Recorded one on the whistle last nighthttps://audioboom.com/posts/7616779-and-now-it-s-there(James, Duncan, Sash + Rory Smith & Rafa Honigstein, Michael Cox, Oliver Kay, Neil Atkinson)
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/hg3r9e/the_long_and_winding_road_sky_sports/
Is that the documentary they were going to put on at 10pm last night? I want to see that.
Sky's 'Premier League Special On Liverpool' 25 June, 2020 - 52 mins:-https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/06/26/premier-league-special-on-liverpool-25-june-2020https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/hfxo5k/premier_league_special_on_liverpool_25_june_2020BT's 'Premier League Tonight' 25 June, 2020 - 45 mins:-https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/06/26/premier-league-tonight-25-june-2020https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/hfxq5n/premier_league_tonight_25_june_2020
Literally just made my hairs stand on end.
'10 Moments that won the Premier League title':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k</a>
respect to oojason as ever👊
No mate...
'Klopp 'absolutely overwhelmed' by title win' - 8 minute video (Klopp at Anfield talking to the BBC's Dan Roan):-https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/53200874
