Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 8692787 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38240 on: December 23, 2019, 10:22:10 PM »
Anyone got a link to the full Klopp and Wenger interview from Saturday?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38241 on: December 26, 2019, 02:36:00 PM »
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38242 on: December 26, 2019, 04:04:47 PM »
Enjoyed that.  Nice seeing it from the other sides perspective. ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38243 on: December 26, 2019, 08:34:06 PM »
Leicester City 0 - 4 Liverpool

Thursday 26th December, 8.00pm kick off - League Game 18

LFC.com Live Match Report / Blog: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2019-20/first-team/leicester-city-v-liverpool-live-matchday-blog



Mane chance on 1 min - https://streamable.com/p82d1 & https://streamable.com/x2khn

Salah chance on 11 mins - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/pazppx

Firmino goal on 31 mins - https://90mingoals.me/gh42/ & https://streamvi.com/watch.php?video=1577392314 & https://streamable.com/xb5ki

Mane chance on 33 mins - https://streamable.com/rwxn3 & https://streamable.com/a2c9f

Milner goal (penalty) on 71 mins - https://streamja.com/p2e9 & https://streamable.com/midnr & https://streamable.com/yl5ri

Firmino goal on 74 mins - https://streamja.com/bQAv & https://streamable.com/qeczt & https://streamable.com/bsegl

Alexander-Arnold goal on 78 mins - https://streamja.com/mjwj & https://streamable.com/mvzug & https://90mingoals.me/gh42



Trent and Milner post-match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmX5RdCIpHQ

VVD post-match interview - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7pohd2

'Liverpool players celebrate in front of fans after beating Leicester City 4-0' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7fcSryGTSU


Klopp post-match interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGSwzBpBFHY

Klopp post-match conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr6N9LVb-ug



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays: https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/eg026f/leicester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2019/12/26/leicester-city-vs-liverpool-fc-highlights-full-match-video

SkySports Highlights: https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/11895756/taa-stars-as-liverpool-hammer-leicester

LFC TV Channel Highlights & Full Match Replays: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38244 on: Yesterday at 09:11:10 AM »
anyone got the amazon full match reaction after the game?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38245 on: Yesterday at 12:56:58 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6tIr391AFE

They don't actually show the video bits from the game but the post match discussion is for the full 40 mins
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38246 on: Yesterday at 02:09:40 PM »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38247 on: Today at 03:53:41 AM »
John Oliver X-mas wrap up on Liverpool's season so far :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR0RiKj0Rk8

funny, but not as funny as last year's. More funny when he talks about other teams, hates Jose!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92qHCNCKB4c
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #38248 on: Today at 07:58:39 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 03:53:41 AM
John Oliver X-mas wrap up on Liverpool's season so far :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR0RiKj0Rk8

funny, but not as funny as last year's. More funny when he talks about other teams, hates Jose!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92qHCNCKB4c

Hate it when videos are geo-locked. Same with BT Sports' no filter UCLs
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
