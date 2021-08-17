« previous next »
Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 692996 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8440 on: August 17, 2021, 12:06:41 pm »
It has to be either an app you don't know that's running in the background somehow or an issue with the battery itself.

Since you've pretty much tried everything else, I'd say try a factory reset and only install apps that you absolutely can't do without and then see how much it drains overnight.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8441 on: August 17, 2021, 12:12:08 pm »
Download avast,it has a boost ram function that shuts all the other apps down.


Might not make a difference but it's worth a try.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8442 on: August 17, 2021, 01:58:56 pm »
Do you have google assistant and instagram and the likes?
Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8443 on: August 17, 2021, 02:04:13 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 17, 2021, 01:58:56 pm
Do you have google assistant and instagram and the likes?
yes

There is a fix battery issue section in battery and performance which suggests which apps to close to save battery. thats my next move along with avast which is what WAP suggested

looked on youtube but no help plus most videos werent in english
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8444 on: August 17, 2021, 04:29:51 pm »
You should have a way to see battery drain.

Security > battery probably

I have a little graph that shows what's using battery and by what percentage

If you want to keep calls on does it have Ultra Battery Saver mode like other Xiaomis?

That'll disable stuff you can't get to yourself and can have it on / off at certain hours

This is part of why I root though. Control
Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8445 on: August 18, 2021, 10:29:07 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 17, 2021, 04:29:51 pm
You should have a way to see battery drain.

Security > battery probably

I have a little graph that shows what's using battery and by what percentage

If you want to keep calls on does it have Ultra Battery Saver mode like other Xiaomis?

That'll disable stuff you can't get to yourself and can have it on / off at certain hours

This is part of why I root though. Control
yep i think ill be doing that next

groundhog day. Great phone and battery is ok normally but shouldnt be losing 16% over night

there was an update this morning so hopefully that helps.

charge it every morning for about 45-50 mins and that is it full and ready for the day
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8446 on: August 18, 2021, 10:48:58 am »
I am genuinely surprised about that mate.

You have the Note 10 pro. I have the Note 10s. I wouldnt assume anything more than 3-4% if I was asked to guess.

I do these things...

All apps have 4 modes in its background battery settings.

1. No restrictions
2. Battery saver
3. Restrict background apps
4. Restrict background activity

All my apps have either 3 or 4. I think only whatsapp has 2. Maybe see if that plays a role?!?
Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8447 on: August 19, 2021, 08:34:01 am »
gone through every app and changed permission

also just decided to use ultra battery saver overnight

seems to have finally done the job as only about 2% was used. Thanks all for your help

good people

there was also an update yesterday. i charged my phone to about 95% after it. that was about 10am yesterday. After moderate enough use here and there its still at 63%
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Mark Walters

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8448 on: August 19, 2021, 11:08:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 16, 2021, 12:15:57 pm
backup for whatsapp is once a month

It's whatever you set it to. Mine is daily.
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8449 on: August 19, 2021, 11:46:47 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on August 19, 2021, 11:08:50 am
It's whatever you set it to. Mine is daily.
yep. to be honest when i replied about that it was more to do with how much battery whatsapp was using.

Battery is great now. only dropped 40% since yesterday morning

I was actually trying to get my mrs to buy that phone, she is insisting she stays on samsung. She does use her phone a fair bit but is now charging it about 3 times a day. I always joke that i dont think the phone has ever been over 11%
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline royhendo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8450 on: August 25, 2021, 02:45:54 pm »
Thanks for your help the other week on the phone - somehow I've inherited an old iPhone 8 Plus so in a way that sorts the issue, but I came very close to binning Apple off for good.  :wave
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8451 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 16, 2021, 10:17:17 am
back to this. have the phone a couple of months now

lately i have noticed when i go to bed i turn off wifi, bluetooth, mobile data etc

no usually the phone only uses about 3% while i sleep. Its now about 15% even though i dont touch it.

I wonder is it the automatic brightness? I have turned off a lot of permissions and display options but no joy. Hopefully a bug they can fix soon like the spotify issue where it constantly showed up in the lockscreen
it's a happening again this week

Now matter if I use ultra battery saver or not I lose 10-18% overnight

Really annoying
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8452 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 am »
I think a hard reset is needed. And then a software update before installing any app.

Maybe some process is running in the BG despite everything. It seems to bizzare that something like this happens even in ultra battery saver mode.
Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8453 on: Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm »
Bit if I do a reset so I lose contacts/pics/messages etc?
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8454 on: Yesterday at 01:59:40 pm »
You can back them up.
Contacts and Pics are usually backed up to google drive. But this option has to be enabled. Or you could run a manual backup if not.
Messages as in Whatsapp? Yes they are backed up. If not, you could manually run a backup and then do the reset. Normal SMS, no. They arent backed up.
Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8455 on: Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm »
Ok sound thanks. I'll try later
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8456 on: Yesterday at 09:23:28 pm »
Someone on youtube was mentioning that the 120Hz display sometimes sucks power. I cant find that video anymore. They also said that Xiaomi were aware of this issue and that they would be update it on the 12.5 update for the note 10 Pro.

But that wouldnt be applicable here as Paul says that the power is depleted overnight. It simply doesnt make sense. It could be the "always on" display, it could be that WhatsApp backs up overnight, it could be anything.

One last resort before a hard reset would be to turn off all data, wifi bluetooth, NFC and all such power sucking peripherals and then check if it still happens. If that happens, it could be the always on display.

But the 10 pro is a brilliant phone. It was voted the best phone of all the launches in the first half of 2021. It convinced me to buy the Note 10S.

Note: With whatsapp backup, it does suck some juice. I usually only backup the text and not the media. I also clear off all unwanted groups of their messages. My whatsapp backup size reduced from 7gb to 300mb. It to backup 7gb every night, is a significant effort.
Online paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8457 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm »
I think someone posted asking for opinions on the phone but seem to have deleted it.

NFC WiFi Bluetooth and data are always off overnight. 60hz display is used and always on display in don't think is the issue. I'll do a reset tomorrow
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
