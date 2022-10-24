Now this may be just the Honor 70 which has these issues but since switching from Apple to android I have three major gripes:



1. Adverts. So many adverts! Any streaming service such as youtube/twitch etc has at least double the amount of ads at the beginning and in the middle of watching content. Also some normal apps I was using on iPhone that did not have adverts within them, have ads on them on when using with android. - Anyone know a way around this?



2. Notifications. They work for a while and then they just stop working. If you open and use the app, next thing youll start getting notifications for that app again. At least for 5 minutes. No amount of messing with the

notification settings fixes this. Also there is a biiiiig delay on notifications. Up to 5 minutes delay on gmail app for example in comparison to iphone.



3. Google assistant. Just randomly decides to stop working without me changing any settings. I've just fixed this again but (ironically) had to google how to do so.