If you have LFC TV put it on now...
SOMEONE STREAM IT!
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
'We Are Liverpool. Champions of England'<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w</a>
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
SOMEONE STREAM IT!
And the sun shines now. ❤️
Aw mate, that's set me off
This one broke me down. So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.
This one broke me down. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>So many no longer with us, but also so many for whom it's the first time. This one's for all of them.
A bit of Pink Floyd to enjoyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvPiv7F1lfE
'Jamie Webster / BOSS Night - Solsbury Hill - Plaza Felipe II - Madrid - 01.06.19' - by BOSS Night:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4AEdLkVPNW4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4AEdLkVPNW4</a>
Has anyone please got the sky sports montage at around 10:10 last night. NOT the one doing the rounds. This one was to The Long & Winding Road. Had me sobbing.
Trents Show Me Love video on loop for the rest of the summer. Alisson loving it!!
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]