You call it "UX polish" and "user-first approach" while I prefer to call it "dumbing down". What Jobs did was 1) make it easy to use for the technophobes, 2) put it in a fancy package and 3) sell it for a shit-ton to make it "aspirational"

Genius? Maybe. Innovative? In some ways, yes. Groundbreaking? Well while people were putting music on an iPod, I was using a device that could play music, connect to wifi, send emails, surf the net, play games, edit spreadsheets, etc for a fraction more than the Job's "innovative" dedicated music device.



I don't think it was dumbing down, honestly don't.I lived through those years and yes there were other devices at the time that could do more - but they were for the most part pretty clunky to use and were so obviously 'designed' by engineers. Shove everything in there, all the functions you can - how it feels to use, how easy it is to figure out - nobody cares. This is why they all failed in the long run. Yes, Apple and Jobs did make their devices pricey and aspirational - it is still part of what they do. But they also made devices that were simply delightful to use - infinitely more so than anything at the market at that time. What you call 'dumbing down' I call singular, determined focus on function and execution. iPod Classic for example, with the click-wheel, menu design and sheer aesthetics of the device - was like a space ship landing on a medieval battlefield compared to the rest of the market. And none if it had anything to do with pure checklist of functions and 'bang for buck'. There was simply no fat on that device and I for one appreciated that (and I've owned many other mp3 capable devices and players around the time).That kind of focus on delighting the user is what they are missing now. And not only them, and especially in the mobile phone market. Perhaps the ascendancy of the AI will spark something, at least on the software side, but I'm not holding my breath.