  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38760 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:11:40 PM
If you have LFC TV put it on now...

SOMEONE STREAM IT!
@Yvanicuzz

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38761 on: Yesterday at 11:24:05 PM »
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38762 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:24:58 PM
'We Are Liverpool. Champions of England'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w</a>
And the sun shines now.  ❤️
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38763 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 PM »
  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38764 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 PM »
  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38765 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 PM »

'Jurgen Klopps emotional reaction to Liverpool winning the Premier League 🏆':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v57AjokYEQs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v57AjokYEQs</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38766 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 PM »
If someone has a link for the full sky sports post match show when it's uploaded, please send it to us.

My brother was working throughout and missed it.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38767 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 PM »

'Jordan Henderson celebrates the Premier League title with Jamie Carragher':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/snOok5C1dww" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/snOok5C1dww</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38768 on: Yesterday at 11:51:24 PM »

'Liverpool squad crash Virgil van Dijk interview after being crowned Premier League champions!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_-3i2wWHKmk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_-3i2wWHKmk</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38769 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 PM »

'Kenny Dalglish reacts to Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions! | Premier League Tonight':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dVzHY8BXyME" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dVzHY8BXyME</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38770 on: Yesterday at 11:54:11 PM »

Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:24:11 PM
And the sun shines now.  ❤️

Aw mate, that's set me off  :'(
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38771 on: Today at 12:02:53 AM »

Sky Sports closing montage on their program tonight:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1276284932915068934 - with 2 minute video




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/glM2Rkcsivo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/glM2Rkcsivo</a>
« Reply #38772 on: Today at 12:04:18 AM »
'Inside Anfield: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace | Reds close-in on Premier League title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cjhhaUrDwcc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cjhhaUrDwcc</a>




Robertson and Milner on MOTD2:-

https://streamable.com/5umq1m



'Liverpool players mob VVD during interview on BT Sport':-

https://twitter.com/Peety_Editor/status/1276289874300190720



'Liverpool Players REACT to Winning Premier League Title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fyBgx-cGIrA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fyBgx-cGIrA</a>



'This Is How Liverpool Players Celebrate Together Premier League Title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xrzy8C-AvrE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xrzy8C-AvrE</a>



'Liverpool Players Celebrate Winning The Premier League':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rRtoC-434o4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rRtoC-434o4</a>



'Liverpool players celebrating🥳Premier League title triumph':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fQ4eYAyjxWg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fQ4eYAyjxWg</a>



'All Reactions from Liverpool Players After be Premier League Champions HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sRUg04e1pa8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sRUg04e1pa8</a>



'All Reactions to Liverpool Are Premier League Champions':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LKKvGry41uI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LKKvGry41uI</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38773 on: Today at 12:09:13 AM »
'The Moment Liverpool Won Their 19th League Title!' - The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YVOInvWzsbc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YVOInvWzsbc</a>



'LIVERPOOL ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZsoLpKMCuPg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZsoLpKMCuPg</a>



'LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS! | CHELSEA 2-1 MAN CITY | LIVERPOOL FAN GOAL REACTIONS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BHtLQDnffXI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BHtLQDnffXI</a>


Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38774 on: Today at 12:13:09 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:54:11 PM
Aw mate, that's set me off  :'(

This one broke me down. :'(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>

So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38775 on: Today at 12:17:19 AM »
Thank you Jason and the rest great job as always  :thumbsup
  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38776 on: Today at 12:17:26 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:13:09 AM
This one broke me down. :'(

So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.


You got that right mate.
  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38777 on: Today at 12:44:36 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:13:09 AM
This one broke me down. :'(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>

So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.

2010-11 like watching Game of Thrones there.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38778 on: Today at 12:56:00 AM »

'Jürgen Klopp's emotional reaction to Premier League title win | 'I'm completely overwhelmed':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ngYjHe33mzc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ngYjHe33mzc</a>




'Jordan Henderson on captaining the Premier League champions':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I5pokoe2PLs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I5pokoe2PLs</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38779 on: Today at 01:01:35 AM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38780 on: Today at 01:10:48 AM »

'10 Moments that won the Premier League title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k</a>

^ due to start 12 noon on 26th June...



Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38781 on: Today at 01:15:47 AM »

'Liverpool fans sing 'Three Little Birds' in Barfusser platz, Basel, Switzerland' (from the 2017 UEFA Cup Final) - just because  :champ :-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vSJoDNeO798" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vSJoDNeO798</a>




'Fields Of Anfield Road (FULL Jamie Webster Version with Lyrics) | LFC Songs' (from 2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9Bs7VezEQg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9Bs7VezEQg</a>




'Liverpool FC 2005 In My Life':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38782 on: Today at 01:27:44 AM »
  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38783 on: Today at 01:29:25 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:27:44 AM
A bit of Pink Floyd to enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvPiv7F1lfE
Haha I was lying on my back at about half 12 at night tonight singing this and other songs like it! One of my favourites!
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38784 on: Today at 02:20:47 AM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38785 on: Today at 02:49:37 AM »
jesus, that MOTD ending montage with "Long, Long, Long" was fucking perfect :'(

It's been a long, long, long time
How could I ever have lost you
When I loved you?

It took a long, long, long time
Now I'm so happy I found you
How I love you

So many tears I was searching
So many tears I was wasting, oh, oh

Now I can see you, be you
How can I ever misplace you?
How I want you
Oh, I love you
You know that I need you
Oh, I love you
  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38786 on: Today at 04:47:32 AM »
Quote from: oojason on June 20, 2019, 03:09:57 PM
'Jamie Webster / BOSS Night - Solsbury Hill - Plaza Felipe II - Madrid - 01.06.19' - by BOSS Night:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4AEdLkVPNW4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4AEdLkVPNW4</a>



Has to get an airing tonight. We had dreams and songs to sing
  • IT REALLY WAS OUR YEAR!!!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38787 on: Today at 06:48:30 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:13:09 AM
This one broke me down. :'(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>

So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.

Oh man. I thought I had dried all the tears!!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38788 on: Today at 06:51:00 AM »
  • Frog in a liquidiser.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38789 on: Today at 07:08:39 AM »
Amazing video from official youtube channel:

We Are Liverpool. Champions of England.
https://youtu.be/WHEthsO7T7w
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38790 on: Today at 07:54:36 AM »
Has anyone please got the sky sports montage at around 10:10 last night. NOT the one doing the rounds. This one was to The Long & Winding Road. Had me sobbing.
  • ra-boom-de-ay
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38791 on: Today at 08:08:33 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MtlJzTuwuMQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MtlJzTuwuMQ</a>
  • ra-boom-de-ay
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38792 on: Today at 08:12:18 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9h4roi_Uy5c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9h4roi_Uy5c</a>
  • Likes James Corden.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38793 on: Today at 08:12:27 AM »
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 07:54:36 AM
Has anyone please got the sky sports montage at around 10:10 last night. NOT the one doing the rounds. This one was to The Long & Winding Road. Had me sobbing.
Agreed. This one was amazing. Much better.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38794 on: Today at 08:57:42 AM »
Trents Show Me Love video on loop for the rest of the summer. Alisson loving it!!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38795 on: Today at 09:07:16 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cQswfUa2z4E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cQswfUa2z4E</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38796 on: Today at 09:07:53 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:57:42 AM
Trents Show Me Love video on loop for the rest of the summer. Alisson loving it!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB4_O-ypPqj/?igshid=18tpil7ix0zm5
