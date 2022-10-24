« previous next »
What mobile phone?

Re: What mobile phone?
October 24, 2022, 10:33:11 am
+1 for Spigen, always use them.
Re: What mobile phone?
October 26, 2022, 11:26:48 am
Motorola Edge 30 ultra

Anyone have one?

Thoughts on it please?
Re: What mobile phone?
November 1, 2022, 07:26:22 pm
Well, bit pissed off to find out the Pixel 7 wont mirror/cast to any of my TVs. Samsung or Hisense.

Wish Id known that earlier. To be honest it never occured to me that a modern phone wouldnt be able to. I think I just accepted it as the norm as my Samsungs did with no problems.
Re: What mobile phone?
November 2, 2022, 07:08:05 am
Quote from: blert596 on November  1, 2022, 07:26:22 pm
Well, bit pissed off to find out the Pixel 7 wont mirror/cast to any of my TVs. Samsung or Hisense.

Wish Id known that earlier. To be honest it never occured to me that a modern phone wouldnt be able to. I think I just accepted it as the norm as my Samsungs did with no problems.

Should have gone for a Samsung, Sony or Motorola device. All their flagships have wired video output along with wireless options.

I can connect my xperia to my tv using its usb c port and use a wireless controller to play emulators on a massive screen.
Re: What mobile phone?
November 2, 2022, 12:57:05 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  2, 2022, 07:08:05 am
Should have gone for a Samsung, Sony or Motorola device. All their flagships have wired video output along with wireless options.

I can connect my xperia to my tv using its usb c port and use a wireless controller to play emulators on a massive screen.

I wouldn't connect using a cable. My TVs are all wall mounted and not having the phone/cable hanging down is a no no.

Might get my S10 screen fixed and go back to that. To be honest I like the pixel but its no real improvement on my s10 for what I use it for. And lack of tapping the TV to share is a bummer. I could prob buy a refurbed S10 cheap enough, and I'm due an upgrade next November

I also use Nova to get my 6 x 7 grid, and it just keeps freezing when I use the 3 button options at the bottom - worked fine on my S10. And I just cant get the hang of the swiping up to see open apps.

Probably not my best move getting this. I like the watch but its no real upgrade on my S3 Classic (apart from the S3 deceded when it wants to remain charged or not)
Re: What mobile phone?
November 4, 2022, 07:47:08 pm
Went for a Pixel 7 in the end and ordered within the timeframe to get the buds. I really like the phone, although navigating backwards on a website took some figuring out on Chrome! 🙄
Re: What mobile phone?
November 11, 2022, 07:39:20 pm
Just ordered the pixel 7.

I've been eyeing up a new phone for a few months but then had the major panic earlier of my existing one totally freezing and realising how much stuff is saved on it that I'd lose if it fucked up completely.

What a ballache though trying to process an order on the laptop when I've no idea what my banking login details are as it's all done via fingerprint and every payment done online has to be authorised in the app 🤦

Finally managed to turn the damn thing off to unfreeze it but now I've got to phone them tomorrow as the autofill address doesn't match what my bank has so the payment wouldn't process 😡

Fucking joys of modern tech 😂
Re: What mobile phone?
December 5, 2022, 07:13:13 pm
Any help with my options that are 6.0" or smaller for £150 or less. It's for the mother, so it doesn't need any bells or whistles. But I'm struggling to find anything full stop. She doesn't want a huge phone (is currently using a Galaxy J3 at only 5.0"). She just needs the handset. Doesn't need to be a new release, just not so old that support has stopped or will be stopping shortly.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 5, 2022, 09:23:25 pm
Quote from: kellan on December  5, 2022, 07:13:13 pm
Any help with my options that are 6.0" or smaller for £150 or less. It's for the mother, so it doesn't need any bells or whistles. But I'm struggling to find anything full stop. She doesn't want a huge phone (is currently using a Galaxy J3 at only 5.0"). She just needs the handset. Doesn't need to be a new release, just not so old that support has stopped or will be stopping shortly.
I bought a Pixel 3a about 2 years ago largely because I wanted a sub 6" phone (think the Pixel is 5.6"). I have to say it has been pretty damn decent and I have had no issues with it at all, although it is rather nicer than a 'basic phone' and (I believe) will support at least up to Android 11.

I am not a heavy user but the battery easily lasts me 2-3 days, colours on the OLED screen are rich and it takes great pictures - noticibly nicer than the Samsungs that other members of the family have.

It seems to be available for around £150ish from some retailers in less popular colours. I have also bought high quality manufacturer certified refurbs before without issue.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 16, 2022, 11:40:31 am
Daughter has an iPhone 11 on three and missus an iPhone XE on three, daughter's is £38.00 a month, missus' £28 a month so £66 we've been paying for the last two years. They are happy with their phones so just taken out a 100gb of data for the daughter from Talkmobile for £9.99 and a 60gb one for the missus for the same price (managed to get an offer for increased data for the daughter's).

So saving me the best part of £50 a month and it's a one month contract

Re: What mobile phone?
December 16, 2022, 11:26:49 pm
Quote from: kellan on December  5, 2022, 07:13:13 pm
Any help with my options that are 6.0" or smaller for £150 or less. It's for the mother, so it doesn't need any bells or whistles. But I'm struggling to find anything full stop. She doesn't want a huge phone (is currently using a Galaxy J3 at only 5.0"). She just needs the handset. Doesn't need to be a new release, just not so old that support has stopped or will be stopping shortly.
Everybody ends up getting used to bigger phones once they use them for a bit. There isnt really anything decent of that size as far as I know. Went with a redmi note 11 pro for herselfs father. His current phone is my old moto g 1st gen which is 4.5 inches so will be a bit of a shock. Surprised it lasted this long but he is a light user.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 19, 2022, 09:23:59 am
Picked up a Pixel 6a for £258 on a flash O2 sale.

Got a £50 recycling boost for my old phone and a free Fitbit Versa on the way.

After Recycling cashback it should end up costing me £169 plus the Fitbit. If I can get about a hundred squid for that on eBay it's about £70 all in.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 7, 2023, 01:52:32 pm
Now this may be just the Honor 70 which has these issues but since switching from Apple to android I have three major gripes:

1.  Adverts. So many adverts! Any streaming service such as youtube/twitch etc has at least double the amount of ads at the beginning and in the middle of watching content. Also some normal apps I was using on iPhone that did not have adverts within them, have ads on them on when using with android. - Anyone know a way around this?

2. Notifications. They work for a while and then they just stop working. If you open and use the app, next thing youll start getting notifications for that app again. At least for 5 minutes. No amount of messing with the
    notification settings fixes this. Also there is a biiiiig delay on notifications. Up to 5 minutes delay on gmail app for example in comparison to iphone.

3. Google assistant. Just randomly decides to stop working without me changing any settings. I've just fixed this again but (ironically) had to google how to do so.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 7, 2023, 09:42:25 pm
2 & 3 are probably due to plain stupid memory management by Honor. Think they were spun out of Huawei who despite making decent phones their software was shit and likes to kill apps to save battery etc.
Samsung phones are far better in that respect.

Check in settings for deep sleep, they may have been put to sleep which will prevent them running in the background for notifications. My old P20 pro used to love putting anything and everything on the deep sleep list. Crap for usability great for benchmarks thought....
Re: What mobile phone?
February 7, 2023, 10:52:49 pm
Bad choice to go from iPhone to Honor, like going from a Mercedes-Benz to a Skoda. Samsung are the best choice for Android, then maybe Google/Oppo.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 12:06:07 pm
I saw an offer for an iphone 12 pro max 256gb, refurbished with 3 years of guarantee.
It costs 750 though. My primary use is just spotify and podcasts, whatsapp and phone calls. Is it a good deal?
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 01:46:11 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on February  8, 2023, 12:06:07 pm
I saw an offer for an iphone 12 pro max 256gb, refurbished with 3 years of guarantee.
It costs 750 though. My primary use is just spotify and podcasts, whatsapp and phone calls. Is it a good deal?

If you genuinely only use a phone for phone calls, whatsapp, spotify and podcasts, there are so many out there for so much cheaper than 750
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 02:12:48 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on February  8, 2023, 01:46:11 pm
If you genuinely only use a phone for phone calls, whatsapp, spotify and podcasts, there are so many out there for so much cheaper than 750

My current phone is a 220 Redmi. I am very happy with it.
But my work is updating their security policy for phones in April and its either Samsung or Apple. Samsung I had earlier and I am not to keen on it. With Apple, 13 pro max refurbished was 970. 12 pro max is 750. And 11 pro was 620 amongst the options.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 02:27:27 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on February  8, 2023, 02:12:48 pm
My current phone is a 220 Redmi. I am very happy with it.
But my work is updating their security policy for phones in April and its either Samsung or Apple. Samsung I had earlier and I am not to keen on it. With Apple, 13 pro max refurbished was 970. 12 pro max is 750. And 11 pro was 620 amongst the options.

You can get like a renewed iPhone 12 from Amazon for £349, that'll last you years, the iPhone 8 is still supported (probably be cut this year though).  You said you weren't keen on Samsung, but the A14 5G is around £200 and would be fine for the usage you described.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 03:11:05 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on February  8, 2023, 02:12:48 pm
My current phone is a 220 Redmi. I am very happy with it.
But my work is updating their security policy for phones in April and its either Samsung or Apple. Samsung I had earlier and I am not to keen on it. With Apple, 13 pro max refurbished was 970. 12 pro max is 750. And 11 pro was 620 amongst the options.
Ask them to give you a fucking iPhone. They cannot dictate what brand of phone you buy.



Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 04:24:43 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on February  8, 2023, 03:11:05 pm
Ask them to give you a fucking iPhone. They cannot dictate what brand of phone you buy.

This is a great point, absolutely no way they can dictate what phone you need to use for work, they should be providing the phone. Or, if they won't providing a loan or some payment scheme to be able to buy it if it is to be a work and personal phone
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 09:38:11 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on December  5, 2022, 09:23:25 pm
I bought a Pixel 3a about 2 years ago largely because I wanted a sub 6" phone (think the Pixel is 5.6"). I have to say it has been pretty damn decent and I have had no issues with it at all, although it is rather nicer than a 'basic phone' and (I believe) will support at least up to Android 11.

I am not a heavy user but the battery easily lasts me 2-3 days, colours on the OLED screen are rich and it takes great pictures - noticibly nicer than the Samsungs that other members of the family have.

It seems to be available for around £150ish from some retailers in less popular colours. I have also bought high quality manufacturer certified refurbs before without issue.

Try and back up everything you have on it onto another device as hubby had a 3a and lost everything after it switched off overnight never to turn on again.

Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 09:46:59 pm
My contract is up in March so I'm looking for a new phone.  I've had pixels for the last 2 contracts but both have fucked up in some way or another and hubby got the 6a recently and hates it in comparison to his 3a.

I've always liked Samsung and fancy another but the S22/23s are far too expensive for what I use a phone for and would prefer to reduce my £45 per mth payments.

Are the Samsung A range any good reliability wise?

I basically use Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp/Spotify, my banking apps, the camera and internet browsing.  I use very little data.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 10:44:52 pm
Are they that expensive if you shop around?  My S22 Ultra works out at £35 month over 2 years after factoring in the £170 Samsung paid for old phone (qualifying old Nokia bought for a tenner on ebay) , £25 from Topcash for using uswitch.
Not included the free 12 months disney plus sub in the calculations as I wouldn't pay for that anyway but include that and there is another chunk off.  The s22 was possible to have at about £22 month with 100GB data unlimited calls etc.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 10:55:29 pm
Quote from: Ben S on February  8, 2023, 10:44:52 pm
Are they that expensive if you shop around?  My S22 Ultra works out at £35 month over 2 years after factoring in the £170 Samsung paid for old phone (qualifying old Nokia bought for a tenner on ebay) , £25 from Topcash for using uswitch.
Not included the free 12 months disney plus sub in the calculations as I wouldn't pay for that anyway but include that and there is another chunk off.  The s22 was possible to have at about £22 month with 100GB data unlimited calls etc.

£32 was the cheapest I found for 100gb data, unlimited calls and texts but I don't have an old phone to trade as they're all fucked in way or another.

Can you remember where you saw the £22 as I'm happy to pay around that price?  It has to be on Vodafone though which always adds a few quid.  When you live out in the sticks it's the only network that works properly.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 11:07:12 pm
Search hotukdeals probably all expired now though...
Vodafone mast share with o2 in lots of locations so check o2 as well.
FWIW where I am only three have any signal indoors thanks to a nice new 5G mast. Glad to be off Vodafone.

Ohn and I didn't have one to trade in, I bought one on ebay for a tenner and traded that. 
Re: What mobile phone?
February 8, 2023, 11:12:36 pm
Quote from: Ben S on February  8, 2023, 11:07:12 pm
Search hotukdeals probably all expired now though...
Vodafone mast share with o2 in lots of locations so check o2 as well.
FWIW where I am only three have any signal indoors thanks to a nice new 5G mast. Glad to be off Vodafone.

My hubby changed to O2 from Vodafone last year and it's crap here. 

His internet drops connection all the time away from home and he quite often never knows somebody's called him until hours later when he gets a text saying he's missed a call.
Re: What mobile phone?
February 9, 2023, 08:21:50 am
The company offers these phones for employees. You could use them or buy one private.

I thought because ts refurbished.. It has less than 6 months of actual phone usage, no visible scratches, 3 years of guarantee, 256gb 12 pro max for 750 euros.
And if I take it through the company, first apple care+ is free (all subsequent purchases are 50%), 0% interest for 1 year and get airpods pro for free. I think they are also refurbished.
I can technically go for any of the Samsung S21 and above lineups. I get 2 years of guarantee, 0% interest again and some Sony headphones (On Amazon they cost €80) for free.

Seemed like a better choice to go in for the Apple 12 pro max.

And because we work in R&D, its a heavily patent infested industry. They had this planned since 2020 and I only joined them in May 2022. So kinda have to change before April.

EDIT: I can technically have 2 phones - one for work and one for private. But I want to avoid that.
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 11:40:10 am
Ok folks brace yourselves.

A rise of up to 17%[!!!!) in your phone tariff is coming up.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/13/uk-mobile-broadband-firms-bt-ee-vodafone-huge-price-rise-existing-customers

Now, Im with O2, if I switch to sky mobile for my SIM, will I notice any difference at all (other than a much lower cost).
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 11:53:12 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:40:10 am


Now, Im with O2, if I switch to sky mobile for my SIM, will I notice any difference at all (other than a much lower cost).

You shouldn't as SKY mobile use O2 masts for their signal so it should be the same.

Though check your package for the likes of 5G access, Roaming when abroad and usage limits as they may change when you move away from O2
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:53:12 am
You shouldn't as SKY mobile use O2 masts for their signal so it should be the same.

Though check your package for the likes of 5G access, Roaming when abroad and usage limits as they may change when you move away from O2
Yeah, I will check out holiday rates. Otherwise its a no brainer?
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 05:00:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:40:10 am
Ok folks brace yourselves.

A rise of up to 17%[!!!!) in your phone tariff is coming up.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/13/uk-mobile-broadband-firms-bt-ee-vodafone-huge-price-rise-existing-customers

Now, Im with O2, if I switch to sky mobile for my SIM, will I notice any difference at all (other than a much lower cost).

My contracts up next month so will be taking out a new one does that mean I have to change provider or take the hit as an existing customer?
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 05:21:26 pm
Sky roaming is £2 a day, so quite expensive.  5g is included in your plan.  My bill has recently gone up by £1 which equates to roughly 8%.
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 06:09:17 am
I pay giff gaff £10 a month, no minimum contract for 20gb data and unlimited calls and texts. Unless it's to get a brand new phone on contract, there's surely no reason to sign up for a long contract paying £40+ a month is there?
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 08:55:14 am
I need a new phone and I need to be on Vodafone as it's the only network with full coverage on the island.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:09:17 am
I pay giff gaff £10 a month, no minimum contract for 20gb data and unlimited calls and texts. Unless it's to get a brand new phone on contract, there's surely no reason to sign up for a long contract paying £40+ a month is there?
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 09:27:54 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:14 am
I need a new phone and I need to be on Vodafone as it's the only network with full coverage on the island.


I get that, circumstances and all,  but I know people in my work who are on a contract not paying for a phone.

I live and work in Birmingham and there's a few weird spots where there's no reception but that seems to be a building blackspot as people on other networks say the same.

Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 12:48:42 pm
If you've been following the Lyca vs Lebara price war, you'll know there has been some great deals going. Managed to get a Lebra (uses Vodafone) one month rolling contract with unlimited minutes and texts plus 3GB of 5G data for an initial 5p a month for 6 months!
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 03:52:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:00:43 pm
My contracts up next month so will be taking out a new one does that mean I have to change provider or take the hit as an existing customer?

Just get a sim only deal. It will be cheaper now you own the phone.
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 04:53:17 pm
Asda mobile use the boss phone network, use them.
