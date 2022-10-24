The company offers these phones for employees. You could use them or buy one private.
I thought because ts refurbished.. It has less than 6 months of actual phone usage, no visible scratches, 3 years of guarantee, 256gb 12 pro max for 750 euros.
And if I take it through the company, first apple care+ is free (all subsequent purchases are 50%), 0% interest for 1 year and get airpods pro for free. I think they are also refurbished.
I can technically go for any of the Samsung S21 and above lineups. I get 2 years of guarantee, 0% interest again and some Sony headphones (On Amazon they cost €80) for free.
Seemed like a better choice to go in for the Apple 12 pro max.
And because we work in R&D, its a heavily patent infested industry. They had this planned since 2020 and I only joined them in May 2022. So kinda have to change before April.
EDIT: I can technically have 2 phones - one for work and one for private. But I want to avoid that.