Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8360 on: May 1, 2021, 08:48:04 am
Do you get ads on a Redmi phone? I was thinking of getting the Note 10s but someone mentioned that they get ads on their 9 Pro.
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8361 on: May 1, 2021, 09:10:01 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on May  1, 2021, 08:48:04 am
Do you get ads on a Redmi phone? I was thinking of getting the Note 10s but someone mentioned that they get ads on their 9 Pro.

Is it not like Poco? depends what country you are in? I thought adverts were not allowed in the UK for example
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8362 on: May 1, 2021, 09:15:29 am
He is from India. But I am from Germany. I really liked the note 10 pro or note 10s but this makes me think twice.
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8363 on: May 3, 2021, 11:06:22 pm
Wasn't sure whether to start a new thread or put this here, but I think my mobile number has been cloned somehow?

I'd noticed the past few weeks how youtube adverts on my phone were all Wales-centric; and on my laptop in googlemaps - which is linked to my android of course - it kept defaulting to Rhyl.

Now I've just had a call from my friend who lives in Llandudno who got a call from a new friend she has made, but who's number came up on her landline as being mine.

This month I've noticed my data seems to be being used much faster than normal, and my last bill, although it doesn't give itemised calls, shows over 400 minutes of calls last month, almost seven hours. I'm pretty sure I've not made that many calls, so will it include incoming calls as well?

I'm confused and more than a little concerned now. I'm worried my phone might have been hacked
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8364 on: May 4, 2021, 08:26:26 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May  3, 2021, 11:06:22 pm
Wasn't sure whether to start a new thread or put this here, but I think my mobile number has been cloned somehow?

I'd noticed the past few weeks how youtube adverts on my phone were all Wales-centric; and on my laptop in googlemaps - which is linked to my android of course - it kept defaulting to Rhyl.

Now I've just had a call from my friend who lives in Llandudno who got a call from a new friend she has made, but who's number came up on her landline as being mine.

This month I've noticed my data seems to be being used much faster than normal, and my last bill, although it doesn't give itemised calls, shows over 400 minutes of calls last month, almost seven hours. I'm pretty sure I've not made that many calls, so will it include incoming calls as well?

I'm confused and more than a little concerned now. I'm worried my phone might have been hacked

Do you have family or friends who may have access to your phone who support the bitters 😀
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8365 on: May 4, 2021, 10:18:21 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  4, 2021, 08:26:26 am
Do you have family or friends who may have access to your phone who support the bitters 😀

Only my dad, but he's been dead for 21 years  😂

My mate got back to me. Apparently her friend's number isn't the same as mine, but the last six digits are identical. I wonder if that's enough to confuse a computer system?
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8366 on: May 4, 2021, 01:32:28 pm
I have an Oppo x2 find lite. It has both USB C and 3.5m headphone sockets. I bought a USB C to 3.5m lead so as to connect my phone to my car stereo, however there is no sound coming through the car stereo. I had this setup for my Nokia 8 and it worked fine. Wondered if anybody else had the same issue or should I try 3.5m to 3.5m connection?
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8367 on: May 4, 2021, 05:03:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  4, 2021, 10:18:21 am
Only my dad, but he's been dead for 21 years  😂

My mate got back to me. Apparently her friend's number isn't the same as mine, but the last six digits are identical. I wonder if that's enough to confuse a computer system?

It shouldn't matter if 9 numbers are identical.

It's absolutely worth a call to your mobile supplier.

Can you get the numbers of calls made? I noticed my broadband bill was about a fiver more (I never use the landline) and there were a number of calls to the speaking clock at 2am and some local numbers (again, I didn't even have a landline plugged in).

I queried it and they wiped the charges.
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8368 on: May 7, 2021, 03:39:03 pm
Got an s21 Ultra few weeks ago, been very impressed with it so far, battery life very solid (much better than anything that had last year's Exynos in it), and camera is excellent.

Annoying to lose the sd card slot though, but I never really come too close to filling my phones up.

Got enough discounts on it to make a bit more affordable as well, its the one thing with Samsung while the list price is eye watering these days you can at least usually get some decent discounts from time to time
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8369 on: May 14, 2021, 12:03:18 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on May  1, 2021, 08:48:04 am
Do you get ads on a Redmi phone? I was thinking of getting the Note 10s but someone mentioned that they get ads on their 9 Pro.

Install Blockada
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 08:18:49 pm
Is it possible to get a decent phone for £250?
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8371 on: Today at 10:12:54 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:18:49 pm
Is it possible to get a decent phone for £250?

Lots actually.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Poco X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 4Z, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to name a few.
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8372 on: Today at 12:38:55 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:12:54 am
Lots actually.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Poco X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 4Z, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to name a few.

All good but I wouldn't bother with a 5G phone yet, bit of a con to get more money out of you at the moment
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8373 on: Today at 12:43:44 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:38:55 pm
All good but I wouldn't bother with a 5G phone yet, bit of a con to get more money out of you at the moment

How's it a con? If your in a 5g area you can make the most of a 5g phone.
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8374 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:43:44 pm
How's it a con? If your in a 5g area you can make the most of a 5g phone.

Well the technology still isn't great is it? Line of sight etc. Most areas of the UK still don't have it so that should influence a bit for cost and usage
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8375 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:51:08 pm
Well the technology still isn't great is it? Line of sight etc. Most areas of the UK still don't have it so that should influence a bit for cost and usage

I'm not sure, I know the 5g models are a little more but I don't think networks are charging any extra for a 5g package. I can't speak for anyone else but when I've used it it seems pretty good. Starting to get a few more 5g signals popping up over the last year (north Liverpool) and I'm getting 500 plus mb download and 40 second ping roughly. Might not be the case for others though
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8376 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:00:23 pm
I'm not sure, I know the 5g models are a little more but I don't think networks are charging any extra for a 5g package. I can't speak for anyone else but when I've used it it seems pretty good. Starting to get a few more 5g signals popping up over the last year (north Liverpool) and I'm getting 500 plus mb download and 40 second ping roughly. Might not be the case for others though

Oh hey, if you can get it then worth it, I've not checked phones for a while (happy with my Poco X3) but last time I looked the extra cost for a 5G phone just wasn't worth it before the next upgrade for most people (2/3 years)
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8377 on: Today at 03:02:17 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:38:55 pm
All good but I wouldn't bother with a 5G phone yet, bit of a con to get more money out of you at the moment

Some offers on 5g are unbeatable. My cousin got a Samsung S21 Ultra 256 for 40 dollars a month on a 2 year contract. Had to pay 100 dollars as downpayment. But still, 1100 Dollars he pays in 2 years, which is still less than the price of the new phone, and he gets the 5g connection additionally. Its about futureproofing actually. While not an immediate requirement, in 2 or 3 years, the technology is going to be a little bit more mature.

There are 4g versions of the 5g phones that should be cheaper. I have ordered the Redmi Note 10s. The shop where I have ordered it from, threw in the Mi hand held vaccum cleaner for free. Decided to go for it.
Last Edit: Today at 03:04:35 pm by ChaChaMooMoo
Re: What mobile phone?
Reply #8378 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:12:54 am
Lots actually.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Poco X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 4Z, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to name a few.
OK thanks for taking time to type that out.  I will go onto youtube and watch some video's / revues on these phones mentioned.
