BBC's MOTD Montage 'Long, Long, Long'https://streamable.com/4w4lbd
Was that shown on MOTD2 last night?
'Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp's journey to Premier League champions' - 4 minute video from BT Sport:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A</a>and also at https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1276417892058386434?s=20
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/hg3r9e/the_long_and_winding_road_sky_sports/
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cQswfUa2z4E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cQswfUa2z4E</a>
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
'10 Moments that won the Premier League title':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k</a>
I like balls.
'I only came down for breakfast...!!!'https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1276448610431963137 - with video
This one broke me down. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.Wow - this is emotional and choked me. Not the grandad in it as such, my best friend David Wickstrom. He was a long term member on here too (wickolfc8) who sadly left us back in 2016. He will be bouncing up there! What a season!
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]