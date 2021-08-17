Someone on youtube was mentioning that the 120Hz display sometimes sucks power. I cant find that video anymore. They also said that Xiaomi were aware of this issue and that they would be update it on the 12.5 update for the note 10 Pro.



But that wouldnt be applicable here as Paul says that the power is depleted overnight. It simply doesnt make sense. It could be the "always on" display, it could be that WhatsApp backs up overnight, it could be anything.



One last resort before a hard reset would be to turn off all data, wifi bluetooth, NFC and all such power sucking peripherals and then check if it still happens. If that happens, it could be the always on display.



But the 10 pro is a brilliant phone. It was voted the best phone of all the launches in the first half of 2021. It convinced me to buy the Note 10S.



Note: With whatsapp backup, it does suck some juice. I usually only backup the text and not the media. I also clear off all unwanted groups of their messages. My whatsapp backup size reduced from 7gb to 300mb. It to backup 7gb every night, is a significant effort.