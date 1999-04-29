You can get USBC to headphone jack converters btw. I find them variable, a little quiet. But they do work.
Worth of boast worlds to be honest, it's a whole extra thing
I have to make sure I have with me to get my headphones working, and it blocks up the charging port so I have to drain the battery on my phone on a 4 hour flight for example.
I've just had terrible experience of bluetooth in a number of scenarios, and I don't want to use it if it can be avoided, that's all. My current phone has a BT connection to my company car that cuts out frequently. I've experienced lag with BT in audio systems that ruined the experience as nothing could sync up. Just give me a cable, let's not complicate things.
Looks like the Zenfone 10 is a good option for a premium price, or the A14 is the budget choice.