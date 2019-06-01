« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 8885387 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38800 on: Today at 10:21:05 AM »
BBC's MOTD Montage 'Long, Long, Long'
https://streamable.com/4w4lbd
:D

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38801 on: Today at 10:41:22 AM »

Later today on LFC TV...

2.05pm : Champions - The Reaction Show

5pm : Live - LFC News Champions Special

6pm & 9pm : How the League was won - All The Goals

^ https://twitter.com/LFCTV/status/1276425464932741120
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38802 on: Today at 10:45:31 AM »

'I only came down for breakfast...!!!'

https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1276448610431963137 - with video ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38803 on: Today at 10:45:57 AM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38804 on: Today at 10:49:56 AM »

'Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp's journey to Premier League champions' - 4 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A</a>


and also at https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1276417892058386434?s=20



For anyone outside the UK who the above video doesn't work for, try here:-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/hg73o5/bt_sport_liverpool_and_j%C3%BCrgen_klopps_journey_to

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38805 on: Today at 10:52:21 AM »
Im so happy right now
« Reply #38806 on: Today at 10:55:21 AM »

https://twitter.com/regan_lowey/status/1276444016305938434

^ Jurgen showing off some moves at the team party last night (maybe this morning ;))
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38807 on: Today at 10:57:25 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:21:05 AM
BBC's MOTD Montage 'Long, Long, Long'
https://streamable.com/4w4lbd

Would appreciate it if someone could tell me who sang this version?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38808 on: Today at 10:58:31 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:21:05 AM
BBC's MOTD Montage 'Long, Long, Long'
https://streamable.com/4w4lbd

Was that shown on MOTD2 last night?
« Reply #38809 on: Today at 11:06:44 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:58:31 AM
Was that shown on MOTD2 last night?

Yes, right at the end of it mate
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38810 on: Today at 11:09:18 AM »

'"Jordan, you're a great professional - but tell me you're going to get absolutely rotten tonight like me!" @Carra23 has got the champagne flowing!'

^ https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1276271678830583814 - with short video of Carragher and Henderson talking about the title win :)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38811 on: Today at 11:26:51 AM »
442OONS offers this excellent treatment:
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAoNX6858mI
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38812 on: Today at 11:36:31 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:49:56 AM
'Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp's journey to Premier League champions' - 4 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A</a>


and also at https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1276417892058386434?s=20

Literally just made my hairs stand on end.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38813 on: Today at 12:15:24 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38814 on: Today at 12:20:17 PM »

'10 Moments that won the Premier League title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k</a>


Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38815 on: Today at 12:43:03 PM »
This thread is pure gold, thank you all very much
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38816 on: Today at 12:46:59 PM »
There are bound to be some sort of documentaries on the sports channels and elsewhere over the next few weeks. Anyone who spots anything like that please post ! I will do the same.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38817 on: Today at 12:47:45 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:49:56 AM
'Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp's journey to Premier League champions' - 4 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A</a>


and also at https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1276417892058386434?s=20

Best video of the lot for me.
« Reply #38818 on: Today at 12:52:17 PM »

'Champions Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fQ7tNHrED0M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fQ7tNHrED0M</a>

^ the actual conference start 21m 40s into the video

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38819 on: Today at 01:06:25 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38820 on: Today at 01:09:35 PM »
Anyone got the sky interview Klopp just did? Seen a few clips.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38821 on: Today at 01:15:12 PM »
Quote from: unknownuser on Today at 09:07:16 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cQswfUa2z4E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cQswfUa2z4E</a>
A 9 minute video to say, "They signed Jurgen Klopp"?

Seems like overkill.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38822 on: Today at 01:16:45 PM »

'Pokalen kan løftes! Liverpool har vunnet' - translated as 'The cup can be lifted! Liverpool have won the Premier League'

https://twitter.com/2sporten/status/1276261801387229186 - with 30 second video skit

^ I have no words - am crying with both cringe & laughter ;D

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38823 on: Today at 01:26:11 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:20:17 PM
'10 Moments that won the Premier League title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k</a>




Cracking video! The Wolves away game is another defining moment for me.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38824 on: Today at 01:46:12 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38825 on: Today at 01:54:03 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:13:09 AM
This one broke me down. :'(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>

So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.

Wow - this is emotional and choked me. Not the grandad in it as such, my best friend David Wickstrom. He was a long term member on here too (wickolfc8) who sadly left us back in 2016. He will be bouncing up there! What a season!

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38826 on: Today at 02:03:45 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:49:56 AM
'Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp's journey to Premier League champions' - 4 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ruyeI3WSg4A</a>


and also at https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1276417892058386434?s=20

Fantastic
