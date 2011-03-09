MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelonahttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/viewThe first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy.
Utd will win this no doubt about that,I will happily cut my balls off and post them on here if they don't
anyone got the amazon full match reaction after the game?
Thoroughly mediocre player.
John Oliver X-mas wrap up on Liverpool's season so far :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR0RiKj0Rk8funny, but not as funny as last year's. More funny when he talks about other teams, hates Jose!:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92qHCNCKB4c
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000crbl/royal-institution-christmas-lectures-2019-secret-lies-the-hidden-power-of-maths-1-how-to-get-lucky 28 mins in, Tim Waskett (LFC Analyst) explains XG
Its all about winning shiny things.
Hate it when videos are geo-locked. Same with BT Sports' no filter UCLs
Does it stop for everyone else just after 5mins when it looks like it should go to 6mins? Screen goes black just as it's on Jurgen fist pumping the crowd.Some great crowd action in there though.
taken from LFC redditt pagehttps://streamable.com/l73jy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcIPVv-LKg8
Anyone got a link to the full Klopp and Wenger interview from Saturday?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mE0Nu02TZwsomething nice to end of the year.
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelonahttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/viewThe first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy.
Great to see Barcelona destroyed like that not once but twice within a short space of time. Despicable club
Anyone else having problems playing the Inside Qatar videos on LFCTV GO? All other videos playing fine for me except those ones.
I live in the US and couldn't access those videos. Wrote to the website admins and was told that rights were restricted by FIFA: "...there are geographic restrictions in place and as a result we are unable to show Club World Cup content outside of the UK."
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.68]