks instead.

They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!

If you can, donate to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead.

Match Events:
- Penalty for Sheff Utd (VAR) on 13 mins. Clarification from the Premier League: VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.
- Goal on 41 mins
- Salah disallowed goal on 62 mins (was actually offside : VAR)
- Goal on 64 mins