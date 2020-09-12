.Liverpool 2 - 1 Sheffield United
Saturday 24th October - 8pm kick off. League Game 6
LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino.Subs:
Milner, Adrian, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Phillips and N Williams.SHU XI:
Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Brewster.Subs:
Burke, Sharp, Jagielka, Norwood, McGoldrick, Robinson, Verrips
Berge goal for Sheff Utd (penalty - VAR) on 13 mins
https://streamable.com/qfmlv5
"Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not."
Firmino goal on 41 mins
https://streamable.com/qoonpu
Salah disallowed goal on 62 mins (was actually offside : VAR)
Jota goal on 64 mins
https://streamable.com/zlaxti
Jota post match interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJFZHYlQjM4
Henderson post match interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDtnnK_OoaY
Klopp post match interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho6E0blJdYw
Klopp post match conference : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xziMUCjx7f0
Full Match Reply & Highlights: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/24/liverpool-vs-sheffield-united-highlights-full-match-2
