What mobile phone?

Re: What mobile phone?
July 16, 2023, 06:17:38 pm
I started a new contract  with ee last week (had an old contract with a mobile brought second  hand)
The new contract gets me a mobile
But I've decided i'd rather just keep old mobile  and old contract (£30 cheaper)
Anyone know if I can give them mobile back and cancel new contract and go back to my old one?
Re: What mobile phone?
July 16, 2023, 06:27:43 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on July 16, 2023, 06:17:38 pm
I started a new contract  with ee last week (had an old contract with a mobile brought second  hand)
The new contract gets me a mobile
But I've decided i'd rather just keep old mobile  and old contract (£30 cheaper)
Anyone know if I can give them mobile back and cancel new contract and go back to my old one?

Quote
If you signed up less than 14 days ago

Your legal right to cancel the contract for free depends on whether you signed up over the phone, in person, or online.
If you signed up over the phone or online

You can cancel the contract for free if you signed up less than 14 days ago over the phone or online. This is called a cooling-off period. If youve already used the service youre likely to be charged for what youve used - for example calls made on a mobile phone.

Contact the business and say you want to cancel the contract because youre still in the cooling-off period. Youll probably need to give them details such as your account reference number - check any documents or emails you have from the company.

If you post a letter or send an email asking to cancel within the cooling-off period, the contract will be cancelled from the date you post the letter or send the email. You should send any post by recorded delivery if you can -  keep copies of any receipts or emails.
If you signed up in person

You dont have the legal right to a 14-day cooling-off period if you signed up in person
https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/phone-internet-downloads-or-tv/cancelling-a-phone-tv-internet-or-mobile-contract/
Re: What mobile phone?
July 16, 2023, 06:54:28 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2023, 03:04:17 pm
You can get USBC to headphone jack converters btw. I find them variable, a little quiet. But they do work.

Worth of boast worlds to be honest, it's a whole extra thing I have to make sure I have with me to get my headphones working, and it blocks up the charging port so I have to drain the battery on my phone on a 4 hour flight for example.

I've just had terrible experience of bluetooth in a number of scenarios, and I don't want to use it if it can be avoided, that's all. My current phone has a BT connection to my company car that cuts out frequently. I've experienced lag with BT in audio systems that ruined the experience as nothing could sync up. Just give me a cable, let's not complicate things.

Looks like the Zenfone 10 is a good option for a premium price, or the A14 is the budget choice.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 17, 2023, 10:33:23 am
Quote from: Riquende on July 16, 2023, 06:54:28 pm
Worth of boast worlds to be honest, it's a whole extra thing I have to make sure I have with me to get my headphones working, and it blocks up the charging port so I have to drain the battery on my phone on a 4 hour flight for example.

I've just had terrible experience of bluetooth in a number of scenarios, and I don't want to use it if it can be avoided, that's all. My current phone has a BT connection to my company car that cuts out frequently. I've experienced lag with BT in audio systems that ruined the experience as nothing could sync up. Just give me a cable, let's not complicate things.

Looks like the Zenfone 10 is a good option for a premium price, or the A14 is the budget choice.

I have an oppo X2...this has both a USBC port and 3.5mm port...not sure about newer versions of the phone though....
Re: What mobile phone?
July 17, 2023, 12:17:28 pm
Cheers WAP.
That's me screwed for a moby I prob don't need.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 17, 2023, 03:30:22 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on July 17, 2023, 12:17:28 pm
Cheers WAP.
That's me screwed for a moby I prob don't need.


They might let you get out of it but you'll probably have to pay an exit fee of some sort. If you can't then just unlock and sell the phone, it'll still end up costing you but at least you won't have buyers remorse every time you use it.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 18, 2023, 11:01:28 pm
Anyone on ID mobile? I know they use 3's network, just not come across anybody who uses them.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 18, 2023, 11:07:18 pm
Never even heard of em

Mr Helpful here  :D
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 12:51:30 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 14, 2023, 05:54:15 pm
Its weird I have never come across it before!
Though I've realised I'm only on my third-ever smart phone, thats probably why. ;D


Stupidly it seems there is nothing close to my six year old phone :(

I have a galaxy a3, its only got 16GB memory, and I have to remove stuff every morning because its running out of space. I've moved everything I can to the SD card, but there's still only less than 1 GB free, and I can't really install any new apps


There aren't any phones as small as it, and anything even close is nearly as old, or has worse cameras and screens. :-\
(And no, I don't want a iphone.)

Why the fook are all new phones that big?!?
There is nothing that size anymore. Also once you get a bigger phone you wont want to go back to a small one. Best small phone that can be bought now is the Zenfone 10 but that is a lot bigger than an a3 and expensive.

Phones are bigger because most prefer them and it is now too expensive to build smaller ones since parts are more common in bigger devices so they are cheaper to build. I would go for a pixel 6a our 7a depending on how much you are willing to pay. Around half the price of a Zenfone 10 and not much bigger.

You will be really surprised how quickly you will get used to the size. My parents in their 70s have phones now that are over 6 inches that can be got for cheaper than the pixels, cameras/software is not as good but it depends what your priorities are.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 06:12:05 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2023, 03:04:17 pm
While technically the sound quality is inferior Bluetooth vs wired I think being someone who mixes semi-professionally it's a bit overwrought and I had to abandon headphone jacks because the industry forced me into it, and Bluetooth is good enough now

You do you

So not a 'don't bother post' at all, but just saying, I didn't look back when changing, especially for running..

You can get USBC to headphone jack converters btw. I find them variable, a little quiet. But they do work.

I've got a converter. Don't use it as there's a very faint buzz through the headphone
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 08:26:02 am
Quote from: adruk87 on July 18, 2023, 11:01:28 pm
Anyone on ID mobile? I know they use 3's network, just not come across anybody who uses them.

Offered by Tesco isn't it? My mother had it with no problems. Can't say good or bad really
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 09:20:48 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 19, 2023, 08:26:02 am
Offered by Tesco isn't it? My mother had it with no problems. Can't say good or bad really

Curry's I think, seems by far the cheapest for the s23 Ultra.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 01:08:13 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 19, 2023, 08:26:02 am
Offered by Tesco isn't it? My mother had it with no problems. Can't say good or bad really

ID use the Three network, Tesco use O2.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 01:31:02 pm
Quote from: adruk87 on July 18, 2023, 11:01:28 pm
Anyone on ID mobile? I know they use 3's network, just not come across anybody who uses them.

Been with them for years. Solid service and cheap. I pay a tenner a month for unlimited minutes and texts, 65GB data. Never had a price increase.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 02:46:30 pm
Quote from: Riquende on July 14, 2023, 01:46:28 pm
Are there any companies still putting headphone jacks on their phones? I don't use headphones often enough to pay stupid money for wireless ones, let alone the faff of remembering where they are or keeping them charged. I've had a good wired pair I've used on every holiday for years, but now I'm struggling to find an upgrade that will let me carry on with them.

Buy the latest Sony phones (Xperia series), all of them have headphone jacks. The only decent company to provide headphone jacks.

I have shifted to Sony just because of that. Fuck Samsung and all the others.

Too bad LG died, they had the best audio capabilities in their phones along with headphone jacks.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 09:46:49 pm
Quote from: MBL? on July 19, 2023, 12:51:30 am
There is nothing that size anymore. Also once you get a bigger phone you wont want to go back to a small one. Best small phone that can be bought now is the Zenfone 10 but that is a lot bigger than an a3 and expensive.

Phones are bigger because most prefer them and it is now too expensive to build smaller ones since parts are more common in bigger devices so they are cheaper to build. I would go for a pixel 6a our 7a depending on how much you are willing to pay. Around half the price of a Zenfone 10 and not much bigger.

You will be really surprised how quickly you will get used to the size. My parents in their 70s have phones now that are over 6 inches that can be got for cheaper than the pixels, cameras/software is not as good but it depends what your priorities are.

Thanks. I don't care about the screen size, I want a small phone so it fits in my pocket and take pics one handed. (Not in my pocket!)


Anyway I'm getting a refurbished S20, its bigger than my current phone but think still ok. I don't mind it being old/refurbished, my current one was too, as was my laptop. New phones are just crazy expensive to me.  This one can do 5g, so will hopefully be good for a bit, even though its older.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 19, 2023, 11:59:53 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 19, 2023, 09:46:49 pm
Thanks. I don't care about the screen size, I want a small phone so it fits in my pocket and take pics one handed. (Not in my pocket!)


Anyway I'm getting a refurbished S20, its bigger than my current phone but think still ok. I don't mind it being old/refurbished, my current one was too, as was my laptop. New phones are just crazy expensive to me.  This one can do 5g, so will hopefully be good for a bit, even though its older.

I went through exactly the same with my A3, moving stuff all the time and having to constantly clear cache & data, loved that phone as it's the perfect size for your pocket.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 20, 2023, 08:08:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 19, 2023, 11:59:53 pm
I went through exactly the same with my A3, moving stuff all the time and having to constantly clear cache & data, loved that phone as it's the perfect size for your pocket.

If it had more memory I'd have no issues using it for another few years. I was thinking of rooting it to get rid of some of the samsung apps that I never use, but, maybe its just time for a new phone instead of all the faff.

Also had an email that vodaphone were going to switch the 3g net off, not sure if that is true, but my phone is still going to 3g quite a lot because it can't do all the 4g bands. So another reason to get something a bit newer

But yeah, pretty sure there would be a market for phones this size, apple make a smaller iphone, so why does nobody else?
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 07:21:42 pm
Quote from: MBL? on July 19, 2023, 12:51:30 am
There is nothing that size anymore. Also once you get a bigger phone you wont want to go back to a small one. Best small phone that can be bought now is the Zenfone 10 but that is a lot bigger than an a3 and expensive.

Phones are bigger because most prefer them and it is now too expensive to build smaller ones since parts are more common in bigger devices so they are cheaper to build. I would go for a pixel 6a our 7a depending on how much you are willing to pay. Around half the price of a Zenfone 10 and not much bigger.

You will be really surprised how quickly you will get used to the size. My parents in their 70s have phones now that are over 6 inches that can be got for cheaper than the pixels, cameras/software is not as good but it depends what your priorities are.

Had my new phone for a few days now, don't like the bigger screen. Everything is just further apart. I'm using it exactly like my old phone, its just bigger and heavier. :-\
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 08:13:15 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 20, 2023, 08:08:04 am
If it had more memory I'd have no issues using it for another few years. I was thinking of rooting it to get rid of some of the samsung apps that I never use, but, maybe its just time for a new phone instead of all the faff.

Also had an email that vodaphone were going to switch the 3g net off, not sure if that is true, but my phone is still going to 3g quite a lot because it can't do all the 4g bands. So another reason to get something a bit newer

But yeah, pretty sure there would be a market for phones this size, apple make a smaller iphone, so why does nobody else?

Vodafone have already switched off 3g in Plymouth and Basingstoke with Hull, Oxford and Glasgow by the end of this month.  They hope to complete the national switch off by early next year.
