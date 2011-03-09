« previous next »
« Reply #38240 on: December 23, 2019, 10:22:10 PM »
Anyone got a link to the full Klopp and Wenger interview from Saturday?
« Reply #38241 on: December 26, 2019, 02:36:00 PM »
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
« Reply #38242 on: December 26, 2019, 04:04:47 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:36:00 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
Enjoyed that.  Nice seeing it from the other sides perspective. ;D
« Reply #38243 on: December 26, 2019, 08:34:06 PM »
.
Leicester City 0 - 4 Liverpool

Thursday 26th December, 8.00pm kick off - League Game 18

LFC.com Live Match Report / Blog: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2019-20/first-team/leicester-city-v-liverpool-live-matchday-blog



Mane chance on 1 min - https://streamable.com/p82d1 & https://streamable.com/x2khn

Salah chance on 11 mins - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/pazppx

Firmino goal on 31 mins - https://90mingoals.me/gh42/ & https://streamvi.com/watch.php?video=1577392314 & https://streamable.com/xb5ki

Mane chance on 33 mins - https://streamable.com/rwxn3 & https://streamable.com/a2c9f

Milner goal (penalty) on 71 mins - https://streamja.com/p2e9 & https://streamable.com/midnr & https://streamable.com/yl5ri

Firmino goal on 74 mins - https://streamja.com/bQAv & https://streamable.com/qeczt & https://streamable.com/bsegl

Alexander-Arnold goal on 78 mins - https://streamja.com/mjwj & https://streamable.com/mvzug & https://90mingoals.me/gh42



Trent and Milner post-match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmX5RdCIpHQ

VVD post-match interview - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7pohd2

'Liverpool players celebrate in front of their fans after beating Leicester City 4-0' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7fcSryGTSU


Klopp post-match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGSwzBpBFHY

Klopp post-match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr6N9LVb-ug



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays: https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/eg026f/leicester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2019/12/26/leicester-city-vs-liverpool-fc-highlights-full-match-video

SkySports Highlights: https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/11895756/taa-stars-as-liverpool-hammer-leicester

LFC TV Channel Highlights & Full Match Replays: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

« Reply #38244 on: December 27, 2019, 09:11:10 AM »
anyone got the amazon full match reaction after the game?
« Reply #38245 on: December 27, 2019, 12:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on December 27, 2019, 09:11:10 AM
anyone got the amazon full match reaction after the game?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6tIr391AFE

They don't actually show the video bits from the game but the post match discussion is for the full 40 mins
« Reply #38246 on: December 27, 2019, 02:09:40 PM »
« Reply #38247 on: December 28, 2019, 03:53:41 AM »
John Oliver X-mas wrap up on Liverpool's season so far :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR0RiKj0Rk8

funny, but not as funny as last year's. More funny when he talks about other teams, hates Jose!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92qHCNCKB4c
« Reply #38248 on: December 28, 2019, 07:58:39 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on December 28, 2019, 03:53:41 AM
John Oliver X-mas wrap up on Liverpool's season so far :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR0RiKj0Rk8

funny, but not as funny as last year's. More funny when he talks about other teams, hates Jose!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92qHCNCKB4c

Hate it when videos are geo-locked. Same with BT Sports' no filter UCLs
« Reply #38249 on: December 28, 2019, 09:36:39 AM »
« Reply #38250 on: December 28, 2019, 12:41:18 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 28, 2019, 07:58:39 AM
Hate it when videos are geo-locked. Same with BT Sports' no filter UCLs

taken from LFC redditt page

https://streamable.com/l73jy
« Reply #38251 on: December 28, 2019, 03:45:40 PM »
The latest and best one so far from LFCTVs « Inside.... » series. So glad theyre posting these on YouTube now (instead of just behind the paywall of their website) so that the whole world can see how awesome the Travelling Kop is. Thank God for this team. And by the sound of things Trents had the best Christmas of all of us.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3cLnxKZDLBM
« Reply #38252 on: December 28, 2019, 05:35:57 PM »
Glad they included the Hendo moment there.

The club is killing it with content.
« Reply #38253 on: December 28, 2019, 06:35:12 PM »
Does it stop for everyone else just after 5mins when it looks like it should go to 6mins? Screen goes black just as it's on Jurgen fist pumping the crowd.

Some great crowd action in there though.
« Reply #38254 on: December 28, 2019, 06:48:42 PM »
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on December 28, 2019, 06:35:12 PM
Does it stop for everyone else just after 5mins when it looks like it should go to 6mins? Screen goes black just as it's on Jurgen fist pumping the crowd.

Some great crowd action in there though.
Yeah. Blackscreened me after about 5 too.
« Reply #38255 on: December 29, 2019, 04:32:38 AM »
« Reply #38256 on: December 29, 2019, 05:25:49 PM »
« Reply #38257 on: December 29, 2019, 08:23:13 PM »
« Reply #38258 on: December 29, 2019, 10:28:41 PM »
When's MOTD on ?
« Reply #38259 on: Yesterday at 12:42:34 AM »
I would be interested to see the Salah penalty shout in the opening stages c wolves. There were no replays on sky


« Reply #38260 on: Today at 03:46:57 AM »
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on December 23, 2019, 10:22:10 PM
Anyone got a link to the full Klopp and Wenger interview from Saturday?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mE0Nu02TZw

something nice to end of the year.
« Reply #38261 on: Today at 03:57:08 AM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:46:57 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mE0Nu02TZw

something nice to end of the year.

Thanks for posting this. I've been looking forward to watching this since I heard that it had happened, while they were in Qatar.
« Reply #38262 on: Today at 04:03:53 AM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:46:57 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mE0Nu02TZw

something nice to end of the year.

Oh nice one thanks, been waiting for this.
